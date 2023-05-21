Etihad Airways cuts carbon emissions by 26% in 2022  

You are here

The airline said its sustainability strategy underscores a strong commitment to environmental stewardship.  (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Etihad Airways made significant strides toward sustainability cutting its carbon emissions per revenue ton kilometer by 26 percent to 482 gram in 2022 from 2019 baseline, the company said in a new report.  

The airline said its sustainability strategy underscores a strong commitment to environmental stewardship.  

Among its initiatives, Etihad successfully operated its first net-zero flight using a book-and-claim for purchasing sustainable aviation fuel in partnership with World Energy, a carbon-net-zero solutions provider. The initiative resulted in offsetting 216 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions. 

“Our sustainability strategy is built on a foundation of collaboration, transparency, and innovation, and we will continue to work with our partners, industry peers, and government agencies to drive positive change and lead the way toward a greener future for aviation,” Antonoaldo Neves, CEO at Etihad Aviation Group, said.  

Furthermore, the airline has already surpassed its reduction targets, which were set in November 2020, of achieving a gCO2/RTK of 574 in 2024.   

Moreover, Etihad has ambitious plans for the future as it aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. It is also exploring operating flights with sustainable aviation fuel made from CO2 in collaboration with Twelve, a US-based carbon transformation company.  

“As we look to the future, we remain steadfast in our commitment to reducing our environmental impact and ensuring the sustainability of our operations,” Neves added. 

In 2022, the airline launched a carbon offset program, allowing travelers to adopt a mangrove tree for each seat they purchase, contributing to removing carbon from the atmosphere. This initiative led to the planting of 68,916 mangrove trees in the Etihad Mangrove Forest project.  

Etihad Airways also became the first foreign airline to obtain a supply of sustainable aviation fuel in Japan, working collaboratively with ITOCHU Corp. and Neste MY Sustainable Fuel.   

This operation took place in the fourth quarter of 2022 and involved the first delivery of roughly 50,000 US gallons of fuel produced by Neste. The operation resulted in an estimated reduction of around 75 total CO2 emissions. 

RIYADH: The International Energy Agency does not expect moves by G7 nations to counter the evasion of price caps on Russian energy will change the supply situation for crude oil and oil products, the agency’s executive director, Fatih Birol, said. 

The G7, the EU, and Australia agreed to impose a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil and also set an upper price limit for Russian oil products to deprive Moscow of revenues for its invasion of Ukraine. 

The G7 will enhance efforts to counter evasion of the caps “while avoiding spillover effects and maintaining global energy supply,” the group said on Saturday, without giving details, during its annual leaders’ meeting in Hiroshima, Japan. 

The IEA, which provides analysis and input to the G7 on energy, does not see the enhanced enforcement of the price caps affecting the global oil and fuel supply, Birol told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the summit. 

“Any significant changes in the markets as always we will reflect in our analysis, in our reports, but for the time being I don’t see a reason to make a change in our analysis,” he said. 

According to Birol, the price cap reached two main objectives: it did not trigger tightness in the markets as Russian oil continued to flow but at the same time Moscow’s revenues were reduced. 

“Russia did play the energy card, and it did fail. But there are some loopholes, some challenges for the better functioning of the oil price cap,” he said. 

US drillers cut most oil rigs in a week since Sept. 2021: Baker Hughes 

US energy firms last week cut 11 oil rigs, the most in a week since September 2021, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co. said in its closely followed report on Friday. 

That follows last week’s cut of 17 natural gas rigs, which was the biggest drop since June 2020. 

Most of the rig reductions were in Texas where the total count dropped by nine to 355 this week. 

Texas lost three rigs in the Eagle Ford shale, bringing the total in that basin down to 59, the lowest since April 2022. The state also lost four rigs in the Permian, bringing the total in that basin down to 349, the lowest since March. 

China’s Russian oil imports rise in April but Saudi Arabia is top supplier 

China’s crude oil imports from Russia rose 8.6 percent in April from a year earlier, as larger private refiners also embarked on purchases of the discounted fuel.  

Arrivals from Russia — including seaborne shipments and supplies via pipelines — totaled 7.1 million tons or 1.73 million barrels per day, according to customs data released on Saturday. 

The April arrivals were well below the record of 2.26 mbpd reached in March, however, China’s overall crude oil imports last month posted a 16 percent decline from March.  

Imports of Saudi oil — mostly consumed by state refiners and mega private plants — totaled 8.46 million tons or 2.06 mbpd, the data showed, slightly down from March’s 2.1 mbpd and compared with 2.17 mbpd a year earlier.  

Year-to-date imports from Russia rose 26.5 percent to 32.4 million tons, outpacing second-ranked Saudi imports which grew 2.9 percent to 31.28 million tons.   

Imports from Malaysia remained elevated at 4.09 million tons, not far off March’s 4.56 million tons and sharply higher than the 2.165 million tons in April of 2022.  

(With input from Reuters) 

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s mobility sector is set to benefit from the collaboration of the Public Investment Fund-backed iot squared and UAE-based AHOY Technology as the former will obtain software licensing and resale rights of IT products offered by the latter.

The partnership aims to launch AHOY’s comprehensive suite of products and services including technology infrastructure, software development kits, and programming interfaces in the Kingdom. The Saudi firm, iot squared, is a joint venture between the PIF and etc Group.

In an interview with Arab News, AHOY CEO Jamil Shinawi expressed optimism over the prospects of his firm’s partnership with iot squared.

Shinawi described the sovereign wealth fund-backed company as the “eyes, ears and senses” of AHOY in Saudi Arabia. “iot squared comes not only with a great purpose but also with an amazing world-class team that is more than capable of creating wonders,” he added.

Shinawi said his company is well-equipped to tackle challenging projects and contribute to the success of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plans.

AHOY is a unique deep-tech company that provides developers with the tools needed to build efficient, lean, and automated movement operations solutions through data, insights, and intelligence. 

Shinawi said the Kingdom is undergoing “an amazing” transformation and evolving at the socioeconomic, industrial, and technological levels.

“We, at AHOY, consider ourselves a catalyst for such a change,” as the company is involved with several projects, some of which are backed by the PIF, in different sectors such as aviation and mobility.

The IT firm has also established a regional commercial office in Riyadh.

IT products 

Among the company’s licensed products, COMET stands out as a software-as-a-service platform designed to optimize and seamlessly integrate logistical platforms, ensuring end-to-end efficiency. FLY+ provides a platform-as-a-service solution for a smarter travel experience, offering remote check-in, door-to-door services, and efficient handling of left-behind luggage. 

Additionally, AHOY’s Movement Studio technology infrastructure facilitates the development of tailor-made software tools, enabling the affordable and rapid creation of futuristic solutions, systems, and applications. These solutions accurately orchestrate movement and routing, catering to the needs of enterprises and complex commercial-grade applications. 

Opportunities

Shinawi acknowledges that the Kingdom’s heavy investment in technology and innovation presents immense opportunities for the company. AHOY aims to attract 100 new enterprise clients from Saudi Arabia in the coming years. 

Having exceeded over $16 million in revenues since its inception, the company reached the threshold of profitability last year. 

“We have raised close to SR60 million ($16 million) from 2018 to date, this has been used to build our technology, develop and conduct limited operation of use-cases to demonstrate scalability,” he said. 

Shinawi told Arab News that in the first five months of 2023, his IT firm had surpassed last year’s revenue.

AHOY raised approximately SR1 million from an angel round in 2019, SR12 million in 2020, and SR45 million in 2022. 

Shinawi also revealed plans to secure additional funding through a Series D round in 2023. The company aspires to become the region’s first decacorn, reaching a valuation of $10 billion, he added. 

Expanding on its global presence, AHOY already operates in 60 markets and aims to establish a global user base within 18 months. By the end of the year, AHOY aims to operate in 120 geographies. 

“We are close to 100 people globally and we do not want to exceed 120 people even in the future, any requirement in growth in our structure happens in spin-off companies that are subsidiaries,” Shinawi explained. 

Future strategy 

Shinawi also disclosed the launch of autonomous command and control and planning artificial intelligence orchestrators in 2023. The new products, he said, will make operations management efficient manifold.

Moreover, AHOY is actively developing a neural network-based solution targeting traffic, water, and data management. 

It is committed to bridging the technology gap by providing a framework that streamlines dynamic movement and equips developers, implementation partners, and systems. 

Shinawi believes in supporting the growth of small and medium enterprises which he considers the driving force of any economy. 

“SMEs are our passion,” he said. “Such a transformative vision like Saudi Vision 2030 necessitates sustainable development through technology, and AHOY is committed to supporting every hand that contributes to this noble cause and the evolution of humanity and life.” 

He added that AHOY is perfectly suited to support the developments of Vision 2030, whether in smart cities, people and goods flow, or AI and machine learning. 

RIYADH: Impressed by the “out-of-the-box” approach of the Saudi government to drive innovation and growth, a top official of an IT firm said his company is keen on partnering with the Kingdom to become part of its success story.

In an interview with Arab News, Alain Carpentier, senior vice president of worldwide sales at HPE Aruba Networking, said his company has made significant investments in the Kingdom in the last two years.

“HPE Aruba has been investing in Saudi (Arabia) to support giga-projects and understand how digitalization can contribute to them. We believe that digitalization can greatly support the population in line with Vision 2030,” Carpentier said.

Alain Carpentier

Commenting on the magnitude of the projects in Saudi Arabia, he admitted that “the scale in Saudi Arabia is enormous” when compared to other countries in the region and outside even in the West.

“Saudi Arabia is like a laboratory for future lifestyle and new trends that can be seen worldwide,” the top official said.

When asked about his company’s strategy for growth in the Kingdom, Carpentier said it wants to “develop the best digital experience” for the ongoing projects.

“We fully recognize the importance of localization when entering a new market. We aim to understand how we can customize our solutions for the Saudi market. The first step we have taken is to establish a team dedicated to these projects to provide support and understand their strategies. The second phase focused on digitization, data integrity, and security. The third step involved the deployment of plans and execution of these projects. We also aim to collaborate with local partners and support them with technology to manage relevant departments.”

Highlighting the sectors in which HPE Aruba is working in the Kingdom, he said his company is focused on “education, healthcare, retail, hospitality, industrial internet of things, and the financial sector.”

Carpentier said the Kingdom’s hospitality industry is also a major domain and a key focus of his company.

“We also aim to provide solutions for industrial projects that are transforming their models through IoT, automation, and digitalization. We believe that we have the best-in-class solutions to deliver exceptional experiences and a comprehensive portfolio to support the Saudi market,” he added.

According to Carpentier, the IT firm is also working on different projects in the Kingdom in collaboration with different local entities including those in the government sector.

“Our success depends on our local partners, and we believe that Saudi Arabia has a rich partnership landscape across different domains.”

He said HPE Aruba recognizes Saudi Arabia as a key market due to the magnitude of projects currently underway and the size of the market.

“Saudi Arabia is recognized as one of the top countries to focus on in the coming 20 years,” the top executive said.

When asked about the ongoing localization drive in the Kingdom to achieve Vision 2030 employment goals, Carpentier said: “Saudization is not an issue for us.”

He said the only challenge is the huge demand for Saudi talent due to the number of development projects underway. “This is a challenge we also experience in Western countries, where finding suitable talent is difficult. We are fully open to hiring local leadership… Our focus is on ensuring access to the Saudi market and the best people to support us. The topic of Saudization was debated five years ago but it is no longer a matter of debate.”

 

RIYADH: As the world steadily progresses on its energy transition journey, sustainability must not be the only item on the agenda, a top official at the World Economic Forum has insisted.

During an interview with Arab News, Roberto Bocca, head of energy and materials and a member of the executive committee at the organization, said ensuring energy security is also essential as the world switches from traditional fuels to renewables. 

“On top of sustainability, you have to think also about biodiversity, you have to think of the other dimension of sustainability. That is one thing that needs to be achieved. The other is universal energy access. And the third one is the energy security. That is much more difficult to quantify, but it is clearly one element that is important,” said Bocca. 

The official noted that the world will need investments running into the trillions of dollars in the future to ensure a smooth energy transition.

He also added that the governments will face challenges in the supply of not just oil and gas but also renewables as demand will be sky-high in the coming years. 

“The amount of investment that is needed is really huge. And, we are talking about trillions of investments in years and years to come. And, part of the challenge to achieve (energy transition) is that the demand keeps increasing. We are talking about having an economy that is about double what it is today in terms of GDP (gross domestic product),” Bocca said.

He added: “Let’s say in 2050, we have about double the economy. So, it is really challenging, if we think that we have to have an energy system that is double the one of today, in a world that is much more contained when it comes to resources. And when we talk about resources, we are not talking all about oil and gas or coal. I am talking also about renewables because there is a challenge in getting all materials that are needed.” 

According to Bocca, a complete switch from fossil fuels to renewables is totally unrealistic, and he added that the real problem is not with traditional energy sources, but carbon emissions from those commodities. 

“So, we are fighting carbon emission. We are not fighting any type of energy. I would argue saying all types of energy will be needed. The energy mix of the future is very diversified because anyway, there will be more demand. So, there would be probably nuclear, there would be probably oil, probably gas, maybe still some coal, and definitely renewable. But all of these are important, (and) that we remove as much as possible the emissions because that is the problem for climate,” he noted. 

The official further added that technology is one of the enablers as the world sails toward a green and sustainable future. 

According to Bocca, wise use of advanced technologies like carbon capture and storage could help reduce emissions as a whole. 

When asked about whether nations have set realistic targets for stopping carbon emissions, Bocca said that the materialization of net-zero targets set by various countries will be directly dependent on concrete actions, and he lauded companies like Saudi Arabian Oil Co. for working hard to achieve their goals on time. 

“The feasibility depends on the action. So, definitely, there are some countries that are putting in place plans, and all the companies are putting in place plans. To move from a commitment to a result, you need those plans. You need concrete action to happen,” said Bocca. 

He added: “Some of the executives talking to me from Saudi Aramco, they have a clear plan for 2050 to be net-zero. And as an oil company itself, the biggest company in the world, more than 10 percent of oil production in the world, that is a great commitment. And knowing Saudi Aramco, it will happen, and if anything, maybe even earlier, knowing the capacity and the capability they have of implementing and executing the plans.” 

During a press conference in March, Aramco CEO Amin Nasser told Arab News the energy transition will happen only if the world ensures affordability, security of supplies and sustainability. 

Bocca went on to say that Saudi Arabia’s actions toward sustainability could be a role model for other nations in the world. 

“What I heard, what I have seen, and what I have discussed, I think definitely, the ambition level in Saudi is really very high, and the institutional capacity is very high too. So, hopefully, it will be an example for the rest of the world,” he noted. 

Bocca noted that some countries are lagging behind in the energy transition journey, and they need more plans to be executed and acted upon efficiently. 

He added that the World Economic Forum is coming up with an index on June 26 which will showcase all the progress made by countries in the sustainability journey. 

Bocca also noted that public-private collaboration is very much needed to achieve net-zero targets, and if it is not happening, it will be difficult to achieve these transition goals. 

“What we have to do is really work together. If we do not work as a team, we will never achieve these net-zero (targets) by 2050, because you know, it requires a lot of collaboration; first step, public-private collaboration,” he concluded.

JEDDAH: Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan said on Friday that a series of global crises have highlighted the importance of economic integration among Arab nations, the necessity for increased cooperation, and the need for the development of sustainable economic and financial models.

He said that such measures would help to enhance resilience in the Arab world in the face of the challenges and risks it faces, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the 32nd Arab League Summit, which was hosted in Jeddah by the Kingdom, and during which Syria and its president, Bashar Assad, were welcomed back to the organization after a 12-year suspension.

Al-Jadaan welcomed Syria’s return to the Arab League, and highlighted Saudi Arabia’s commitment and efforts to ensure conditions are conducive for economic stability in the region, including the launch multiple initiatives and programs in support of Arab cooperation.

He also talked about the Kingdom’s collaboration with Arab Coordination Group institutions to help enhance food security, including a financial support package worth more than $10 billion to address this important issue.

The minister noted his country’s dedication to efforts that address debt challenges, through the launch of the Common Framework for Debt Treatments. The framework, approved by the G20 leaders during the organization’s summit in Riyadh in 2020, stands as the sole internationally agreed mechanism for restructuring the debt of countries facing repayment difficulties.

Al-Jadaan also highlighted the Kingdom’s humanitarian and development assistance in support of developing countries, especially those in the region, and noted that Saudi Arabia ranks first globally in terms of such support, according to data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

He expressed his hope that enhanced collaborations between member states can advance pan-Arab economic and social integration, underscoring the importance of continued progress in this field.

