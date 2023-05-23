You are here

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

In a social media post, Vinicius Jr. called racist abuse “inhuman” and asked sponsors and broadcasters to hold LaLiga accountable. (Reuters)
  • “Probably Vinicius is more right than we think and we all need to do more about racism,” Rubiales said
MADRID: Spanish soccer has a racism problem, its football federation chief Luis Rubiales said on Monday, echoing criticism by Brazil after Real Madrid lodged a race crime complaint following insults hurled at their Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr.
The top-flight La Liga is under pressure to do more to combat racism after the Brazilian president, FIFA and fellow sporting stars such as France forward Kylian Mbappe, Rio Ferdinand and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton voiced support for Vinicius.
In a social media post, Vinicius Jr. called racist abuse “inhuman” and asked sponsors and broadcasters to hold LaLiga accountable.
“What is missing to criminalize these people? And punish the clubs sportively? Why don’t the sponsors charge LaLiga? Don’t the televisions bother to broadcast this barbarity every weekend?,” Vinicius said.
The statement came a day after the match against Valencia at the Mestalla stadium was stopped for 10 minutes after the 22-year-old Brazilian striker pointed out fans who were allegedly hurling racist comments at him.
“The problem is very serious, and press releases don’t work anymore. Neither does blaming me to justify criminal acts,” he added.
Vinicius, Real Madrid’s second top scorer this season in all competitions (23), behind Karim Benzema (29), had previously described Spain as a “country of racists” after the match against Valencia on Sunday.
That provoked a response from LaLiga President Javier Tebas who said on Twitter that enough was being done and that Vinicius should inform himself “before you criticize and slander LaLiga.”
“The first thing is to recognize that we have a problem in our country,” Rubiales said at a press conference in Madrid on Monday. It is “a serious problem that also stains an entire team, an entire fan base, an entire club, an entire country.”
The Brazilian government on Monday summoned the Spanish ambassador to explain the incident, and its foreign ministry said in a statement that after “yet another inadmissible episode” it had concluded that effective measures had not been taken by the Spanish authorities to prevent such acts of racism.
Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Twitter there was “zero tolerance for racism in football.”
“Sport is founded on the values of tolerance and respect. Hatred and xenophobia should have no place in our football and in our society,” Sanchez added.
Spain’s Sports Council previously said in a statement that it would study footage of the game to single out any perpetrators for prosecution.
Videos posted on social media and verified by Reuters showed hundreds of Valencia fans singing “Vinicius is a monkey” as the Real Madrid bus arrived at the stadium before the match.
“I am sorry for those Spaniards who disagree but today, in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists,” Vinicius Jr wrote on Twitter.
Rubiales labelled Tebas’s comments “irresponsible.”
“Probably Vinicius is more right than we think and we all need to do more about racism,” Rubiales said.

MULTIPLE INCIDENTS
Real Madrid said on Monday they have lodged a hate crime complaint following the incident — the 10th episode of alleged racism involving the young soccer star that has been reported to prosecutors this season, according to LaLiga.
Valencia football club said in a statement it had identified one fan and was working with police to confirm the identity of others who could face punishments including lifetime stadium bans.
Spanish police continue to investigate a possible hate crime against Vinicius Jr after a mannequin wearing his number 20 shirt was hung from a bridge outside Real Madrid’s training ground in January ahead of the club’s derby match with Atletico Madrid.
Prosecutors dropped a complaint filed for racist chants aimed at the player in September during another game against Atletico Madrid.
The prosecutor archived the case because the chants of “monkey” were only said a couple of times and “only lasted a few seconds,” highlighting how Spain’s penal code makes it difficult to prosecute racist incidents at football games.
“LaLiga uses these legal cases to wash its hands, even though it actually has the power to make decisions and impose sanctions by itself,” said Moha Gerehou, a Spanish journalist and anti-racism activist.
“LaLiga should be able to close stadiums and force a number of matches to be played behind closed doors in these cases, as that puts the pressure on the clubs and the fans themselves.”
Spanish prosecutors officially investigated three cases of racist acts during the 2021-22 season, according to the Interior Ministry. Under current rules, people found guilty of racist behavior can be fined up to 4,000 euros ($4,403) and banned from stadiums for a year.
There is growing momentum for Spain to do more to tackle the problem. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called on FIFA and LaLiga to “take real action.”
Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton sent Vinicius a virtual fist bump on Instagram, adding: “Standing with you @vinjr.”
FIFA President Gianni Infantino called for LaLiga to enforce a rule that penalizes clubs with points deductions if racist chants persist. He added that racists should be banned for life from stadiums worldwide. Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez called for similarly drastic measures: “You have to stop the match... One insult and everyone goes home.”

Newcastle United back in Champions League for first time in 20 years

Newcastle United back in Champions League for first time in 20 years
NEWCASTLE, United Kingdom: Newcastle qualified for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years after a 0-0 draw against relegation-haunted Leicester on Monday.
Fifth placed Liverpool’s draw with Aston Villa on Saturday meant Newcastle needed just one point from their last two games to be assured of a Champions League place.
Eddie Howe’s third placed side achieved their target at the first attempt at a jubilant St. James’ Park.
Howe and his players embarked on a lengthy lap of honor after the final whistle as they soaked up the acclaim from the Toon Army.
Newcastle’s remarkable rise from relegation candidates to a top four finish in the Premier League in just 18 months is a tribute to Howe’s management and financial might of the club’s Saudi-backed ownership group.
The Magpies also reached the first domestic final since 1999 this season, losing to Manchester United in the League Cup.
After two decades in Premier League purgatory since Bobby Robson last led Newcastle into the Champions League, the Magpies will believe they can maintain their transformation into trophy contenders now they are back among Europe’s heavyweights.
Just seven years after their fairytale Premier League title triumph, Leicester are on the verge of being relegated from the top-flight for the 12th time in their history.
That would equal the English record held by Birmingham, sending them back to the Championship for the first time since 2014.
Dean Smith’s third from bottom team have won just one of their last 15 league games.
They sit two points behind fourth bottom Everton and will go down if the Toffees win their last game against Bournemouth, regardless of Leicester’s result in their final match against West Ham.
Leicester’s decline has been precipitous since winning the FA Cup for the first time in 2021, a campaign in which they finished fifth in the Premier League for a second successive season.
Smith sprang a major surprise as he left James Maddison and Harvey Barnes on the bench in a bid to be “harder to beat,” while Newcastle lost Joelinton to an injury suffered in the pre-match warm-up.

They nearly had to do without Joelinton’s fellow Brazilian Bruno Guimaraes as well as the midfielder escaped with an early yellow card after a studs-up challenge that smashed into Boubakary Soumare’s thigh.
Newcastle held 80 percent of the possession throughout the game, but Leicester sat deep to frustrate them.
Leicester keeper Daniel Iversen almost gifted Newcastle the opening goal, spilling a catch under pressure from Dan Burn.
Callum Wilson seized on the loose ball and shot against the post before his header from the rebound was cleared off the line by Wilfred Ndidi.
Newcastle hit the woodwork again moments later through Miguel Almiron’s half-volley from Fabian Schar’s knock down.
Iversen misjudged another cross just before half-time, leaving Wilson with a chance that the striker headed over from close-range.
Smith sent on Maddison at the interval and Iversen partially redeemed himself with a superb save to tip over Alexander Isak’s powerful drive from the edge of the area.
Barnes was next to come on for Leicester, with the anonymous Jamie Vardy wearing a furious expression as he trudged off.
Guimaraes missed a sitter when he headed against the post from virtually on the goal-line after Leicester’s Wout Faes accidently flicked a corner in his direction.
Leicester nearly won it with their first shot of proceedings when Nick Pope denied Timothy Castagne in stoppage-time, but Newcastle held on to clinch their return to Europe’s top table.

Financial charges cast cloud over Man City's dominance in English soccer

Updated 22 May 2023
  • City have been England’s leading club for more than a decade thanks to the lavish backing of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family
MANCHESTER: Manchester City’s ruthless run to the Premier League title can be traced back to the morning of Feb. 6, when the club was hit with more than 100 charges of financial wrongdoing.

City have not lost a game in any competition since then and are on track to win three trophies, having also advanced to the finals of the Champions League and the FA Cup.

But even if the accusations made by the Premier League appear to have marked a turning point in potentially the most successful season in the club’s history, they continue to cast a cloud over City’s years of dominance in English soccer.

City have been England’s leading club for more than a decade thanks to the lavish backing of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family. The club was bought by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan in 2008.

The latest title triumph was the club’s fifth in six years and seventh in the past 11.

On Sunday, as City celebrated with its fans at Etihad Stadium — named for a sponsor deal with the state airline in Abu Dhabi — there was no sign that the off-field issues were causing undue concern to supporters or players.

Instead, against a backdrop of blue smoke and explosions of ticker tape, the trophy was lifted to rapturous cheers and City manager Pep Guardiola spoke of his goal to lead the club to its first Champions League title against Inter Milan in Istanbul on June 10.

“We have the feeling we have done something exceptional in terms of the Premier League, but of course to be considered one of the greatest in Europe we have to win the Champions League,” said Guardiola, who has won 10 major trophies in seven years at the club. “Otherwise people will say our time here is not complete.”

City’s ongoing supremacy, however, is leading some to look again at the charges against it, with one column in a British newspaper last week asking whether it was “the greatest team or one built on years of cheating?”

City are accused of providing misleading information about their finances over a nine-year period from 2009-18 — a span in which it won three titles and signed some of the world’s best players, like Yaya Toure, Sergio Aguero and Kevin de Bruyne.

During that time, City changed the landscape of European soccer by becoming one of the most powerful teams in the sport. The club’s exorbitant spending has provided the foundation for the unprecedented success, and prompted questions about whether anyone can halt City’s dominance.

The Premier League charges came after a four-year investigation and the publication of leaked emails and documents, likely hacked, that were published starting in 2018 by German magazine Der Spiegel. The documents allegedly showed attempts to cover up the source of the club’s income in a bid to comply with Financial Fair Play rules operated by European soccer body UEFA and the Premier League.

UEFA created its rules after the global financial crisis 15 years ago to monitor revenue and spending of the clubs playing in European competitions like the Champions League.

The aim was financial stability in the industry by ensuring that spending was balanced with earnings, which included not inflating sponsor deals with companies linked to club owners. Critics said the rules protected storied clubs with huge fan bases from challenges by emerging rivals with wealthy owners, such as state-backed Man City and Qatari-owned Paris Saint-Germain.

If found guilty by the Premier League investigation, City face punishments as severe as a deduction of points or even expulsion from English soccer’s top division.

City already had a two-year ban from European competitions overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in 2020, after a UEFA-appointed panel found “serious breaches” of financial rules from 2012-16.

But whereas CAS said some allegations could not be judged because of a statute of limitations in UEFA rules, no such time limits hamper the Premier League investigation. CAS also fined City 10 million euros (then $11.3 million) for failing to cooperate with UEFA investigators.

One internal email highlighted by Der Spiegel suggested City favored a legal fight with soccer authorities, noting that senior management “would rather spend 30 million on the 50 best lawyers in the world to sue them (UEFA) for the next 10 years” than consent to being punished.

The Premier League has laid out about 80 alleged breaches of its financial rules and has accused City of 30 more, which relate to its supposed failure to co-operate with the investigation.

In response, City said in a statement in February it had “irrefutable evidence” to put the matter to rest “once and for all.”

Guardiola provided a more impassioned response when addressing the charges days after they were announced.

“My first thought is we are already being condemned,” he said before adding he was “fully convinced that we will be innocent.

Tunisia open U20 World Cup campaign with loss to England

Tunisia open U20 World Cup campaign with loss to England
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina: England beat Tunisia 1-0 and France collapsed against an organized South Korea 2-1 at the Under-20 World Cup on Monday.
Dane Scarlett’s first-half header proved to be enough for England in La Plata. Tunisia had few opportunities to equalize during their Group E match.
“We controlled the game from start to finish. It is true we could have been a bit more ruthless, though,” England coach Ian Foster said. “The boys were a little nervous, it is normal for the first game. There was a lot of anticipation ahead of this tournament.”
France’s nerves were also evident against South Korea in Mendoza.
South Korea opened the scoring in the 22nd minute through Lee Seung-won and doubled its lead in the second half from a Lee Young-jun header. France finally scored from the spot thanks to Alan Virginius.
Later Monday, Uruguay faced Iraq, and Honduras met Gambia.

CR7 Al-Nassr jerseys big hit in Barcelona

Updated 22 May 2023
  • Ronaldo has made 14 appearances for the club, and has scored 13 goals
BARCELONA: Replicas of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr jersey have become a big hit with football fans in Barcelona, according to vendors in the Spanish city.

One sports-shop owner told Arab News that he was selling at least 10 replica shirts of the Saudi club every week with the Portuguese player’s name printed on the back.

The news, a surprise considering Ronaldo’s playing history with Barcelona’s arch-rivals Real Madrid, is part of a growing interest in the Saudi Pro League amid an increased global marketing push by the league.

Since Ronaldo’s arrival at the Riyadh club in December, more than 35 television networks around the world have started to cover matches each week from the Saudi league, with Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr always topping the bill.

Ronaldo, known by his initials and favored shirt number as CR7, has scored 13 goals in 14 appearances for the club, including hattricks against Al-Wehda and Damac.

Al-Nassr currently sit second in the league on 60 points, just three points behind leaders Al-Ittihad with three matches left to play.

Vinicius Junior says Spanish league 'now belongs to racists' after enduring more abuse

Updated 22 May 2023
  • The 22-year-old Vinícius, who is Black, has been subjected to racist abuse since moving to Spain five years ago
MADRID: Vinícius Júnior was subjected to racist abuse yet again on Sunday with the Brazil star saying the Spanish league “now belongs to racists.”
The latest abuse against Vinícius came in Real Madrid’s 1-0 loss at Valencia, a match that had to be temporarily stopped after the Brazil forward said he was insulted by a fan behind one of the goals at Mestalla Stadium.
“It wasn’t the first time, or the second or the third. Racism is normal in LaLiga. The competition thinks it’s normal, as does the federation, and the opponents encourage it,” Vinícius said on Instagram and Twitter. “The league that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano (Ronaldo) and (Lionel) Messi now belongs to racists ... But I’m strong and I will fight until the end against the racists. Even if far from here.”
The 22-year-old Vinícius, who is Black, has been subjected to racist abuse since moving to Spain five years ago.
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti considered replacing the star forward after Vinícius said fans at Mestalla chanted “monkey” toward him. He said Vinícius initially didn’t want to continue playing.
“What happened today shouldn’t happen,” Ancelotti said. “When a stadium yells ‘monkey’ to a player, and the coach considers taking him out of the field because of that, it means that there is something bad in this league.”
The veteran coach refused to talk about the game after what happened, saying his team’s loss meant nothing.
“The game should have been stopped,” Ancelotti said. “This shouldn’t happen. It wasn’t only one person, as it has happened in several stadiums. Here, it was a stadium racially insulting a player, the game had to stop. I would have said the same thing if it was 3-0 for us. You have to stop the game, there was no way around it.”
Ancelotti said he asked the referee to stop the match, but was told that the protocol was to first make an announcement to fans, then take other action if the problem continued.
Ancelotti said Vinícius didn’t want to keep playing but he told the player that he wasn’t guilty of anything and that he was the victim. Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said he would have left the field with Vinicius if his teammate had decided to stop playing.
“Vinícius is upset, obviously, but more than upset, he is sad,” Ancelotti said.
According to Spanish media reports, Valencia has identified two fans who allegedly insulted Vinícius behind one of the goals.
Some comments on social media claimed fans were saying the Spanish word “tonto” (silly) instead of “mono” (monkey).
Valencia later said it expected Ancelotti to apologize to Valencia fans for accusing them of racism after misunderstanding what was said. The coach told a news conference that the referee wouldn’t have started the racism protocol if he didn’t think there was racism in the stadium.
Vinícius was later sent off after an altercation with Valencia players, and gestured to home fans about their team’s fight against relegation as he left the field. Valencia took a huge step toward avoiding the drop with the 1-0 victory opening a five-point gap to the bottom three teams entering the final three rounds.
“The reward for the racists was my ejection!” Vinícius said on Instagram, along with the Spanish league’s slogan “It’s not soccer, it’s LaLiga.”
Vinícius had called the referee around the 70th minute and started pointing to a person sitting among the Valencia supporters. The player went near the stands and confronted the fans while players from both teams tried to restore calm.
Police eventually arrived in the stands to deal with the supporters. An announcement was made asking fans to behave.
The match at Mestalla was stopped for about seven minutes, and not long after it resumed Vinícius clashed with Valencia players and was sent off for pushing one of his opponents away with a hand to his face.
After the decision of his ejection was made following a video review, Vinícius started applauding ironically. As he was leaving the field, he made a “going down” gesture over relegation. That upset players on the Valencia bench and some charged toward Vinícius as he left the field, causing the game to be temporarily stopped again.
Valencia coach Rubén Baraja condemned the behavior of Valencia fans but also criticized Vinícius, saying he should have respected the club and its supporters.
Vinícius’ teammate Dani Ceballos criticized the fans but said he also expected Vinícius to apologize for his gestures after being sent off.
Ancelotti said Vinícius’ reaction was normal considering what he had gone through moments earlier.
The Spanish league said it has requested images from the game to investigate what happened. It will also probe possible insults against Vinícius outside Mestalla, when a large group of fans also allegedly called the player a monkey as the Madrid bus arrived.
League president Javier Tebas criticized Vinícius for attacking the league without fully understanding what it has done recently to combat racism, and saying the player didn’t show up for talks on the subject that he had requested himself.
The league has made nine formal complaints over racist abuse against Vinícius over the last two seasons, with many of the cases being shelved. A Mallorca fan may end up going on trial after allegedly racially insulting the Brazilian during a game.
The first trial against a fan accused of racial abuse in Spanish professional soccer is expected to happen at some point this year in a case involving Athletic Bilbao forward Iñaki Williams, who was insulted by an Espanyol supporter in a match in 2020.

