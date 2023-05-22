You are here

  • Home
  • Oman’s annual inflation rate eases to 1.1% in April, lowest since March 2021 

Oman’s annual inflation rate eases to 1.1% in April, lowest since March 2021 

Oman’s annual inflation rate eases to 1.1% in April, lowest since March 2021 
The 19-month low of food inflation was mainly attributed to lower vegetable prices (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9ghgt

Updated 21 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Oman’s annual inflation rate eases to 1.1% in April, lowest since March 2021 

Oman’s annual inflation rate eases to 1.1% in April, lowest since March 2021 
Updated 21 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Decelerating food prices drove Oman’s inflation levels to a 10-month low of 1.1 percent in April, according to the country’s National Center of Statistics and Information. 

The 19-month low of food inflation — which stood at 2.7 percent in April as opposed to 4.1 percent in March — was mainly attributed to lower vegetable prices. 

The statistics authority stated change in food costs came following a 1.6 percent annual hike recorded in March. 

Oman also saw prices rise at a softer pace for housing, utilities, furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance in April, standing at 3.5 percent compared to 3.8 percent in March. 

Additionally, prices grew at a lower rate for recreation and culture, reaching 2 percent in April as opposed to 2.3 percent in the previous month. 

Similarly, price levels associated with restaurants and hotels rose to 3.7 percent in April, down from 3.8 percent in the month prior. 

By contrast, price growth for education was steady at 0.1 percent. 

Meanwhile, prices associated with transport declined by 0.2 percent after rising by 0.3 percent in the previous month, while the levels accelerated for health. 

Consumer prices rose by 0.1 percent in April, despite a 0.3 percent drop recorded in the previous month. 

This slowdown aligns with the trend across the Middle East and North African region.  

Earlier in May, the International Monetary Fund said economies across the Middle East and Central Asia would likely slow this year as persistently high inflation and rising interest rates bite into their post-pandemic gains, according to The Associated Press.  

The IMF’s Regional Economic Outlook blamed, in part, rising energy costs and elevated food prices for the estimated slower growth. 

The report said that while oil-dependent economies of the Gulf Arab states and others in the region have reaped the benefits of elevated crude prices, other countries — such as Pakistan — have seen growth collapse after unprecedented flooding last summer or as economic woes worsened.    

“This year we’re seeing inflation again being the most challenging issue for most of the countries,” Jihad Azour, the director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the IMF, told AP, adding: “For those who have a high level of debt, the challenge of increase in interest rate globally, as well as also the tightening of monetary policy, is affecting them.”    

The IMF forecasts regional growth will drop from 5.3 percent last year to 3.1 percent this year. 

Overall, regional inflation is expected to be 14.8 percent, unchanged from last year, as Russia’s war on Ukraine continues to pressure global food supplies and affect energy markets.

Topics: Oman Inflation

Related

Qatar’s inflation rises 3.68% y-o-y in April to hit 105.52 points 
Business & Economy
Qatar’s inflation rises 3.68% y-o-y in April to hit 105.52 points 
Update Saudi inflation rate remains unchanged at 2.7% in April: GASTAT   graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi inflation rate remains unchanged at 2.7% in April: GASTAT  

﻿Aramco signs 3 deals with key steel pipe manufacturers in Kingdom

﻿Aramco signs 3 deals with key steel pipe manufacturers in Kingdom
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

﻿Aramco signs 3 deals with key steel pipe manufacturers in Kingdom

﻿Aramco signs 3 deals with key steel pipe manufacturers in Kingdom
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to secure a substantial supply of steel pipes, Saudi oil giant Aramco has signed three contracts estimated at around $493 million with the Kingdom’s leading steel pipe manufacturers.  

East Pipes Integrated Co. has been awarded a contract to manufacture and supply steel pipes to the oil company, following a deal worth SR1.8 billion ($479.9 million), according to a bourse filing.  

The financial impact of the 12-month agreement is likely to be felt in the third and fourth quarters of the current fiscal year as well as in the first quarter of the next financial year.

On Sunday, Saudi Steel Pipe Co. announced on Tadawul that it secured a contract worth SR50.2 million with Aramco for supplying oil-and-gas steel pipes. The five-month contract’s financial impact is expected to be felt in the current fiscal year’s third quarter.  

Group Five Pipe Saudi Co. also disclosed the signing of a deal with Aramco through a Tadawul filing on Monday without providing details.

Following Monday’s announcements, the share prices of Saudi Steel Pipe, East Pipes Integrated, and Group Five Pipe Saudi rose by 3.41 percent, 9.93 percent, and 4.86 percent, respectively, as of 12:45 p.m. Saudi time. 

Established in 2010, East Pipes Integrated specializes in producing helical submerged arc-welded pipes. The company boasts an annual production capacity of up to 500,000 tons of pipes, primarily used in water, oil, and gas projects.  

Meanwhile, Saudi Steel Pipe focuses on the manufacture and provision of electric-resistant welded steel pipes, with a reach extending to more than 20 countries and Group Five Pipe Saudi specializes in spiral pipes, maintaining five production lines with an annual capacity of 500,000 metric tons.  

Last September, Saudi Steel Pipe secured a $40-million contract from Aramco, with financial results anticipated to appear in this year’s second and third quarters.  

Topics: #aramco steel pipes

Related

Saudi Aramco awards $40m steel pipes contract to homegrown producer
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco awards $40m steel pipes contract to homegrown producer

Saudi Arabia, China explore ways to deepen trade, investment ties

Saudi Arabia, China explore ways to deepen trade, investment ties
Updated 5 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, China explore ways to deepen trade, investment ties

Saudi Arabia, China explore ways to deepen trade, investment ties
Updated 5 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and China are expected to witness a surge in investment ties with the Kingdom’s vice minister for investor outreach pitching for an ecosystem that boosts trade between the two countries.

Speaking at the Saudi-Chinese Entrepreneurship Workshop in Riyadh on Sunday, Badr Al-Badr emphasized the creation of an environment conducive to investment that fosters qualitative opportunities in the fields of energy, technology, logistics, and entrepreneurship.

Al-Badr also stressed the need to deepen investment ties between the two countries.

The workshop was part of an event to host a delegation from the Sino-International Entrepreneurs Federation with over 80 Chinese companies. It is part of the Saudi-Chinese efforts to bolster trade and economic ties.

China is currently Saudi Arabia’s biggest trading partner. It is the world’s largest crude oil buyer and procures most of its demand from Saudi Arabia.

However, there has been a lot of traction between both nations to extend the trade ties beyond crude.

The Saudi Ministry of Investment is also organizing the Arab-Chinese Businessmen Conference next month in partnership with the Chinese Council for the Promotion of International Trade and other regional associations.  

Investment opportunities, economic growth, and closer trade relations will be on the agenda at the 10th session conference scheduled in Riyadh on June 11 and 12.  

According to the Saudi Press Agency, Chinese investors would also get to explore investment opportunities in the Kingdom through the “Invest Saudi” platform.  

Saudi Arabia and China bolstered their strategic relations and expanded their commercial ties during President Xi Jinping’s three-day state visit to the Kingdom last year.  

Xi and his delegation held talks with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and top ministers, resulting in the signing of 35 memorandums of understanding and deals worth $30 billion.  

“There is no doubt that working together with the second largest economy in the world is vital to Saudi Arabia’s growth, but that does not mean that we cannot continue to work with the world’s largest economy,” Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan said during the visit.

Topics: bilateral trade Saudi-Chinese Entrepreneurship Workshop Badr Al-Badr Sino-International Entrepreneurs Federation Saudi-Chinese trade ties Saudi-Chinese Business Council

Related

Arab-Chinese conference to explore business synergies, investment opportunities 
Business & Economy
Arab-Chinese conference to explore business synergies, investment opportunities 

TAQA to invest over $3bn in Uzbekistan’s power sector

TAQA to invest over $3bn in Uzbekistan’s power sector
Updated 22 May 2023
Arab News

TAQA to invest over $3bn in Uzbekistan’s power sector

TAQA to invest over $3bn in Uzbekistan’s power sector
Updated 22 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Uzbekistan’s power sector is set to receive a major boost after the UAE-based utilities firm Abu Dhabi National Energy Co. announced plans to invest over $3 billion in new and existing power plants. 

Also known as TAQA, the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange-listed company has signed a strategic partnership with the Uzbek government to explore projects and investment opportunities within the Central Asian country’s energy sector, the company said in a press release.

The strategic collaboration includes proposals for a greenfield-combined cycle power plant with a capacity of 1.5 gigawatts. The new project is set to be developed adjacent to the existing Talimarjan power complex where TAQA is already working on two gas-fired power plants.

Under this new partnership, TAQA expects to be responsible for all the work related to plant design, financing, engineering, and procurement.

The firm is also anticipated to be held accountable for outsourcing, testing, ownership, and operation. 

TAQA also sealed agreements with a number of existing power plants and other new gas-fired plants with a total capacity of more than 3 GW. 

“By working together, we can accelerate the sustainable development of the electricity sector in the country as well as strengthen the bonds of the strong relationship between our two countries,” said Group CEO and Managing Director at TAQA Jasim Husain Thabet. 

The gas firm also secured deals regarding electricity transmission and distribution infrastructure in the country. 

“This new partnership and the proposed projects build on the cooperation opportunities that exist today between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the UAE as well as our common vision to support the energy sector and invest in sustainable and reliable energy services,” Deputy Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade for Uzbekistan Shukhrat Vafaev said in a statement.

These agreements come after Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power earlier this month inked deals valued at over $120 million for energy projects in Uzbekistan, in what was a further strengthening of bilateral energy relations between the Kingdom and the country. 

In April, ACWA Power announced it will develop two wind power plants in Uzbekistan financed by loans of $174 million from the Asian Development Bank.

This deal followed agreements worth $2.5 billion signed with the National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan to develop three solar photovoltaic projects in the Tashkent, Bukhara, and Samarkand regions of the country.

Topics: Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) Uzbekistan

Related

Update ACWA Power signs deals worth over $120m with Uzbek energy companies 
Business & Economy
ACWA Power signs deals worth over $120m with Uzbek energy companies 

Oil Updates — Crude steady amid supply cuts

Oil Updates — Crude steady amid supply cuts
Updated 22 May 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Oil Updates — Crude steady amid supply cuts

Oil Updates — Crude steady amid supply cuts
Updated 22 May 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Oil prices were steady on Monday after a softer dollar and supply cuts from Canada and members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+. 

Brent crude futures rose 5 cents, or 0.07 percent, to $75.63 a barrel at 12:50 p.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was intact at $71.55 a barrel.  

Talks to avert a default on US debt were set to resume in Washington on Monday, as the prospect of a default and the resulting possible economic downturn and cooling of fuel demand continued to spook markets. 

In a report, the International Energy Agency warned of a looming shortage in the second half of 2023 when demand is expected to eclipse supply by almost 2 million barrels per day.  

OPEC says underinvestment could trigger oil market volatility 

OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al-Ghais said on Monday that underinvesting in the oil and gas sector could cause market volatility in the long term and imperil growth. 

He also said the world needs to focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions rather than replacing one form of energy with another, stressing that major investments were needed in all relevant sectors. 

“That is the truth that needs to be spoken,” Al-Ghais said at the Middle East Petroleum and Gas Conference in Dubai. 

OPEC estimates that the world needs $12.1 trillion in investments to meet rising oil demand in the long term. 

In late 2022, OPEC+ agreed to cut production to support the market as the economic outlook worsened, hitting prices. 

In a surprise move in April, Saudi Arabia and other members of the alliance announced further oil output cuts of around 1.2 million bpd. 

OPEC+ members are set to meet in Vienna on June 4 to decide on their next course of action. 

Indian Oil Corp. says Middle East deals squeezed out by Russian crude 

The chairman of Indian Oil Corp., the country’s top refiner by capacity, on Monday said he remained committed to term contracts with the Middle East but spot purchases from the region have fallen as more Russian crude has been imported. 

“Spot purchases have gone down because somewhere there has to be a dip to make up for all the Russian purchases,” Shrikant Madhav Vaidya said at the Middle East Oil and Gas Conference in Dubai. 

Vaidya also said Russian cargoes fit the refinery’s specifications and that India’s growing consumption, reaching record levels in March, has left room for more imports. 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: oil updates crude OPEC+

Related

Oil Updates — IEA says crude supply won’t be affected by stricter price cap enforcement
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — IEA says crude supply won’t be affected by stricter price cap enforcement

Saudi HR development fund spends $590m in Q1 on job growth, facilitates hiring of 96k Saudis

Saudi HR development fund spends $590m in Q1 on job growth, facilitates hiring of 96k Saudis
Updated 22 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi HR development fund spends $590m in Q1 on job growth, facilitates hiring of 96k Saudis

Saudi HR development fund spends $590m in Q1 on job growth, facilitates hiring of 96k Saudis
Updated 22 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The unemployment rate among Saudis, which dropped to a record low of 8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022, could fall even further if the Human Resources Development Fund continues its current momentum.

The contribution of the fund — concerned with resettling jobs in the private sector — in the first quarter of 2023 increased 26 percent to 96,000 people from 76,000 during the same period last year, according to a press release.

The release stated that it also spent SR2.2 billion ($590 million) in the first quarter of 2023 on its supporting programs.

The note further pointed out that 836,000 Saudi men and women benefited from the fund’s training and counseling in the first quarter of 2023, up 29 percent compared to 646,000 beneficiaries during the same quarter of 2022.

Turki Al-Jawini, director-general of the HRDF, lauded the Saudi government’s efforts to develop human capital in the Kingdom and contribute to localization.

Localization is a critical agenda in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiative, as the Kingdom is on course to diversify its economy by developing non-oil private sector firms.

Al-Jawini further noted that almost 73,000 establishments operating across various sectors in Saudi Arabia had benefited directly and indirectly from the fund’s programs during the first quarter of this year.

On May 21, the fund partnered with King Saud University to launch the Vocational Counselors Qualification Program to improve and develop national competencies in the educational and vocational sectors.

Last January, the Saudi Press Agency reported that the fund helped 400,000 Saudis to get jobs in the private sector in 2022.

Quoting Al-Jawini, the SPA reported that over 1.49 million Saudis benefited from the fund’s training, empowerment and guidance programs and services last year.

It spent SR6 billion on training and support programs in 2022, Al-Jawini added.

The fund has been carrying out several initiatives, including training programs to drive employability among Saudis.

In May, Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmad Al-Rajhi said the ongoing localization efforts have helped the private sector to employ over 500,000 Saudi nationals since 2019.

Topics: Human Resources Development Fund Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF)

Related

Diriyah Gate signs deal with Saudi Human Resources Development Fund to train cadres
Saudi Arabia
Diriyah Gate signs deal with Saudi Human Resources Development Fund to train cadres

Latest updates

Oman’s annual inflation rate eases to 1.1% in April, lowest since March 2021 
Oman’s annual inflation rate eases to 1.1% in April, lowest since March 2021 
﻿Aramco signs 3 deals with key steel pipe manufacturers in Kingdom
﻿Aramco signs 3 deals with key steel pipe manufacturers in Kingdom
Saudi Arabia, China explore ways to deepen trade, investment ties
Saudi Arabia, China explore ways to deepen trade, investment ties
Finding solutions to climate change, conflict in Mideast are urgent challenges for COP28
Finding solutions to climate change, conflict in Mideast are urgent challenges for COP28
UN agency: 2M killed, $4.3 trillion in damages from extreme weather over past half-century
UN agency: 2M killed, $4.3 trillion in damages from extreme weather over past half-century

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.