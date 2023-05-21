You are here

The octogenarian architect working to flood-proof Pakistan

In this picture taken on May 4, 2023, architect Yasmeen Lari, the head of Heritage Foundation of Pakistan, speaks during an interview with AFP at her garden in Karachi. (AFP)
In this picture taken on May 4, 2023, architect Yasmeen Lari, the head of Heritage Foundation of Pakistan, speaks during an interview with AFP at her garden in Karachi. (AFP)
In this picture taken on April 8, 2023, villagers lead their livestock for grazing at Sanjar Chang village in Tando Allahyar district. (AFP)
In this picture taken on April 8, 2023, Champa Chanbeli, who trains others to make earthen stoves lifted off the floor, comes out from her flood-resistant hut at Sanjar Chang village in Tando Allahyar district. (AFP)
In this picture taken on April 8, 2023, children leave a flood-resistant school at Pono Colony at Sanjar Chang village in Tando Allahyar district. (AFP)
  • The architect, who trained in the UK, is behind some of Karachi’s most notable buildings, including brutalist constructions such as the Pakistan State Oil headquarters, as well as a string of luxury homes
TANDO ALLAHYAR, Pakistan: At 82 years old, architect Yasmeen Lari is forging the way in fortifying Pakistan’s rural communities living on the frontline of climate change.
Lari, Pakistan’s first woman architect, has ditched a lifetime of multimillion-dollar projects in the megacity of Karachi to develop pioneering flood-proof bamboo houses.
The few pilot settlements already constructed are credited with saving families from the worst of the catastrophic monsoon flooding that put a third of the country underwater last year.
“We continued to live in them,” said Khomo Kohli, a 45-year-old resident of Pono Colony village, which is a few hundred kilometers outside of Karachi.




In this picture taken on April 9, 2023, Dhani Khomo, who trains others to make earthen stoves lifted off the floor, walks through the main entrance of Pono Colony at Sanjar Chang village in Tando Allahyar district. (AFP)

“The rest of the residents had to move onto the road where they lived for two months until the water receded.”
Now, Lari is campaigning to scale up the project to 1 million houses made from affordable local materials, bringing new jobs to the most vulnerable areas.
“I call it a kind of co-building and co-creation, because the people have an equal part in embellishing it and making it comfortable for themselves,” she said.
The architect, who trained in the UK, is behind some of Karachi’s most notable buildings, including brutalist constructions such as the Pakistan State Oil headquarters, as well as a string of luxury homes.
As she was considering retirement, a series of natural disasters — including a massive 2005 earthquake and 2010 floods — stiffened her resolve to continue working with her Heritage Foundation of Pakistan, which manages her rural projects.
“I had to find the solution, or find a way by which I could build up the capacities of people so that they could fend for themselves, rather than waiting for outside help,” she said.
“My motto is zero carbon, zero waste, zero donor, which I think leads to zero poverty,” she said.
Climate change is making monsoon rains heavier and more unpredictable, scientists say, raising the urgency to flood-proof the country — particularly as the poorest live in the most vulnerable areas.
Lari recalls working on social housing in Lahore in the 1970s, when local women pored over her plans and probed her on where their chickens would live.
“Those chickens have really remained with me, the women’s needs are really the uppermost when I’m designing,” she said.
This time around, the redesign of traditional stoves has become a significant feature — now lifted off the floor.
“Earlier, the stove would have been on the ground level and so it was immensely unhygienic. The small children would burn themselves on the flames, stray dogs would lick pots and germs would spread,” said Champa Kanji, who has been trained by Lari’s team to build stoves for homes across Sindh.
“Seeing women becoming independent and empowered gives me immense pleasure,” Lari said.
Lari’s work has been recognized by the Royal Institute of British Architects, which awarded her the 2023 Royal Gold Medal for her dedication to using architecture to change people’s lives.
“An inspirational figure, she moved from a large practice centered on the needs of international clients to focussing solely on humanitarian causes,” RIBA president Simon Allford said.
“This is wonderful feeling,” Lari said. “But of course it also makes my tasks harder. I have got to make sure that I now deliver.”

 

NEW YORK: France’s interior minister warned of a coming resurgence in terrorist threats in Europe during a visit to the US, saying he had asked Washington for stepped-up cooperation ahead of the Paris Olympics in 2024.
Pointing to the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, France’s diminished footprint in Africa and the “reconstitution” of Daesh in the Levant, Gerald Darmanin said in an interview that these “are times of significant risk.”
He was wrapping up a two-day visit to Washington and New York aimed at boosting police and judicial cooperation between France and the US in the fight against terrorism and serious crime.
“We have come to remind them that for Europeans, and for France, the primary risk is terrorism and that anti-terrorist collaboration between intelligence services is absolutely essential,” Darmanin said during the interview in New York.
He added that “at a time when the Americans maybe have a more domestic vision of challenges — white supremacy, repeated shootings, conspiracy — they must not forget what appears to us in Europe as the first threat: Terrorism.”
He spoke with Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and visited the FBI training center in Quantico, Virginia.
In New York, he met Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell to discuss public order and security arrangements for major international events, noting that France was gearing up for the Olympics in July of 2024, as well as the Rugby World Cup and a visit by Pope Francis to Marseille later this year.

 

Police in India’s Assam order overweight cops to slim down or quit

Police in India’s Assam order overweight cops to slim down or quit
Updated 20 May 2023

Police in India’s Assam order overweight cops to slim down or quit

Police in India’s Assam order overweight cops to slim down or quit
  • Force is the latest to embrace physical fitness in the ranks
  • Body mass index of all personnel will be officially recorded in August
Updated 20 May 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: The police force in India’s northeastern state of Assam has requested overweight officers to slim down or retire as it strives for higher public confidence with personnel fit for the job.

It is common to see Indian policemen struggle with weight issues and the Assam state police force is not the first to embrace diet discipline and physical fitness in its ranks.

In 2018, police in Karnataka gave staff the choice of losing weight or facing suspension from service, providing them with sports classes and dietary help.

In 2020, a court in Punjab barred overweight cops from conducting raids on bootleggers and drug peddlers because they failed to run fast enough for front-line duty. In 2022, police in India’s island territory of Andaman and Nicobar designed weight loss programs for the heaviest officers.

To have their fitness mission succeed, Assam police gave specific deadlines to cops.

The state’s Director General of Police G.P. Singh earlier this week announced that the body mass index of all officers will be “professionally recorded” in August. Those whose weight is related to medical conditions will be exempt. Obese officers from the 60,000-person police force will then be given three months to slim down or voluntarily retire.

“The idea is to make the police fitter,” Singh told Arab News.

“The public has greater confidence when they see a fitter police force.”

But the issue goes beyond public trust, as physical fitness is also required for officers to be able to perform their duties.

“A fitter person will not have problems walking and they can be on streets without any problem,” Singh said.

So far, response to the fitness order among Singh’s subordinates has been positive.

“The number of people coming for daily morning physical training has gone up. People have also started being more careful of what they eat,” he said.

The Assam police force has also faced scrutiny from the state government.

Earlier this month, Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma ordered the early retirement of about 300 police personnel in the state force, saying they were “habitual drinkers” and “physically unfit.”

The lack of fitness among Indian police has often been blamed on their irregular working hours without proper breaks, but for former Assam police chief Ghanashyam Murari Shrivastava, that argument does not stand.

“This excuse that police work for longer hours does not discount the possibility of being fit,” he said, welcoming Singh’s fitness policy.

“This is a good move and every effort should be made to keep the police lean and fit,” Shrivastava told Arab News.

“In the military service, personnel are fit and ready to perform their duty properly — a similar fitness in police forces should also be there.”

 

London mayor says death threats left him with PTSD

London mayor says death threats left him with PTSD
Updated 20 May 2023
Arab News

London mayor says death threats left him with PTSD

London mayor says death threats left him with PTSD
  • Dealing with the aftermath of terror attacks, disasters have added to mental toll, Sadiq Khan says
  • Mayor reveals he receives same level of security protection as the prime minister and king
Updated 20 May 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: London Mayor Sadiq Khan said that dealing with the aftermath of disasters and receiving death threats since taking office have left him with post-traumatic stress disorder.
In an interview with the Guardian newspaper, Khan described it as a “cumulative” type of PTSD, while stressing that he was not equating it to the PTSD endured by refugees or people who had faced similar experiences.
Khan, who will challenge for a third term next year, told the interviewer that he “lost his mojo” during lockdowns as coronavirus had its own effect on his mental health as well.
“I didn’t have clarity of thinking. I wasn’t so sparky. I wasn’t inspiring my team,” the 52-year-old said.
The mayor said that his security entourage offers “the same level of protection the prime minister and the king receive,” adding that dealing with death threats and the aftermath of the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire have affected his mental health.
He said that he had been told by a friend, a doctor, that he was suffering from a “cumulative” version of PTSD.
Khan was quoted as saying: “By the way, I’m not comparing what I am going through to some of the stuff people go through — as a lawyer, my clients with PTSD were asylum seekers and refugees.
“I would never give equivalence to what I am going through. Nor would I ever want people to feel sorry for me. I’m very privileged to do the job I do.
“By the way, if this means I’m a snowflake, so be it, right? Mental health is fragile if it’s not looked after. And I shouldn’t be afraid to talk about it.”
Khan also discussed the issue of housing, saying that his daughters are still living with him due to London’s shortage of reasonably priced accommodation.
“If I was speaking to you 20 years ago, I’d be saying, I’m worried about cleaners and bus drivers not being able to live in London. Now it’s nurses, doctors, teachers. My children have finished their degrees and are living at home,” he said.
“By 2030, one in three 30-year-olds will still be living with their mum and dad. I love my kids, but I want them to leave at some stage, right? So, we’ve got to fix the housing crisis. I was 24 when I bought my first home. That’s unthinkable now.”
Khan said that he hopes to serve six terms as mayor in order to create a London “that can have our children feeling they have a future rather than being worried about what the future holds.”

Arab parents in US turning to homeschooling as a way to preserve culture 

Arab parents in US turning to homeschooling as a way to preserve culture 
Updated 20 May 2023
Arab News

Arab parents in US turning to homeschooling as a way to preserve culture 

Arab parents in US turning to homeschooling as a way to preserve culture 
  • Homeschooling serves as a way to cultivate a closer family bond and foster a confident and distinct identity, parents say
Updated 20 May 2023
Arab News

LOS ANGELES: Arab families in the US are turning to homeschooling to help their children develop a stronger connection to their family’s culture, parents have told Arab News.

Homeschooling serves as a way to cultivate a closer family bond and foster a confident and distinct identity, they said.

“My daughter is 4 years old and she can already read (a few) Arabic words, and my son is in second grade, but he is doing the Arabic curriculum for third grade,” Seera Akra, a homeschooling mother, said.

“He can speak Arabic like, and sometimes even better than, Arabs living in the Arab world,” she added.

Akra admitted it was not easy to educate her children given her work schedule, but said she split the teaching duties between herself, the children’s father and their grandmother, adding that she sometimes needs the assistance of a private teacher “to be able to give them the right education.” 

Homeschooling can also encompass the option of enrolling in tuition-free private schools that offer a comprehensive American curriculum alongside the Arabic language, Islamic studies, and Quranic studies.

These schools actively seek to foster a sense of community that embraces Arab values and traditions, an educator told Arab News.

“We use a curriculum made here in the US because this is easy for the kids living here and it teaches them the vocabulary they need in their daily life,” Salwa Zeyada, director of Arabic Departments and Religious Studies at Core Academy, said.

The reason Arabic is taught, she explained, is to help kids better connect to their Arab roots and communicate in the language their families speak. 

Both Arabic-teaching schools and homeschooling parents said the Arabic language is at the core of their efforts, serving as the primary conduit for establishing a genuine connection to all the elements that constitute the Arab world.

“Teaching my kids at home does not mean they do not get to mingle with other cultures as well. They get more time to do extracurricular activities, which helps them understand other cultures, other languages, and that’s something I definitely do care about,” Akra said.

China expresses ‘strong dissatisfaction’ with G7 communique

China expresses ‘strong dissatisfaction’ with G7 communique
Updated 20 May 2023
AFP

China expresses ‘strong dissatisfaction’ with G7 communique

China expresses ‘strong dissatisfaction’ with G7 communique
  • The bloc issued a statement calling on China "not to conduct interference activities" and expressed concerns about alleged human rights abuses in China
  • China's foreign ministry hit back on Saturday evening, saying the G7's "approach has no international credibility whatsoever"
Updated 20 May 2023
AFP

BEIJING: China on Saturday expressed “strong dissatisfaction” with a communique issued by G7 leaders that took aim at Beijing on issues including the South China Sea, human rights and alleged interference in their democracies.
Leaders from the seven wealthy nations including US President Joe Biden have been attending a summit since Friday in the Japanese city of Hiroshima.
The bloc issued a statement calling on China “not to conduct interference activities” and expressed concerns about alleged human rights abuses in China, particularly in the far-western regions of Tibet and Xinjiang.
They also said G7 countries were “gravely concerned” about territorial disputes in the South China Sea, indirectly accusing China of “coercion.”
Beijing was also urged by the G7 to use its influence to put pressure on Russia to end its invasion of Ukraine.
But China’s foreign ministry hit back on Saturday evening, saying the G7’s “approach has no international credibility whatsoever.”
“The G7 insisted on manipulating China-related issues, smearing and attacking China,” a spokesman for the foreign ministry said in a statement.
“China expresses its strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition and has lodged an official protest with Japan, the host country of the summit, as well as other relevant parties.”
The G7 statement stressed “the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” but Beijing responded by criticizing the bloc for not showing clear opposition to Taiwan independence.
“The G7 trumpets that it wants to move toward a peaceful, stable and prosperous world. But in fact it is hindering world peace, undermining regional stability and inhibiting the development of other countries,” the spokesman said.
The Hiroshima communique is a result of negotiations between the countries of the G7, which hold differing approaches on how to deal with China.
Some nations including the United States favor a stronger line while others in Europe want to avoid further confrontation.

