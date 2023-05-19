You are here

Botswana supports Saudi Arabia's bid to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh

Botswana supports Saudi Arabia’s bid to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh
President of Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi received Adviser at the Saudi Royal Court Ahmed Kattan. (SPA)
Botswana supports Saudi Arabia’s bid to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh
President of Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi received Adviser at the Saudi Royal Court Ahmed Kattan. (SPA)
Botswana supports Saudi Arabia’s bid to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh
President of Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi received Adviser at the Saudi Royal Court Ahmed Kattan. (SPA)
Updated 49 sec ago
Arab News

Botswana supports Saudi Arabia’s bid to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh

Botswana supports Saudi Arabia’s bid to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh
Updated 49 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: President of Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi received the Adviser at the Saudi Royal Court, Ahmed Kattan, during his visit to the country, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

During the meeting, Kattan conveyed greetings from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the president, and wishes to the government and people for further progress and prosperity in Botswana, while Masisi reciprocated the greetings.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations and means to enhance them in all fields as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Masisi voiced his country’s support for the Kingdom’s bid to host the World Expo 2030 in Riyadh following Botswana’s membership to Bureau International des Expositions — an intergovernmental organization in charge of overseeing and regulating World Expos.

Kattan expressed the Saudi government’s appreciation for this support, which reflects the distinguished ties between the two countries.

The Saudi envoy also held talks with Botswana’s Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation Lemogang Kwape to discuss ties.

Kattan arrived in Botswana from Lesotho, where he had similar meetings with senior officials, as part of a tour that also included Eswatini.

Norwegian ambassador hails ‘very solid relationship’ with Saudi Arabia

Norwegian ambassador hails ‘very solid relationship’ with Saudi Arabia
Updated 18 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Norwegian ambassador hails 'very solid relationship' with Saudi Arabia

Norwegian ambassador hails ‘very solid relationship’ with Saudi Arabia
  • Ties will only strengthen in years to come, diplomat Thomas Lid Ball says
  • Envoy also praises Kingdom for its help in evacuating Norwegians from Sudan
Updated 18 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Norway’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia said his country’s relationship with the Kingdom was “very solid,” as the Scandinavian country celebrated its national day on Wednesday.

Thomas Lid Ball told Arab News said that the long-established bonds between the two countries in various sectors would only strengthen over the coming years.

“I think we have had a very solid relationship between Saudi Arabia and Norway for many years. We have several things in common, notably that we are nations that have been dependent on oil and gas,” he said.

“Our shared ambition is a green transition, in which we are producing oil and gas in a cleaner way and are shifting toward renewable energy. And in this, we have a lot in common and a lot of things to gain, I think from cooperating more closely.

“We have many new ways from companies within oil and gas supply that are working here and I think more are coming, with great opportunities in the Kingdom undergoing transformation.”

Norway has enjoyed good diplomatic relations with the Kingdom since they were established in 1961.

Norway’s National Day celebration at the embassy in Riyadh. (Supplied) 

“To all Saudi brothers and sisters who are here tonight, I would like to say that we greatly appreciate our long-standing bilateral relations with Saudi Arabia,” Ball told guests at an event at the Norwegian Embassy to mark his country’s national day.

“As a Norway ambassador, I would like to further those relations in the years to come.”

Among the guests at the event were Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region Prince Muhammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Saud, government officials, diplomats and business leaders.

Ball told Arab News there were many industries in which Norway and Saudi Arabia were cooperating, including fisheries and construction.

“We have a long coastline in both countries. So we have shipping, we have fisheries, we have all sorts of companies that are interested in Saudi Arabia these days,” he said.

“At the national day reception here, we have some seafood from Norway. There are many companies now. I am joining five, six of them in Jeddah next week, where we are going to look at aquaculture opportunities in Saudi Arabia, so we actually can produce the seafood inside the Kingdom. Some of it will be land based, so there are exciting opportunities.”

Norway has a thriving aquaculture industry, producing more than half of the world’s farmed Atlantic salmon and exporting to more than 100 countries. Sales of Norwegian salmon to Saudi Arabia totaled $27 million in 2019.

Ball also thanked the Kingdom for its support in evacuating Norwegian and other citizens from Sudan.

“I used this opportunity to thank the deputy governor for what I think was outstanding assistance by Saudi Arabia during the big crisis in Sudan,” he said.

“There was first the evacuation out of Khartoum and other cities, but then it was out of Port Sudan through Jeddah and onto the capitals in our countries.

“We could not have made it without Saudi Arabia. We have evacuated 133 Norwegians from Sudan.”

Saudi Arabia sponsors prizes at world science fair

Saudi Arabia sponsors prizes at world science fair
Updated 8 min 28 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Arabia sponsors prizes at world science fair

Saudi Arabia sponsors prizes at world science fair
  • The Kingdom will provide 18 prizes for top projects at ISEF 2023
Updated 8 min 28 sec ago
SPA

WASHINGTON: Saudi Arabia, represented by the King Abdulaziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba), is taking part in the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF).

The event is being held in Dallas, US, from May 12-19.

As a key sponsor, the foundation will provide 18 special prizes for the best projects across a range of scientific fields.

Basil Al-Sadhan, deputy secretary-general for gifted services at Mawhiba, said that the prizes include 12 scholarships at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, and six scholarships to attend the Mawhiba Universal Enrichment Program, an interactive  educational initiative by top academics from a variety of the world’s leading universities.

He added that Mawhiba, since 2010, has presented special prizes each year for a number of participants at ISEF in various fields of interest to the Kingdom, which, in the past 12 years, totaled 109 prizes for 139 students from 23 countries.

This year, Saudi students are competing with more than 1,700 students from over 70 countries for major prizes at ISEF 2023, with a team of 35 students from educational departments within the Saudi National Team for Science and Engineering presenting 35 scientific projects.
 

First Saudi catering conference begins in Makkah

First Saudi catering conference begins in Makkah
Updated 14 min 16 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

First Saudi catering conference begins in Makkah

First Saudi catering conference begins in Makkah
  • It will cover challenges facing the food industry and provide opportunities for local and international businesses to network
Updated 14 min 16 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: The first Saudi International Conference on Catering opened in Makkah this week, bringing together experts and businesses to discuss the Kingdom’s burgeoning food industry. 

The conference was inaugurated by the Undersecretary for Development Affairs of the Emirate, Eng. Ala'a Alnofaie, under the auspices of the Deputy Governor of Makkah, Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz. 

Its session will cover challenges facing the food industry such as providing meals for millions of pilgrims and how to best use new technologies, as well providing opportunities for local and international businesses to network.

Member of the Board of Directors of the Makkah Chamber of Commerce, Nabil Al-Thaqafi, highlighted the importance of the supply chain sector as an engine for all other industrial, commercial and service sectors, including nutrition. 

“Thank God our country had taken care of this sector and advanced in rank on the supply chains list according to the reports issued by the World Bank,” Al Thaqafi said. 

“We aim to reach the 25th rank in the Logistics Performance Index in compliance with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. Therefore, we achieve food security goals, as the food and beverage market constitutes around SR 153 billion ($41 million), 78 percent of which is imports.” 

The first session focused on ready and pre-prepared meals, food safety and food quality, a vital topic in a country where nearly 80 companies prepared 1.2 million meals for pilgrims during the last Hajj season.

Executive Vice President of the Aircraft Catering Sector at Saudi Airlines Catering Co., Dr. Rashed Alarfaj, conducted the dialogue.

Executive Director of the western sector at the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, Fahd bin Ali Al Naseri, presented a talk on how legislation helps maintain food safety.

Executive Vice President of Development at Local Content and Government Procurement Authority, Eng. Sami Alhojilan, spoke about the improvement of economic growth following the support provided to the industry.

Deputy Governor for Regulatory Affairs at the Public Authority for Food Safety, Dr. Mohammed Al-Omari, also tackled the topic of limiting food loss and food waste.

Associate Professor at the Department of Food Sciences and Nutrition at King Saud University, Dr. Ghedeir Alshammari, held a presentation on the safe handling of pre-prepared meals.

Senior Director of Business Development at the Saudi Airlines Catering Co. Mansour Al-Sobhi, with the participation of the menu planning team, presented the Saudi Airlines Workshop. 

Another workshop presented by the Professor of Clinical Nutrition at Umm Al-Qura University, Prof. Dr. Firas Sultan Al-Azzeh focused on foods that aid the immune system. 

A workshop on nutrition education was presented by the Associate Professor at Umm Al-Qura University, Dr. Al Sayyed Ali Bakr.

The conference runs until Friday at the Makkah Chamber for Exhibitions and Events Center.

Saudi pavilion on show at Venice Architecture Biennale 2023

Saudi pavilion on show at Venice Architecture Biennale 2023
Updated 41 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi pavilion on show at Venice Architecture Biennale 2023

Saudi pavilion on show at Venice Architecture Biennale 2023
  • Pavilion will feature the work of Saudi architect Albara Saimaldahar
Updated 41 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Architecture and Design Authority has announced the participation of the Saudi National Pavilion at the Venice Architecture Biennale 2023, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

A ceremony was held on Thursday ahead of the pavilion’s official opening on Saturday. The pavilion will feature the work of Albara Saimaldahar, which is curated by Noura and Basma Bouzo.

“We are proud that for the third time the Saudi National Pavilion will be participating in the Venice Architecture Biennale for its 18th edition, which will be held under the theme Laboratory of the Future,” Sumaya Al-Sulaiman, CEO of the Architecture and Design Authority, said. 

In keeping with the exhibition’s theme, the Saudi pavilion will explore how individuals see their relationship to their surroundings.

The pavilion includes six arched gates made of large octagonal metal structures. The inside of these structures are made of wooden panels, while the outside is constructed out of 3D printed traditional ceramic tiles. The wavy and uneven designs are reminiscent of desert sand dunes.

 
 

Saudi foreign minister meets counterparts before Arab League summit

Saudi foreign minister meets counterparts before Arab League summit
Updated 18 May 2023
Lama Alhamawi

Saudi foreign minister meets counterparts before Arab League summit

Saudi foreign minister meets counterparts before Arab League summit
  • Meetings between foreign ministers and senior officials have been taking place over the five days leading up to the summit
Updated 18 May 2023
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met multiple senior officials and foreign ministers before the Arab League summit in Jeddah on Friday.

Prince Faisal met his Tunisian counterpart Nabil Ammar to discuss Saudi-Tunisian relations, regional and international developments and security and stability.

The meeting was attended by the Assistant Minister of State for African Countries Affairs Ambassador Sami Saleh and the Kingdom’s Ambassador to Tunisia, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Sager.

The prince later met Iraqi counterpart Fuad Mohamad Hussein for the fourth meeting of the Political, Security, and Military Committee of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council.

They reviewed ways to develop relations and the intensification of joint coordination under political, security and military fields.

The meeting was also attended by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, Ambassador Dr. Saud Al-Sati, and a number of senior officials on both sides.

Meetings between foreign ministers and senior officials have been taking place over the five days leading up to the summit.

Multiple heads of state and officials have already arrived, including Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi, the chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council of Yemen, as well as King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain and president of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas.

The majority of the leaders began arriving Thursday afternoon to participate in the 32nd regular session Arab League Summit including the Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of the Sultan of Oman, Sayyid Asa'ad bin Tariq Al-Said.

The 32nd Arab League summit is due to take place on Friday.

