Indian naval ships arrive in Jubail for second edition of bilateral exercise

Indian naval ships arrive in Jubail for second edition of bilateral exercise
INS Tarkash and INS Subhadra arrived at Jubail Port to participate in Indo-Saudi Bilateral Naval Exercise, 'Al-Mohed Al- Hindi' for its second edition on Sunday.
INS Tarkash and INS Subhadra arrived at Jubail Port to participate in Indo-Saudi Bilateral Naval Exercise, 'Al-Mohed Al- Hindi' for its second edition on Sunday. (Huda Bashatah)
INS Tarkash and INS Subhadra arrived at Jubail Port to participate in Indo-Saudi Bilateral Naval Exercise, 'Al-Mohed Al- Hindi' for its second edition on Sunday. (Huda Bashatah)
Updated 13 sec ago
Sulafa Al-Khunaizi

Indian naval ships arrive in Jubail for second edition of bilateral exercise

Indian naval ships arrive in Jubail for second edition of bilateral exercise
  • Khan told Arab News that the successful bilateral relations between India and Saudi Arabia are measured through each nation’s trust and confidence in the other
Updated 13 sec ago
Sulafa Al-Khunaizi

JUBAIL: The INS Tarkash and INS Subhadra arrived at Jubail Port to participate in the second edition of the Indo-Saudi bilateral naval exercise Al-Mohed Al-Hindi on Sunday.

The Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu welcomed the two ships to Jubail, gave an overview of the city’s recent developments and discussed future projects.

The captains of the ships, Royal Saudi Naval Forces, defense attaché, and commander of the Eastern Fleet discussed future plans for Indo-Saudi defense cooperation.

An onboard reception was organized aboard the ships for Saudi officials, featuring a cultural program about the Indian Navy.

Suhel Ajaz Khan, Indian ambassador to Saudi Arabia, met with CEO of the RCJY Fadi Al-Fayadh and spoke to captains of the IN ships to discuss operational naval activities.

Khan told Arab News that the successful bilateral relations between India and Saudi Arabia are measured through each nation’s trust and confidence in the other.

“Trust and confidence are the biggest measures of success. Our strategic partnership is multifaceted. There are many things happening, such as defense, of course, since we are doing the naval exercises,” he said.

There is also cooperation at the level of culture, trade and investment, he said.

“Our current trade here is around $50 billion. India is the second-largest trading partner for the Kingdom, and Saudi Arabia is the fourth-largest trading partner for India,” he added.

On Monday, May 22, students from Indian schools at Dammam and Jubail visited the ships and were shown onboard equipment. An educational briefing on the importance of marine ecosystems and sustainability was also presented to the students as part of the G20 mega beach clean-up campaign.

In celebration of International Day of Yoga 2023, yoga demonstrations were also held in aboard the INS Tarkash.

Indo-Saudi bilateral relations have witnessed unprecedented growth in the last few years under the Strategic Partnership Council Agreement, signed in 2019.

Both nations are working closely together on intra-regional and international platforms through the G20.

“India is the president of G20 this year,” Khan said. “India and Saudi Arabia both are very important members of the G20, so we are working very closely with our Saudi partners.”

 

Topics: Indian navy Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu (RCJY) Suhel Ajaz Khan

Syrian conjoined twins arrive in Riyadh amid separation surgery hopes

Syrian conjoined twins arrive in Riyadh amid separation surgery hopes
Updated 57 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

Syrian conjoined twins arrive in Riyadh amid separation surgery hopes

Syrian conjoined twins arrive in Riyadh amid separation surgery hopes
  • Twins transferred to King Abdullah Specialized Children’s Hospital
  • Hopes that a successful separation surgery can be carried out
Updated 57 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Syrian conjoined twins Ehsan and Bassam have arrived in Saudi Arabia amid hopes that a successful separation surgery could be carried out.

The Saudi medical evacuation plane carrying the pair, accompanied by their parents, landed at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh from Ankara, Turkiye, on Monday.

Upon their arrival, the twins were transferred to King Abdullah Specialized Children’s Hospital so doctors could study their condition and consider the possibility of conducting an operation to separate them.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabiah, the head of the medical team and general supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, extended his gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for supporting the program to separate conjoined twins.

He added that the “noble humanitarian initiative…embodies Saudi Arabia’s superior medical capabilities” and comes in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 to develop the health sector in the Kingdom.

The parents of the twins expressed their joy and sincere thanks to the king and the crown prince.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Syria conjoined twins

Designs for new AZULIK AlUla Resort unveiled

Designs for new AZULIK AlUla Resort unveiled
Updated 22 May 2023
Arab News

Designs for new AZULIK AlUla Resort unveiled

Designs for new AZULIK AlUla Resort unveiled
  • Resort designs have been inspired by AlUla’s natural surroundings
Updated 22 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Royal Commission for AlUla has unveiled designs for the new AZULIK AlUla Resort, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The destination aims to attract tourists from around the world while at the same time boosting the Saudi hospitality sector and, in the process, helping to diversify the governorate’s economy.

The resort designs have been inspired by AlUla’s natural surroundings, including sand dunes and surrounding mountains. It will also include many aspects of sustainability.

Along with 76 private villas, it will also house a fitness club, international restaurants and cafes, luxury guesthouses, and an art museum.
 

Topics: AlUla

Human rights abuses to top agenda at OIC conference in Jeddah

Human rights abuses to top agenda at OIC conference in Jeddah
Updated 22 May 2023
Arab News

Human rights abuses to top agenda at OIC conference in Jeddah

Human rights abuses to top agenda at OIC conference in Jeddah
  • Delegates will concentrate their discussions around business-related human rights abuses, including in conflict zones
  • Workshop’s main objective will be to come up with policy recommendations on education for women in OIC member states
Updated 22 May 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Tackling human rights abuses was top of the agenda when Organization of Islamic Cooperation officials met in Jeddah on Sunday.

The 21st regular session of the OIC’s Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission opened in the Red Sea port city with a focus on identifying and dealing with challenges related to the issue.

The five-day meeting, being held under the title “Business and Human Rights: Normative Framework and Implementation for the OIC Countries,” was being attended by the organization’s secretary-general, Hissein Brahim Taha, IPHRC executive director, Noura bint Zaid Al-Rashoud, representatives of OIC member and observer states, and regional and international experts.

Delegates will concentrate their discussions around business-related human rights abuses, including in conflict zones, with the aim of creating conditions for responsible investment and business to help build sustainable peace.

Ongoing international, regional, and OIC initiatives will be reviewed along with the sharing of best practices on wider legal and policy developments to implement UN guidelines to prevent, address, and remedy human rights abuses in private businesses, media, and civil society.

Taha pointed out that the IPHRC operated impartially and objectively in accordance with relevant international laws.

He said: “The IPHRC contributions are appreciated by the OIC and the international human rights community.”

Al-Rashoud said other items on the conference agenda included children’s rights, and the right to development.

During the session, several closed meetings will be held on Thursday, plus a half-day workshop titled “Right to Education for Women: Challenges and Way Forward – Case of Afghanistan.”

Participants will be able to meet with experts and stakeholders to exchange views, identify challenges, share best practices, and recommend practical solutions to improve access to education for women and children.

The workshop’s main objective will be to come up with policy recommendations on education for women in OIC member states, particularly in Afghanistan.

Topics: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) human rights Jeddah Afghanistan

Princess Nourah University, Loughborough agree to boost cooperation

Princess Nourah University, Loughborough agree to boost cooperation
Updated 22 May 2023
Arab News

Princess Nourah University, Loughborough agree to boost cooperation

Princess Nourah University, Loughborough agree to boost cooperation
  • Agreement aims to create cooperation opportunities for faculty members, female students at the universities
Updated 22 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Princess Nourah Bint Abdulrahman University has signed an agreement with the UK’s Loughborough University in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The deal is further evidence of the university’s emphasis on building global partnerships and developing specialized programs, as well as acting as a boost to the Kingdom’s education system.

The agreement aims to create various cooperation opportunities for faculty members and female students at the two universities, including joint training and supervision of master’s and doctoral students, research, knowledge exchange in research and education programs, and university publications.

The president of Loughborough University and accompanying delegation toured the campus, taking in the central library, the research center, and the female sports club.
 

Topics: Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University

International Space Station welcomes Saudi astronauts

International Space Station welcomes Saudi astronauts
Updated 35 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

International Space Station welcomes Saudi astronauts

International Space Station welcomes Saudi astronauts
  • Around two hours after docking, capsule’s hatch opened to allow four-member crew to enter the ISS
  • Pair aim to conduct 20 research projects including 14 developed by Saudi scientists
Updated 35 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi astronauts Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali Al-Qarni have arrived at the International Space Station, Al Ekhbariya reported on Monday.

Barnawi, a scientist who became the first Saudi woman to go into space, and Al-Qarni, a trained fighter pilot, traveled on the SpaceX Dragon capsule with astronaut Peggy Whitson and business pioneer and pilot John Shoffner.

They were welcomed by the seven astronauts already on board (three Russians, three Americans, and an Emirati).

“We are now living a dream that we did not expect to become a reality. This trip represents Saudis and the entire Arab world. It is also an opportunity to discover space,” Barnawi said on arrival at the station.

Al-Qarni, meanwhile, said the pair will carry out “scientific experiments that will benefit humanity” during their stay in space.

They aim to conduct 20 research projects. Among them are 14 projects developed by Saudi scientists, covering various areas such as human physiology, cell biology, and technology development.

“It was a lovely ride,” said mission commander Whitson, a former NASA astronaut who has made the voyage three times in the past, adding: “It was the softest docking I've ever felt.”

The Dragon spacecraft launched atop a SpaceX rocket on Sunday, kicking off the private Ax-2 mission.

The mission is the second fully private mission to visit the ISS following a first in April 2022.

Topics: Saudi Towards Space International Space Station (ISS)

