Bayern Munich lose, Hertha Berlin relegated from Bundesliga

Bayern Munich’s Thomas Mueller, Joshua Kimmich and Matthijs de Ligt look dejected after conceding their third goal during their Bundesliga match against RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena on May 20, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 13 sec ago
AP

  • Bayern just needed to win their last two games to be sure of claiming their record-extending 11th consecutive title
  • Leipzig’s shock win in Munich handed Dortmund the initiative
AP

BERLIN: Bayern Munich squandered their lead on Saturday as Leipzig came from behind to win 3-1 in the Bundesliga, giving Borussia Dortmund the chance to move top going into the final weekend.
Bayern just needed to win their last two games to be sure of claiming their record-extending 11th consecutive title, but Leipzig’s shock win in Munich handed Dortmund the initiative.
Dortmund faces Augsburg away on Sunday. If they win that game, and their final game at home to Mainz next weekend, Dortmund would end Bayern’s 10-year reign as German champion.
It had started so well for the Bavarian powerhouse, which dominated the opening half hour against the cautious visitors.
Thomas Müller – making his second consecutive start for Bayern – set up Serge Gnabry for the opener in the 25th minute.
But Leipzig responded with three good chances in a row in the 34th, 35th and 36th. Yann Sommer responded with three good saves.
Konrad Laimer, who is reportedly set to join Bayern next season, scored a deserved equalizer in the 64th, then Christopher Nkunku scored from the penalty spot in the 76th after he was fouled in the area by compatriot Benjamin Pavard.
Dominik Szoboszlai sealed it with another penalty in the 85th after Noussair Mazraoui was penalized for handball.
Leipzig consolidated third place and secured their Champions League qualification place for next season.
Bayern face Cologne away for their final game and must now also hope for a Dortmund slip-up.
HERTHA RELEGATED
Hertha Berlin were relegated from the Bundesliga after conceding in the fourth minute of injury time to draw with Bochum 1-1.
Former Union Berlin defender Keven Schlotterbeck headed the goal that sent Hertha down to the second division.
It’s Hertha’s seventh relegation from the Bundesliga. Only Nuremberg (nine) and Arminia Bielefeld (eight) have been demoted more times.
Hertha needed a win to postpone the relegation decisions to the final day of the season and they were looking good for the home team after Lucas Tousart finally made the breakthrough with a header to Marco Richter’s corner in the 64th minute.
“We weren’t relegated today. Today we actually delivered a good game,” Hertha coach Pál Dárdai said. “We should have killed the game, we had five or six good chances. We shouldn’t be ashamed of our performance. The fans saw that.”
Both teams hit the post in the final minutes before Schlotterbeck was left unopposed to head Kevin Stöger’s corner past Oliver Christensen in the Hertha goal.
It ensured Hertha stayed last with no chance of finishing above the bottom two. Bochum were not safe yet.
Schlotterbeck and his Bochum teammates ran to celebrate in front of the visiting fans, while the rest of the stadium was left in stunned silence. Some Hertha fans set off loud bangers that reverberated around Olympiastadion, while there were boos and whistles from some supporters when the team approached after the final whistle.
“I can’t believe it, it’s just sad,” Hertha veteran Prince Boateng said with tears in his eyes. “I love the club and came here knowing it’s not all rosy. Now we have the time to regroup and strengthen the club, even if it’s in the second division.”
Schalke were in the relegation playoff spot after drawing at home to Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2. There were clashes between rival fans during the game.
Union Berlin missed the chance to consolidate their Champions League qualification spot after losing at Hoffenheim 4-2.
Also, Cologne drew at Werder Bremen 1-1.

Topics: Bayern Munich Bundesliga RB Leipzig

Manchester City win Premier League title as Arsenal falter at Forest

Updated 51 sec ago
Reuters

Reuters

LONDON: Manchester City were confirmed as Premier League champions for the fifth time in six seasons on Saturday without even having to kick a ball after second-placed Arsenal’s challenge ended in defeat away at Nottingham Forest.
Arsenal, who enjoyed an eight-point lead over City as recently as mid-March, needed at least a point to stay mathematically in the hunt, but went down 1-0.
City, who host Chelsea on Sunday, have 85 points with three games to play, while Arsenal are on 81 with one game left.
It is City’s seventh Premier League title since they were bought by Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan in 2008 and they are now just two wins away from completing a treble only previously achieve by Manchester United in 1999.
City face Manchester United in the FA Cup final on June 3 and a week later take on Inter Milan in the Champions League final — starting big favorites in both games.
While Arsenal have threatened to knock City off their perch this season, it all proved an illusion in the end as Pep Guardiola’s side again proved relentless in the run-in.
Since losing to Tottenham Hotspur on Feb. 5 they have taken 40 points from the next 42 on offer and have won their last 11 matches. They have also comprehensively beaten Arsenal home and away.
If City win their last three games they will reach 94 points, not as many as the totals they achieved in 2017-18 and 2018-19, Guardiola’s first two league titles.
But the way they have finished the season suggests the gap between them and the rest is widening.
Arsenal will have to be content with the runners-up spot and a return to the Champions League after a five-year absence.
But manager Mikel Arteta will have much to ponder as he analyzes how the Gunners buckled under City’s relentless pressure. Defeat at Forest means Arsenal have won only two of their last eight matches in the league.

Topics: football soccer Manchester city Premier league Arsenal

Al-Hilal overcome Damac as exhausting season nears a disappointing end

Updated 20 May 2023
John Duerden

  • A big summer shake-up is expected at the Riyadh club with a new coach and string of foreign signings coming in
John Duerden

To the end, Al-Hilal’s fans remain defiant, despite what will be seen as a hugely disappointing season.

After losing 1-0 to the now reigning champions on Friday, Damac defender Farouk Chafai noted that despite playing at home in the far southwest of the country, there were a lot of Al-Hilal fans in the stadium.

“Al-Hilal have a lot of history and popularity,” said the Algerian, “with fans all over the country.”

It was a fine, if unspectacular, win for the visitors against a committed opponent. It would be understandable if the Blues were, as they say in England, “on the beach” as their season draws to a close.

The Asian Champions League was lost in the final to the Urawa Reds in May, which means that the King’s Cup is the only silverware this season, one that promised so much. The only prize left on offer – a place in the next Champions League is already sorted – is taking third place from Al-Shabab.

The league title is gone; it is mathematically impossible for them to defend their championship. Yet they fought back earlier in the week from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Al-Ittihad and put a dent in their rivals’ chances, and now they have defeated Damac.

For a team with nothing to play for, Al-Hilal are still playing hard. As Chafai mentioned, this is history, the history of the most successful club in Saudi Arabia and Asia. With so many fans around the country, Al-Hilal are not a club that can take their feet off the gas, and this is one reason why they are a winning machine. Al-Hilal always bounce back.

Especially now. The league title has long gone with Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr, their two biggest rivals, fighting it out. That is going to hurt, though the top two have benefitted from the fact that they have not, like Al-Hilal, been burdened by the demands of international competitions such as the Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup. 

Even without the King’s Cup, Al-Hilal had to play 14 more games against tough international opposition. This took its toll in terms of injuries and fatigue.

Still, Al-Ittihad have been almost Hilal-like in their relentlessness this year. Nuno Santo has brought an extra edge to an already talented team, with winning mentality under the Portuguese coach reminiscent of their great rivals from Riyadh.

Meanwhile, Al-Nassr have Cristiano Ronaldo and the eyes of the world upon them. The spotlight is not shining on Al-Hilal, and this is an unusual position that they will not enjoy. 

Expect a big summer shake-up at Al-Hilal. They have been planning for this for a long time. This is due to a combination of missing out on the big prizes but more because they have been unable to sign a player for the past two transfer windows. A need for new blood has been growing.

Moussa Marega scored the winning goal against Damac, but the Malian is likely to be heading back to Europe and most of the other foreigners will follow him out of Riyadh. Jang Hyun-soo was ready to head back to South Korea a year ago but was persuaded by the club as they were unable to sign replacements. Even star striker Odion Ighalo may well be on his way.

Over the past two transfer windows, Al-Hilal have sat back and watched their rivals improve their squads. They would have loved to have signed Ronaldo but had to watch the five-time Ballon d’Or winner end up elsewhere in Riyadh. Now Al-Hilal are going to be bringing in some serious foreign talent and, whether Lionel Messi ends up at the club or not, the links with the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner show Al-Hilal’s ambitions.

They are not just looking to rebuild a team that needs some new blood, nor just looking to bring in world-class players, but they are also looking to make a statement to the other big teams in Saudi Arabia and rivals across Asia.

And then there is the coach. Ramon Diaz has already left to return to Argentina – and it is another testament to the professionalism of the club that even without a coach and without anything to play for, they are still winning tough games – and he is not coming back.

Diaz will never be forgotten for arriving in February 2022 with the team 16 points behind Al-Ittihad and then, somehow, delivering the title. But now Al-Hilal are on the hunt for a new boss and it is going to be a big name. This is just the way it is. Other teams have thrown down the challenge to Al-Hilal and the 18-time champions are going to move up to the next level.

Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad should enjoy the remaining weeks of the season as they fight it out for the title because next season, Al-Hilal are going to be back in the mix. 

Topics: football Al-Hilal Saudi Arabia

Freiburg beat Wolfsburg to boost chances of qualifying for Champions League

Updated 20 May 2023
AP

  • Striker Nils Petersen came off the bench to score in the 75th minute to take the game away from Wolfsburg
AP

FREIBURG, Germany: With a slice of luck and a goal from a retiring fan favorite, Freiburg beat Wolfsburg 2-0 in the Bundesliga on Friday to stay in contention to qualify for the Champions League for the first time.

Playing his last home game before retiring at the end of the season, striker Nils Petersen came off the bench to score in the 75th minute to take the game away from Wolfsburg — his first goal of the season — after Christian Günter gave Freiburg the lead with a fortunate deflected shot that looped over the goalkeeper.

Freiburg stayed fifth, outside the four Champions League spots, despite the win but it ensured the team from the Black Forest in southwestern Germany will have a chance of qualifying for Europe’s top competition on the final day of the Bundesliga next week.

Freiburg were a point off third-placed Leipzig, who can secure a Champions League spot if they stun leader Bayern Munich on Saturday, and level on points with Union Berlin, who play Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Petersen’s goal was greeted with a roar from the Freiburg crowd. The experienced forward has been a Freiburg player since 2015, scoring 105 times in all competitions, and holds the Bundesliga record for most goals as a substitute with 34.

Petersen thought he’d scored a second goal in the 80th but video review showed a teammate had trodden on an opponent’s foot in the buildup and the referee called play back for a foul to jeers from the stands.

Freiburg held on after midfielder Nicolas Höfler was sent off in added time for a reckless tackle. Wolfsburg, who created few chances, dropped to seventh behind Bayer Leverkusen on goal difference.

Darmstadt will be back in the Bundesliga next season for the first time since 2017 after beating Magdeburg 1-0 in their second-division game. That assured Darmstadt of finishing in one of the two promotion places, and it will be second-division champion if second-placed Heidenheim doesn’t beat Sandhausen on Saturday. It will be the fourth stint in the Bundesliga for Darmstadt, whose best result was 14th in 2016.

 

Chelsea’s Lampard says road to success paved with a ‘lot of failure’

Updated 20 May 2023
AFP

  • Caretaker Chelsea manager Lampard said his side should take heart from City’s work ethic
  • Chelsea, once a challenger for major trophies, are currently languishing in 11th place
AFP

LONDON: Frank Lampard has urged his Chelsea players to learn from the example set by Manchester City’s treble challenge when the teams meet at the Etihad on Sunday.

City will retain the Premier League title and win the first of the three trophies they are chasing this season if they beat Chelsea, and could already be champions by the time they kick-off depending on Arsenal’s result on Saturday.

If City take the title, it will be the fifth time in six seasons that Pep Guardiola’s team have been crowned champions of England.

They then have a second Champions League final in three years to come against Italy’s Inter Milan plus the FA Cup final against local rivals Manchester United.

City’s brilliant form was there for all to see with a 4-0 humiliation of European champions Real Madrid on Wednesday, a 17th win in their last 19 games.

Chelsea, once a challenger for major trophies, are currently languishing in 11th place despite co-owner Todd Boehly splashing out some £600 million ($747 million) on transfers during the last 12 months,

Caretaker Chelsea manager Lampard, who may be replaced by Mauricio Pochettino should the former Tottenham supremo be confirmed as the Blues’ new permanent boss, said his side should take heart from City’s work ethic.

“The only inspiration the young players should need is what it’s taken Man City to get where they’ve got,” said Lampard.

“It’s not the moment of lifting the cup, it’s Kevin De Bruyne’s journey, and (Erling) Haaland’s journey, and (Ilkay) Gundogan’s journey, and John Stones’s journey.”

The former Chelsea and England midfielder added: “A player has to understand that the cup-lifting moments are because of all the work done over the years against the odds, whatever it is, how hard they work.

“That team clearly works hard and then when one has to stop working hard the next one steps in and works hard. That’s what the players have to understand.”

Lampard said he had watched the documentary series The Last Dance, about NBA side Chicago Bulls’ success in the 1990s, in preparation for Chelsea’s final games of the season.

The interim manager, who will stand down following the final game of the season against Newcastle on May 28, said the series had some valuable lessons for his squad.

“Any group that lifts trophies has to understand what standards are and how you push and what you do, and that the weekend is a culmination of everything you do through the week, from how you prepare, how you train, that you train at a level that then transfers onto the pitch,” said Lampard, a multiple medal-winner at Chelsea.

He added: “There’s a lot of failure on the way to success. I think that’s the thing that a player in the modern day has to listen to, not casually but to actually listen to it and act upon it.”

Topics: Chelsea FC Frank Lampard

 Egypt and Oman to meet in Arab Beach Football Championship final

Updated 19 May 2023
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt and Oman have qualified to the 2023 Arab Beach Football Championship final on Saturday.

A brace from  Al-Husseini Ali and goals from Mustafa Shaaban and Hassan Hussein helped the Egyptians edge past Palestine with a 4-3 victory. 

The Omanis booked their place in the final with a 4-2 win over Morocco. Yahya Al-Mreiki, Sami Al-Blushi, Abdullah Al-Souti were on the scoresheet for the Gulf side. 

The competition, which began on May 11, has been organized by the Arab Football Association and hosted by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation in Jeddah, and ends on May 20. 

Topics: 2023 Arab Beach Football Championship

