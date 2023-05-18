You are here

Philippines' military chief visits remote islands near disputed Spratlys

Philippines’ military chief visits remote islands near disputed Spratlys
Manila has started building a three-kilometer runway at the at the Balabac air base, which will host humanitarian assistance and disaster relief facilities and barracks that Americans could use under the EDCA. (Reuters)
  • Balabac air base one of four new sites the US was given access to in February under a 2014 defense pact
  • Some local government officials have expressed reservations over the expanded EDCA
BALABAC, Philippines: When the Philippine military chief addressed a small contingent of navy officers on a remote island in Palawan province near the disputed Spratly archipelago in the South China Sea, he reminded them their mission was to “ensure there is peace.”
But he also told them they have a “very important” role to play in guarding Philippine waters against intruders — and assured them of more resources and troops as the Philippines shifts its focus from internal security to territorial defense.
“We make sure that we are deployed where we are needed. In Palawan, we are needed here because this is a strategic location, so we have to be prepared,” Centino said after sharing a feast with troops over a banana leaf-lined table bedecked with crabs, chicken, rice, fruits and slices of roasted pig.
Centino’s visit at the Narciso del Rosario naval station, site of a new beaching ramp and staging area, was his second stop in the Balabac group of islands, where he also inspected a 300-hectare Philippine air base.
The Balabac air base, whose location Centino called “very strategic” was one of four new sites the United States was given access to in February under a 2014 defense pact, which came at a time of concern over China’s conduct in the South China Sea and tension over self-ruled Taiwan.
The 2014 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) allows for joint training, pre-positioning of equipment and the building of facilities such as runways, fuel storage and military housing, but not a permanent presence.
Some local government officials have expressed reservations over the expanded EDCA, but Billy Adriano, a resident of Balabac, said he welcomed it because “that will help in the security of the country.”
Manila has started building a three-kilometer runway at the air base, which will also host humanitarian assistance and disaster relief facilities and barracks that Americans could use under the EDCA.
“This is surrounded by islands, and this is where foreign vessels from international waters will enter and pass through our SLOCs (sea lines of communications),” Centino said of the air base’s location.
“If we have to defend (our territory), we have to be able to detect and identify intrusions,” Centino said, recalling an incident in which a foreign vessel slipped into the Sulu Sea near Palawan.
He did not say what vessel, but the Philippines in March 2022 said it detected a Chinese navy reconnaissance ship off the Cuyo Group of Islands within the Sulu Sea, where it entered and lingered without permission, ignoring demands to leave.
China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea with a “nine-dash line” on maps that stretches more than 1,500 km off its mainland and cuts into the exclusive economic zones of Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Indonesia. An international arbitral ruling in 2016 dismissed that line as having no legal basis.
“It is important we are able to monitor to detect who is coming in and out... if hostile or friendly forces,” Centino said.

Loud explosions heard in Kyiv, debris causes building fire

Loud explosions heard in Kyiv, debris causes building fire
Loud explosions heard in Kyiv, debris causes building fire

Loud explosions heard in Kyiv, debris causes building fire
  • The head of the Kyiv Military Administration said Thursday’s attack was carried out by strategic bombers, probably firing cruise missiles. Based on preliminary information, the missiles and Russian re
KYIV: Loud explosions were heard in Kyiv early Thursday morning, and the city’s Military Administration said falling debris caused a fire in a non-residential building.
The scope of the Russian attack against the capital was unclear, and there was no immediate information on casualties.
It was the ninth time this month that Russian air raids have targeted the capital, a clear escalation after weeks of lull and ahead of a much-anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive using newly supplied advanced Western weapons.
The attack was carried out by strategic bombers from the Caspian region, probably using cruise missiles, and Russia later deployed reconnaissance craft over the capital. According to preliminary information, all enemy targets were destroyed, Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv Military Administration said in a Telegram post.
Debris fell on two districts and the fire at a garage complex was extinguished. There was no information so far about any victims, Popko said.
Earlier this week, Ukrainian air defenses, bolstered by sophisticated Western-supplied systems, thwarted an intense Russian air attack on Kyiv, shooting down all missiles aimed at the capital, officials said.
The bombardment, which targeted locations across Ukraine, included six Russian Kinzhal aero-ballistic hypersonic missiles, the most fired in a single attack in the war so far, according to Ukrainian air force spokesman Yurii Ihnat.
The cruise missiles used Thursday were apparently X-101 and x-55 types developed during Soviet times.
The hypersonic missiles used Tuesday have been repeatedly touted by Russian President Vladimir Putin as providing a key strategic competitive advantage and among the most advanced weapons in his country’s arsenal. The missiles are difficult to detect and intercept because of their hypersonic speed and maneuverability.
Sophisticated Western air defense systems, including American-made Patriot missiles, have helped spare Kyiv from the kind of destruction witnessed along the main front line in the country’s east and south. While most of the ground fighting is stalemated along that front line, both sides are targeting other territory with long-range weapons.

Four children found alive in Amazon after plane crash

Four children found alive in Amazon after plane crash
18 May 2023
AFP

Four children found alive in Amazon after plane crash

Four children found alive in Amazon after plane crash
Updated 18 May 2023
AFP

BOGOTA, Colombia: Four Indigenous children missing for more than two weeks after a plane crash in the Colombian Amazon have been found alive, President Gustavo Petro said Wednesday, declaring “joy for the country.”
Petro shared the news on Twitter, saying the children were discovered after “arduous search efforts” by the military.
Authorities had deployed more than 100 soldiers with sniffer dogs to search for the minors who were traveling in an airplane that crashed in the Amazon on May 1, killing three adults.
Rescuers believe the four children, aged 13, 9, 4 and an 11-month-old baby, have been wandering through the jungle in the southern Caqueta department since the crash.
Earlier Wednesday, the armed forces said that search efforts intensified after rescuers came across a “shelter built in an improvised way with sticks and branches,” leading them to believe there were survivors.

The Cessna plane that crashed in the Amazon forest in the municipality of Solano, department of Caqueta, on May 16, 2023. (Colombian Army photo via AFP)

In photographs released by the armed forces, scissors and a hair tie could be seen among branches on the jungle floor.
Previously, a baby’s drinking bottle and a half-eaten piece of fruit had been found.
On Monday and Tuesday, soldiers found the bodies of the pilot and two adults who had been flying from a jungle location to San Jose del Guaviare, one of the main cities in Colombia’s Amazon rainforest.
One of the dead passengers, Ranoque Mucutuy, was the mother of the four children, who are from the Huitoto ethnicity.
Giant trees that can grow up to 40 meters tall, wild animals and heavy rainfall made the “Operation Hope” search difficult.
Three helicopters have been used to help, one of which blasted out a recorded message from the children’s grandmother in the Huitoto language telling them to stop moving through the jungle.
Authorities have not indicated what caused the plane crash.
The pilot had reported problems with the engine just minutes before the airplane disappeared from radars, the Colombian disaster response body said.
It is a region with few roads that is also difficult to access by river, so airplane transport is common.
 

China's Xi pledges to deeper Kazakh ties

China’s Xi pledges to deeper Kazakh ties
China’s Xi pledges to deeper Kazakh ties

China’s Xi pledges to deeper Kazakh ties
  • China’s diplomatic ties with Central Asia see increase in trade
XIAN, China: China wants to further deepen relations with Kazakhstan in times of both “prosperity and adversity.” President Xi Jinping told his visiting Kazakh counterpart on Wednesday.

This week, China will for the first time host an in-person summit of Central Asian leaders, building ties in Russia’s backyard as Beijing’s relations with the West sour.

Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan — previously part of the Soviet Union — are all seeking other sources of investment as Moscow channels its resources into the war in Ukraine.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, a vast steppe nation with rich energy and agricultural resources, was the first of the five Central Asian leaders to arrive in the northwestern Chinese city of Xian for the summit.

China and Kazakstan should “promote the construction of a China-Kazakhstan community with a shared future featuring friendship from generation  to generation, a high degree of mutual trust, together in prosperity and adversity,” Xi said.

“Your state visit to China demonstrates the high level of relations between our two countries and once again confirms the indissoluble bond with China.”

Kazakhstan will target $40 billion in annual two-way trade with China by 2030, up from over $31 billion in 2022, Tokayev told Xi.

“Kazakhstan is interested in expanding the export of agricultural products to China,” he said, praising Xi for his ambitious Belt and Road infrastructure initiative that has boosted transport connectivity.

“Kazakhstan is ready to deliver legumes, high-quality and ecologically clean frozen beef and lamb,” Tokayev added.

China’s trade with the five Central Asia states has multiplied one hundred-fold since the establishment of diplomatic ties three decades ago, after the break-up of Soviet Union. Investment between China and the five nations reached a record high of over $70 billion in 2022.

The inaugural China-Central Asia leaders summit was held online last year due to COVID-19.

The choice of Xian as the venue for the first in-person summit is a symbolic nod to history as the city was pivotal in the ancient Silk Road trade route that once spanned Central Asia.

Defense pleads for Islamic scholar's acquittal at Swiss rape trial

Swiss Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan arrives on the second day of his trial at the Geneva court house on May 16, 2023. (AFP)
Swiss Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan arrives on the second day of his trial at the Geneva court house on May 16, 2023. (AFP)
Defense pleads for Islamic scholar’s acquittal at Swiss rape trial

Swiss Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan arrives on the second day of his trial at the Geneva court house on May 16, 2023. (AFP)
  • Ramadan is accused of raping a woman in a Geneva hotel room in October 2008
GENEVA: Tariq Ramadan’s lawyers pleaded Wednesday for the controversial Islamic scholar to be acquitted on the third and final day of his trial in Geneva on charges of rape and sexual coercion.
Prosecutors are seeking a three-year sentence for the former Oxford University professor, half served in jail and the other half suspended.
“I’m only looking for one thing and that’s to convince you that Tariq Ramadan is innocent,” his lawyer Yael Hayat told the Geneva Criminal Court, calling the allegations against his client “crazy.”
The 60-year-old is accused of raping a woman — a convert to Islam who appeared in court under the assumed name of Brigitte — in a Geneva hotel room in October 2008.
Ramadan, a charismatic yet controversial figure in European Islam, insists there was no sexual activity between him and Brigitte, saying he is the victim of a “trap.”
Her lawyer denounced what he called an act of “torture and barbarism,” as he sought to convince judges to convict Ramadan.
The judges will deliver their verdict on May 24.
Controversial among secularists who see him as a supporter of political Islam, Ramadan obtained his doctorate from the University of Geneva, with his thesis focused on his grandfather, who founded Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood movement.
He was a professor of contemporary Islamic studies at Britain’s prestigious Oxford University until November 2017, and held visiting roles at universities in Qatar and Morocco.
He was forced to take a leave of absence when rape allegations surfaced in France at the height of the “Me Too” movement, over suspected attacks in France between 2009 and 2016.

Philippines in talks with Kuwait over visa suspension for Filipinos

Philippines in talks with Kuwait over visa suspension for Filipinos
Philippines in talks with Kuwait over visa suspension for Filipinos

Philippines in talks with Kuwait over visa suspension for Filipinos
  • Kuwait suspended issuance of visas for Filipinos last week
  • Filipino officials visiting Kuwait to resolve issues
MANILA: The Philippine government said on Wednesday it was in talks with Kuwait to seek a resolution over recent labor and travel issues, after the Gulf state suspended the issuance of new visas for Filipinos.
The Philippines has been working on tackling issues concerning its migrant workers in Kuwait, sparked by the gruesome murder of domestic worker Jullebee Ranara that prompted Manila to suspend the deployment of first-time workers to the Arab nation in February.
A Philippine delegation is in Kuwait this week to discuss bilateral labor concerns and seek clarification over Kuwait’s visa suspension that was announced last week.
“Talks are resuming today,” the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs’ Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Eduardo De Vega told Arab News.
“What we’re bringing on the table is a reassurance that we want to resolve pending issues for the benefit of our workers and the mutual benefit of both countries.”
The Philippines wants to hear the Kuwaiti side while also explaining its stance on the ongoing issues, “so that we could lift the suspension” on first-time worker deployment to Kuwait, De Vega said.
“We want to settle these differences and we don’t want this as a permanent thing,” he added.
“We expect not a resolution this week, but that there are some positive signs that we could continue talking in the future until we are able to bridge the gap or resolve what they need and resolve what we need from them, like improvement of the conditions of our workers.”
There were more than 24,000 cases of violation and abuse of Filipino workers in Kuwait last year, according to Department of Migrant Workers data, a significant jump from 6,500 cases in 2016.
Ranara’s murder, with her charred remains discovered on a desert in Kuwait in late January, was not the first such incident involving Filipinos in the country.
In 2018, the Philippines imposed a worker deployment ban to Kuwait after the killing of domestic helper Joanna Daniela Demafelis, whose body was found in a freezer at an abandoned apartment. The ban was partially lifted the same year after both countries signed a protection agreement for workers.
The Philippines again imposed a worker deployment ban in January 2020, following the killing of Constancia Lago Dayag and Jeanelyn Villavende, who was tortured to death by her employer. That ban was lifted after Kuwaiti authorities charged Villavende’s employer with murder and sentenced her to hanging.
The latest Philippine ban was imposed “because somebody was killed,” De Vega said.
“There is a national integrity at stake ... that’s why we did it.”
 

