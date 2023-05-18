Saudi foreign minister meets counterparts before Arab League summit

RIYADH: Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met multiple senior officials and foreign ministers before the Arab League summit in Jeddah on Friday.

Prince Faisal met his Tunisian counterpart Nabil Ammar to discuss Saudi-Tunisian relations, regional and international developments and security and stability.

The meeting was attended by the Assistant Minister of State for African Countries Affairs Ambassador Sami Saleh and the Kingdom’s Ambassador to Tunisia, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Sager.

The prince later met Iraqi counterpart Fuad Mohamad Hussein for the fourth meeting of the Political, Security, and Military Committee of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council.

They reviewed ways to develop relations and the intensification of joint coordination under political, security and military fields.

The meeting was also attended by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, Ambassador Dr. Saud Al-Sati, and a number of senior officials on both sides.

Meetings between foreign ministers and senior officials have been taking place over the five days leading up to the summit.

Multiple heads of state and officials have already arrived, including Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi, the chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council of Yemen, as well as King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain and president of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas.

The majority of the leaders began arriving Thursday afternoon to participate in the 32nd regular session Arab League Summit including the Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of the Sultan of Oman, Sayyid Asa'ad bin Tariq Al-Said.

The 32nd Arab League summit is due to take place on Friday.