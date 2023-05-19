Arab designers take over Cannes Film Festival’s red carpet

DUBAI: Arab designers, including Tony Ward, Zuhair Murad and Elie Saab, have taken over the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, with A-list stars championing their ensembles at the 76th edition of the prestigious event.
On Thursday, US actress Kat Graham, along with French models Iris Mittenaere and Gabrielle Caunesil Pozzoli, attended the screening of director James Mangold’s “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” wearing gowns designed by Ward, who is Lebanese Italian.
US actress Calista Flockhart attended the premiere alongside her husband and star of the film Harrison Ford. She wore a black tulle gown with velvet trim and bow detailing from the Lebanese designer Murad’s pre-fall 2023 collection.
Murad was also championed by US actress Storm Reid and Saudi star Fatima Al-Banawi at the Red Sea International Film Festival and at Vanity Fair’s “women’s stories gala after party” that took place this week.
German-Costa Rican actress Ruby O. Fee also attended the screening of the latest “Indiana Jones” feature championing Lebanese design duo Azzi & Osta. She opted for a yellow Greek-inspired ruffled gown with a long train.
CANNES: Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival and Vanity Fair on Thursday hosted a “women’s stories gala after party” during the Cannes Film Festival to celebrate female talent in the region.
The star-studded event was attended by Leonardo DiCaprio, Katie Holmes, Maiwenn, The Weeknd, Gaspar Noe, Storm Reid, Tobey Maguire, Gurinder Chadha, Fan Bingbing, Freida Pinto, Simone Marchetti, Eva Herzigova, Naomi Campbell and more.
The event, held at the famed Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d’Antibes, honored six stars from the region: Saudi actresses Mila Al-Zahrani and Fatima Al-Banawi, Lebanese actress Razane Jammal, Indian star Sarah Ali Khan, Egyptian-Montenegrin actress and model Tara Emad and Nigerian filmmaker Jade Osiberu.
In an interview with Arab News, Emad said: “I am very proud of myself, of each and every women here that is an honoree. I am proud of our industry, of Egypt (and) of the Arab world. I am glad to be able to represent Egypt and the Arab word in general.
“I am happy to be able to see the representation that I always sought to see as a young girl,” she said. “I hope that the six of us can be that representation to all the girls and all the women in the Arab region that seek to see themselves in the spotlight in any career that they choose.”
Khan believes it was a “privilege” to be part of the event. “I think if I had to identify myself in three words it would probably be: Indian, woman (and) actor. And I am here to celebrate all three today,” she said.
To Al-Banawi, moments like these are no longer a surprise.
“I reached to a point where I am really not surprised because Saudi Arabia is trying to prove that we are creating stories that are inspiring, magical and that push for change and development,” she said. “I am very happy that we are here in Cannes Film Festival, celebrating each other and celebrating with each other.
“I feel like the narrative we represented in the light that was always on us was a very specific one and I don’t think women were part of it. I think it was written by others,” she said. “Today, I am celebrating women that are writing, that are creating and challenging and honoring themselves and other fellow women.
“I think it takes so much courage to tell one story, let alone if there was so many stories that were shaping you in a specific discourse or a specific channel or a specific light. It takes more courage to unleash, to unfold new possibilities and new opportunities. I always remind myself to be OK with taking up space, with speaking my opinion, with addressing what I feel could be wrong or should be changed,” Al-Banawi said.
Jammal said that she never differentiated between a man and a woman.
“Maybe because I lived in a little bubble because I was raised by a man that empowered me and told me that there was no difference between me and my brother. So maybe I never grew up feeling that being a woman is a challenge. If anything, I felt like it was a superpower,” she said.
But when she joined the workforce, she realized that women faced challenges.
“I am learning now as I am more exposed to a wider audience, and depending on their reactions I can learn about them more,” she said. “As a woman, I am really happy to be representing a person who chased her dreams, who is self-made, who is independent, and I am just trying to do my best and I am just really happy that the best is just working for me right now.”
Portugese model Sara Sampaio, who also attended, said that being part of the women’s stories gala was “so special.”
“Women are amazing, and for the longest time we didn’t have stories told by our point of views. It’s very important,” she said.
Mohammed Al-Turki, CEO of the Red Sea Film Festival, told Arab News: “We are very happy to be celebrating women. We are very proud that we can share stories from our region. Today, we are highlighting six females from our region: two from Saudi — Mila Zahran and Fatima Al-Banawi — from Egypt Tara Emad, from Lebanon Razane Jammal, from Nigeria Jade and from India Sara Ali Khan.
“It is quite an interesting mix and for us to be able to showcase these talents to the world, to be in a room tonight with the likes of Katie Holmes and more, is a big incredible moment for us,” he said.
“I think the dream has come true. I never thought a Saudi co-production would open Cannes with a female director of Algerian descent,” he said. “So it is an indicator that we are going. And if this is just three years of Red Sea, I think we should just fasten our seatbelt and go for a ride because we are going to see incredible things moving forward.”
This year, Cannes Film Festival opened with the screening of Johnny Depp’s “Jeanne du Barry,” which was backed by the Red Sea International Film Festival.
CANNES: Film AlUla has announced the second phase of the AlUla Creates program, featuring mentorship from renowned Hollywood actress Katie Holmes during an intimate discussion at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.
A panel on May 18 brought together the actress, Film AlUla’s Charlene Deleon-Jones, program ambassador and model Eva Herzigova, and acclaimed Saudi actress and ambassador Mila Al-Zahrani to dig deeper into the nuances of the program in promoting and nurturing rising female talent in the Kingdom.
Deleon-Jones told Arab News: “I think Katie Holmes was a good choice because she’s an actor, but also someone who is directing and producing.
“She’s bringing in a range of skill sets and also had expressed interest in working with young women from Saudi, and it was important for us to have someone who’s really established and understood the screen sector of the film community and she was perfect for that.”
AlUla Creates is a platform designed to create an ecosystem around film, arts and fashion by nurturing creativity and empowering Saudi’s future generations.
Following the second phase of the program, which championed the fashion aspect of the film industry, the filmmaking mentor program will aim to elevate and support rising female Saudi talent by equipping them with the right tools and guidance.
Three filmmakers will be identified and mentored by Holmes and the AlUla Creates team, working to scout locations across AlUla’s desert landscape and develop a short film concept. The selected idea will continue to production early next year.
Holmes said during the panel: “I feel inspired because 70 percent of the population is under 30, so to hear the ideas that are coming from these women and to help in any way that I can to shape and give my thoughts — but it’s really about listening. I’m sure there’s so many stories that need to be told. I’m really excited, as an outsider, to really understand the experience.”
Launched in March earlier this year, the program’s first phase included a partnership with the British Fashion Council, Saudi actor Mila Al-Zahrani, Kloss Films founder Alec Maxwell, and fashion icons Helena Christensen and Eva Herzigova as ambassadors to support the long-term mission of the platform.
The initiative comes under Film AlUla’s strategy to further the film sector in Saudi through homegrown talent, while also supporting the AlUla region’s socio-economic development.
Al-Zahrani told Arab News: “AlUla is an artistic and inspiring region that’s truly influencing us as actors, artists, writers, fashion designers.
“Film AlUla has presented us with the AlUla Creates program to bring together all these crafts. As an actress, I need fashion designers. When they’re inspired, they’ll design for the characters themselves in a different way that represents us and our identity.”
DUBAI: “Make yourself at home” isn’t an invitation you’d normally associate with an art gallery. But that’s exactly the atmosphere Emirati painter Almaha Jaralla wanted to evoke with her latest exhibition, “Seham,” which runs until Sept. 1 at Dubai’s Tabari Art Space. The exhibition hosts an old-fashioned majlis, decorated with floral wallpaper, and visitors are welcome to take a seat.
“When you go to a gallery show, you feel a bit tense. (It’s often) very cold, like a white cube space,” Jaralla tells Arab News. “We wanted to break that and make it an actual majlis. On opening night, it felt like a family gathering. Everyone was sitting on the chairs, and it did make it feel more home-y and relaxed.”
Surrounding the majlis is a group of Jaralla’s figurative paintings, based on snapshots taken in the Eighties by a special family member, the eponymous Seham, who is the aunt of Jaralla’s father. Her name means ‘arrows’ in Arabic, and that gives a hint about her character. “She’s resilient and always there for everyone,” explains Jaralla. “We all love her, but we’re scared of her at the same time because she’s very serious.”
Using a Fuji camera, Seham captured and archived various shots of life in Abu Dhabi, where Jaralla was raised, as well as close family moments, from beach trips to birthday parties. Going through the images with Seham got Jaralla thinking. “I wanted to understand my dad’s generation — but from the women’s side,” she says.
She spoke with female family members, including her great-grandmother, whose experiences were about simpler times — with more face-to-face interaction — that required a dose of creativity.
“They used to go out as a group a lot. Because of the limited number of places to go, they would create their own places. They would just take their Land Cruiser and drive around,” says Jaralla. “It’s changed now. Now, we know all about what my cousins are doing through Instagram.”
One of the places that Jaralla’s family ‘created’ through their outings is a remote area called Al-Shelaylah, today a beach, between Dubai and Abu Dhabi. “They just saw it and set up tents there,” she says. “They were trying to discover the (country).”
Jaralla also depicts children playing at the sea, uncles barbecuing, and aunties strolling along the now-demolished old corniche of Abu Dhabi. Her paintings, she explains, are “a study of family dynamics of the Eighties, and the change of landscape and environment.”
Jaralla was born in the Nineties and remembers how busy Abu Dhabi was — the traffic, the noise, and the construction. In 2006, when she was around 10 years old, she had a sudden realization when crossing Al-Maqta Bridge. It was built in 1968, three years prior to the unification of the UAE. To put that in historical context, 1968 was the year that civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, NASA’s Apollo 8 space mission was launched, anti-Vietnam war protests escalated in the Western world, and violent riots (a ‘cultural revolution’) swept across France.
In one of her paintings, she portrays the bridge in an isolated, purple-colored mode from a bird’s eye view. “In 2006, we moved out of the suburbs. That was the first time we crossed Al-Maqta Bridge and I remember it very clearly: I saw the water and was like, ‘Woah, we live on an island,’“ she recalls. “We moved to the desert and it was a huge shift. That’s why the bridge is very important, historically, to a lot of people. It started the construction of the city itself and connected the mainland to the islands.”
Most of Jaralla’s evocative images are painted in light colors with faded faces. At times, the color scheme emulates the reddish and blueish filter of Seham’s old snapshots. While Jaralla didn’t feel nostalgic when creating the work, she admits it was a cathartic experience.
“It was really emotional,” she says. “There are a lot of lost ones. Seeing these kids being moms now. . . I wanted to understand what happened and I would sit with my family and talk. It can get very emotional, seeing people change.”
DUBAI: Saudi artist Muhannad Shono’s conceptual installations have been garnering praise both regionally and globally in recent years. Not that Shono himself takes much notice.
“People’s reaction to my work — whether they like it or not — is the not the well I drink from,” he tells Arab News. “It’s not what’s pushing me. I can see the impact, but I don’t do it for the impact. . . It becomes a life that you can no longer speak for, defend, or nurture. You put it out there and it needs to find its own way.”
His projects have been displayed in regional and international biennales and festivals, and have tackled thought-provoking themes including personal loss, defining childhood memories, and the rigidity of language.
Shono works with a variety of tactile raw materials, from sand to pipes, setting up installations in the unlikeliest of places, including an old administrative building and the open desert. “The making of the work is the adventure,” he says.
His color scheme is notably monochromatic, focusing on blacks, whites, and greys. “I was never attracted to color,” he says. He developed an obsession with black, mostly due to the thick black lines that censored pages of the comic books he read consistently as an imaginative child who liked telling stories and making up characters.
A milestone in the career of Shono, who was born and raised in Saudi to Syrian parents, was representing Saudi Arabia at the Venice Biennale in 2022, where he presented a self-described “undeniable object” called “The Teaching Tree,” filling up the entire length of the pavilion.
“For me to represent the country and be in this position where I’m being recognized as a Saudi is very indicative of a wider acceptance of what it means to be Saudi, and a new shift to a wider embrace that I didn’t feel so much in the first chapter of my time here,” he says.
Here, Shono walks us through some of his most significant projects from the past four years.
‘The Teaching Tree’ (2022)
“The Teaching Tree” is an act of creative resistance. It’s an embodiment of the living imagination, though there were attempts to silence the creative spirit. It is a tree that duplicates, multiplies, and grows from a single line and becomes a teaching tree. It’s taking teachings that we’re trying to limit the imagination and from it begets monsters to defend the imagination. It’s a tricky thing to use the palm material because it’s such an overused symbol, but I think it worked out well. It created a new skin. Of course, the whole thing is breathing, powered by nematics. It was at the Saudi pavilion at the Venice Biennale. There were a lot of tears on the day of the inauguration. (Laughs.)
‘I See You Brightest in the Dark’ (2023)
This work is about loss. It was displayed in Noor Riyadh festival in an administrative building that I rented out. It begins in the basement, welcoming in visitation of light. It’s very sculptural — there are threads of white light in a darkened room. Then you go up to the ‘Library of Memories.’ We collect the memories and spool them. There are around 300 spools — or ‘books’ — that go up to a loom, where we try to weave (the memories) back into tangibility, which is futile. It all flows up to the roof, where we let go. We have this fresh sheet and this moment of acceptance and a new sky above us.
‘On Losing Meaning’ (2021)
“On Losing Meaning” is a sculptural robot. Or a word made out of pigment that has lost its meaning. It doesn’t know what its definition is, so it’s searching for its meaning. It’s a metallic skeleton coated with petroleum jelly, black carbon, and beeswax. The irony is that the more it searches through performative mark-making, trying to find itself, the more it destroys its figurative shape, thus losing its meaning. It eventually breaks down and erodes. You’ll see that in a few of these projects, there is a rejection of the rigidity of language, definition and meaning in the doctrinal sense.
‘The Silence Is Still Talking’ (2019)
This work was from a show addressing the labor needed to reform, reshape, and rehabilitate our relationship with the rigid word that is intolerant and hard to negotiate with. By using only charcoal, the work was about breaking down a word or a sentence that had a definition and form and we ground it down until it lost its legibility. It lost its power. We took this pigment, which was now a raw material, and we used it throughout this show, trying to excavate new words and new definitions that are more fluid.
‘On This Sacred Day’ (2022)
This work is in an oasis in AlUla. It addresses the local people in AlUla who were afraid of the change that was coming, and what that meant for their jobs, families, and homes. There were anecdotes of people being frustrated about the change. I came across palm trees that were burned down, due to pests and diseases. I created these black sculptural objects as a way of processing that change and to address the idea of controlled burns versus wildfires.
‘The Lost Path’ (2020)
“The Lost Path” was 300 meters long with 60,000 pipes. It was in the inaugural Desert X in AlUla. I created a sculptural path that was not visible from the main site, but if you followed it, as the hero, you were gifted not with a treasure chest (which is often empty at the end of these kinds of adventures), but with a very quiet, secluded moment at the end of “The Lost Path,” where there is no signal or sound you can hear. So I gift to you a moment with yourself. A friend and I developed the structure and then we had eight (people helping). We killed ourselves to make this happen. I wouldn’t be able to redo it, because I know too much about what it takes.
DUBAI: The new documentary from filmmaker Daniele Rugo, “The Soil and The Sea” could be taken as a companion piece to his last — “About A War” — in that both deal with the legacy and trauma of Lebanon’s Civil War.
While “About A War” featured conversations with fighters from all sides of that conflict, “The Soil and The Sea” examines the issue of the many (more than 100) mass graves that litter the country and, according to the synopsis, “unveils the violence lying beneath a garden, a school, a café, a hotel, and other unremarkable landscapes.”
“The film started as an attempt to make something that could trigger conversations around the many unmarked burial sites from the Civil War,” Rugo tells Arab News. “The problem of mass graves is one that is common to nearly every modern conflict and the same goes for enforced disappearances, so we hope the film will resonate with audiences globally. Each person in the film is remembering a loved one who is still missing and each testimony is an act of love as well as an attempt to keep their memory alive.”
Visually, the film tracks these burial sites as they are now — with no sign of graves or bodies. Voiceovers tell the stories of some of the people who are likely buried beneath them. On screen, we do not see the speakers.
“There is a long tradition in documentaries that deals with victims of atrocities and trauma by focusing on their faces — by making an icon of the victimized face,” Rugo says. “We were clear from the start that we wanted to move away from that and make a film of places. It is through these places that we can register how much has been forgotten and how the country has moved on — but without dealing with what it has moved on from. The places are completely ordinary and, by and large, show no sign of violence. But the voices force us to read them differently, open up a different kind of register — you have to try to put the voice and the image together and that’s difficult, which probably makes you feel the violence in the voices even more.
“A mass grave is a site of invisibility, it is a place that hides its true nature,” he continues. “It was therefore important that this invisibility — this hiding away, this absence — was somehow at the very core of the film.”