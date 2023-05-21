Saudi Islamic minister visits King Fahd Mosque in Morocco

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif Al-Asheikh on Sunday visited King Fahd Mosque in Tangier, Morocco.

The Saudi minister is currently visiting on invitation from Moroccan Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Ahmed Toufiq.

Al-Asheikh toured the mosque, which is considered one of the most important Islamic structures in Tangier, was briefed on the services it provides, its stages of construction and development, and its strategic location, which helps serve a large number of worshippers.

The Saudi minister also visited the Oulema Higher Council of Tangier, where he was shown the facilities and was briefed on the council's work and scientific duties, as well as on its top achievements and contributions.

Mohamed Kanoun, head of the council, said that the visit highlights the solid relations between the two countries, and the importance of working hard to further develop cooperation between the scholars of the two kingdoms to spread the true image of Islam.

On Saturday, Al-Asheikh visited the Mohammed VI Institute for the Training of Male and Female Imams in the Moroccan capital, Rabat.

He was welcomed by Dr. Abdelsalam Lazaar, the director of the institute, and joined by senior officials from both ministries.

During the visit, Al-Asheikh was briefed on Morocco's experience in training and preparing imams, male and female guides, toured departments, the institute’s library and was briefed on the history of the institute and its most prominent achievements and services.

The Saudi minister praised the institute’s efforts in training and developing imams and guides, enabling them to spread the true message of such institutions, and preparing them to deliver the message of the mosque effectively.

He said it was important to demonstrate Islam’s true values of mercy, tolerance and coexistence, while combating extremism and hatred.