LIV Golf's Koepka a tough customer on a tough day to lead PGA Championship

LIV Golf’s Koepka a tough customer on a tough day to lead PGA Championship
Brooks Koepka of the US waves to the fans on the 18th green during the third round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on Saturday in Rochester, New York. (Getty Images North America / AFP)
Updated 21 May 2023
AP

LIV Golf’s Koepka a tough customer on a tough day to lead PGA Championship

LIV Golf’s Koepka a tough customer on a tough day to lead PGA Championship
  • Koepka was at his best even during occasional downpours
  • He had a 4-under 66 — the low round at Oak Hill for the second straight day
Updated 21 May 2023
AP

PITTSFORD, New York: Brooks Koepka says he thrives in majors because they’re the toughest tests. The PGA Championship was every bit of that on a rainy Saturday at Oak Hill, and so was Koepka.

Koepka was at his best even during occasional downpours, and he surged into the 54-hole lead for the second straight major. He had a 4-under 66 — the low round at Oak Hill for the second straight day — and led by one shot over Viktor Hovland and Corey Conners.

Now he has to finish it off. Koepka failed to do that last month at the Masters when he had a two-shot lead, played it safe and shot 75 and Jon Rahm tracked him down to win by four.

“I know what I did,” Koepka said. “I promise I won’t show up like that tomorrow.”

The last player to have the low score in the second and third rounds of a major championship was Tiger Woods in the 1997 Masters, which he won by a record 12 shots.

Koepka, who was at 6-under 204, won’t have it that easy.

Conners played Oak Hill like a US Open — that’s what this PGA Championship feels like — by opening with two birdies and 13 pars that kept him in front for so much of the wet, grueling day. And then one swing changed everything.

He was in a bunker right of the 16th fairway when he hit the ball so thin that it disappeared into the lip of the soggy turf. It was plugged deep in the sod, and Conners had to drop it in gnarly rough on top of a mound framing the bunker. He did well to advance that toward the green into more thick grass and took double bogey.

Conners, in control for so long, had to settle for a 70.

Hovland overcame mistakes early with three birdies in a five-hole stretch around the turn. But then the Norwegian failed to take advantage of the scoring stretch — Nos. 13, 14 and 15 — and took bogey from the bunker on the 18th hole for a 70.

He will be in the final group of a major for the second time. Hovland was tied with Rory McIlroy at St. Andrews last summer and closed with a 74.

Missing from all this activity was Scottie Scheffler, the No. 2 player in the world, who started with two straight bogeys and didn’t make a birdie — his only one of the round — until the 14th hole. He shot a 73, but is still very much in the mix.

So is Bryson DeChambeau, who played with Koepka and took double bogey on the sixth hole for the second straight day. He ground out a 70 and was three shots behind.

McIlroy was about like the weather — promising and then bleak — during a wild round that ended with a par save for a 69. He was among only seven players under still under par, but still five shots behind the four-time major champion Koepka.

Asked if there was a 65 at Oak Hill, McIlroy said he would have to keep mistakes off his card.

“I have to believe that there is a score like that out there because ... I’m going to have to shoot something like that to have a chance to win,” he said.

And he will need some help from Koepka, who has a 54-hole lead in his second straight major.

Oak Hill in pleasant weather has been a brute. Rain came down at the start of play and never really let up except for a brief burst of sunshine and shadows, and then the showers returned. Fairways were framed by umbrellas. The rough was thick and wet. McIlroy was among players who wore their caps backward to keep rain from dripping off the bill.

Koepka motored along, and he was particularly sharp with the putter on the back nine. He holed a 15-foot birdie putt on the 12th and made one from 18 feet on the par-5 13th. The real boost came on the 17th, when he rolled one in from just outside 45 feet.

“Felt like it was a bit more aggressive today,” Koepka said of his putting. “Especially on the back nine, and putts started banging in the back of the hole.”

And then came Conners’ blunder on the 16th, Hovland’s bogey on the 18th, and Koepka was all by himself atop the leaderboard as he chases a fifth major, and a third PGA Championship. Also at stake: A victory moves him to No. 2 in the Ryder Cup standings. Because Koepka plays for LIV Golf, he can only earn Ryder Cup points in the majors.

Justin Rose joined Scheffler at 2-under 208, still very much in range. And no one appears to be having more fun than California club pro Michael Block. He had another round of 70 and tied for eighth, the first club pro to be in the top 10 after 54 holes since 1990 at Shoal Creek.

Even Koepka’s great run along the back nine didn’t look like it would be enough to catch Conners, and then that changed on the 16th hole. Conners swung and then tried to figure out where it went, looking up in the air, until realizing it shot right into the lip.

“Wish I could have that one back,” he said.

Scheffler would like to have back his opening seven holes — four bogeys, and it could have been worse. Is shot out of wet rough on the seventh landed in Allen’s Creek and hopped out to the other side. He was bogey-free over the final 11 holes.

“I didn’t shoot myself out of it on a day where the conditions were tough and I didn’t have my best stuff,” Scheffler said. “I hung in there pretty good and didn’t post the number I wanted to, but I’m still only four back going into tomorrow. And if I go out and have a great round, I think I’ll have a decent chance.”

Topics: LIV Golf Brooks Koepka PGA Championship

Spain’s Nuria Iturrioz, Team Roussin lead after Day 1 of rain-delayed Aramco Team Series in Florida

Spain’s Nuria Iturrioz, Team Roussin lead after Day 1 of rain-delayed Aramco Team Series in Florida
Updated 20 May 2023
Arab News

Spain's Nuria Iturrioz, Team Roussin lead after Day 1 of rain-delayed Aramco Team Series in Florida

Spain’s Nuria Iturrioz, Team Roussin lead after Day 1 of rain-delayed Aramco Team Series in Florida
  • Iturrioz takes a two-shot lead over Johanna Gustavsson; Team Roussin lead by three in the team competition
  • Home favorite and world No. 7 Lexi Thompson steady in seventh on Day 1
Updated 20 May 2023
Arab News

FLORIDA: Spain’s Nuria Iturrioz leads by one shot over Sweden’s Johanna Gustavsson after Day 1 of the Aramco Team Series presented by the Public Investment Fund at Trump International, West Palm Beach, Florida.

Round 1 remains incomplete following a storm delay interrupting this afternoon’s play. Thirteen teams and 39 players will complete their first round at 7:15 a.m. tomorrow morning before Round 2 begins.

Iturrioz rounded out her round in spectacular fashion with an eagle, birdie finish on her 17th and 18th holes. It was a rollercoaster round for the Spaniard, carding an impressive six birdies and one eagle to sit atop the leaderboard. Iturrioz, a three-time Ladies European Tour winner, said after the round: “The environment with Pauline (Roussin) and the team was very nice. I loved it. I played with her in Singapore, so good memories. I’m trying to do the same as her.”

The 27-year-old Spaniard was referring to her teammate’s success in winning the first Aramco Team Series event in Singapore earlier this year. Roussin won the individual event in Singapore, at just 22 years old, by four shots over Danielle Kang and two-time major winner Lydia Ko. This week, the duo teamed up alongside Englishwoman Trish Johnson and amateur Michael Bickford and produced a dominant Round 1 to take a three-shot lead over Team Ko and Team Alexander.

In the individual standings, Gustavsson sits alone in second place but still has five holes to complete her first round after darkness suspended play for the day. After 13 holes, the Swede is bogey-free and will restart Round 1 on the fourth hole on Saturday.

Alison Lee and Lexi Thompson lead the way for America on Day 1. Lee sits in a tie for fifth, three shots back after carding an opening round 70, and Florida native and world No. 7 Thompson carded a one-under-par 71 on Day 1 with a steady 16 pars, two birdies and one bogey to sit in a tie for eighth.

“Overall, a very good day. Pretty steady one. We had beautiful weather teeing off at 7:27 a.m. We didn’t have too much wind, thankfully, and kind of beat the heat,” the major winner said after the round. “But overall, had a very steady day and enjoyed playing alongside my teammates.”

Team Thompson sit in sixth place and six shots back of first going into Day 2.

Czech Republic’s Klara Davidson Spilkova and Scotland’s Louise Duncan sit two back of Iturrioz in second after rounds of 70. They enjoyed similar rounds with four birdies and just one blemish each.

The 23-year-old Duncan, who is seeking her first professional victory after turning pro last July, said after the opening round: “It’s a tough golf course, so three-under. I’m exceptionally happy…I hit the ball all right, drove the ball really well, and you need to drive the ball around here or you’ll shoot millions.

“Then also I just kind of stayed calm, which I find quite difficult to do sometimes. But yeah, I’m really happy considering I haven’t really played here in the (US) that much.”

Topics: Aramco Team Series Florida Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Scheffler, Hovland and Conners share lead at PGA Championship

Scheffler, Hovland and Conners share lead at PGA Championship
Updated 20 May 2023
AFP

Scheffler, Hovland and Conners share lead at PGA Championship

Scheffler, Hovland and Conners share lead at PGA Championship
  • Second-ranked American Scheffler, and Canada's Conners, each fired 2-under par 68 to finish 36 holes level at the top
  • Koepka birdied three of the last four holes to shoot 66
Updated 20 May 2023
AFP

ROCHESTER, New York: Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland and Corey Conners delivered clutch birdies and grinded out par saves to share the lead after Friday’s second round of the PGA Championship as rivals stumbled at rainy Oak Hill.

Second-ranked American Scheffler, last year’s Masters champion, and Canada’s Conners, chasing his first major title, each fired 2-under par 68 to finish 36 holes level at the top on five-under 135.

“Felt like I grinded it out pretty well,” Scheffler said. “Didn’t hit as many fairways as I would hope to but to shoot two-under was good, solid golf.”

Conners, who won his second PGA Tour title at last month’s Texas Open, worked magic with his putter when needed.

“Very pleased,” Conners said. “The conditions were tricky out there, faced some wind, some rain. I made a bunch of key putts to keep momentum going, and that was really the key to the day.”

Norway’s 11th-ranked Hovland, also seeking a first major crown, sank a five-foot birdie putt at the 18th hole to shoot 67 and make it three at the top.

“The score has been great but the way I’ve plodded my way around here, very pleased with that,” he said. “I was trying to give myself the most stress-free pars and a couple birdie looks as well.”

Bryson DeChambeau, the 2020 US Open champion, closed with a bogey to share fourth with fellow American Justin Suh on 137.

“It has been a few years, but it doesn’t mean I don’t know how to do it,” DeChambeau said of winning. “I’m definitely trending in the right direction finally.”

Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka and England’s Callum Tarren were on 138 and England’s Justin Rose and Canadian Taylor Pendrith on 139 as only nine players stood under par.

Scheffler, who would return to world number one with a victory, had two sets of back-to-back birdies but closed with a bogey.

“I was just trying to grind,” he said. “I’m in a good position going into the weekend.”

Conners consistently made putts from nine to 12 feet for pars and birdies.

“Definitely was a challenging day,” he said. “But I felt like I played really solid.”

Hovland adopted a patient and conservative philosophy and will stick with it.

“It’s nice to have a chance, but we’ve got a lot of golf left,” Hovland said. “I just have to keep being patient and hitting middle of the greens and let the pieces fall wherever they fall.”

Koepka birdied three of the last four holes to shoot 66.

“Knew I needed a good round,” said Koepka. “Happy to shoot under par and get back in the race.”

Rose, the 2013 US Open and 2016 Rio Olympic champion, won in February at Pebble Beach for his first triumph since 2019. He could be the first Englishman to win a PGA Championship since Jim Barnes in 1916 and 1919.

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy, chasing his first major victory since 2014, fired a 69 to stand on level par 140. He found water and made bogeys at six and seven but birdied nine from 44 feet and 18 from 16 feet.

“It was a bit of a grind again,” McIlroy said. “I had to score as best as I could. Rode my luck a little bit. Pretty erratic off the tee, Need to tighten it up over the weekend.”

American Michael Block shared 10th on 140, the best 36-hole spot for a club professional since 1988.

World No. 1 Jon Rahm, the reigning Masters champion, made the cut by shooting 68 to stand on 144.

After going over the cut line with a bogey at 12, Rahm made three consecutive birdies.

“Knowing those next three holes were doable, I tried to be a little bit more aggressive and go after it,” Rahm said. “Hit the shots I needed to and made the birdies I needed to.”

Reigning US Open champion Matthew Fitzpatrick of England closed with back-to-back bogeys to miss the cut at 145 by one.

Jordan Spieth, a three-time major winner trying to complete a career Grand Slam by winning this week, shot 72 to make the cut on the number despite a left wrist injury.

“Wrist is holding up nicely considering,” Spieth said.

Defending champion Justin Thomas also made the cut on the number.

Topics: PGA Championship Scottie Scheffler Oak Hill Country Club Corey Conners Viktor Hovland

Lexi Thompson and Lydia Ko headline the Aramco Team Series Florida

Lexi Thompson and Lydia Ko headline the Aramco Team Series Florida
Updated 19 May 2023
Arab News

Lexi Thompson and Lydia Ko headline the Aramco Team Series Florida

Lexi Thompson and Lydia Ko headline the Aramco Team Series Florida
  • Second event of the 2023 series runs from May 19-21 at Trump International Golf Club, West Palm Beach
Updated 19 May 2023
Arab News

FLORIDA: Two of the best players in the world of women’s golf are anticipating a week of strong competition and challenging conditions ahead of the Aramco Team Series presented by PIF at Trump International Golf Club, West Palm Beach, from May 19-21.

Home favorite Lexi Thompson is looking forward to adding to her success in the series after winning the Aramco Team Series in New York last year, and is confident about her chances ahead of the week.

“I’m overall just looking forward to the week,” she said. “The Aramco Team Series events are such great events to begin with, and I have a lot of support out there coming from Friday. 

“It’s definitely a bonus to be here in Florida and it would mean the world to me to win to defend the title,” she said. “I have a lot of family friends coming up to support me, so overall it’ll just be a blast of a week.”

Local knowledge will likely be a deciding factor come Sunday, as Thompson looks to add to her Aramco Team Series title in New York last year. On her home advantage, the major champion, Thompson, brings a confident approach to the tournament.

“I would say it’s a little bit of an advantage being on my home course, but you still have to go out there and hit the golf shots,” she said.

Thompson faces stellar competition throughout the week, as she will be joined by world No. 3 and two-time major champion Lydia Ko, who is among those returning to the Aramco Team Series following her successful debut in Singapore in March, where she finished in third place at Laguna National Golf Resort Club.

“I really enjoyed playing the ATS Singapore,” Ko said. “There’s not that many opportunities where you get to play in the team format, and even though we are counting those individual scores, it’s nice to have that team atmosphere.”

Ko, who is making her first appearance at Trump International Golf Club, West Palm Beach, added: “The golf course is nice, it’s tricky. I had zero idea what the golf course was like before seeing the course for the first time yesterday, but there’s some longer holes and some shorter holes. It’s a really good golf course, the greens are quite small so I think when you’re on the green you’ve got a pretty good chance of having a birdie opportunity, but it’s also just as easy to not be on it. 

“I think ball-striking ability is probably going to be a big key and then the greens are in really good shape. The greens are really rolling very nicely,” she said.

The Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour is contested across five global destinations throughout the year. After starting the season in Singapore, the series moves this week to Florida, then on to London and Hong Kong before concluding in Riyadh in October. The Aramco Team Series Florida consists of 36 teams comprising of one amateur and three professionals who compete for a $1 million prize fund. Aside from the team event, there is a three-day individual stroke play competition contested among the professionals, which contributes to both Race to Costa del Sol and Rolex World Ranking points.

On the team format of the Aramco Team Series, Ko and Thompson gave a player’s insight on this side of the event.

Thompson said: “The format for this event, I think, is very unique too, so it’s a lot of fun. It’s not so cutthroat like an individual event, even though there is an individual aspect to it. So I think it’s different, and I think it’s great for fans to be able to come out and watch us.” 

Ko added: “It’s just great to be in that different atmosphere, and even though you root for other players when you normally play, I think there is an extra little excitement when they hit good shots.”

The combined team scores over the first two rounds of the Aramco Team Series contribute to the team result, which means teams have to get off to a good start to be in contention for team honors.

Topics: golf

LIV Golf’s DeChambeau seizes lead at PGA Championship

LIV Golf’s DeChambeau seizes lead at PGA Championship
Updated 19 May 2023
AFP

LIV Golf's DeChambeau seizes lead at PGA Championship

LIV Golf’s DeChambeau seizes lead at PGA Championship
  • The 29-year-old American was among the PGA Tour players who jumped to Saudi-backed LIV Golf
  • Rory McIlroy, seeking his first major triumph since 2014, landed in only two of 14 fairways in struggling to a 71
Updated 19 May 2023
AFP

ROCHESTER, New York: Bryson DeChambeau delivered a credibility boost to LIV Golf, firing a 4-under par 66 to seize a one-stroke lead in Thursday’s opening round of the PGA Championship.

The slimmed-down 2020 US Open champion, coming off 2022 left wrist surgery, struck a competitor with an errant shot but managed six birdies against two bogeys to stand atop the field at formidable Oak Hill.

“I hit my putts really well and drove it nicely,” DeChambeau said. “I faced some tough challenges and was able to execute the way I wanted to and, man, it feels really good.”

The 29-year-old American was among the PGA Tour players who jumped to Saudi-backed LIV Golf, which offered record $25 million purses and 54-hole events some said would ruin players for major competition.

DeChambeau’s effort and Masters runner-up efforts by Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson have proven LIV talent can compete for major titles.

The PGA Tour banned LIV players and their legal fight is set for trial in a year. In the meantime the majors are the only place where the best of both tours can compete.

World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler and Canada’s Corey Conners shared second on 67 with New Zealand’s Ryan Fox, 2011 PGA Championship winner Keegan Bradley and Norway’s Viktor Hovland on 68.

“It was a grind. The golf course was very tough,” Scheffler said. “And I think these will be the easiest conditions we have all week.”

DeChambeau, once bulked up to boost his power driving, has trimmed down to ease inflammation in his body and says he has the form to win another major.

“It has been a tough time for me the past four or five years,” he said. “(I learned) I can do it again. I’ve got a lot more years for my career.”

As for this week, “I don’t know if I can hold it for four rounds but I played pretty well.”

DeChambeau, a back-nine starter, sent his approach at 17 into the 18th tee box, striking rival player Kenny Pigman in the right arm but not hurting him.

DeChambeau made bogey at 17 but was deadly from then on, making birdie putts of five feet at 18, 13 feet at one, five feet at the par-5 fourth and six feet at six.

Scheffler, this year’s Players Championship winner and last year’s Masters champion, had a bogey-free round.

“I scrambled for 3-under,” Scheffler said. “I was proud getting around here with no bogeys, which is really tough.”

Conners had runs of three birdies in four holes on both the front and back nines while also making three bogeys.

“Felt good to see some putts go in,” Conners said.

Only seven players from the early wave of starters broke par and after a frost delay of 1hr 50mins they played in warm, calm weather.

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy, seeking his first major triumph since 2014, landed in only two of 14 fairways in struggling to a 71, the 10th-hole starter making his only three birdies in a late rally.

“Messy. Didn’t hit the ball well at all,” McIlroy said. “Thought I did really well to shoot one-under in the end.

“To play the last few holes in two-under was a great recovery but I’m going to have to play a lot better if I want a future in this tournament.”

Defending champion Justin Thomas opened on 72 while a group that included the other three reigning major champions struggled as well.

British Open champion Cameron Smith of Australia was with fellow LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka on 72 also.

World No. 1 Jon Rahm, the reigning Masters champion, started with a birdie at the 10th hole and added another at the eighth but in between had six bogeys and a double bogey to finish on 76.

“Couldn’t find the fairway and the fairways that I missed cost me bogeys,” Rahm said.

Reigning US Open champion Matthew Fitzpatrick of England had six bogeys to join Rahm on 76.

World No. 10 Jordan Spieth, who would complete a career Grand Slam with a triumph at Oak Hill, fired a 73. He decided to play Wednesday after testing his injured left wrist for two days.

Topics: LIV Golf Bryson Dechambeau Oak Hill Country Club ROCHESTER New York PGA Tour

Jon Rahm looking to add to his big year and facing a big test at PGA Championship

Jon Rahm looking to add to his big year and facing a big test at PGA Championship
Updated 17 May 2023
AP

Jon Rahm looking to add to his big year and facing a big test at PGA Championship

Jon Rahm looking to add to his big year and facing a big test at PGA Championship
  • The 28-year-old Spaniard is simply a golf nerd who recently described himself as "beyond addicted to the game"
  • The Masters was his fourth victory of the year, and he is among the leading favorites in the PGA Championship
Updated 17 May 2023
AP

PITTSFORD, N.Y.: Jon Rahm watched video of the last PGA Championship at Oak Hill, which would not seem to be of much value considering the restoration work on the East Course, the rain-soaked week in 2013 and the fact that it was in August.

Rahm picked up a few details that could serve him or anyone well, particularly the discipline Jason Dufner showed when he got in trouble off the tee and how he relied on his wedge game.

More than a student of the game, the 28-year-old Spaniard is simply a golf nerd who recently described himself as “beyond addicted to the game.”

“I do it pretty much for every major,” Rahm said Tuesday of his film study. “I just like it. Even if it’s not major season, I’m doing it at home. I’ve seen on social media about every Sunday round you can find about Augusta and most majors. It’s not research. I just like it. It’s just fun.”

So is winning, and Rahm is having the time of his life.

The Masters was his fourth victory of the year, and he is among the leading favorites in the PGA Championship at an Oak Hill course that would seem suited to his game — bullish strength, clean contact, great wedge play. Rahm is bold.

He is not interested in a Grand Slam. As the Masters champion, he is the only one with a chance at the feat never accomplished since the Masters began in 1934. He is not interested in the career Grand Slam — he is halfway there with the Masters and his US Open title from Torrey Pines.

Rahm cares about all majors, running the tally as high as he can.

“Winning two majors is not easy, and picking which ones you win is a little ludicrous to think about,” Rahm said. “Without sounding too conceited or arrogant, I’d rather focus on the number of majors you win than having the Grand Slam. Obviously it would be amazing. But the more you put yourself in the position to be able to win majors, the more likely you might get it done.

“But it’s a very small number of players to do it, the last one being Tiger,” he said. “It’s obviously not an easy thing to accomplish.”

No need telling that to Jordan Spieth — particularly this week — much less Rory McIlroy or Phil Mickelson. They are one leg away from being the first since Tiger Woods (2000) and the sixth overall to win all four majors.

McIlroy lost another chance at the Masters when he missed the cut. Mickelson is a six-time silver medalist at the US Open, the only major he hasn’t won.

Spieth needs the Wanamaker Trophy, and he finally got to the course on Tuesday with his left wrist wrapped and a piece of kinesiology tape running down to his elbow. The concern is how to handle the rough, and there is plenty of that.

The concern about Oak Hill in May was the weather and how quickly the grass would come in. That no longer is a problem.

“You’ve got to hit it far and you’ve got to hit it straight,” Tony Finau said. “This golf course is going to start from the tee box. If you’re not hitting enough fairways, you’re not going to be able to play this place. The rough is long enough to where you’re not going to be able to advance the ball to the greens.”

During his practice round, even when he did find the short grass, Finau found himself reaching for mid-irons — that’s usually for par 5s as far as he pounds it.

“It’s all you can handle, but that’s what you want in a major championship,” he said.

So pristine is Oak Hill that members have not played on the course this year — the golf season doesn’t start all that early in western New York, anyway. But the condition is supreme, and the test has some players comparing it to a US Open. That makes sense, since Oak Hill has hosted three Opens, most recently in 1989.

Asked what Oak Hill would test the most this week, McIlroy replied, “Discipline.”

McIlroy was short with a lot of his answers, whether it was related to LIV Golf or how to best prepare for a major. He felt his game was in the best shape possible when he went to Augusta National, only to have a short week.

Rahm hasn’t had too many bad spells. One reason he and Scottie Scheffler have separated themselves in recent months is their consistently good play. Scheffler, who won The Players Championship and the Phoenix Open, hasn’t finished worse than 12th this year.

“I’m confident. I feel good,” Rahm said. “It’s been an amazing year. I’m just hoping to keep adding more to it. It’s been a lot of fun, and hopefully I can keep riding that wave.”

Topics: PGA Championship Jon Rahm golf

