Coventry beat Middlesbrough 1-0 to reach Championship playoff final at Wembley
Coventry City's Gustavo Hamer scores their first goal during the second leg of the Championship playoff semifinals against Middlesbrough on Wednesday. (Reuters)
Updated 25 sec ago
AP

Coventry beat Middlesbrough 1-0 to reach Championship playoff final at Wembley
  • Coventry advanced 1-0 on aggregate after a 0-0 draw in the first leg
  • Coventry had spent more than 30 consecutive years in England’s top division before being relegated in 2001
AP

MIDDLESBROUGH, England: Coventry are one game away from returning to the Premier League for the first time since 2001.

Gustavo Hamer scored the only goal in the 57th minute to give Coventry a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough in the second leg of the Championship playoff semifinals on Wednesday. That was enough to put the visitors through the playoff final against Luton at Wembley on May 27, often dubbed the world’s most lucrative one-off soccer game because of guaranteed earnings the winner will get for reaching the Premier League.

Coventry advanced 1-0 on aggregate after a 0-0 draw in the first leg. The goal came after Ben Sheaf pounced on a loose pass and fed forward Viktor Gyokeres, who evaded the goalkeeper before Hamer took over, stepped inside and shot into the top corner.

Coventry had spent more than 30 consecutive years in England’s top division before being relegated from the Premier League in 2001, and hasn’t been back since. It was playing in the fourth-division League Two as recently as 2017-18 and had a rough start to this season, having to postpone some of its early home games because of the state of the pitch in its stadium.

Luton, a club located just north of London that was last in England’s top division in 1991-92, beat Sunderland 2-0 on Tuesday to advance 3-2 on aggregate.

Burnley and Sheffield United both earned automatic promotion to the Premier League by finishing in the top two spots in the Championship.

Topics: Coventry City Championship playoff Middlesbrough

Silva sparkles as Man City deliver on defining night for Guardiola

Silva sparkles as Man City deliver on defining night for Guardiola
AFP

Silva sparkles as Man City deliver on defining night for Guardiola

  • City vanquished the Champions League holders Real Madrid with a 4-0 victory
  • It was the understated Silva who stole the spotlight on a cathartic evening for a club desperate to rewrite their tortured Champions League history
AFP

MANCHESTER: Bernardo Silva was a fitting catalyst for Manchester City’s majestic march into the Champions League final as one of Pep Guardiola’s trusted lieutenants stole the spotlight on a defining night for his manager.

Prior to City’s 4-0 rout of Real Madrid in Wednesday’s semifinal second leg, the tie was billed as the stage on which Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne would underline their immense star power.

Haaland’s record-breaking goal spree and De Bruyne’s peerless passing have fueled City’s surge toward a remarkable treble in recent weeks.

But it was the understated Silva who stole the spotlight on a cathartic evening for a club desperate to rewrite their tortured Champions League history.

The Portugal midfielder bagged two clinical goals and produced a sublime individual performance as City vanquished the Champions League holders with a 4-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium.

Silva’s masterclass ensured City avenged a heartbreaking loss to Real in last year’s Champions League semifinals, when the Spaniards scored twice in the final moments of the second leg before winning in extra-time.

Real went on to lift the trophy, but City ended their reign in ruthless style and are now within touching distance of winning the Champions League for the first time.

City face Inter Milan in the final in Istanbul on June 10, and Silva will surely be at the heart of what Guardiola hopes is the final leg of their treble charge.

Guardiola’s men can clinch the Premier League title with a victory against Chelsea on Sunday, or by taking three points in either of their following two matches.

That would be a fifth title in six season for City, who also face Manchester United in the FA Cup final on June 3.

But it is the Champions League that has been City’s holy grail since Guardiola’s appointment in 2016.

Guardiola has won the Champions League twice as a manager with Barcelona in 2009 and 2011.

Yet he had appeared cursed at times in the competition after City endured a series of painful exits.

Thanks to Silva, City can look forward to the second Champions League final in their history after losing the 2021 showpiece against Chelsea.

The 28-year-old has played 52 matches this season, featuring in all but four games with seven goals and seven assists.

Guardiola has so much trust in Silva’s diligence and footballing intelligence that he even played him as a fullback with license to move into midfield on occasions this season.

Silva has saved his best moments for the Champions League, starring with a goalscoring display in their 3-0 quarterfinal first leg win over Bayern Munich earlier this season.

Silva’s diminutive frame belies a tenacious personality that fuels his non-stop movement from the right wing and ability to close down opponents’ passing lanes.

Those priceless qualities have their foundations in Silva’s fight to break into the Benfica team in 2013 when their manager Jorge Jesus felt he was too small to make it in the professional game.

“I believe that it doesn’t matter which position you play, in football everyone attacks and everyone defends,” Silva said earlier this season.

“Even if you’re a striker or a winger or an offensive midfielder you need to do your work properly to help the team defensively.

“I’ve worked a lot on that in my career, in my academy at Benfica. My managers when I was younger, they demanded a lot from me defensively so I am built this way.”

Repeatedly linked with a move to Barcelona in recent years, Silva will have endeared himself to his admirers in Catalonia even more after putting the knife into their bitter rivals Real.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta once claimed he had an agreement to sign Silva that fell through two years before he joined City from Monaco in 2017.

Barca’s loss has been City’s gain, but they look set to return with another offer in the close-season.

Guardiola will be loath to lose Silva after the latest display of his potent package of inspiration and perspiration.

Topics: UEFA Champions League Man City Bernardo Silva Pep Guardiola real madrid

Xabi Alonso says he’s staying at Bayer Leverkusen, dismisses speculation

Xabi Alonso says he’s staying at Bayer Leverkusen, dismisses speculation
AP

Xabi Alonso says he's staying at Bayer Leverkusen, dismisses speculation

  • The 41-year-old Alonso has enjoyed a successful start to his first senior coaching job after turning Leverkusen’s fortunes around
  • “I’m very happy with the team and the club. I’m not thinking at all about my future,” Alonso said
AP

LEVERKUSEN, Germany: Coach Xabi Alonso is concentrating on Bayer Leverkusen and has dismissed speculation linking him with some of Europe’s biggest clubs.
The 41-year-old Alonso has enjoyed a successful start to his first senior coaching job after turning Leverkusen’s fortunes around and he said Wednesday he’s not finished yet.
“I’m very happy with the team and the club. I’m not thinking at all about my future,” Alonso said before Thursday’s Europa League semifinal match against Roma.
“I’m fully focused on what I want, and I’ve spoken with everyone who needs to know.”
Asked if that meant he will be coaching Leverkusen next season, Alonso replied, “yes, that’s correct.”
Alonso, whose contract with Leverkusen runs to 2024, had been linked with taking over from Carlo Ancelotti at his former club Real Madrid or at Premier League club Tottenham.
Leverkusen were second from last in the Bundesliga when Alonso took over from the fired Gerardo Seoane last October. He has since led the team to seventh place with two rounds remaining, while a place in the Europa League final is still possible.
Leverkusen need to overturn a 1-0 deficit against Roma when they host the Italian team for the second leg on Thursday.
“The first game was very close. We can expect more tomorrow,” Alonso said. “The little details will be important. But I feel the energy from the team and if we give everything on the field, we can proud after the game.”

Topics: Xabi Alonso Bayer Leverkusen

Milner to leave Liverpool at season’s end

Milner to leave Liverpool at season’s end
AFP

Milner to leave Liverpool at season's end

  • Milner will bow out alongside Roberto Firmino, whose exit has long been forecast, as well as Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • All the quartet will be out of contract after the end of the current campaign
AFP

LONDON: James Milner will leave Liverpool when his contract expires at the end of the season, the Premier League giants announced Wednesday as they confirmed several departures from Anfield.
Milner will bow out alongside Roberto Firmino, whose exit has long been forecast, as well as Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
All the quartet will be out of contract after the end of the current campaign.
“We can confirm Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will leave the club upon the expiry of their contracts this summer,” said a Liverpool statement.
“Special acknowledgements will be paid to the quartet at Anfield, with further tributes to follow at the end of the season.”
Veteran former England midfielder Milner, 37, has been linked with a move to either high-flyers Brighton or hometown club Leeds following an eight-year stint at Anfield.
He made his Premier League debut for Leeds aged 16 in 2002 and had spells at Newcastle, Aston Villa and Manchester City before joining Liverpool in 2015.
His total of 617 appearances leaves Milner behind only Gareth Barry (652) and Ryan Giggs (632) in the Premier League list, although the trio are still shy of England goalkeeping great Peter Shilton’s tally of 848 games, a record set in the old First Division.

Topics: Liverpool James Milner Premier league

Saudi Arabia, Morocco qualify for 2023 Arab Beach Football Championship quarterfinals

Saudi Arabia, Morocco qualify for 2023 Arab Beach Football Championship quarterfinals
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, Morocco qualify for 2023 Arab Beach Football Championship quarterfinals

  • The Saudi national team placed first in group standings with six points, followed by Morocco in second place with five points
  • The event is organized by the Arab Football Association and hosted by the Saudi Federation in Jeddah from May 11-20
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi and Moroccan national teams qualified for the quarterfinals of the 2023 Arab Beach Football Championship after the conclusion of the first group competition on Tuesday.

The event is organized by the Arab Football Association and hosted by the Saudi Federation in Jeddah from May 11-20.

In the first match, the Saudi side defeated Morocco 4-3. Faisal Al-Yami (2 goals), Ramzi Dakman and Islam Siraj scored for the Saudi national team, while the Moroccan national team’s goals came through Reda Zahrawi, Anwar Frindi and Ibrahim Abghali.

In the second match, the Mauritanian national team defeated the Lebanese side 5-2, with Sheikh Belkhir (4 goals) and Mohammad Al-Darwish scoring. The Lebanon double came through Ahmed Hamed and Hussein Abdullah.

With these results, the Saudi national team placed first in group standings with six points, followed by Morocco in second place with five points, Mauritania with three points, and Lebanon with three, behind on goal difference.

The group stage competitions will end on Wednesday with Oman vs. Kyrgyzstan, Egypt vs. Palestine, the UAE vs. Kuwait and Comoros vs. Libya.

Topics: 2023 Arab Beach Football Championship Saudi Arabia Morocco Union of Arab Football Associations (UAFA)

Newcastle United not feeling ‘hunted’ by Liverpool as Champions League race intensifies

Newcastle United not feeling ‘hunted’ by Liverpool as Champions League race intensifies
Arab News

Newcastle United not feeling 'hunted' by Liverpool as Champions League race intensifies

  • Magpies’ battle is within, says coach Eddie Howe
  • Two more wins needed to secure a place in Europe
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe insists Newcastle United are not seeing themselves as the “hunted” despite Liverpool’s end-of-season run putting their own Champions League hopes at risk.

Instead, head coach Howe prefers to see the top-four race as a battle between Newcastle and themselves, not Liverpool, as is being widely discussed.

A remarkable end-of-campaign run of victories has seen the Reds close a nine-point gap, and now trail Newcastle by just one, as the Magpies prepare to take on fellow top-four chasers Brighton and Hove Albion at St James’ Park on Thursday evening.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has spoken of chasing Newcastle down recently, but Howe is not seeing it that way. Instead, with their Champions League fate still in their own hands — a Brighton win would stretch the lead back to four points with just two games left to play, Howe thinks it is a very different mindset for his players.

And rather than look over their shoulders, Howe wants his players to look within.

Howe said recently: “I don’t feel like we’re being hunted. I don’t feel that emotion. It’s us against ourselves, really. That’s how I see it.

“It’s us trying to be the best we can be. I’ve not focused on any other team all season.

“In my experience, I knew Liverpool were never far away because they are a top team and they are capable of going on runs of wins. They are very similar to Manchester City where they can win a group of games without blinking. They have got that experience.

“For us, we can’t look at it or compare ourselves to Liverpool. We just have to look at us.”

Having been in the Champions League driving seat for so long, it would leave a lingering feeling of disappointment should the Magpies fall at the final hurdle.

That should not, however, take away from the fact it has been a transformative season on Tyneside, with Newcastle climbing from relegation troubles 12 months ago, to a guaranteed European return. Newcastle can finish no lower than sixth this campaign.

Howe accepts this final hurdle could prove the hardest this season.

“Whenever you want something really badly, which I’m sure everyone connected with the club does, the hardest bit is to actually finally get there,” he said.

“I can’t give you any more than that. There’s no science behind it. Whenever you want something in life, and it’s a big achievement, it’s not easy to do.”

On the flip side, two home wins, starting with the Seagulls, then Leicester City on Monday night, would all but secure a top-four place heading to Chelsea on the final day.

“Home soil, we love playing here, to have it in our control is great but we don’t (take) that responsibility lightly,” he said.

“It’s great having it but we have to use it, which is easier said than done because we are up against good opponents. That is the situation we would have craved at the start of the season.”

Topics: football Newcastle Newcastle United

