You are here

  • Home
  • UK special forces carried out secret operations in 11 Arab, Muslim countries in last 12 years: report

UK special forces carried out secret operations in 11 Arab, Muslim countries in last 12 years: report

UK special forces carried out secret operations in 11 Arab, Muslim countries in last 12 years: report
Earlier this year, UK special forces were the subject of scrutiny after a public inquiry found that units had carried out more than 50 summary executions of alleged Taliban. (FILE/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9vdm2

Updated 23 May 2023
Arab News

UK special forces carried out secret operations in 11 Arab, Muslim countries in last 12 years: report

UK special forces carried out secret operations in 11 Arab, Muslim countries in last 12 years: report
  • High-risk missions ordered directly by prime minister, defense secretary without parliament’s knowledge
  • Lack of transparency, oversight ‘raises serious concerns’: Action on Armed Violence executive director
Updated 23 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: UK special forces have carried out secret operations in 19 countries — including eight Arab and three Muslim ones — over the past 12 years, The Guardian reported on Tuesday.

Based on media leaks, a report by research group Action on Armed Violence lists a range of countries that Britain has sent elite units to since 2011. Operations included hostage rescues, exfiltration, training and protection.

In the Arab world, units were sent to Algeria, Iraq, Libya, Oman, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. Units were also sent to Muslim-majority countries Afghanistan, Pakistan and Mali.

The Syrian government was a notable target, with units being sent to the country in 2013 to identify possible locations for bombing ahead of a planned aerial campaign that was voted against in the British Parliament.

AOAV said the high-risk missions worldwide were directly ordered by the prime minister or defense secretary, and were kept highly secret.

The report questioned the level of oversight given to the operations. Though acts of war must be approved by the UK Parliament, small-scale special forces operations can be carried out without MPs’ knowledge and are not subject to committee investigations.

In 2015, the SAS had reportedly been given autonomy by then-Prime Minister David Cameron to capture and kill Islamist leaders in the Middle East in the wake of a terror attack in Tunisia that killed 30 Britons in a hotel.

Earlier this year, UK special forces were the subject of scrutiny after a public inquiry found that units had carried out more than 50 summary executions of alleged Taliban members in Afghanistan between 2010 and 2011.

AOAV Executive Director Iain Overton said: “The extensive deployment of Britain’s special forces in numerous countries over the past decade raises serious concerns about transparency and democratic oversight.

“The lack of parliamentary approval and retrospective reviews for these missions is deeply troubling.”

According to AOAV, after the outbreak of violence in Sudan last month UK special forces oversaw the evacuation of a small group of British diplomats and their families from Khartoum, transporting them to an airbase north of the capital.

In a trend that AOAV noted is designed to protect the secrecy of elite operations, credit was given to the Parachute regiment, Royal Marines and Royal Air Force, with no special forces units having been identified for their involvement.

In papers leaked earlier this year, it was also revealed that about 50 special forces members were present in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

In response to the AOAV report, a Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: “It is the longstanding policy of successive governments not to comment on UK special forces.”

Topics: special forces Military

Related

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. (AP)
Middle-East
Israeli defense chief says military has more than doubled strikes on Iranian targets in Syria

COP28 president-designate calls for boost in finance to combat climate change in Africa

COP28 president-designate calls for boost in finance to combat climate change in Africa
Updated 23 May 2023
Arab News

COP28 president-designate calls for boost in finance to combat climate change in Africa

COP28 president-designate calls for boost in finance to combat climate change in Africa
  • Al-Jaber urged wealthy nations to fulfill historic commitments and contribute the additional $100 billion they pledged over a decade ago
Updated 23 May 2023
Arab News

CAIRO: COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Jaber has called for a significant increase in public and private investment to help the African continent combat climate change.

Addressing the African Development Bank Annual Meeting on Tuesday, Al-Jaber said: “Africa has huge potential for low-carbon growth and sustainable development.

“But one critical challenge stands in its way — and that is the lack of available, accessible, affordable finance. And this lack of finance is putting the world’s climate goals and Africa’s sustainable development at risk.

“When it comes to renewable energy, only two percent of the $3 trillion invested worldwide over the last twenty years have made their way to Africa. If we can shift the balance on climate finance to Africa, I believe this continent can become a defining force in low carbon sustainable growth.”

Al-Jaber urged wealthy nations to fulfill historic commitments and contribute the additional $100 billion they pledged over a decade ago.

“Failure to do so has undermined trust in the multilateral process, which must be restored,” Al-Jaber said.

The president-designate also emphasized that Africa’s 54 countries have done the least to cause climate change, accounting for less than 4 percent of global emissions, but are bearing some of the worst consequences. He highlighted that 700 million hectares of agricultural land across this continent are currently degraded.

Meanwhile, droughts and famine are destroying lives and livelihoods, pushing migration, and eroding the biodiversity on which Africans rely for survival. He also stated that approximately 600 million people do not have access to electricity, and nearly one billion do not have access to clean cooking fuel.

Al-Jaber said that to achieve transformational progress, fundamental reform of IFIs and MDBs are essential for obtaining much more concessional finance, lowering risk, and attracting private capital.

“COP28 is exploring additional mechanisms to supercharge the flow of private finance to Africa, and, by adopting policies and regulations that create a favorable investment climate for the private sector, African governments can build a robust pipeline of sustainable investment.

“If we fail to deliver effective climate finance for Africa, many countries will have no choice but to follow a high carbon development pathway. And that is in no one’s interest.

“There is great potential for Africa to set an example for low-carbon, high-growth sustainable development. Instead of becoming a dumping ground for old technologies, Africa can emerge as a hub for renewable energies, and a driver for clean growth for the world. Finance is the key to turn good intentions into real results.

“We need every country and every stakeholder united in solidarity on this issue, alongside every other pillar of the climate agenda. Addressing climate change is more than a set of numbers.

“It is more than meeting goals. It’s about people who deserve a better future for their families.”

 
 

Topics: COP28

Related

UAE invites Israeli president, PM to attend COP28 in Dubai
Middle-East
UAE invites Israeli president, PM to attend COP28 in Dubai
Industry leaders meet in Abu Dhabi to discuss green hydrogen ahead of COP28
Middle-East
Industry leaders meet in Abu Dhabi to discuss green hydrogen ahead of COP28

UK royal family won’t return remains of Ethiopian prince

UK royal family won’t return remains of Ethiopian prince
Updated 23 May 2023
AFP

UK royal family won’t return remains of Ethiopian prince

UK royal family won’t return remains of Ethiopian prince
  • Prince Alemayehu was captured aged seven by the British Army and taken to England in 1868
  • Fasil Minas: ‘We want his remains back as a family and as Ethiopians because that is not the country he was born in’
Updated 23 May 2023
AFP

LONDON: Buckingham Palace on Tuesday said it has declined a request from the family of a 19th century Ethiopian prince to repatriate his remains.
Prince Alemayehu was captured aged seven by the British Army and taken to England in 1868, arriving as an orphan after his mother died en route.
He spent the next decade in Britain, and was looked upon kindly by Queen Victoria, who arranged for his education before his death aged 18 in 1879 from pneumonia.
At the reported request of Queen Victoria, he was entombed in the catacombs of St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, the royal residence west of London.
Ethiopian leaders have previously asked the British royal family for his remains to be returned to his homeland, and his family told the BBC recently that they too had requested the repatriation.
“We want his remains back as a family and as Ethiopians because that is not the country he was born in,” Fasil Minas, one of his descendants, told the British broadcaster.
He said “it was not right” for the prince to remain buried in the UK.
But in a statement, Buckingham Palace said it regretted that due to the need to “preserve the dignity” of others buried at the chapel it had not been possible to agree to the request.
“The Dean and Canons of Windsor are very sensitive to the need to honor the memory of Prince Alemayehu,” it said.
“However, they have been advised that it is very unlikely that it would be possible to exhume the remains without disturbing the resting place of a substantial number of others in the vicinity.”
The statement added that officials had granted requests in recent years from Ethiopian delegations to visit St. George’s and “will continue to do so.”

Topics: Ethiopia United Kingdom (UK) Prince Alemayehu Windsor Castle

Related

UK returns cursed Babylonian stone treasure looted during Iraq War
Middle-East
UK returns cursed Babylonian stone treasure looted during Iraq War

Russia condemns ‘illogical’ US aircraft carrier visit to Norway

Russia condemns ‘illogical’ US aircraft carrier visit to Norway
Updated 23 May 2023
AFP

Russia condemns ‘illogical’ US aircraft carrier visit to Norway

Russia condemns ‘illogical’ US aircraft carrier visit to Norway
  • The 337-metre USS General Ford is scheduled to dock in the Norwegian capital this week
  • The first-in-class aircraft carrier is a nuclear-powered ship with a displacement of more than 100,000 tonnes
Updated 23 May 2023
AFP

OSLO: Russia’s embassy in Norway on Tuesday harshly criticized a planned visit by a US aircraft carrier to Oslo as an “illogical and harmful” show of force.
The 337-meter (1,106-foot) USS General Ford is scheduled to dock in the Norwegian capital this week.
“There are no issues in the North that require a military solution, nor issues that require outside intervention,” Russian embassy spokesman Timur Chekanov told AFP by email.
“Considering that Oslo admits that Russia poses no direct military threat to Norway, such shows of force seem illogical and harmful,” he added.
The first-in-class aircraft carrier is a nuclear-powered ship with a displacement of more than 100,000 tons.
The US Navy announced in early May that the ship had departed Norfolk on its “first combat deployment,” following a shorter two-month deployment in the autumn of 2022.
“The fact that a new aircraft carrier is now making its first visit to Norwegian waters is very positive for our cooperation with the Americans,” Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram told news agency NTB while on a visit to the massive warship.
Relations between NATO member Norway and Russia — with which the Scandinavian country shares a border in the Far North — have deteriorated sharply in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Norway USS General Ford

Related

China’s aircraft carrier Shandong returns to home port after show of might
World
China’s aircraft carrier Shandong returns to home port after show of might
Russian deserter in Oslo ready to spill Wagner’s secrets
World
Russian deserter in Oslo ready to spill Wagner’s secrets

UK economy to avoid recession but inflation still a worry, IMF says

UK economy to avoid recession but inflation still a worry, IMF says
Updated 23 May 2023
AP

UK economy to avoid recession but inflation still a worry, IMF says

UK economy to avoid recession but inflation still a worry, IMF says
  • The IMF now thinks the British economy will grow by a still-modest 0.4% this year partly as a result of higher wages, up from its previous prediction just a month ago of a 0.3% decline
  • IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said at a press briefing in London that the latest assessment reflects “favorably” on the U.K. in comparison to other countries
Updated 23 May 2023
AP

LONDON: The British economy will avoid falling into recession this year, according to upgraded growth forecasts Tuesday from the International Monetary Fund.
In its latest assessment of the UK economy, the Washington-based fund said domestic demand had proven more resilient than anticipated in the face of the surge in energy costs.
The IMF now thinks the British economy will grow by a still-modest 0.4 percent this year partly as a result of higher wages, up from its previous prediction just a month ago of a 0.3 percent decline. The more positive projection came alongside warnings of a “subdued” outlook for growth and the threat posed by ongoing global uncertainty.
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said at a press briefing in London that the latest assessment reflects “favorably” on the UK in comparison to other countries in the Group of Seven leading industrial nations.
“We are likely to see the UK performing better than Germany, for example,” she said.
Despite the more upbeat assessment, the IMF said inflation is likely to remain stubbornly high over the coming years and only return to the Bank of England’s target of 2 percent in mid-2025, six months longer than it predicted earlier this year.
Like other central banks, the Bank of England has been raising interest rates aggressively over the past 18 months or so to a 15-year high of 4.5 percent after inflation spiked sharply, first because of bottlenecks caused by the coronavirus pandemic and then Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which sent energy and food prices surging.
Figures on Wednesday are expected to show inflation in Britain falling back below 10 percent for the first time since August, largely because the sharp spike in prices caused by the invasion of Ukraine will fall out of the annual comparison.
Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, told lawmakers on Tuesday that inflation had “turned the corner.”
The IMF also praised the British government for reestablishing credibility following the “stress episode” of last September’s big tax cuts of the short-lived government of former Prime Minister Liz Truss.
That mini-budget led to a sharp increase in borrowing costs and fears about the viability of some pension funds as financial markets questioned the government’s unfunded tax cuts.
Truss’ premiership soon came to an end and the Conservative Party promoted Rishi Sunak to take the helm. He and his Treasury chief, Jeremy Hunt, made it their priority to restore faith in Britain’s finances by reversing those tax cuts and tightening spending.
Hunt said the IMF report vindicated the government’s efforts to “restore stability” but that the “job is not done yet.”
With a general election set to take place next year and the Conservatives trailing heavily in the opinion polls, the pressure is mounting on Sunak to cut taxes, a course that IMF cautioned against taking.
“Of course, it is attractive to look into ways in which the tax burden is lighter, to inject more investment opportunity,” Georgieva said. “But only when it is affordable — and at this point of time, neither it is affordable nor it is desirable.”

Topics: IMF UK British economy Inflation

Related

British economy slows down sharply amid acute Brexit unease
Business & Economy
British economy slows down sharply amid acute Brexit unease
British economy grows 0.6% in final quarter of 2016
Business & Economy
British economy grows 0.6% in final quarter of 2016

EU welcomes F-16 jet decision for Ukraine; pilots already being trained

EU welcomes F-16 jet decision for Ukraine; pilots already being trained
Updated 23 May 2023
AP

EU welcomes F-16 jet decision for Ukraine; pilots already being trained

EU welcomes F-16 jet decision for Ukraine; pilots already being trained
  • “And at the end — with the Leopards, with the F-16 at the end — the decision comes to provide this military support because it is absolutely needed,” said Josep Borrell
  • NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed that the training decision was the exact thrust necessary toward making the jets available to Ukraine
Updated 23 May 2023
AP

BRUSSELS: The European Union’s foreign policy chief said Tuesday that the US green light to allow Ukrainian pilots to get training to fly F-16s has created an inexorable momentum that will inevitably bring the fighter jets to the Ukrainian battlefield.
“You know, it’s always the same thing: we discuss, at the beginning everybody is reluctant,” said Josep Borrell, giving the example of the long debate and initial opposition to the dispatch of advanced Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine.
“And at the end — with the Leopards, with the F-16 at the end — the decision comes to provide this military support because it is absolutely needed.”
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed that the training decision was the exact thrust necessary toward making the jets available to Ukraine.
“Announcing clearly that they will start training — this is an important step that partly will enable us to deliver fighter jets at some stage,” Stoltenberg said before meeting with EU defense ministers. He said it also proved that the West wouldn’t stand down in the face of Russia, saying such a decision “is sending a very clear signal that we are there for the long term and that Russia can not wait us out.”
Borrell added that training for Ukrainian pilots had already begun in Poland and some other countries, though authorities in Warsaw couldn’t immediately confirm the news. The Netherlands and Denmark, among others, are also making plans for such training.
No decision on actually delivering fourth-generation fighter jets has been taken yet, but training pilots now — a process that takes several months — will help speed up battle readiness once a formal decision is made.
“We can continue and also finalize the plans that we’re making with Denmark and other allies to start these trainings. And of course, that is the first step that you have to take,” Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said.
“We will continue discussing with our allies and with countries that might have F-16s available about that next step. But that’s not on the table right now,” Ollongren said.
Ukraine has long begged for the sophisticated fighter to give it a combat edge as it battles Russia’s invasion, now in its second year. And this new plan opens the door for several nations to supply the aircraft and for the US to help train the pilots.
With the decision, the Biden administration has made a sharp reversal after refusing to approve any transfer of the aircraft or conduct training for more than a year because of worries that it could escalate tensions with Russia. US officials also have argued against the F-16 by saying that learning to fly and logistically support such an advanced aircraft would be difficult and take months.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict F-16 fighter jets NATO EU

Related

Update Zelensky meets with G7 leaders as Ukraine wins access to F-16s
World
Zelensky meets with G7 leaders as Ukraine wins access to F-16s
Ukraine presses US Congress members for F-16 jets as Russia steps up new offensive
World
Ukraine presses US Congress members for F-16 jets as Russia steps up new offensive

Latest updates

Hajj pilgrims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and India arrive in Kingdom
Hajj pilgrims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and India arrive in Kingdom
Women outnumber men for the first time at Chelsea Flower Show
Women outnumber men for the first time at Chelsea Flower Show
Saudi airports witness 42% rise in passengers in first 4 months of 2023
Saudi airports witness 42% rise in passengers in first 4 months of 2023
Image Nation, Faraway Road Productions announce open call for Israeli, Emirati TV writers
Image Nation, Faraway Road Productions announce open call for Israeli, Emirati TV writers
UAE In-Focus — Abu Dhabi, Kuala Lumpur to start talks on bilateral trade deal
UAE In-Focus — Abu Dhabi, Kuala Lumpur to start talks on bilateral trade deal

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.