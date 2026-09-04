RIYADH: Taif’s governor, Prince Fawaz bin Sultan, released 10 animals into Saiysad National Park as part of a program to reintroduce native species to their natural habitats implemented by the National Center for Wildlife.

In a message posted on social media site X, the NCW wrote: “The release is part of the NCW’s program to breed and reintroduce endangered wildlife and boost biodiversity.”

It said it had “released 10 wild animals, including red-necked ostriches, Arabian oryx (and) wild rabbits” at the park, under the patronage of Prince Fawaz.

The release on Thursday of three oryx, four Ostriches and three rabbits followed the completion of all necessary requirements for wildlife conservation in the park, officials said. This ensures the wildlife can adapt to the location, and promotes the establishment of sustainable wildlife populations in habitats appropriate to each species.

The governor also toured the park’s specialized forestry research center and watched a presentation about its objectives and the role it plays in the development of studies that support wildlife conservation efforts and the sustainability of vegetation cover.

The center’s CEO, Mohammed Qurban, emphasized the significance of animal releases in the national park, saying they help create safe wildlife corridors between protected areas and enhance tourism appeal.

He said the latest release of animals reflected the center’s programs for the reintroduction of native species, and embodied the importance of collaborative work with other national organizations concerned with habitat development.

The release was part of is a cooperative effort with the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification.

The success of reintroduction programs depends on the integration of all stages of the work, Qurban added, starting with the selection of suitable species and locations, through rehabilitation and release, followed by monitoring and other follow-ups.