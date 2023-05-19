Russia fires 30 cruise missiles at Ukrainian targets; Ukraine says 29 were shot down

You are here

An explosion is seen in the sky over Kyiv during a Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian capital on May 18, 2023.
An explosion is seen in the sky over Kyiv during a Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian capital on May 18, 2023.
Smoke rises amid a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 18, 2023.
A house is completely destroyed after after a missile strike in Tsirkuny village, Kharkiv region, on May 18, 2023.
Rescuers and medics place retrieve the body of a person killed by a Russian missile strike at a residential area in the village of Tsyrkuny, outside of Kharkiv, Ukraine, on May 18, 2023.
  • One missile that got through struck an industrial building in the southern region of Odesa, killing a person and wounding 2
  • Russia has intensified air assaults even as a special envoy of its ally China tries to mediate an end to the brutal war
KYIV, Ukraine: Russia fired 30 cruise missiles against different parts of Ukraine early Thursday in the latest nighttime test of Ukrainian air defenses, which shot down 29 of them, officials said.

One person was killed and two were wounded by a Russian missile that got through and struck an industrial building in the southern region of Odesa, according to Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesperson for the region’s military administration.
Amid the recently intensified Russian air assaults, China said its special envoy met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during talks in Kyiv earlier this week with Ukraine’s chief diplomat.
Beijing’s peace proposal has so far yielded no apparent breakthrough in the war. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Thursday that the warring parties needed to “accumulate mutual trust” for progress to be made.
Ukrainian officials sought during the talks to recruit China’s support for Kyiv’s own peace plan, according to Ukraine’s presidential office. Zelensky’s proposal includes the restoration of his country’s territorial integrity, the withdrawal of Russian forces and holding Russian President Vladimir Putin legally accountable for the invasion in February 2022.
Leaders of the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations gathering in Japan on Thursday were expected to denounce Russia’s war and vow to keep helping Ukraine fight Moscow. They were to hold “discussions about the battlefield” in Ukraine, according to Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser.
A Western official said Russia had built “potentially formidable” defensive lines on Ukrainian territory, including extensive minefields, and had more than 200,000 troops along the 1,000-kilometer (600-mile) front line, though it is unlikely to possess credible reserves.
As Ukraine receives sophisticated weapons systems from its Western allies, the Kremlin has started losing warplanes in areas previously deemed as safe, the official said, while Kyiv has proven able to shoot down Russia’s hypersonic ballistic missiles — the most advanced weapons in Moscow’s arsenal.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military intelligence.
Meanwhile, Kremlin-installed authorities in occupied Crimea reported the derailment of eight train cars Thursday because of an explosion, prompting renewed suspicions about possible Ukrainian saboteur activity behind Russian lines. Russian state media reported that the train was carrying grain.
The state news agency RIA Novosti, quoting a source within the emergency services, said the incident occurred not far from the city of Simferopol. The Crimean Railway company said the derailment was caused by “the interference of unauthorized persons” and that there were no casualties.
Ukraine officials refuse to comment on possible acts of sabotage. Ukraine’s military intelligence spokesperson, Andriy Yusov, noted on Ukrainian television that Russian train lines “are also used to transport weapons, ammunition, armored vehicles.”
Overnight, loud explosions were heard in Kyiv as the Kremlin’s forces targeted the capital for the ninth time this month. It was a clear escalation after weeks of lull and before a much-anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive using newly supplied advanced Western weapons.
Debris fell on two Kyiv districts, starting a fire at a garage complex. There was no immediate word about any victims, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv military administration, said in a Telegram post.
Ukraine also shot down two Russian exploding drones and two reconnaissance drones, according to the authorities.
The missiles were launched from Russian sea, air and ground bases, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Ukrainian commander in chief, wrote on Telegram.
Several waves of missiles were aimed at areas of Ukraine between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 5:30 a.m. Thursday, he said.
Russian forces used strategic bombers from the Caspian region and apparently fired X-101 and X-55-type missiles developed during Soviet times, Kyiv authorities said. Russia then deployed reconnaissance drones over the capital.
In the last major air attack on Kyiv, on Tuesday, Ukrainian air defenses bolstered by sophisticated Western-supplied systems shot down all the incoming missiles, officials said.
That attack used hypersonic missiles, which repeatedly have been touted by Putin as providing a key strategic advantage. The missiles, which are among the most advanced weapons in Russia’s arsenal, are difficult to detect and intercept because of their hypersonic speed and maneuverability.
But sophisticated Western air defense systems, including American-made Patriot missiles, have helped spare Kyiv from the kind of destruction witnessed along the main front line in the country’s east and south.
While the ground fighting is largely deadlocked along that front line, both sides are targeting each other’s territory with long-range weapons.
The most intense fighting has focused on the battle for the city of Bakhmut and the surrounding area, in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk province, with a Ukrainian military official claiming Thursday that the army advanced up to 1.7 kilometers (more than a mile) there over the previous day.
At the same time, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the millionaire owner of Russia’s private military contractor Wagner whose troops have spearheaded the battle, claimed that Russian army units had retreated from their positions north of the city. Prigozhin is a frequent critic of the Russian military.
At least seven Ukrainian civilians were killed, including a 5-year-old boy, and 18 people were wounded over the previous 24 hours, the presidential office said.
Also, two people were wounded in a drone attack in Russia’s southern Kursk region, which borders Ukraine, the regional governor reported Thursday.
In a Telegram post, Roman Starovoit claimed Ukrainian forces dropped an explosive device from a drone on a sports and recreation complex.
In Russia’s Belgorod region, two people were killed in Ukrainian shelling of the village of Nizhnee Berezovo, about 10 kilometers (six miles) from the border, according to Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov.
 

HIROSHIMA: Leaders of the world’s most powerful democracies gathered Thursday for Group of Seven meetings in Hiroshima, with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine high on the agenda for a summit convened in the shadow of the world’s first atomic bomb attack.
The G7 nations, which officials said have reached new levels of cooperation more than a year into Russia’s brutal war, were set to unveil a new round of sanctions against Moscow when the summit officially opens on Friday, as well as announce that they would redouble their efforts to enforce existing sanctions meant to stifle Russia’s war effort and punish those behind it, a US official said.
The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to preview the announcement, said the US component of the actions would blacklist about 70 Russian and third-country entities involved in Russia’s defense production, and sanction more than 300 individuals, entities, aircraft and vessels.
The official added that the other nations in the group would undertake similar steps to further isolate Russia and to undermine its ability to wage war in Ukraine. Details were to come out over the course of the weekend summit.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is hosting the summit in his hometown, opened the global diplomacy with a sitdown with US President Joe Biden after Biden’s arrival at a nearby military base. Kishida also held talks with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak before the three-day gathering of leaders opens.
The Japan-US alliance is the “very foundation of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region,” Kishida told Biden in opening remarks.
“We very much welcome that the cooperation has evolved in leaps and bounds,” he said.
Biden, who greeted US and Japanese troops at nearby Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni before his meeting with Kishida, said: “When our countries stand together, we stand stronger, and I believe the whole world is safer when we do.”
As G7 attendees made their way to Hiroshima, Moscow unleashed yet another aerial attack on the Ukrainian capital. Loud explosions thundered through Kyiv during the early hours, marking the ninth time this month that Russian air raids have targeted the city after weeks of relative quiet.
“The crisis in Ukraine: I’m sure that’s what the conversation is going to start with,” said Matthew P. Goodman, senior vice president for economics at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, said there will be “discussions about the battlefield” in Ukraine and on the “state of play on sanctions and the steps that the G7 will collectively commit to on enforcement in particular.”
Russia is now the most-sanctioned country in the world, but there are questions about the effectiveness of the financial penalties despite their breadth.
The US, for example, has frozen Russian Central Bank funds, restricted banks’ access to SWIFT — the dominant system for global financial transactions — and sanctioned thousands of Russian firms, government officials, oligarchs and their families.
The Group of Seven nations collectively imposed a $60 per-barrel price cap on Russian oil and diesel last year, which the US Treasury Department on Thursday defended in a new progress report, stating that the cap has been successful in suppressing Russian oil revenues. Treasury cites Russian Ministry of Finance data showing that the Kremlin’s oil revenues from January to March this year were more than 40 percent lower than last year.
The economic impact of sanctions depends largely on the extent to which a targeted country is able to circumvent them, according to a recent Congressional Research Service repor t. So for the past month, US Treasury officials have traveled across Europe and Central Asia to press countries that still do business with the Kremlin to cut their financial ties.
G7 leaders and invited guests from several other counties are also expected to discuss how to deal with China’s growing assertiveness and military buildup as concerns rise that it could could try to seize Taiwan by force, sparking a wider conflict. China claims the self-governing island as its own and its ships and warplanes regularly patrol near it.
Security was tight in Hiroshima, with thousands of police deployed throughout the city. A small group of protesters was considerably outnumbered by police as they gathered Wednesday evening beside the ruins of the Atomic Peace Dome memorial, holding signs including one which read “No G7 Imperialist Summit!”
In a bit of dueling diplomacy, Chinese President Xi Jinping is hosting the leaders of the Central Asian countries of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan for a two-day summit in the Chinese city of Xi’an starting Thursday.
During the meeting in Hiroshima, Kishida hopes to highlight the risks of nuclear proliferation. The leaders on Friday are scheduled to visit a memorial park that commemorates the 1945 atomic bombing by the US that destroyed the city and killed 140,000 people.
North Korea’s nuclear program and a spate of recent missile tests have crystalized fears of a potential attack. So have Russia’s threats to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. China, meanwhile, is rapidly expanding its nuclear arsenal.
The leaders are due to discuss efforts to strengthen the global economy and address rising prices that are squeezing families and government budgets around the world, particularly in developing countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America.
The debate over raising the debt limit in the US, the world’s largest economy, has threatened to overshadow the G7 talks. Biden plans to hurry back to Washington after the summit for debt negotiations, scrapping planned meetings in Papua New Guinea and Australia.
The British prime minister arrived in Japan earlier Thursday and paid a visit to the JS Izumo, a ship that can carry helicopters and fighter jets able to take off and land vertically.
During their bilateral meeting Thursday, Sunak and Kishida announced a series of agreements on issues including defense; trade and investment; technology, and climate change, Sunak’s office said.
The G7 includes Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada and Italy, as well as the European Union.
A host of other countries have been invited to take part. The G7 hopes to strengthen its members’ ties with countries outside the world’s richest industrialized nations, while shoring up support for efforts like isolating Russia.
Leaders from Australia, Brazil, India, Indonesia and South Korea are among those participating as guests. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to join by video link.

MANILA: The Philippines government defended on Thursday its protection measures for migrant workers in Kuwait amid a diplomatic stalemate over an entry ban recently imposed on new hires.

More than 200,000 Filipinos, mostly women, work in Kuwait, which last week suspended the issuance of new visas for all those who did not already have residence permits — also tourists, students and businessmen.

Department of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said earlier this week the ban might have been a response to the Philippines’ decision to defer the deployment of household helpers to Kuwait following the murder of a Filipina maid in January.

Another issue was the Philippine Embassy’s shelter for runaway workers in Kuwait, which De Vega said was allegedly a violation of Kuwaiti laws.

A government delegation was in Kuwait this week to clarify the issues and address bilateral labor concerns, but the talks yielded no breakthrough.

“They insist we are violating their law. So status quo remains. We will need more talks in future,” De Vega told reporters in Manila.

“Our goal is a long-term solution ...  This kind of long-term solution will not be achieved in one round of discussions.”

He added that embassy-run shelters to protect migrant workers are mandated by Philippine laws and it would be “dishonorable” to disregard them to convince another country to hire Filipino workers.

“The Filipino people have more dignity than that,” De Vega said.

In a joint statement issued by the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs and Department of Migrant Workers said that the Philippine delegation had “expressed its full respect for Kuwaiti laws and profound appreciation for the hospitality of its government and people” for hosting Filipino workers.

“On issues related to services being rendered to our migrant workers, the delegation explained that all actions taken by the Philippine Embassy and the Philippine government are solely to ensure the safety and welfare of our own nationals,” the statement said.  

“Providing protection to a country’s citizens abroad is a well-established duty of consular offices under international law and conventions.”

There were more than 24,000 cases of violation and abuse of Filipino workers in Kuwait last year, according to Department of Migrant Workers data, a significant jump from 6,500 cases in 2016.

The murder of 35-year-old Jullebee Ranara, whose charred remains were discovered on a desert in Kuwait in late January, was not the first such incident prompting the Philippine government to scrutinize the situation of its nationals.

In 2018, the Philippines imposed a temporary worker deployment ban to Kuwait after the killing of a Filipina maid whose body was found in a freezer at an abandoned apartment.

In January 2020, another such ban was imposed after a Philippine household helper was tortured to death by her Kuwaiti employer. That ban was lifted after the employer was charged with murder and sentenced to death.

JAKARTA: Indonesia is increasing its trade engagement with Egypt as a gateway for exports to other African countries, its trade minister said on Thursday, following an official trip to Cairo.

Zulkifli Hasan led a trade delegation to the North African country this week as Jakarta seeks to explore export potential in non-traditional markets on the continent.

“(Egypt) is a gateway country to access other African countries,” Hasan told Arab News. “The trip to Egypt was smooth and successful as it strengthened relations between the two countries.”

During his trip Hasan held talks with Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir with whom he signed a memorandum of understanding to form a joint trade committee with the aim of boosting commercial relations.

Hasan said Indonesia wanted meetings under the committee to take place soon so the two countries could “start identifying and discussing bilateral issues.”

“We both agreed that bilateral trade is not yet optimal and there is a need to find breakthroughs,” he said.

“We also agreed that the JTC will be the first step to discuss an Indonesia-Egypt PTA, which we hope will further boost trade relations between our two countries.”

A preferential trade agreement would stimulate trade by reducing or eliminating tax duties on certain goods.

Two-way trade between the countries totaled $1.57 billion last year, with palm oil, coffee beans and coconut oil being Indonesia’s main exports to Egypt.

Coffee beans were in high demand in the North African nation, Hasan said, making the sector a potential growth market for Indonesian exporters.

Indonesia is the world’s fourth-largest coffee producer, accounting for about 7 percent, and the second largest in Asia, after Vietnam.

Also during Hasan’s visit, Indonesian and Egyptian businesses signed preliminary agreements with a potential value of more than $865 million.

LONDON: A major inquiry into a UK maternity scandal that led to the deaths of, or serious injuries to, dozens of babies lacks representation from minority ethnic groups including Asians, its chair has said. 

The review into Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust came after The Independent revealed systematic poor care over a decade.

Donna Ockenden, a senior midwife and activist, is leading the inquiry, but has argued that the NHS must encourage more ethnic minority families, including Asians, to come forward with personal accounts of the scandal.

So far, more than 250 white British families have provided evidence, but fewer than 20 black or Asian families have done so, The Independent said.

Last week, a nationwide report into maternal and neonatal deaths found that the risk of maternal death was four times higher for black women compared to white, while for Asian women, it was two times higher. 

Ockenden said: “As the review chair, (I believe) the current situation is wholly insufficient.

“These numbers are insufficient, both to say that we have listened to women’s voices and also insufficient for the learning that the trust has to do as regards their own population.”

In 2021, 14 percent of residents in Nottingham reported their ethnicity as Asian.

Ockenden warned that Asian women, including Urdu speakers, were among the most affected by the trust’s failings, warning of a “deterioration in communications” between the hospital and the Urdu-speaking community.

Some women reported to the inquiry that authorities “don’t hear me, or see me or my family.”

Hospital staff also raised concerns after Urdu language maternity appointments were cut from 30 to 20 minutes long in order to “free up more midwives.”

Ockenden said in a letter to the trust: “We will continue in our efforts to ensure all women and family voices are heard but you will appreciate our work is taking place against a very difficult background.

“I look forward to hearing from the Trust as to the next steps it will take to ensure the content of my letter contributes to the necessary improvement in the provision of maternity services in Nottingham.”

The chief nurse at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, Michelle Rhodes, said: “We know more must be done to ensure the voices of women from all the communities we serve are heard, and we welcome feedback from Donna Ockenden and her team.”

A group of senior midwives, doctors, researchers and advocates, as well as ethnic minority staff and families, has been formed to tackle the issues raised by Ockenden, Rhodes said.

The scandal, initially covered by The Independent, was exposed through evidence that revealed 15 babies had died, while 46 were left with permanent brain damage, over the course of a decade at the hospital.

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust was fined $1 million in January over the death of a baby 23 minutes after birth.

An inquiry found the baby had died from a loss of oxygen flow to the brain as a result of the incident in September 2019.

LONDON: Mohamed Awad and Ahmad Omar, two ​​members of an organized crime group who smuggled over 40 Syrian migrants into the UK, have been jailed.

The defendants both pleaded guilty to assisting unlawful immigration.

Awad, aged 25, of London, was sentenced on Tuesday to two years and eight months at Laganside Crown Court for his role in facilitating the unlawful immigration of 41 Syrian nationals.

Meanwhile, 40-year-old Omar from Belfast was sentenced to two years in March for his role as a paid driver in the criminal operation.

The two were caught following an investigation by the UK Home Office’s Criminal and Financial Investigations unit, which found that the international smuggling gang was charging migrants around £5,000 ($6,200) per journey.

It is estimated that the gang made more than £200,000 by facilitating the Syrian nationals into the UK in November 2021.

The gang provided false identity documents and arranged flights from Belfast to Britain to facilitate the illegal entry of the migrants through abuse of the Common Travel Area between Ireland and Northern Ireland. 

Officers carried out search warrants at addresses in Belfast and London on March 10, 2022. Upon arresting the two defendants, officers seized £8,000 in cash and an SUV as part of the investigation.

“We are committed to dismantling people-smuggling networks and will stop at nothing to bring them to justice,” Ben Thomas, deputy director from the Criminal and Financial Investigation unit, said. 

Thomas added: “We would like to thank our policing partners in Northern Ireland who assisted us in this investigation. 

“We will continue to work closely with them to save lives and ensure that people smugglers face the consequences of their despicable crimes.”
 

