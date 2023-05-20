Health warning for Egypt’s pharmaceutical industry

You are here

An Egyptian pharmacy employee reaches out to grab a box of medicine in a pharmacy in Cairo on Nov. 9, 2016. (AFP/File)
Laila Mohammad

  • ‘Urgent action’ needed to safeguard sector, specialist says, as MPs discuss report
  • The report urged the government to adopt new financing policies for the sector, warning that current exchange rate fluctuations are hindering the industry
Laila Mohammad

CAIRO: Urgent action is needed to safeguard the future of Egypt’s pharmaceutical industry, a specialist has warned.
Ahmed Galal, a leading figure in the industry, told Arab News the pharmaceutical sector faces significant challenges adapting to the global market, as well as “aligning with modern technology to deliver effective medicine at an affordable price.”
His comments came after a parliamentary session on Saturday in which MPs discussed a specialist report outlining a strategy to “future-proof” the pharmaceutical industry.
The report urged the government to adopt new financing policies for the sector, warning that current exchange rate fluctuations are hindering the industry, particularly small and medium-sized companies.
“National drug security and the well-being of the Egyptian patient are most affected in the event of the pharmaceutical industry’s collapse,” Galal said.
“Urgent action is needed to preserve this industry. This should be a priority and must be supported by every patriotic Egyptian,” he added.
“Drug consumption in Egypt has seen a significant rise recently due to the increasing population numbers, improved health awareness, and development of health care programs. While the pharmaceutical industry in Egypt is among the most successful, its primary market is local due to its focus on producing traditional medicines. These lack innovative elements that could secure a place in the new global market.”
He highlighted the need to “strike a balance between purchased technology and that which can be self-developed, to ensure the provision of safe, effective, high-quality medicine in adequate quantities, and at a price that is affordable to all.”
Egypt’s pharmaceutical industry has a rich history going back decades, and has played a vital role in the country’s economy and health care system.
However, the industry’s future will depend on how successfully it can navigate a host of challenges and adapt to changing market conditions.
Key issues, such as adopting modern pharmaceutical technology, providing high-quality medicines at affordable prices, and maintaining a balance between domestic production and imports, need to be addressed.
Recommendations laid out in the report provide a blueprint for the industry’s development and present an opportunity for stakeholders to work together toward a sustainable sector.
Dr. Mona Salem, a physician and pharmaceutical activist, said: “Egypt must implement policies consistent with the World Health Organization’s recommendations to ensure the appropriate use of medicines. It should work toward providing the necessary infrastructure to supervise and regulate the use of medicines, and train and monitor prescribers to guarantee the provision of safe, effective, and high-quality medicine.”
Egypt’s drug industry dates back to 1939 with the establishment of Misr Pharmaceuticals.
The country is one of the largest drug producers in the Middle East and Africa, and is ranked as the fourth most attractive drug market in Africa.
The report said that the high quality and reasonable prices of Egyptian medicines make the country a coveted destination for investment in the pharmaceutical sector.
The industry also benefits from low labor costs and a large number of skilled pharmacists.
According to the report, there are about 170 licensed drug-producing factories in Egypt, with another 254 under construction.
The private sector owns 152 factories, the public and business sector controls nine, and multinational companies own another nine.

Egypt pharmaceutical industry

Yemeni riyal falls to 1,320 to dollar as president calls for financial aid

A man receives bands of Yemeni riyal banknotes at the Houthi-run Central Bank of Yemen in Sanaa, Yemen June 30, 2021. (REUTERS)
A man receives bands of Yemeni riyal banknotes at the Houthi-run Central Bank of Yemen in Sanaa, Yemen June 30, 2021. (REUTERS)
Saeed Al-Batati

A man receives bands of Yemeni riyal banknotes at the Houthi-run Central Bank of Yemen in Sanaa, Yemen June 30, 2021. (REUTERS)
  • A $1 billion cash injection into the central bank by Saudi Arabia earlier this year supported the Yemeni riyal for months, allowing the Yemeni government to pay for food and fuel imports
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s currency hit a new low against the US dollar on Saturday, a day after the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council’s head appealed to Arab leaders in Jeddah to support his government’s reforms to stabilize the faltering economy.

Money traders in government-controlled areas said that the Yemeni riyal fell to 1,320 to the dollar for the first time since the beginning of this year, after more than a year of stability.

The riyal hovered around 1,200 against the dollar since the formation of the presidential council in April last year and the return of government duties to Aden, the country’s interim capital.

The riyal, however, began to decline last week as international efforts to achieve peace in Yemen reached a deadlock, reaching 1,300 per dollar before dropping further to 1,320 per dollar. In early 2015, the Yemeni riyal sold at 250 against the dollar.

The Yemeni government’s efforts to stem the devaluation of the riyal, which included shutting down unlicensed exchange firms, providing oil and goods importers with dollars, suspending the internal transfer system between exchange shops known as hawala, and restricting the smuggling of foreign currencies out of the country, have largely failed.

The riyal reached a record low of 1,400 to the dollar in October 2019 despite the central bank closing 60 non-compliant exchange shops and businesses.

The Yemeni central bank cautioned Yemenis last week against retaining their money in local exchange firms’ accounts, stating that these firms’ activities are buying and selling currency, not opening accounts.

“The central bank confirms to the public that the activity of exchange companies and facilities is limited by law to buying and selling foreign currency and money transfers, and punitive measures will be taken against infringing organizations,” the central bank said.

Yemenis say that they are encouraged to keep their money with exchange banks because they have adequate cash, offer better services such as utility payments, and are open most of the day. In contrast, private and state banks in Yemen are suffering from acute liquidity shortages and offer less appealing services.

A $1 billion cash injection into the central bank by Saudi Arabia earlier this year supported the Yemeni riyal for months, allowing the Yemeni government to pay for food and fuel imports while also covering a significant drop in revenue to the public treasury as a result of Houthi drone and missile attacks on oil facilities in the southern provinces of Shabwa and Hadramout.

The depreciation of the Yemeni riyal occurred as the head of the presidential council, Rashad Al-Alimi, urged Arab leaders meeting in Jeddah on Friday to support the internationally recognized council in ending the Iran-backed Houthis’ coup, implementing economic reform, and ending Iran’s intervention in the country’s affairs.

He expressed hope that current Saudi and Omani efforts would lead to the renewal of the UN-brokered truce and reaching peace.

“We hope for a collective Arab movement, working alongside our brothers in the coalition, to put an end to the egregious (Houthi) violations of international law, to support the Yemeni government’s efforts to revive the economy and improve basic services, to support life-saving humanitarian interventions, and to support the initiatives of brothers and friends to restart the political process,” Al-Alimi told the summit.

Similarly, a Yemeni government official told Arab News on Saturday that the Yemeni government was seeking financial assistance for the central bank, the public budget, and the purchase of fuel for public power plants.

“We want support for the central bank, the state’s general budget in view of the halt in oil exports, and an improvement in services, particularly the energy sector, which drains more than $3 million per day from government coffers,” the official, who requested anonymity, said.

 

Yemen economy riyal

UAE hosts region-first medical event on organ transplants for cancer patients

UAE hosts region-first medical event on organ transplants for cancer patients
Arab News

UAE hosts region-first medical event on organ transplants for cancer patients
  • Emirates Oncology Society president hails worldwide health innovations
  • Landmark conference to include 24 panel sessions, discussions on over 50 research papers
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The UAE is hosting the region’s first Organ Transplantation for Cancer Patients conference, with 1,500 specialists arriving in Abu Dhabi to attend the event.
The Emirates Oncology Society (EOS), in cooperation with Houston Methodist Global Health Services, is organizing the conference under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, the UAE’s minister of tolerance and coexistence, in Abu Dhabi.
Emirates News Agency reported that the event is drawing specialists in the fields of oncology, cancer and organ transplantation from the UAE, Middle East and worldwide to the Emirati capital, which has become a leading medical tourism destination.
Addressing the attendees, some of whom are attending virtually, Sheikh Nahyan said: “This distinguished conference is being held for the first time in the Middle East … it brings together leading regional and international experts in cancer prevention, examination, diagnosis and treatment, to identify the challenges facing successful treatment of cancer, and to discover solutions and innovative actions that will enhance health care.”
Attendees from major countries, including the US, UK and Saudi Arabia, presented clinical experiences and the latest therapeutic innovations, while the conference hosted 24 panel sessions and discussions on more than 50 research papers.
Sheikh Nahyan said that medical industry events promote research and the exchange of knowledge, boosting education in the UAE and the wider region.
He added that organ transplantation stands as a promising method for treating cancer patients, especially those with liver cancer. The method has shown great potential around the world in prolonging the lives of patients and easing pain, he said.
The conference aims to promote organ transplantation for cancer patients as a new medical specialty worldwide.
Conference chair and EOS President Prof. Humaid Al-Shamsi said: “We seek to provide all advanced and necessary treatments and reduce patients’ need for travel and treatment abroad.
“The presence of many experts in the fields of oncology and organ transplantation helped to broaden their knowledge and familiarize them with the most recent treatment options being used around the world in order to improve their application and help lower infection rates.”

UAE Emirates Oncology Society organ transplant cancer

Iran says it executes leader of women trafficking network

Iran says it executes leader of women trafficking network
Reuters

Iran says it executes leader of women trafficking network
  • It said Shahrooz Sokhanvari, a man known as "Alex”, was the leader of an “escort and trafficking network of Iranian women and girls to some countries in the region”
  • Sokhanvari was executed on Saturday morning "for the crime of human trafficking for the purpose of prostitution”
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran’s judiciary said on Saturday that it had executed the head of a network that trafficked Iranian women to neighboring countries for prostitution.
It said Shahrooz Sokhanvari, a man known as “Alex”, was the leader of an “escort and trafficking network of Iranian women and girls to some countries in the region”, the judiciary’s Mizan news agency reported.
It said Sokhanvari was executed on Saturday morning “for the crime of human trafficking for the purpose of prostitution”. Iranian media reported in 2020 that “Alex” had been detained in Malaysia in coordination with Interpol and brought to Iran. He was sentenced to death in September 2021 on charges of “corruption on earth”, a term Iranian authorities use to refer to a broad range of offenses, including those related to morals.
The activist HRANA news agency said several women had also been arrested in the same case and faced serious charges.
Recorded executions in Iran soared from 314 in 2021 to 576 in 2022, the second-highest in the world after China, Amnesty International said in a report this week.
Two women were sentenced to death two years ago on charges of “corruption on earth” and human trafficking. However, advocates said those women were innocent LGBT rights activists.
Former US President Donald Trump’s administration in 2017 added Iran to a US list of countries accused of failing to crack down on human trafficking. Two years later, the US State Department again designated Iran as a so-called Tier 3 country, the report’s ranking for countries that do the least to tackle the crime.
Under the US Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000, the United States does not provide non-humanitarian, non-trade-related foreign assistance to any country that does not comply with minimum standards for eliminating trafficking and is not making efforts to do so.
“The Government of Iran does not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking and is not making significant efforts to do so,” the State Department said in its 2019 report.

Iran women human trafficking Execution

Turks abroad begin voting in presidential election runoff

Turks abroad begin voting in presidential election runoff
Reuters

Turks abroad begin voting in presidential election runoff
  • President Erdogan was nearly 5 points ahead in first round
  • Polls had forecast his rival Kilicdaroglu would be in front
  • Some 3.4 million Turkish citizens eligible to vote abroad
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkish citizens based abroad began voting on Saturday in Turkiye’s presidential runoff election between the incumbent Tayyip Erdogan and his challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who aims to bring an end to the president’s two-decade rule.
The runoff election will be held in Turkiye on May 28 after Erdogan fell just short of the 50 percent threshold needed to win the presidential vote outright last Sunday in what had been expected to be his greatest ever political challenge.
Some 3.4 million Turks are eligible to vote abroad, out of a total electorate of more than 64 million, and will cast their ballots from May 20-24.
State-owned Anadolu news agency said voting had started in countries across Asia and Europe. Germany is home to the world’s largest Turkish diaspora, where there are some 1.5 Turkish citizens eligible to vote.
In last Sunday’s vote, Erdogan’s ruling AK Party and its nationalist allies won a comfortable parliamentary majority.
Kilicdaroglu, candidate of a six-party opposition alliance, won 44.88 percent support in the presidential election, trailing Erdogan on 49.52 percent and confounding expectations in opinion polls that the challenger would come out ahead.
Attention is now focused on nationalist Sinan Ogan, the candidate who came third with 5.17 percent support. Any decision by him to support one of the two candidates in the runoff could potentially have a decisive role.
Kilicdaroglu’s rhetoric has taken a nationalist turn after he trailed Erdogan in the first round of voting, saying that the government had allowed 10 million refugees into the country and that he would repatriate them all if he were elected.
He provided no evidence regarding the number of migrants. Turkiye hosts the world’s largest refugee population of around 4 million, according to official figures. Ogan had campaigned on sending back migrants, including some 3.6 million Syrians displaced by war to the south.
Erdogan says only he can ensure stability in Turkiye, a NATO member state, as it grapples with a cost-of-living crisis, soaring inflation and the impact of devastating earthquakes in February.

Turkey Election Vote runoff

Air strikes shake Khartoum in sixth week of fighting, Qatar embassy attacked

Air strikes shake Khartoum in sixth week of fighting, Qatar embassy attacked
AFP

Air strikes shake Khartoum in sixth week of fighting, Qatar embassy attacked
  • The conflict, which began on April 15, has displaced almost 1.1 million people internally and into neighboring countries
AFP

KHARTOUM: Air strikes and artillery exchanges shook the Sudanese capital Saturday and armed men ransacked the Qatari embassy as the country’s warring generals kept up their struggle for control.
Khartoum residents told AFP that heavy fighting raged despite repeated international calls for a humanitarian truce.
The area around the state television building in Khartoum’s sister city Omdurman was one of the sites bombarded, witnesses said.
The power struggle between regular army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and his former deputy turned rival Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who heads the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), erupted into fighting on April 15.
The conflict has killed hundreds of people, most of them civilians, and displaced more than one million.
The United Nations has warned of a fast-deteriorating humanitarian situation in Africa’s third-largest country, where one in three people already relied on aid before the war.
On Friday, Burhan sacked Daglo, giving his title of vice president of the ruling Sovereign Council to former rebel leader Malik Agar, and appointed three allies to top jobs in the military.
A former rebel leader who signed a peace deal with Khartoum authorities in 2020, Agar said in a statement Saturday he was determined to try to “end the war” and press for negotiations.
He also addressed Daglo directly saying “Sudan’s stability can only be re-established by a professional and unified army.”
The integration of the RSF into the regular armed forces has been the main bone of contention between Daglo and Burhan.
The force, which traces its origins to the notorious Janjaweed militia recruited in the early 2000s to crush a rebellion by ethnic minority groups in Darfur, is highly mobile but has a reputation for being ill-disciplined.
Its fighters have been accused of widespread break-ins and looting, including at diplomatic missions and aid group offices.
On Saturday, Qatar’s embassy was the latest diplomatic mission to be attacked, drawing condemnation from Doha.
“The State of Qatar condemned in the strongest terms the irregular armed forces’ storming and vandalising its embassy building in Khartoum,” the foreign ministry said.
“The embassy staff had previously been evacuated and... none of the diplomats or embassy staff were subjected to any harm,” the ministry said.
It renewed calls for “an immediate halt to the fighting in Sudan, exercising maximum restraint... and sparing civilians the consequences of the fighting.”
Qatar did not specifically identify Daglo’s RSF as responsible but a statement from the pro-Burhan authorities put the blame squarely on the paramilitaries.
The embassies of Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye have also come under attack in recent weeks.
Saturday’s attack came a day after Arab leaders meeting at a summit in Saudi Arabia urged Sudan’s feuding generals to halt the fighting.
There have been multiple failed truce efforts since the fighting started, and representatives of both sides have been holding talks in Saudi Arabia.
Asked about those talks, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Friday that the focus was “on reaching a truce that allows Sudanese civilians to take a breather.”
Although the main fighting is being played out in Khartoum, the violence has also spread to the war-ravaged western region of Darfur, where the RSF has its roots.
In South Darfur capital Nyala, fighting since Thursday has killed 22 people forcing civilians to flee for safer areas as shells crash on their homes, the bar association in Darfur has said.
On Friday, UN aid chief Martin Griffith said he was allocating $22 million in emergency funds to help Sudanese fleeing the violence.
The funds will help relief efforts in Chad, the Central African Republic, Egypt and South Sudan where Sudanese have sought refuge, he said.
The United States promised $103 million for Sudan and neighboring countries to support displaced people.

Sudan Unrest Sudan

