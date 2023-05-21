You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi science and engineering team arrives home after winning 27 awards at Regeneron contest in US

Saudi science and engineering team arrives home after winning 27 awards at Regeneron contest in US

The Saudi science and engineering team arrives in the Kingdom on Sunday after winning 27 awards at the Regeneron ISEF. (SPA)
1 / 3
The Saudi science and engineering team arrives in the Kingdom on Sunday after winning 27 awards at the Regeneron ISEF. (SPA)
The Saudi science and engineering team arrives in the Kingdom on Sunday after winning 27 awards at the Regeneron ISEF. (SPA)
2 / 3
The Saudi science and engineering team arrives in the Kingdom on Sunday after winning 27 awards at the Regeneron ISEF. (SPA)
The Saudi science and engineering team arrives in the Kingdom on Sunday after winning 27 awards at the Regeneron ISEF. (SPA)
3 / 3
The Saudi science and engineering team arrives in the Kingdom on Sunday after winning 27 awards at the Regeneron ISEF. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jvbka

Updated 12 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Saudi science and engineering team arrives home after winning 27 awards at Regeneron contest in US

The Saudi science and engineering team arrives in the Kingdom on Sunday after winning 27 awards at the Regeneron ISEF. (SPA)
  • The Saudi team won two first-place awards, and seven each for second, third and fourth
Updated 12 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: The Saudi science and engineering team arrived back in the Kingdom on Sunday after winning 27 awards, including 23 major and four special prizes, at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair.

More than 1,800 people from more than 70 countries participated in the ISEF event, which was held from May 13-19 in the US.

Saudi Arabia was represented by the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, and the Ministry of Education.

The team was greeted at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh by Faisal Al-Dawish, chairman of the board of directors of Mawhiba; Dr. Amal Al-Hazzaa, secretary-general of Mawhiba; Dr. Mohammed Al-Muqbil, undersecretary at the Ministry of Education; and several officials from the government and private sectors.

The Kingdom was also an official sponsor at the event and presented 18 special prizes to the best projects in the energy category.

ISEF is the largest pre-university scientific research and innovation competition fair.

The Saudi team won two first-place awards, and seven each for second, third and fourth.

This year’s total haul increased the number of prizes won by the Kingdom at ISEF to 133 — 92 major and 41 special prizes — since it began participating in 2007.

Mohammed Al-Arfaj won first prize in environmental engineering for his project which focused on using a contact liquid to capture CO2 found in fuel and air through a highly efficient and low-cost freezing method.

Al-Arfaj told Arab News: “What has been achieved is a national accomplishment, not just for us as students and institutions. This is the result of continuous work and relentless effort. We have always worked silently to attain these moments of recognition.

“This work has presented advanced scientific and knowledge models and honorable examples that emphasize the importance of nurturing and supporting gifted individuals capable of competing globally and representing the Kingdom in international competitions and forums, reflecting the quality and progress of education.”

He added: “The projects that were submitted and won underwent supervision by a select group of judges, scientists, supervisors, and experts before being awarded.”

Faisal Al-Muhaish won first place in chemistry for a project focused on “metal-organic framework-based electrocatalyst for a highly efficient and low-cost seawater hydrogen production."

He told Arab News that the award resulted from the high standards Saudi students had maintained from the previous year.

He added: “Mawhiba's supervisors always emphasize the importance of representing the Kingdom in the best possible way, contributing to its elevation and working diligently for the prosperity of this country.

“The sons and daughters of this nation are its builders and pillars, and they play a significant and effective role in its economic development. Technological innovation and its dissemination are fundamental pillars of development and success aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

“The Kingdom is rich in its creative capacities, and every year we feel that we are diving deeper into our creative experiences. The mission and path were not paved with roses but resulted in exhausting and laborious work, supported by the material and human resources provided by the state, which has never spared any effort for its citizens, providing them with everything that distinguishes and intellectually equips them. This has kept them exceptional in international forums.”

Lian Al-Maliki, who achieved third place in the field of plant sciences, told Arab News about her project on the effect of iron oxide nanoparticles on the growth, survival, and toxicity of wheat plants. She described her experience as a dream come true.

Al-Maliki said that in the weeks leading up to the achievement, individuals had continued to work in various medical, scientific, biological, and physical fields, such as molecular and cellular biology, physical energy, medical and environmental engineering, and other sciences.

Majed Al-Kanani, media director at Mawhiba, said that the achievement in the US was a major accomplishment for the nation and reflected the significant integrated partnership between Mawhiba and the Ministry of Education.

He added: “This success is the result of collective and institutional work contributed by thousands of educational supervisors and gifted student administrations.

“What has been achieved is a triumph for Saudi talent, which has proven its worth and excellence on the international stage. The talented individuals demonstrated a high level of responsibility and creativity. They raised the pride of Saudis and contributed to the realization of an integrated knowledge system and the development of research-minded scientific thinkers.” 

Topics: Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity

Related

Crown prince cites Saudi students who won ISEF 2022 awards photos
Saudi Arabia
Crown prince cites Saudi students who won ISEF 2022 awards
Mawhiba prepares Saudi team to compete in ISEF 2021 competition photos
Saudi Arabia
Mawhiba prepares Saudi team to compete in ISEF 2021 competition

First batch of Hajj pilgrims arrive from Bangladesh, Malaysia

The first batch of Hajj 2023 pilgrims from Bangladesh arrive in Jeddah on Sunday. (AN photo by Nada Hameed)
The first batch of Hajj 2023 pilgrims from Bangladesh arrive in Jeddah on Sunday. (AN photo by Nada Hameed)
Updated 56 min 59 sec ago
Nada Hameed

First batch of Hajj pilgrims arrive from Bangladesh, Malaysia

The first batch of Hajj 2023 pilgrims from Bangladesh arrive in Jeddah on Sunday. (AN photo by Nada Hameed)
  • Pilgrims thanked Saudi government for Makkah Route initiative which makes their trip easy and comfortable
Updated 56 min 59 sec ago
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: The first batch of Hajj 2023 pilgrims from Bangladesh arrived in Jeddah on Sunday, through the dedicated Makkah Route initiative, at the seasonal Hajj terminal of King Abdulaziz International Airport.

The arrival of this year’s pilgrims from outside Saudi Arabia marks the beginning of the first full capacity Hajj season after two limited years due to COVID-19.

The Bangladeshi pilgrims were warmly welcomed with flowers, gifts, and greetings by border and immigration officials and employees of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Health.

The pilgrims also received chants of “Hajj Mubarak” (we wish you a blessed Hajj) and “Hajj Mabroor” (we wish you a Hajj refrained from sin). They were seen off from the airport by Ayed Al-Gwinm, deputy minister for Hajj affairs at the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

Mohammad Javed Patwary, Bangladeshi ambassador and permanent representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, was also present. He wished the pilgrims a safe journey to the holy sites.

Al-Gwinm told Arab News: “The strategic integration between all the government entities, starting from preparing all the visas to the customs from pilgrim’s countries, went very well. Through integrated coordination with all parties, we are keen to offer an easy and simplified journey in which the pilgrims can reach the airports of the Kingdom and then move to their places of residence with ease … so that the pilgrims do not feel any disruption.”

Patwary told Arab News: “Alhamdulillah, everybody was very happy to receive the warm welcome by the Saudi authorities here.”

He added: “I must thank everyone — those who are involved in the Makkah Route initiative. Thank you very much to the Saudi government … because you are serving all Hajis (pilgrims).”

The first batch of pilgrims marked the arrival of four flights from Bangladesh to Jeddah, with a total of 419 pilgrims on each flight.

Meanwhile a flight carrying Malaysian pilgrims, also via the Makkah Route initiative, arrived at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah.

They were received by the director of the Madinah region passport department, Maj. Gen. Talal Al-Dabbasi, and the undersecretary of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for visiting affairs in Madinah, Mohammed Al-Bijawi.

Shamsuldeen Mullah, a 63-year-old Bangladeshi pilgrim performing Hajj for the third time, said: “Thanks to the Saudi government for making this trip very easy.”

Mufeed Alrahman, another 63-year-old Bangladeshi pilgrim, traveling with his wife, and said: “Thank you so much for all the arrangements, it was very good. Compared to my previous Hajj which was around 28 years ago, everything is going smoothly and easily, I am happy with the changes and all the improvements that have been made.”

Pilgrims had their passports double-checked before they boarded busses to take them to their hotels in Makkah, where they will receive services and information in their native languages.

The Makkah Route initiative is part of Saudi Arabia’s Guests of God Service Program, which King Salman inaugurated in 2019, and which seeks to provide visitors to the holy sites with the finest possible services to help them perform their Hajj rituals easily and comfortably.

The initiative is being implemented in collaboration with Saudi Arabia’s Health Ministry, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the General Authority of Civil Aviation, the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority, the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence, the Guests of God Service Program, Saudi Passports, and the Saudi digital security firm Elm Co.

It includes issuing visas, ensuring pilgrims comply with health requirements, and codifying and sorting luggage at airports in pilgrims’ home countries.

Seven countries are in the initiative: Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Morocco, Bangladesh, Turkiye and Cote d’Ivoire.

There will be daily arrivals of several flights between Jeddah and Madinah airports until June 4.

Topics: Hajj 2023 Bangladesh Malaysia

Related

First Afghan pilgrims depart from Kabul for this year’s Hajj
World
First Afghan pilgrims depart from Kabul for this year’s Hajj

KSrelief team meets WFP officials in Sudan

KSrelief team meets WFP officials in Sudan
Updated 21 May 2023
Arab News

KSrelief team meets WFP officials in Sudan

KSrelief team meets WFP officials in Sudan
  • Talks focused on the Kingdom’s efforts to help the Sudanese people through KSrelief
Updated 21 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A team from the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid has met World Food Program officials in Port Sudan, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday. 

The two sides focused on the Kingdom’s efforts to help the Sudanese people through KSrelief, and discussed ways to boost cooperation between their organizations to overcome the challenge in delivering humanitarian aid to regions in Sudan hit by unrest.

WFP officials praised strategic relations between the two sides and gave appreciation to KSrelief for its support in carrying out humanitarian programs.
 

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Sudan

Related

Members of the KSrelief team stationed in Sudan meet with WFP Sudan’s head of emergencies Abraham Abatneh on Tuesday. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief team meets with World Food Programme officials in Sudan
KSrelief members meet IOM representative in Sudan
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief members meet IOM representative in Sudan

Over 400 women attending Forbes summit in Riyadh

The Forbes Middle East Women’s Summit 2023 kicked off in Riyadh on Sunday. (@Forbes_MENA_)
The Forbes Middle East Women’s Summit 2023 kicked off in Riyadh on Sunday. (@Forbes_MENA_)
Updated 21 May 2023
Ghadi Joudah

Over 400 women attending Forbes summit in Riyadh

The Forbes Middle East Women’s Summit 2023 kicked off in Riyadh on Sunday. (@Forbes_MENA_)
  • Business excellence a key focus at 3-day event
  • Top execs, sports, culture figures participating
Updated 21 May 2023
Ghadi Joudah

RIYADH: The Forbes Middle East Women’s Summit 2023 kicked off in Riyadh on Sunday.

The three-day event, chaired by Princess Noura bint Faisal Al-Saud, brings together more than 400 of the region’s most talented and accomplished women from all spheres of society.

The summit aims to examine the most important gender-related issues, refute outdated perceptions, and spark connections among a multigenerational global network of innovative women.

It aims to provide a platform for women to explore and redefine their role in the growth and evolution of the Middle East as a possible global hub for innovation and business excellence.

The summit includes a variety of experiences, activities and workshops designed to empower and support women in business while showcasing Saudi culture.

The speakers confirmed at the summit this year include astronaut Lama Al-Oraiman, actress Maguy Bou Ghosn, model and activist Halima Aden, swimmer Yusra Mardini, and motorsports athlete Dania Akeel.

Leading business icons include Shaista Asif, group COO at PureHealth; Dr. Saeeda Jaffar, senior vice president and group country manager for the GCC at Visa; and Pakinam Kafafi, CEO of TAQA Arabia.

Other influential women leaders featured at the summit include Lujaina Mohsin Darwish, chairperson of infrastructure, technology, industrial and consumer solutions at Mohsin Haider Darwish L.L.C.; Hoda Mansour, SAP’s senior vice president and head of business process transformation, EMEA South; and Moon Baz, creator partnerships lead, Middle East, Africa and Turkiye at Meta.

Topics: Forbes Middle East Women’s Summit 2023 Riyadh

Related

Princess Noura bint Faisal to chair Forbes Middle East Women’s Summit
Saudi Arabia
Princess Noura bint Faisal to chair Forbes Middle East Women’s Summit
Saudi tops Forbes list of region’s most valuable banks
Business & Economy
Saudi tops Forbes list of region’s most valuable banks

Saudi Islamic minister visits King Fahd Mosque in Morocco

Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif Al-Asheikh visits the King Fahd Mosque in Tangier.
Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif Al-Asheikh visits the King Fahd Mosque in Tangier.
Updated 21 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi Islamic minister visits King Fahd Mosque in Morocco

Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif Al-Asheikh visits the King Fahd Mosque in Tangier.
  • Minister is currently visiting the country on invitation from Moroccan minister of awqaf and Islamic affairs
Updated 21 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif Al-Asheikh on Sunday visited King Fahd Mosque in Tangier, Morocco.

The Saudi minister is currently visiting on invitation from Moroccan Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Ahmed Toufiq.

Al-Asheikh toured the mosque, which is considered one of the most important Islamic structures in Tangier, was briefed on the services it provides, its stages of construction and development, and its strategic location, which helps serve a large number of worshippers.

The Saudi minister also visited the Oulema Higher Council of Tangier, where he was shown the facilities and was briefed on the council's work and scientific duties, as well as on its top achievements and contributions.

Mohamed Kanoun, head of the council, said that the visit highlights the solid relations between the two countries, and the importance of working hard to further develop cooperation between the scholars of the two kingdoms to spread the true image of Islam.

On Saturday, Al-Asheikh visited the Mohammed VI Institute for the Training of Male and Female Imams in the Moroccan capital, Rabat.

He was welcomed by Dr. Abdelsalam Lazaar, the director of the institute, and joined by senior officials from both ministries.

During the visit, Al-Asheikh was briefed on Morocco's experience in training and preparing imams, male and female guides, toured departments, the institute’s library and was briefed on the history of the institute and its most prominent achievements and services.

The Saudi minister praised the institute’s efforts in training and developing imams and guides, enabling them to spread the true message of such institutions, and preparing them to deliver the message of the mosque effectively.

He said it was important to demonstrate Islam’s true values of mercy, tolerance and coexistence, while combating extremism and hatred.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Morocco King Fahd Mosque

Related

Swedish Moroccan singer Loreen wins Eurovision Song Contest
Lifestyle
Swedish Moroccan singer Loreen wins Eurovision Song Contest
Moroccan director Maryam Touzani joins Cannes Film Festival jury 
Lifestyle
Moroccan director Maryam Touzani joins Cannes Film Festival jury 

Saudi Foreign Ministry condemns storming of courtyard of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli official

Saudi Foreign Ministry condemns storming of courtyard of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli official
Updated 21 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi Foreign Ministry condemns storming of courtyard of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli official

Saudi Foreign Ministry condemns storming of courtyard of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli official
Updated 21 May 2023
Arab News

The Saudi Foreign Ministry condemned on Sunday the storming of the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Mosque by an Israeli official. 

The Ministry affirmed that these systematic practices are a flagrant violation of all international norms, and a provocation of Muslims around the world. The Ministry holds the Israeli occupation forces fully responsible for the repercussions of the continuation of these abuses.

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque compound Sunday, police said, a controversial move by the extreme-right politician amid heightened tensions in annexed east Jerusalem.
“Minister Ben-Gvir visited the Temple Mount this morning. There was no incident during the visit,” police said in a statement, using the Jewish name for the holy site in the heart of the Old City.
Posting a photo of himself at the compound on Telegram, Ben-Gvir said: “Jerusalem is our soul.”

 

Topics: Israel Palestine

Latest updates

Saudi science and engineering team arrives home after winning 27 awards at Regeneron contest in US
The Saudi science and engineering team arrives in the Kingdom on Sunday after winning 27 awards at the Regeneron ISEF. (SPA)
FTSE Russell adds five Saudi firms to its indices
FTSE Russell adds five Saudi firms to its indices
CMA plans to list over 24 firms on Saudi stock market in 2023
CMA plans to list over 24 firms on Saudi stock market in 2023
PIF’s Badeel, ACWA Power sign deal for 3 solar projects 
PIF’s Badeel, ACWA Power sign deal for 3 solar projects 
UK Home Office denies allegations of abuse of asylum-seekers at hotels
Suites Hotel near Liverpool, run by the Home Office, where senior staff have been accused of abusing asylum seekers.

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.