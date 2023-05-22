UN agency: 2M killed, $4.3 trillion in damages from extreme weather over past half-century

You are here

The World Meteorological Organization reported that climate change caused economic damage of $4.3 trillion. (AP)
AP

  • The World Meteorological Organization reported that climate change caused economic damage of $4.3 trillion
  • More than 2 million people died of climate related issues in then past half century
AP

GENEVA: The economic damage of weather- and climate-related disasters continues to rise, even as improvements in early warning have helped reduce the human toll, the UN weather agency said Monday.
The World Meteorological Organization, in an updated report, tallied nearly 12,000 extreme weather, climate and water-related events over the past half-century around the globe that have killed more than 2 million people and caused economic damage of $4.3 trillion.
The stark recap from WMO came as it opened its four-yearly congress among member countries, pressing the message that more needs to be done to improve alert systems for extreme weather events by a target date of 2027.
“Economic losses have soared. But improved early warnings and coordinated disaster management has slashed the human casualty toll over the past half a century” WMO said in a statement. The trend of rising economic damage is expected to continue.
The Geneva-based agency has repeatedly warned about the impact of man-made climate change, saying rising temperatures have increased the frequency and intensity of extreme weather — including floods, hurricanes, cyclones, heat waves and drought.
WMO says early warning systems have helped reduce deaths linked to climate and other weather-related catastrophes.
Most of the economic damage between 1970 and 2021 came in the United States — totaling $1.7 trillion — while nine in 10 deaths worldwide took place in developing countries. The economic impact, relative to gross domestic product, has been felt more in developing countries, WMO says.
WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said the cyclonic storm Mocha that swept across Myanmar and Bangladesh this month exemplified how the “most vulnerable communities unfortunately bear the brunt of weather, climate and water-related hazards.”
“In the past, both Myanmar and Bangladesh suffered death tolls of tens and even hundreds of thousands of people,” he said, alluding to previous catastrophes. “Thanks to early warnings and disaster management these catastrophic mortality rates are now thankfully history.”
“Early warnings save lives,” he said.
The findings were a part of an update to WMO’s Atlas of Mortality and Economic Losses from Weather, Climate and Water Extremes, which previously had covered a nearly 50-year period through 2019.
WMO acknowledges some caveats to its report: While the number of disasters has risen, some of that may be due to improvements in reporting about extreme weather events that might have been overlooked in the past.
While the findings account for inflation, WMO cautioned that estimating the economic toll can be an inexact science, and the reports could understate the actual damage.
Worldwide, tropical cyclones were the primary cause of reported human and economic losses.
In Africa, WMO counted more than 1,800 disasters and 733,585 deaths related to weather, climate and water extremes — including flooding and storm surges. The costliest was Tropical Cyclone Idai in 2019, which ran to $2.1 billion in damages.
Nearly 1,500 disasters hit the southwest Pacific, causing 66,951 deaths and $185.8 billion in economic losses.
Asia faced over 3,600 disasters, costing 984,263 lives and $1.4 trillion in economic losses — that cost mostly due to the impact of cyclones. South America had 943 disasters that resulted in 58,484 deaths and over $115 billion in economic losses.
Over 2,100 disasters in North America, Central America and the Caribbean led to 77,454 deaths and $2 trillion in economic losses.
Europe saw nearly 1,800 disasters that led to 166,492 deaths and $562 billion in economic losses.
Last week, WMO forecast a 66% chance that within the next five years the Earth will face a year that averages 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than in the mid-19th century, reaching a key threshold targeted by the Paris climate accord of 2015.

Prince William backs change after Manchester bombing report reveals child support failings

Prince William backs change after Manchester bombing report reveals child support failings
Arab News

Prince William backs change after Manchester bombing report reveals child support failings

Prince William backs change after Manchester bombing report reveals child support failings
  • National Emergencies Trust report finds children told to view 2017 event ‘positively’
  • Prince of Wales says young victims ‘need the space to have their voices heard’
Arab News

LONDON: The UK’s Prince William has said child victims of traumatic events need to be treated better, in the wake of a report into the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing.

Twenty-two people, including children, were killed, and 1,017 injured when Daesh supporter Salman Abedi blew himself up in the foyer of the venue after an Ariana Grande concert.

The National Emergencies Trust investigated the treatment of 200 victims all under the age of 18 at the time of the attack, and have released a report, titled “Bee the Difference,” in partnership with Lancaster University.

In it, children revealed they were told they should view the experience as “positive,” adding that some, including teachers and medical staff, said it would “make them stronger” for having endured and survived “hardship.”

One said that they “poured their heart out to a GP” but the doctor rejected their treatment request. They added: “I was 15 and she (the doctor) said that, in the two years it would have taken for her to get me into CAMHS (child and adolescent mental health services), I would then be 17 and probably feeling a lot better.”

Another reported that they had been told by a tutor “not many young people experience hardships nowadays.” They said: “This felt totally insensitive, so I didn’t return.”

The report added that while 75 percent of the victims of the blast had experienced psychological injury and 93 percent said they needed mental and emotional support, 70 percent received no professional help within the first month, 31 percent within the first year, and that 29 percent were yet to receive any — with 40 percent saying support was never offered.

Among those who did receive help, a number said the process had “inadvertently introduced more trauma,” because of having to wait so long for help and then being forced to relive their experiences.

Prince William, the patron of the National Emergencies Trust, said the young people needed “the space to have their voices heard and feelings acknowledged.”

He added: “We must listen to their stories now, in order to learn for the future. I look forward to seeing the change that it creates.”

One victim who gave evidence for the report, Yasmine Lee, 12 at the time of the bombing, said help for her physical injuries was swift, but that was not the case for mental health support.

“It wasn’t until about nine or 10 months later that I filled out a survey that was sent out by the Greater Manchester Resilience Hub, and they were like, ‘we think you should start getting some support,’” she told The Independent.

“It’s so much harder being a child because you’re still trying to grasp what the world looks like. If something like that happened to me now, I would have reacted completely differently. I wasn’t aware of terrorism as a whole, you never think it’s going to happen to you,” she added.

Yasmine, now a university student, said she subsequently built support networks with other victims, but added she was shocked that other survivors, who had not received physical injuries, “weren’t getting what I was getting” in terms of mental health assistance.

Another victim, Ruby Bradbourne, who was 11 at the time, said she struggled to receive support in the aftermath of the attack.

“They just told me to fill out this questionnaire, which didn’t help me in any way. I had to wait for months for counselling, and when I had it, I felt like I didn’t need it ... I just felt like I had to keep it to myself.

“I don’t want anyone else to go through anything like that, especially at such a young age,” Bradbourne added.

Dr. Cath Hill, lead researcher at Lancaster University, told The Guardian: “The findings (of the report) show that the simple act of validating young people’s views can make a huge difference to their wellbeing, and is something all adults in positions of care could be more mindful of should the worst happen again.”

She said that six proposals set out in the report to reform how services are offered to young mental trauma victims would “prevent children from having to relive their trauma time and again.”

A spokesperson for the Greater Manchester Resilience Hub said: “The hub was set up within seven weeks following the attack, with staff from all four Greater Manchester mental health trusts. It was and still is the fastest large-scale mental health response to such an incident in UK history.

“More than 700 individuals were supported within the first few days, and then were prioritised under the psychological screening within the first few weeks. They included those people physically injured, bereaved families, and those on the police witness list that the police believed were experiencing psychological distress.

“We have supported over 3,800 individuals, more than 1,000 under-18s, and more than 500 family units,” the spokesperson added.

A spokesperson for the UK government said: “The government has worked to strengthen the support available to victims of terrorism, but we know there is still more to do.

“The Home Office Victims of Terrorism Unit is currently conducting an internal review into the support package provided to victims of terrorism, to better address their needs following a terrorist attack.”

Afghan ex-colonel facing deportation from UK

Afghan ex-colonel facing deportation from UK
Arab News

Afghan ex-colonel facing deportation from UK

Afghan ex-colonel facing deportation from UK
  • Veteran sustained more than 20 injuries while fighting Taliban alongside British forces
  • He traveled through 11 countries on perilous journey to UK
Arab News

LONDON: A former Afghan colonel who fled to the UK has been threatened with deportation in the latest controversy surrounding the Home Office’s policy, The Independent reported on Monday.

The veteran was involved in joint UK-Afghan operations against the Taliban during the country’s war but says he was “not helped in any way” following the collapse of the Western-supported government.

In a bid to find safety for his family, the man, who was recovering from a wound, left his wife and children to travel to the UK, making his way across 11 countries before arriving in Britain on a small boat.

The news of his pending deportation follows the similar case of an Afghan pilot, who was also threatened with deportation and has received backing from senior British military officials.

The colonel applied for Britain’s Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy while still in Afghanistan in late 2021.

He received a message in response from a UK official but has yet to see any communication since then, The Independent said.

Many former Afghan military officials and soldiers fled to the UK using illegal routes in the wake of the Taliban takeover, with serious delays affecting the legal options that Britain had launched.

The colonel, who said that he sustained more than 20 injuries during fighting against the Taliban, said: “The whole situation is affecting me mentally now. I am worried for my family. If my situation gets better here, then I will be able to make plans for them. But until that happens, I am very stressed.”

He described his combat experience, saying that he worked alongside British forces in Afghanistan’s Helmand province, which saw heavy clashes between the Western-led coalition and the Taliban.

“From school days, I was seeing the soldiers and fighting in my country. I was interested in the army, and so, when the foreign forces came, I joined the (police training) academy.

“I worked first for many years as part of the Afghan National Police special forces, and in that role, I was involved in operations, shoulder to shoulder with the mainly British and American forces, in Helmand province.

“Obviously it was scary. We are at risk of being killed at any time, either from landmines being everywhere or being fired at,” he said.

The colonel, in pictures seen by The Independent, met senior Western military officials, including US Gen. Austin Scott Miller, who served as the final commander of NATO and US forces in the country.

After suffering a gunshot wound in his leg, the colonel witnessed the collapse of the former Afghan government while recovering in a hospital bed.

But he knew he was at risk of revenge attacks if found by the Taliban, saying that he felt “abandoned” as his government collapsed.

“Unfortunately, toward the end, everything that happened, it left us with a feeling of abandonment and being left behind.

“No one cared what happened to us, the military personnel and the country as a whole. Towards the end, even the ammunition was cut off; the dead soldiers were left behind,” he said.

During his journey to the UK, the colonel traveled through countries including Iran, Turkiye, Greece, Bulgaria, Serbia and Germany, facing violence from border guards on several occasions.

The Home Office letter he received, sent in February, warns of the colonel’s possible deportation to Rwanda on the grounds that his journey to Britain was illegal.

Gen. Lord Richard Dannatt, a former head of the British Army, is supporting former Afghan forces who worked alongside the British presence in Afghanistan.

He said: “This is another example whereby people have tried to do the right thing by applying for the ARAP scheme but have been ignored or let down.

“People like this colonel, and the pilot, should have their cases examined as a matter of urgency and, if genuine asylum-seekers, be allowed to remain here as if they had come via the ARAP scheme.”

The colonel is being supported by charity Care4Calais while living in Home Office accommodation in the UK.

Care4Calais CEO Steve Smith warned that Britain’s asylum system had been “intentionally designed to prevent refugees from seeking sanctuary.”

He added: “It is leaving Afghan veterans with no safe route to claim asylum in the UK, and it’s time ministers intervened, withdrew their deportation threats, gave them asylum in the UK, and reunited them with their families who remain in danger in Afghanistan.”

Norway PM: Sweden should be admitted to NATO in July

Norway PM: Sweden should be admitted to NATO in July
Reuters

Norway PM: Sweden should be admitted to NATO in July

Norway PM: Sweden should be admitted to NATO in July
Reuters

OSLO: NATO’s Vilnius summit in July should give approval for Sweden to become a member of the organization, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told foreign correspondents in Oslo on Monday.

El Salvador mourns 12 killed in soccer stadium stampede

El Salvador mourns 12 killed in soccer stadium stampede
AFP

El Salvador mourns 12 killed in soccer stadium stampede

El Salvador mourns 12 killed in soccer stadium stampede
  • The match was suspended as emergency personnel evacuated people from the stadium
  • El Salvador’s President said authorities would investigate the incident and those responsible would be punished
AFP

SAN SALVADOR: El Salvador soccer fans were mourning Sunday after 12 people died and hundreds were injured in a stampede at a stadium, with the country’s president vowing an investigation.
Authorities said initial reports pointed to a crush of fans who tried to enter the 35,000-seat Cuscatlan Stadium in the Central American country’s capital San Salvador to watch a game between two local teams, Alianza and FAS.
The match was suspended as emergency personnel evacuated people from the stadium, where hundreds of police officers and soldiers gathered as ambulance sirens wailed.
Carlos Fuentes, spokesman for the emergency services group Comandos de Salvamento, said they were treating more than 500 people for various injuries, while civil protection authorities said 88 people in total were hospitalized.
The stampede started after a stadium gate fell, causing people to crowd together, Fuentes said.
Fredy Alexander Ruiz, a 28-year-old survivor, said he was "traumatized from seeing people thrown on the ground, dead, bruised, with their faces stepped on."
The stampede started 10 minutes into the game and after it was suspended even the players joined in the frantic rescue efforts.
"I had five people on top of me that were suffocating me," said Ruiz. "Thank God, I was able to grab the foot of a policeman, and he and a friend of mine pulled me out."
On Sunday night, dozens of Alianza fans set up a memorial to victims, placing a "Rest in peace" banner on the stadium wall, where they also left flowers and 12 candles to represent the dead.
After saying a prayer, the fans left, some of them in tears.
El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele said Saturday that authorities would investigate the incident and those responsible would be punished.
"Everyone will be investigated: teams, managers, stadium, box office, league, federation," Bukele said on Twitter.
He warned that "whoever the culprits are, they will not go unpunished."
Survivor Sandra Guzman described chaos at the stadium in the moments the stampede began.
“A huge crowd of people fell on me. I couldn’t even breathe, they were choking me,” Guzman, 40, told AFP early Sunday as she was leaving the Rosales National Hospital.
When she was in front of the stadium gate that collapsed, she said, “people were pushing me to get in. They did not give me a chance to go back.”
She panicked when people toppled onto her, Guzman said. “I fainted, and when I woke up I was in the hospital.”
The Salvadoran Football Federation (Fesfut) said in a statement it “deeply regrets” the events that occurred at the stadium and “expresses its solidarity” with the families of those “affected and killed.”
“Fesfut will immediately request a report of what happened and will communicate the relevant information as soon as possible,” it said.
Due to the incident, the federation said “all soccer is suspended at the national level” on Sunday.
The chief of world soccer body FIFA offered his condolences after the “tragic” stampede.
The tragedy comes seven months after 135 people, including more than 40 children, were killed in a stampede following a football match in Malang, Indonesia.

