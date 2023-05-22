You are here

  • Home
  • Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in West Bank: Palestinian ministry
Palestinians check a house damaged during an Israeli raid, in Balata camp, Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ncwjx

Updated 22 May 2023
AFP

Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in West Bank: Palestinian ministry
  • The West Bank has been occupied by Israel since the 1967 Six-Day War
Updated 22 May 2023
AFP

JERUSALEM: Three Palestinian fighters were killed in an overnight Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian sources.
In a statement Monday, the Palestinian health ministry identified the three men killed in the Balata refugee camp in Nablus as Muhammad Abu Zaytoun (32), Fathi Abu Rizk (30) and Abdullah Abu Hamdan (24).
The Israeli army did not immediately comment when contacted by AFP.
The Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, the armed wing of Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah party, said in a statement that the three were among the group’s “fighters.”
The West Bank has been occupied by Israel since the 1967 Six-Day War.
Nearly three million Palestinians live there, along with about 490,000 Israelis in settlements considered to be illegal under international law.
The latest deaths come just over a week into a fragile Gaza cease-fire after a five day cross-border conflict between Israel and the Islamic Jihad militant group.
Since the start of the year, at least 153 Palestinians, 20 Israelis, a Ukrainian and an Italian have been killed in violence linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources from both sides.
They include, on the Palestinian side, combatants and civilians, and on the Israeli side, mostly civilians and three members of the Arab minority.

Topics: Palestine Israel Palestine-Israel Conflict Palestine-Israel Israel-Palestine Israel-Palestine Conflict Nablus West Bank

Related

Special How two pro-Israel analysts responded to YouGov’s poll of Palestinians for Arab News video
Middle-East
How two pro-Israel analysts responded to YouGov’s poll of Palestinians for Arab News
Special Palestinians attacked as Israeli settlers stage ‘flag march’ through East Jerusalem photos
Middle-East
Palestinians attacked as Israeli settlers stage ‘flag march’ through East Jerusalem

Iran nuclear site deep underground challenges West as talks on reviving atomic deal have stalled

Updated 52 sec ago

Iran nuclear site deep underground challenges West as talks on reviving atomic deal have stalled

Iran nuclear site deep underground challenges West as talks on reviving atomic deal have stalled
Updated 52 sec ago
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Near a peak of the Zagros Mountains in central Iran, workers are building a nuclear facility so deep in the earth that it is likely beyond the range of a last-ditch US weapon designed to destroy such sites, according to experts and satellite imagery analyzed by The Associated Press.
The photos and videos from Planet Labs PBC show Iran has been digging tunnels in the mountain near the Natanz nuclear site, which has come under repeated sabotage attacks amid Tehran’s standoff with the West over its atomic program.
With Iran now producing uranium close to weapons-grade levels after the collapse of its nuclear deal with world powers, the installation complicates the West’s efforts to halt Tehran from potentially developing an atomic bomb as diplomacy over its nuclear program remains stalled.
Completion of such a facility “would be a nightmare scenario that risks igniting a new escalatory spiral,” warned Kelsey Davenport, the director of nonproliferation policy at the Washington-based Arms Control Association. “Given how close Iran is to a bomb, it has very little room to ratchet up its program without tripping US and Israeli red lines. So at this point, any further escalation increases the risk of conflict.”
The construction at the Natanz site comes five years after then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the nuclear accord. Trump argued the deal did not address Tehran’s ballistic missile program, nor its support of militias across the wider Middle East.
But what it did do was strictly limit Iran’s enrichment of uranium to 3.67 percent purity, powerful enough only to power civilian power stations, and keep its stockpile to just some 300 kilograms (660 pounds).
Since the demise of the nuclear accord, Iran has said it is enriching uranium up to 60 percent, though inspectors recently discovered the country had produced uranium particles that were 83.7 percent pure. That is just a short step from reaching the 90 percent threshold of weapons-grade uranium.
As of February, international inspectors estimated Iran’s stockpile was over 10 times what it was under the Obama-era deal, with enough enriched uranium to allow Tehran to make “several” nuclear bombs, according to the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency.
President Joe Biden and Israel’s prime minister have said they won’t allow Iran to build a nuclear weapon. “We believe diplomacy is the best way to achieve that goal, but the president has also been clear that we have not removed any option from the table,” the White House said in a statement to the AP.
The Islamic Republic denies it is seeking nuclear weapons, though officials in Tehran now openly discuss their ability to pursue one.
Iran’s mission to the United Nations, in response to questions from the AP regarding the construction, said that “Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities are transparent and under the International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards.” However, Iran has been limiting access for international inspectors for years.
Iran says the new construction will replace an above-ground centrifuge manufacturing center at Natanz struck by an explosion and fire in July 2020. Tehran blamed the incident on Israel, long suspected of running sabotage campaigns against its program.
Tehran has not acknowledged any other plans for the facility, though it would have to declare the site to the IAEA if they planned to introduce uranium into it. The Vienna-based IAEA did not respond to questions about the new underground facility.
The new project is being constructed next to Natanz, about 225 kilometers (140 miles) south of Tehran. Natanz has been a point of international concern since its existence became known two decades ago.
Protected by anti-aircraft batteries, fencing and Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, the facility sprawls across 2.7 square kilometers (1 square mile) in the country’s arid Central Plateau.
Satellite photos taken in April by Planet Labs PBC and analyzed by the AP show Iran burrowing into the Kūh-e Kolang Gaz Lā, or “Pickaxe Mountain,” which is just beyond Natanz’s southern fencing.
A different set of images analyzed by the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies reveals that four entrances have been dug into the mountainside, two to the east and another two to the west. Each is 6 meters (20 feet) wide and 8 meters (26 feet) tall.
The scale of the work can be measured in large dirt mounds, two to the west and one to the east. Based on the size of the spoil piles and other satellite data, experts at the center told AP that Iran is likely building a facility at a depth of between 80 meters (260 feet) and 100 meters (328 feet). The center’s analysis, which it provided exclusively to AP, is the first to estimate the tunnel system’s depth based on satellite imagery.
The Institute for Science and International Security, a Washington-based nonprofit long focused on Iran’s nuclear program, suggested last year the tunnels could go even deeper.
Experts say the size of the construction project indicates Iran likely would be able to use the underground facility to enrich uranium as well — not just to build centrifuges. Those tube-shaped centrifuges, arranged in large cascades of dozens of machines, rapidly spin uranium gas to enrich it. Additional cascades spinning would allow Iran to quickly enrich uranium under the mountain’s protection.
“So the depth of the facility is a concern because it would be much harder for us. It would be much harder to destroy using conventional weapons, such as like a typical bunker buster bomb,” said Steven De La Fuente, a research associate at the center who led the analysis of the tunnel work.
The new Natanz facility is likely to be even deeper underground than Iran’s Fordo facility, another enrichment site that was exposed in 2009 by US and other world leaders. That facility sparked fears in the West that Iran was hardening its program from airstrikes.
Such underground facilities led the US to create the GBU-57 bomb, which can plow through at least 60 meters (200 feet) of earth before detonating, according to the American military. US officials reportedly have discussed using two such bombs in succession to ensure a site is destroyed. It is not clear that such a one-two punch would damage a facility as deep as the one at Natanz.
With such bombs potentially off the table, the US and its allies are left with fewer options to target the site. If diplomacy fails, sabotage attacks may resume.
Already, Natanz has been targeted by the Stuxnet virus, believed to be an Israeli and American creation, which destroyed Iranian centrifuges. Israel also is believed to have killed scientists involved in the program, struck facilities with bomb-carrying drones and launched other attacks. Israel’s government declined to comment.
Experts say such disruptive actions may push Tehran even closer to the bomb — and put its program even deeper into the mountain where airstrikes, further sabotage and spies may not be able to reach it.
“Sabotage may roll back Iran’s nuclear program in the short-term, but it is not a viable, long-term strategy for guarding against a nuclear-armed Iran,” said Davenport, the nonproliferation expert. “Driving Iran’s nuclear program further underground increases the proliferation risk.”

Iran’s Raisi replaces longtime security chief Shamkhani

Iran’s Raisi replaces longtime security chief Shamkhani
Updated 22 May 2023
AFP

Iran’s Raisi replaces longtime security chief Shamkhani

Iran’s Raisi replaces longtime security chief Shamkhani
Updated 22 May 2023
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday appointed a Revolutionary Guards general as the new secretary of the country’s top security body, replacing longtime chief and leading Gulf mediator Ali Shamkhani.
“Ali Akbar Ahmadian was appointed as the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council by the decree of the president,” the official presidential website reported.
Ahmadian, who studied at the National Defense University, was in charge of the strategic center of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps before his appointment to the new post, according to the website.
He was also a member of the Expediency Council, which serves as an advisory board to supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Ahmadian has also previously served as commander of the Revolutionary Guards’ naval forces and the head of the Guards’ joint staff, the presidential website added.
The presidential decree ends the nearly decade-long tenure of Ali Shamkhani, 67, who played a key role in Iran’s landmark rapprochement with Sunni powerhouse Saudi Arabia in March.
Shamkhani, an ethnic Arab who had also previously served as a Revolutionary Guards commander, had been credited with defusing Iran’s years-long tensions with some Gulf nations.
He was named head of the security council in September 2013, replacing his ultra-conservative Saeed Jalili.

Topics: Iran Security

Related

Iran summons Swiss envoy over call to halt executions
Middle-East
Iran summons Swiss envoy over call to halt executions

Sudan ceasefire deal raises hopes for relief in Khartoum

Sudan ceasefire deal raises hopes for relief in Khartoum
Updated 22 May 2023
Reuters

Sudan ceasefire deal raises hopes for relief in Khartoum

Sudan ceasefire deal raises hopes for relief in Khartoum
  • Jeddah agreement includes monitoring mechanism
  • War has caused nearly 1.1 million to flee
Updated 22 May 2023
Reuters

KHARTOUM: Air strikes and clashes between Sudan’s warring factions could be heard in the capital Khartoum on Sunday, residents said, after a Saudi and US-brokered deal for a week-long cease-fire raised hopes of a pause in the five-week conflict.

The deal, signed on Saturday by the army and the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) after talks in the Saudi city of Jeddah, is due to come into effect on Monday evening with an internationally-supported monitoring mechanism. It also allows for the delivery of humanitarian aid.
Repeated cease-fire announcements since the conflict started on April 15 have failed to stop the fighting, but the Jeddah deal marks the first time the sides have signed a truce agreement after negotiations.
Analysts say it is unclear whether army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan or RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, are able to enforce a cease-fire on the ground. Both have previously indicated they are seeking victory in the war, and neither of them traveled to Jeddah.
The army and RSF reaffirmed their commitment to the cease-fire in statements on Sunday, even as fighting continued. Witnesses reported sporadic clashes in central and southern Khartoum on Sunday morning, followed by air strikes and anti-aircraft fire later in the day in eastern Khartoum and Omdurman, one of three cities that make up the greater capital.
Since the war began, 1.1 million people have fled their homes, moving either within Sudan or to neighboring countries, creating a humanitarian crisis that threatens to destabilize the region.
Those still in Khartoum are struggling to survive amid mass looting, a collapse in health services, and dwindling supplies of food, fuel, power and water.
Safaa Ibrahim, a 35-year-old Khartoum resident, told Reuters by phone that she hoped the deal could bring an end to the conflict.
“We’re tired of this war. We’ve been chased away from our homes, and the family has scattered between towns in Sudan and Egypt,” she said. “We want to return to normal life and safety. Al-Burhan and Hemedti have to respect people’s desire for life.”
According to the text of the Jeddah deal, a committee including three representatives from each of the warring parties, three from Saudi Arabia and three from the US would monitor the cease-fire.

’WAITING FOR THE TRUCE’
The war erupted in Khartoum over plans for the generals, who seized full power in a 2021 coup, to sign up to a transition toward elections under a civilian government.
Burhan and Hemedti had held the top positions on Sudan’s ruling council since former leader Omar Al-Bashir was overthrown during a 2019 popular uprising.
The Jeddah talks focused on allowing in aid and restoring essential services. Mediators say further talks would be needed to seek the removal of forces from urban areas to broker a permanent peace deal with civilian involvement.
“The people of Khartoum are waiting for the truce and the opening of humanitarian corridors,” said Mohamed Hamed, an activist in the capital. “The health situation is getting worse day after day.”
A UN bulletin said 34 attacks on health care had been verified during the conflict, and that looting of humanitarian supplies and attacks on health facilities had continued since the two sides signed commitments to protecting aid supplies and civilian infrastructure in Jeddah on May 11.
Senior army general Yassir Al-Atta told Sudan state TV that the army had been trying to remove the RSF from homes, schools and hospitals.
Millions of civilians have been trapped as the army has used air strikes and shelling to target the RSF forces that embedded themselves in residential areas early in the fighting.
Asked about calls from some tribal leaders for civilians to be armed, Atta said this was not required but residents being attacked in their homes should be able to act in self-defense. “Let them arm themselves to protect themselves, that is a natural right,” he said.
Since the conflict began, unrest has flared in other parts of Sudan, especially the western region of Darfur.
Some 705 people have been killed and at least 5,287 injured, according to the World Health Organization, though the true death toll is believed to be much higher.
 

Topics: Sudan Unrest Jeddah Declaration

Related

Warring factions in Sudan agree to temporary cease-fire, say US-Saudi mediators
Middle-East
Warring factions in Sudan agree to temporary cease-fire, say US-Saudi mediators
KSrelief team meets WFP officials in Sudan
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief team meets WFP officials in Sudan

Iran summons Swiss envoy over call to halt executions

Iran summons Swiss envoy over call to halt executions
Updated 21 May 2023
AFP

Iran summons Swiss envoy over call to halt executions

Iran summons Swiss envoy over call to halt executions
  • Three men convicted of killing security force members during last year’s protests were executed in the central city of Isfahan
Updated 21 May 2023
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran has summoned Switzerland’s ambassador over a tweet calling for a stop to executions linked to protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, Tehran’s Foreign Ministry said.

The Swiss Embassy took to Twitter on Friday to “strongly condemn” the execution earlier that day of three men convicted of killing security force members during last year’s protests in the central city of Isfahan.

“Switzerland urges Iran to stop these executions and to take steps to reduce the use of the death penalty,” said the tweet from the embassy, which also represents US interests in Tehran.

Ambassador Nadine Olivieri Lozano was summoned “following Switzerland’s interventionist position in our country’s internal affairs,” the Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

The Swiss tweet featured an image from a demonstration outside Iran showing protesters raising a poster of Amini — who died in custody on Sept. 16 — and waving Iran’s pre-revolution flag.

Tehran on Sunday condemned “the unconventional and unprofessional use of this country’s embassy in Tehran in republishing an image with a fake flag.”

“Such an unconventional action is not compatible with the friendly relations between Iran and the Swiss Confederation, and should be corrected,” the statement said.

Iran witnessed waves of nationwide protests following the death of Amini, 22, an Iranian Kurd who had been arrested for an alleged breach of dress rules for women.

During the protests, which Tehran generally labeled as foreign-instigated “riots,” thousands of Iranians were arrested and hundreds killed including dozens of security personnel.

Topics: Iran

Related

Six Iranian border guards killed in clash in southeast
Middle-East
Six Iranian border guards killed in clash in southeast

Iraqi, Syrian Kurds divided over Erdogan’s election battle

Iraqi, Syrian Kurds divided over Erdogan’s election battle
Updated 21 May 2023
AFP

Iraqi, Syrian Kurds divided over Erdogan’s election battle

Iraqi, Syrian Kurds divided over Erdogan’s election battle
Updated 21 May 2023
AFP

IRBIL: Turkiye’s presidential election is being anxiously watched by Kurds in Syria and Iraq as economic interests compete with fears of a regional military escalation against some Kurdish groups.

The long-running and deadly conflict between Ankara and militant groups from the ethnic Kurdish minority has spilled across the borders of both Iraq and Syria.

But Turkiye is also a major economic partner, especially for northern Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish province which has long exported oil through a pipeline that runs through Turkiye and has trade ties worth billions.

“Economically, there are mutual benefits,” said Iraqi political scientist Mohamed Ezzedine.

Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, having governed for 20 years, has fostered key strategic links with Iraqi Kurdistan’s President Nechirvan Barzani who has been in power for three decades.

After the first round of elections, as votes were still being counted, Barzani called Erdogan, the Turkish “reis” or chief, to express “confidence and optimism” he would defeat challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

But some Kurds in Iraq and across the border in Syria fear an Erdogan victory will see a military escalation in their home regions.

Fighting between Ankara’s army and Kurdish Workers’ Party or PKK militants from Turkiye has for decades spilled over into Iraqi Kurdistan, a rugged mountain region where both sides operate military bases — with civilians often caught in the crossfire.

In northeast Syria, the Kurdish People’s Protection Units or YPG have established a semi-autonomous administration amid the chaos of the long-running civil war, and the group is backed by the US as part of an anti-terror coalition.

Ankara, however, considers them an extension of the PKK, which is labeled a terrorist group by Turkiye and its key Western allies, and has waged successive military campaigns against them.

Despite the conflict’s impact in Iraqi Kurdistan, the region also benefits from its neighbor, with trade ties worth an estimated $12 billion in 2022.

Many local businesses would like to keep things the way they are.

“Since Erdogan became president, we have been satisfied,” said Ahmed Krouanji, who runs a shop in Irbil’s market. 

“There is a lot of trade with Turkiye, the economic situation has improved.”

Others express views reflecting solidarity with Kurds across the border.

An Erdogan victory “is not in the interests of the Kurds of Turkiye,” said Ali Khodr, a man aged in his 30s.

Turkiye’s leading pro-Kurdish party, the People’s Democratic Party, denounces Ankara’s persecution of its Kurdish minority and backs Kilicdaroglu.

But the only consolation for the president’s opponents after first-round voting that delivered the incumbent a comfortable lead, was that for the first time, Erdogan has been forced into a runoff.

Over two decades, Irbil’s leaders have forged close ties with the Turkish president, who receives Nechirvan Barzani and his cousin, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, on their regular visits to Ankara.

“The government of Kurdistan has always tried to have good relations with Turkiye, which is their gateway to the rest of the world,” said Ezzedine. “This affinity was built on economic foundations.”

For years, direct sales of crude to Turkiye, without approval from Iraq’s federal government, were the economic lifeblood of Kurdistan.

Topics: Iraqi kurds syrian kurds Turkiye

Related

Iran summons Iraq envoy over Kurdish opposition groups
Middle-East
Iran summons Iraq envoy over Kurdish opposition groups
Kurds cautiously back Kemal Kilicdaroglu in Turkish election
Middle-East
Kurds cautiously back Kemal Kilicdaroglu in Turkish election

Latest updates

Iran nuclear site deep underground challenges West as talks on reviving atomic deal have stalled
Iran nuclear site deep underground challenges West as talks on reviving atomic deal have stalled
New pictures show Jordan’s future princess Rajwa Al-Saif horseriding
New pictures show Jordan’s future princess Rajwa Al-Saif horseriding
Meta hit with record 1.2-billion-euro fine over EU data rules
Meta hit with record 1.2-billion-euro fine over EU data rules
Oil Updates — Crude steady amid supply cuts
Oil Updates — Crude steady amid supply cuts
Mataf expansion at Grand Mosque to be named The Saudi Riwaq
Mataf expansion at Grand Mosque to be named The Saudi Riwaq

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.