You are here

  • Home
  • Etihad Rail partners with Italian firm Arsenale to launch luxury train service in the UAE

Etihad Rail partners with Italian firm Arsenale to launch luxury train service in the UAE

Etihad Rail partners with Italian firm Arsenale to launch luxury train service in the UAE
The firms signed a memorandum of understanding during the two-day Middle East Rail Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2nd8z

Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

Etihad Rail partners with Italian firm Arsenale to launch luxury train service in the UAE

Etihad Rail partners with Italian firm Arsenale to launch luxury train service in the UAE
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Travelers will have access to a luxury train service in the UAE after national railway network operator Etihad Rail partnered with Italian hospitality firm Arsenale Group in a move to boost tourism and showcase the country’s heritage and scenic attractions. 

The firms signed a memorandum of understanding during the two-day Middle East Rail Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi to roll out the 15-carriage transit option that will travel throughout the UAE toward the border with Oman. 

The project will see the Italian company completely refurbishing carriages in specialized factories located in Puglia and Sicily, Italy. 

The UAE will be among the first countries in the world to have a luxury cruise service with a fully customized train, Arsenale Group said in a press statement. 

“By establishing a luxury train experience, we are introducing a unique world-class offering to the region and contributing to boosting the tourism sector in the UAE. Furthermore, we will be able to showcase the country’s diverse heritage and beauty to visitors from around the world,” Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail said.. 

There are plans to extend the service to the wider Gulf Cooperation Council region once the railway project becomes operational.    

This is Arsenale’s second project in the region after it signed an MoU with Saudi Arabia Railways in March to launch the Middle East’s first luxury train service in the Kingdom.  

A part of the project “Dream of the Desert,” the deal involves bringing a train with 40 luxury cabins on Saudi railways by 2025 that will pass through the country from Riyadh to Qurayyat. 

“The railway cruise is the present and the future of tourism, and Arsenale wants to make it available in the most beautiful places in the world, introducing this new fascinating and sustainable way of traveling. This partnership demonstrates that there are no limits to passion and no barriers that can stop the desire to go beyond the imaginary,” said Paolo Barletta, CEO of Arsenale.  

During the conference, Etihad Rail signed a total of seven agreements to advance rail passenger and freight development. 

Topics: Etihad Rail Arsenale Group

Related

Oman and Etihad Rail Co. signs deal with Brazilian mining giant  
Business & Economy
Oman and Etihad Rail Co. signs deal with Brazilian mining giant  
Etihad Rail welcomes first batch of National Rail Network fleet
Business & Economy
Etihad Rail welcomes first batch of National Rail Network fleet

Saudi Arabia’s M3 money supply surges 4.74% since end of December

Saudi Arabia’s M3 money supply surges 4.74% since end of December
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s M3 money supply surges 4.74% since end of December

Saudi Arabia’s M3 money supply surges 4.74% since end of December
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s M3 money supply has surged 4.74 percent since December 2022, according to data released by the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA.

The M3 money supply, which is usually monitored as a broad measure of liquidity in the monetary system, reached SR2.61 billion ($696 billion) in the week ending May 11, rising from SR2.50 billion on Dec. 31.

The former M3 money figure also reflects a 0.17 percent drop in the week ending May 11 to the week ending on May 4 when it stood at SR2.62 billion.

Central banks use M3 money supply figures in order to be able to direct monetary policy, thereby controlling inflation, consumption, growth, and liquidity, over medium- and long-term periods.

During the same period, the M2 money recorded a 3.87 rise when compared to Dec. 31 as well as a 0.27 percent weekly increase. 

The M2 poses a measurement of the nation’s money supply that estimates all of the cash that individuals have in hand or in short-term bank deposits. It is usually used as an indicator of possible increases or decreases in inflation levels.

As for the M1 money supply during the week ending May 11, it jumped 0.91 percent from the end of December 2022. Despite this, the M1 money supply fell 0.07 percent against the preceding week.

The M1 money supply is composed of currency, demand deposits, and other liquid deposits.

It contains currency and assets that are, or can be quickly converted to, cash.

Topics: saudi central bank money market

Related

SAMA raises interest rates following US Fed’s move
Business & Economy
SAMA raises interest rates following US Fed’s move
Saudi banks’ net profits surge 7.5% to $1.4bn: SAMA 
Business & Economy
Saudi banks’ net profits surge 7.5% to $1.4bn: SAMA 

Closing bell: TASI rises 66.80 points as healthcare stocks dominate

Closing bell: TASI rises 66.80 points as healthcare stocks dominate
Updated 8 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

Closing bell: TASI rises 66.80 points as healthcare stocks dominate

Closing bell: TASI rises 66.80 points as healthcare stocks dominate
Updated 8 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index gained 66.80 points, or 0.59 percent, to close at 11,344.40 on Thursday as 132 of the 224 stocks rose, while 72 closed down.

The top-performing index of the Saudi Stock Exchange was the Pharma, Biotech & Life Science Index, which soared 6.6 percent, followed by the insurance and transportation sectors, which rose 2 percent and 1.14 percent, respectively.

While the parallel market Nomu rose 0.15 percent to close at 20,832.55, the MSCI Tadawul Index edged up 0.60 percent to close at 1,526.51.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.2 billion ($1.65 billion).

The Co. for Cooperative Insurance, also known as Tawuniya, surged 7.5 percent to close at SR126.20.

Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp. and Al-Rajhi Co. for Cooperative Insurance also rose 6.60 percent and 6.44 percent, respectively.

The worst performer was AlJazira REIT, which declined 3.38 percent to SR18.30.

On Thursday, the Capital Market Authority announced the approval of First Milling Co.’s application for an initial public offering of 30 percent of its share capital, with the offering size at 16.65 million shares. The shares will be offered from June 6-7.

On the earnings front, Sinad Holding Co. reported a net loss of SR21.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to a net profit of SR10.2 million in the year-ago period.

The company announced a decline in revenue of 11.37 percent to SR419.2 million for the quarter ending March 2023, compared to SR473 million in the same quarter of 2022. Its share price fell 1.5 percent to SR12.76.

Zamil Industrial Investment Co. reported a loss of SR13.8 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to a loss of SR51.9 million in the same period of 2022.

The construction major registered a 15.88 percent rise in revenue to SR1.03 billion compared to SR896.79 million in the first quarter of 2022.

The company stated that the decline in the net loss was due to higher sales and profits from associated companies and increased income from discontinued operations due to the reversal of a previously recognized impairment loss of SR22 million. Its share price closed inched up 0.42 percent to SR19.30.

Saudi Advanced Industries Co. revealed a decline in net profits of 28.67 percent, which amounted to SR22.07 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to SR30.94 million in the year-ago period.

Its revenue declined 26.39 percent to SR25.35 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the previous year’s figure of SR34.44 million. SAIC’s share price fell 0.54 percent to SR27.75.

Southern Province Cement Co. saw a decline of 43.68 percent in net profit to SR49 million from SR87 million in the same quarter of 2022.

Revenue witnessed a decline of 9.09 percent to SR300 million in the March quarter of 2023 compared to SR330 million in the same period of last year. Its share price dipped 0.96 percent to SR51.60.

Yanbu Cement Co. reported an increase in net profits of 31.03 percent, reaching SR51.01 in the first three months of 2023 compared to SR38.93 in the year-ago period.

On the other hand, revenue declined 7.29 percent to SR224.01 in the first quarter of 2023 compared to SR241.63 in the previous year. The cement manufacturer’s share price closed higher by 1.26 percent at SR35.95.

Saudi Ground Services Co. announced net profits of SR40 million in 2023 compared to a net loss of 19 million in 2022.

Revenue grew 32.74 percent to reach SR563.8 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to SR424.79 million in 2022. The share price of the airport services firm closed flat at SR31.45.

Saudi Steel Pipes announced the completion of its purchase of a $6.3 million stake in Global Pipe Co. This latest portion leaves SSP with a 57.27 percent stake in GPC. Its share price slipped 0.99 percent to SR24.50.

On the Islamic Bond front, Arabian Aramco Total Co. announced the early redemption of its Tadawul-listed sukuk, which amounted to SR1.4 billion. The filing showed that the bond was due to mature on Dec. 20, 2025.

Topics: Closing Bell Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) nomu-parallel Saudi stock exchange

Related

Saudi stock market gains 93 points led by rekindled investor spirit: Closing bell
Business & Economy
Saudi stock market gains 93 points led by rekindled investor spirit: Closing bell

IHG Hotels & Resorts to open 12 Holiday Inn Express hotels in Saudi Arabia  

IHG Hotels & Resorts to open 12 Holiday Inn Express hotels in Saudi Arabia  
Updated 44 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

IHG Hotels & Resorts to open 12 Holiday Inn Express hotels in Saudi Arabia  

IHG Hotels & Resorts to open 12 Holiday Inn Express hotels in Saudi Arabia  
Updated 44 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s hospitality and tourism sector will witness a new wave of growth and investments with IHG Hotels & Resorts and Tashyid for Hotel Operations signing an agreement to build 12 new hotels for SR1.3 billion ($346.6 million). 

The deal will involve the construction of Holiday Inn Express hotels with 2,500 rooms across the Kingdom, with the first set to open in Jeddah by June 2025.

“Saudi Vision 2030 has created tremendous opportunities for the tourism and hospitality industry, and we see an increasing demand for our brands across segments,” said Haitham Mattar, managing director of IHG Hotels & Resorts in India, Middle East and Africa, in a press statement. 

“We are delighted to partner with IHG Hotels & Resorts to enable our rapid expansion within Saudi Arabia, in line with Saudi’s Vision 2030,” said Falih Motasim Hajaj, CEO of Tashyid for Hotel Operations, in the statement. 

“With the Kingdom marking its presence on a global tourism map, working with leading industry partners such as IHG is key to helping set new standards of hospitality, embrace innovation and ultimately achieve a diversified economy,” Hajaj continued. 

The deal fits in with the Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy, which intends to attract 100 million visitors by 2030 and increase the sector’s contribution to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product to over 10 percent.

In the Kingdom, IHG Hotels & Resorts runs 39 properties under five brands, including InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Staybridge Suites and Voco. 

In addition, it has 30 hotels in the construction pipeline slated to open within the next three to five years.

Topics: IHG Hotels & Resorts Holiday Inn Express tourism

Related

IHG to debut Kimpton hotel in Riyadh in June 2024 
Business & Economy
IHG to debut Kimpton hotel in Riyadh in June 2024 

Saudi industry to bolster trade ties with Russian companies at key event

Saudi industry to bolster trade ties with Russian companies at key event
Updated 55 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi industry to bolster trade ties with Russian companies at key event

Saudi industry to bolster trade ties with Russian companies at key event
Updated 55 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Prominent industrialists from Russia will be visiting Saudi Arabia from May 29-30 to bolster trade and economic cooperation between the two countries. 

Titled “Made in Russia + Innoprom,” the multi-industry event will be held in Riyadh and showcase some of the highly-developed industrial technologies from the Russian Federation. 

According to the organizer’s press release, the event will also provide a platform for Russian and Saudi government officials and business leaders to network and exchange ideas on the core issues of industrial modernization.   

The plenary meeting will also display Russia’s progress in information technology, industrial infrastructure development, pharmaceuticals, medical rehabilitation and prosthetics. 

The other focus areas will include industrial sectors like digital manufacturing, technologies for big cities, transport machinery and power machinery.  

According to the organizers, over 100 companies will attend the two-day event, participating in the exhibition and the panel discussions.   

Among the global leaders set to attend are Rostselmash, Kaspersky, Rostec State Corp., Biocad and Geropharm.   

According to the US-based Massachusetts Institute of Technology Media Labs’ The Observatory of Economic Complexity, Russia exported goods worth $2.21 billion to Saudi Arabia in 2021, mainly refined petroleum, wheat and barley. 

In comparison, the Kingdom exported goods worth $298 million to Russia, mainly amino resins, acyclic alcohols and ethylene polymers. 

Topics: Saudi-Russian ties

Related

Update Russia agrees to extend Ukraine grain deal in a boost for global food security
World
Russia agrees to extend Ukraine grain deal in a boost for global food security

Jabal Omar Development Co. receives license to operate 5-star tower

Jabal Omar Development Co. receives license to operate 5-star tower
Updated 18 May 2023
Arab News

Jabal Omar Development Co. receives license to operate 5-star tower

Jabal Omar Development Co. receives license to operate 5-star tower
Updated 18 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Jabal Omar Development Co. has been handed the license to operate the first tower of Saudi Arabia’s Jabal Omar Address hotels in Makkah.

The development consists of two towers, both of which contain 44 hotel floors and two helipads.

The first structure features 742 rooms and suites, and will also include two restaurants, a cafe, meeting rooms, and a business center.

In addition to this, it will be home to executive lounges, multi-purpose halls, a fitness center, a health club, and commercial spaces.

Furthermore, the hotel is known to be home to the highest-hanging mosque in the world overlooking the Kaaba.

The real estate company is currently working on the handover of the second tower to the operators.

Jabal Omar Development Co. is also working on concluding the necessary procedures to obtain permits from the relevant authorities in order to operate the tower.

This comes as the launch of the hotel cements the implementation of the strategic transformation plan, which enables the company to keep pace with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

The hotel will also contribute to enhancing the quality level in the Kingdom’s tourism and hospitality sector.

The operation of the hotel is forecasted to bring about a positive financial impact on the company’s revenues during 2023.

Amid global economic uncertainties triggered by high inflation, geopolitical tensions, and rising interest rates, Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector is proving resilient, according to professional services network firm PwC Middle East.  

In a report released earlier this month, the company revealed that the Kingdom received almost 6 million visitors in the fourth quarter of 2022, up 47 percent compared to the same quarter in 2019. 

Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy aims to attract 100 million visitors by 2030, along with increasing the contribution of the sector to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product to more than 10 percent. The strategy also eyes creating an additional 1 million jobs in the Kingdom.

Topics: Jabal Omar Development Co. Jabal Omar Address

Related

Saudi Jabal Omar Development Co. gets approval to restructure a $800m loan
Business & Economy
Saudi Jabal Omar Development Co. gets approval to restructure a $800m loan

Latest updates

Etihad Rail partners with Italian firm Arsenale to launch luxury train service in the UAE
Etihad Rail partners with Italian firm Arsenale to launch luxury train service in the UAE
Saudi Arabia’s M3 money supply surges 4.74% since end of December
Saudi Arabia’s M3 money supply surges 4.74% since end of December
Closing bell: TASI rises 66.80 points as healthcare stocks dominate
Closing bell: TASI rises 66.80 points as healthcare stocks dominate
IHG Hotels & Resorts to open 12 Holiday Inn Express hotels in Saudi Arabia  
IHG Hotels & Resorts to open 12 Holiday Inn Express hotels in Saudi Arabia  
Saudi industry to bolster trade ties with Russian companies at key event
Saudi industry to bolster trade ties with Russian companies at key event

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.