An unknown projectile struck a tanker 68 nautical miles northeast of Saudi Arabia’s Jubail on Friday, the United Kingdom Maritime ‌Trade Operations (UKMTO) ‌said in ‌a report on Saturday.

All crew members were safe and had been evacuated, it said, adding that no environmental impact had been reported.

UKMTO later issued a second ‌report ‌on Saturday that a tanker was ‌attacked by a ‌rocket-propelled grenade from a small boat 78 nautical miles northeast of Jubail on Friday, ‌damaging its aft port quarter. All crew members were safe, it said, while the full extent of the damage and the environmental impact was not yet known.

Reuters could not immediately establish whether the two reports referred to the same incident.