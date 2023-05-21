You are here

Tunisia loan: 'Pragmatic' IMF approach urged by Italy

Tunisian President Kais Saied attending the Arab League Summit in Jeddah. (AFP via SPA)
Tunisian President Kais Saied attending the Arab League Summit in Jeddah. (AFP via SPA)
AFP

  Meloni suggests approval of an initial, unconditional bailout package
HIROSHIMA: Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Saturday said the International Monetary Fund should take a “pragmatic” approach to a bailout for Tunisia, in comments to other G7 leaders in Japan.

The North African country reached a deal in principle with the IMF in October for nearly $2 billion to shore up its troubled economy, but discussions have since stalled.
Meloni, head of Italy’s most right-wing government since the Second World War II, and other European leaders fear economic collapse in Tunisia will increase the flow of migrants to Europe’s shores.
The IMF is pressing for economic reforms which Tunisian President Kais Saied’s government has refused to commit to.
But Rome has urged the organization to approve an initial, unconditional bailout package.
“Tunisia is in a very difficult situation, with obvious political fragility and the risk of financial default just around the corner,” Meloni told her Group of Seven counterparts at talks in Hiroshima, Italian sources said.
“Negotiations between the IMF and Tunisia have effectively been blocked,” Meloni added during a closed-door meeting.
“The IMF has a certain rigidity around the fact that they haven’t obtained the necessary commitments from President Kais Saied ... I think their approach should be pragmatic, because otherwise we risk worsening situations that are already compromised.”
On the sidelines of the Hiroshima summit, Meloni also met IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva along with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen to discuss immigration “and Tunisia in particular,” the sources said.
The three were briefly joined by US President Joe Biden and French leader Emmanuel Macron, they added.
The IMF has called for legislation to restructure more than 100 state-owned firms, which hold monopolies over many parts of Tunisia’s economy and in many cases are heavily indebted.
But talks on the deal have stalled with Saied not committing to restructuring public bodies and lift subsidies on basic goods.
France has also said it considers the finalization of the deal a priority.

 

  • Abraham Accords not designed to resolve the conflict and Palestinians have been let down by their leaders, says Jason Greenblatt
  • Yossi Mekelberg says Palestinians have no reason to trust Benjamin Netanyahu, who is “held hostage” by a far-right government
CHICAGO: Two pro-Israel thought leaders, on the political left and right, have offered their takes on the results of a recent YouGov poll for Arab News, which explored Palestinian attitudes on a range of subjects, from the Abraham Accords to who could be an “honest broker,” referring to the US, Russia or China.

Speaking to “The Ray Hanania Radio Show” on May 17, Jason Greenblatt, the architect of the Abraham Accords and former Middle East envoy for President Donald Trump, and Yossi Mekelberg, associate fellow at the Royal Institute of International Affairs, expressed their views on the poll, which surveyed 953 Palestinians between April 28 and May 11.

The poll found a large proportion of respondents (25 percent) would prefer Russia to act as mediator in the decades-old conflict between the Israelis and Palestinians, while some 18 percent would welcome a Chinese-led initiative to help broker peace, indicating a distinct loss of faith in US-led efforts.

Although Greenblatt said the US is committed to what is in its own best interests, he raised questions about Russia as a potential peace broker and asserted that China’s potential as a mediator has yet to be determined.

“I think the Palestinians are very smart,” said Greenblatt. “They realize their leadership has failed them. The leadership in Gaza, who I view as terrorists, just subjugates the Palestinians — the nearly 2 million Palestinians who live there who suffer because of that leadership.

“I think they recognized they have been failed. They have a terrible economy. Their lives just continue to get worse and worse. There is no road to peace. There is no road to a better future.”

On the role of alternative external mediators to help drive forward the peace process, however, Greenblatt said he believes there is no such thing as an “honest broker.”

He added: “The US is biased for US interests. Whether those US interests mean that they are biased towards Israel, yes, I would argue that. Although we’ve given, as a country, billions and billions of dollars to Palestinians.

“And depending on the president, and in this case I will speak about the (President Joe) Biden administration, there are many policies that President Biden has effectuated and President Barack Obama before President Trump have effectuated toward the Palestinians where I would say we were biased toward the Palestinians.

“But there are very few countries in the world, at least these countries that play on the big stage, who are not biased toward one side or the other.

“But again, looking through the lens of that country’s side, I noticed in this YouGov poll that there was an interesting finding — that many Palestinians feel that Russia can play an outsized role in this, a good role.

“Let’s think about that. Russia, with the war in Ukraine — and most people are against what Russia is doing in Ukraine, the attacks, the invasion, the death and the destruction — if that is the country that they are relying on for peace, I don’t think we have a prayer or a shot at all of achieving peace.”

Mekelberg, associate fellow at the Middle East and North Africa Program at the Royal Institute of International Affairs, Chatham House, and visiting professor at the University of Roehampton, argued that the conflict is in desperate need of an “honest broker,” although he is unsure about Russia’s or China’s role.

“There is a need for an honest broker because this is a non-symmetric conflict. You are talking about a state with military might, with economic might, with support around the world. And a semi-state, Palestine, which itself is divided between Gaza and the West Bank, and Fatah and Hamas.

“It is obvious that the Palestinians and the Palestinian Authority in this sense will look for support from the outside. But I think also in this case, I am always surprised that the PA and the Palestine Liberation Organization are not more proactive.

“They need to come with a plan. How do you want us to help you in the international community? It is not enough to throw the ball in the court of the international community. It is your responsibility.”

Mekelberg says he is “fascinated” by the Palestinian faith in Russia.

“The frustration I think with the US is, on the one hand, that this YouGov survey demonstrates, is that everyone believes the US has the ability to influence Israel but it doesn’t want to do that for its own political reasons,” he said.

“What are the chances either Republicans or Democrats, especially a year and a half before presidential elections, are going to make any move to try to influence Israel?”

He added: “It is interesting that more and more see China as a potential. I don’t think it (China) comes with the baggage of some other countries in the EU or the US … what seems a success is bringing a push for Iran and Saudi Arabia … maybe it’s a new dawn.”

With regard to the credibility of the YouGov-Arab News online survey, Tarek Ali Ahmad, head of the Research and Studies Unit at Arab News, which oversaw the poll, told “The Ray Hanania Radio Show” that the UK-based polling agency drew upon a broad sample of respondents, 55 percent of them male and 45 percent of them female.

“Within the sample we have a broad range of people — Palestinians from both the West Bank and Gaza,” he said. “We have a broad range from people who are 18 years old to above 45. We have people who are employed, unemployed. Even within it we have the bracket of how much they earn as well as where their education level is.

“So it’s more about the quality of the sample of people that are involved in the surveying to get a real, justified voice of the people and of the Palestinian street. I believe 953 is a good sample.”

Asked about Palestinians blaming Israel’s government for avoiding a final peace agreement, Greenblatt defended Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration, but stressed he disagreed sharply with the views of some Israeli ministers.

“I don’t agree that the poll suggested that a right-wing government in Israel, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, would not be capable of achieving peace,” he said.

“Netanyahu and I think alike in terms of the Israel-Palestinian conflict. But I would tell you that under the right circumstances with all of the right positions being discussed and negotiated, he is a man who could achieve peace. But it is not going to be the peace that the Palestinian leadership and so many others around the world have promised the Palestinians for over 70 years.

“If the Palestinians can understand that and sit down at the table in a meaningful, good faith manner, I think a right-wing government is actually the kind of government that can achieve peace.

“I do think the government is more right wing. There are certainly some ministers in the government who say things that shouldn’t be countenanced. I think that they say hateful things and I don’t agree with them.

“I think as a whole, the government is trying very hard under challenging circumstances even having nothing to do with the Palestinians. You have the judicial reform protests. You have all sorts of things going on in Israel. It is a challenging time.

“I think the view is that this right-wing government is very bad for the Palestinians. I think a certain portion of this right-wing government is (bad), two ministers in particular, and I am against those statements that some of those ministers have made.

“And I don’t think that people should be focusing on it because I don’t think that is what the Netanyahu government as a whole thinks.”

Mekelberg, by contrast, does not believe Netanyahu’s government can be trusted.

“We are at the point actually where Israelis don’t trust Netanyahu and they are protesting out there in the streets,” he said. “Why should the Palestinians have any trust in the Netanyahu government? He formed the most far-right government in the country’s history.

“Some he put in a position of power, whether they are National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, or the finance minister for some strange reasons; also a minister in the Defense Ministry, Bezalel Smotrich.

“They believe in the annexation of the West Bank. They will never agree for a two-state solution. And Netanyahu is basically held hostage, not that he is exonerated by that, but by the far right because of this corruption trial.”

Netanyahu has been indicted on three charges of corruption by Israel’s judiciary.

On the issue of the Abraham Accords, Greenblatt defended the diplomatic effort, arguing that people often expect too much from the agreement. “The Abraham Accords wasn’t designed to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” he said.

“It wasn’t designed to resolve what is the terrible tragic civil war in Syria. It wasn’t designed to resolve the terrible situation in Lebanon. Lebanon is essentially occupied by the Iranian regime and the beautiful country of Lebanon is left with almost nothing. It wasn’t designed to resolve Yemen. I think people put more weight and responsibility on the Abraham Accords than is appropriate.

“It did bring down some tension. It can bring (down) more tension. But at the end of the day, there are lots of conflicts in the Middle East having nothing to do with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that remain challenging and will be very difficult to resolve.”

Referring to the Arab Peace Initiative, Mekelberg said that the best peace proposal was unveiled in 2002 by the government of Saudi Arabia. But he added that the Palestinian leadership is challenged by its failure to be “proactive.”

He said: “The other option, which is sadly what happened, is they all became complacent and arrogant about it.”

“Why do we (Israelis) need to actually make any progress on the Palestinian issue? There is no rush. That is what we see today ... I think the Palestinians need to be proactive. They can’t wait for the world to solve it because the world is moving in the other direction.”

Indeed, in Mekelberg’s view, the “constitutional crisis” in Israel has pushed the Palestinian issue “to the sidelines.”

Broadcast live in Detroit and Washington D.C. on the US Arab Radio Network, “The Ray Hanania Radio Show” is sponsored by Arab News. Listen to the podcast at ArabNews.com/rayradioshow.

 

LONDON: Business leaders, politicians, diplomats and academics from across the Middle East gathered in the UK capital, London, on Friday for the 20th annual Middle East Conference.
The theme of this year’s event, which is organized by the London Business School, was “Redefining the World Compass” and tackled the opportunities and challenges in the shifting landscape of the Middle East.
The conference provided a platform for discussing how major governmental institutions and private sector pioneers can take advantage of developing opportunities in the region to ensure its competitiveness in the 21st century.
In his opening speech, Francois Ortalo-Magne, the dean of the London Business School, welcomed the attendees and speakers while commending the LBS’ Middle East Club for organizing the conference, and said that the event aligns with the college’s global ambitions, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Speaking during the conference, Prince Khalid bin Bandar, Saudi ambassador to the UK, stressed the distinguished relations between Saudi Arabia and the UK and highlighted the reforms and achievements that have been made since the launch of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
The ambassador highlighted Saudi Arabia’s investment power, which has a vital role in fostering a more diversified and sustainable economy, and spoke about how his country’s strategic location — connecting Africa, Asia, and Europe — has contributed to enhancing growth and stability across various sectors.
The conference shed light on the development of pioneering cities currently under construction in Saudi Arabia. One notable project discussed was “The Line,” which prioritizes the well-being of its residents while preserving the surrounding nature to provide an unprecedented urban living experience.
The annual conference is a platform that brings together experts, thought leaders and decision-makers to exchange ideas, enhance cooperation and shape a framework for the future of the Middle East region, through the diverse agenda and key speakers.

  • The call focused on the ongoing talks that were held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
LONDON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a phone call with Sudanese army leader Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan to discuss efforts to reach “an effective short-term cease-fire ” in the country, the State Department said on Saturday.
“I spoke this morning with Sudanese General Burhan about ongoing talks to reach an effective short-term cease-fire to facilitate humanitarian assistance and restore essential services desperately needed by the Sudanese people,” Blinken said on Twitter.
“In this step-by-step process, the secretary urged flexibility and leadership,” State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said.


The call focused on the “ongoing talks” that were held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with Arab leaders and ministers on the sidelines of the 32nd Arab League Summit that concluded on Friday.
Blinken reiterated condemnation of the “violence by both parties that has resulted in the death and injury of many Sudanese civilians, underscoring that agreement in Jeddah would allow the provision of humanitarian assistance and essential services that are desperately needed by the Sudanese people,” Miller said in a statement.
“The United States is unwavering in its support of the democratic aspirations of the Sudanese people for a civilian government and a stable, democratic Sudan,” he added.
The fighting in Sudan, which has now entered its sixth week, has trapped civilians in a humanitarian crisis and displaced nearly 1.1 million people internally and into neighboring countries. The World Health Organization says more than 700 people have been killed and nearly 5,300 injured nationwide.

  • It identified the arrested man only as "T.M." and said in a statement that the arrest took place on Friday
  • "He has also played a key role in establishing the terrorist Fatah al-Islam organisation," the statement added
BEIRUT: The Lebanese army said on Saturday it had arrested a prominent Al Qaeda leader in Deir Ammar town, northeast of the city of Tripoli.
It identified the arrested man only as “T.M.” and said in a statement that the arrest took place on Friday.
“T.M. is one of the most prominent leaders of Al Qaeda and the founder of its cells in Lebanon,” it added.
“He has also played a key role in establishing the terrorist Fatah Al-Islam organization,” the statement added, referring to an Al Qaeda-inspired militant group that used to be active in Lebanon over a decade ago.
The Lebanese army said T.M. withdrew from the spotlight in late 2007 following a fierce battle between the military and Fatah Al-Islam at a refugee camp in northern Lebanon.
He then returned to prominence after the rise of Daesh and Syrian militant group the Nusra Front, the army added.

  • The decision came in order to “strengthen the brotherly relations” between the two countries
MANAMA: Bahrain will resume full diplomatic relations with Lebanon and ambassadors will soon to be appointed and stationed in the respective capitals, the Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Saturday.

The decision came in order to “strengthen the brotherly relations” between the two countries and its peoples and to promote mutual respect, a statement said.

It was also in accordance with the principles of the Charter of the League of Arab States, and the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, it added.

In October last year, Gulf states suspended diplomatic ties with Lebanon after the airing of comments on the Yemen conflict by then Information Minister George Kordahi.

