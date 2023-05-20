Where We Are Going Today: Nakhati Gelato in Riyadh

You are here

A flavor of Italy is available for Saudis at Nakhati in Riyadh’s upmarket Al-Nakheel district.

The gelato outlet aims to offer a high-quality dining experience for its customers with a range of tastes designed to suit all palates.

Nakhati’s gelato preparation techniques were perfected in Italy, and its products are made with natural ingredients, less sugar, and healthy fats.

Its gelato flavors have been created to reflect local culture, for example, Madinah mint after the holy city’s famous fresh herb, and its popular sweet klaija.

Drinks are also served and include iced hibiscus tea, hazelnut cappuccino, Arabic iced coffee, and vegan iced mocha.

In addition, customers can hire its Creative Space set up as part of the company’s mission to promote, mentor, facilitate knowledge sharing, and celebrate success among female entrepreneurs.

For more information visit https://www.instagram.com/nakhati.ksa/.

 

