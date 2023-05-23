You are here

COP28 president-designate calls for boost in finance to combat climate change in Africa

COP28 president-designate calls for boost in finance to combat climate change in Africa
COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Jaber at the African Development Bank Annual Meeting. (WAM)
Updated 23 May 2023
Arab News

COP28 president-designate calls for boost in finance to combat climate change in Africa

COP28 president-designate calls for boost in finance to combat climate change in Africa
  • Al-Jaber urged wealthy nations to fulfill historic commitments and contribute the additional $100 billion they pledged over a decade ago
Updated 23 May 2023
Arab News

CAIRO: COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Jaber has called for a significant increase in public and private investment to help the African continent combat climate change.

Addressing the African Development Bank Annual Meeting on Tuesday, Al-Jaber said: “Africa has huge potential for low-carbon growth and sustainable development.

“But one critical challenge stands in its way — and that is the lack of available, accessible, affordable finance. And this lack of finance is putting the world’s climate goals and Africa’s sustainable development at risk.

“When it comes to renewable energy, only two percent of the $3 trillion invested worldwide over the last twenty years have made their way to Africa. If we can shift the balance on climate finance to Africa, I believe this continent can become a defining force in low carbon sustainable growth.”

Al-Jaber urged wealthy nations to fulfill historic commitments and contribute the additional $100 billion they pledged over a decade ago.

“Failure to do so has undermined trust in the multilateral process, which must be restored,” Al-Jaber said.

The president-designate also emphasized that Africa’s 54 countries have done the least to cause climate change, accounting for less than 4 percent of global emissions, but are bearing some of the worst consequences. He highlighted that 700 million hectares of agricultural land across this continent are currently degraded.

Meanwhile, droughts and famine are destroying lives and livelihoods, pushing migration, and eroding the biodiversity on which Africans rely for survival. He also stated that approximately 600 million people do not have access to electricity, and nearly one billion do not have access to clean cooking fuel.

Al-Jaber said that to achieve transformational progress, fundamental reform of IFIs and MDBs are essential for obtaining much more concessional finance, lowering risk, and attracting private capital.

“COP28 is exploring additional mechanisms to supercharge the flow of private finance to Africa, and, by adopting policies and regulations that create a favorable investment climate for the private sector, African governments can build a robust pipeline of sustainable investment.

“If we fail to deliver effective climate finance for Africa, many countries will have no choice but to follow a high carbon development pathway. And that is in no one’s interest.

“There is great potential for Africa to set an example for low-carbon, high-growth sustainable development. Instead of becoming a dumping ground for old technologies, Africa can emerge as a hub for renewable energies, and a driver for clean growth for the world. Finance is the key to turn good intentions into real results.

“We need every country and every stakeholder united in solidarity on this issue, alongside every other pillar of the climate agenda. Addressing climate change is more than a set of numbers.

“It is more than meeting goals. It’s about people who deserve a better future for their families.”

 
 

Greek PM says migrant ‘pushback’ inquiry underway

Greek PM says migrant ‘pushback’ inquiry underway
Updated 23 May 2023
AFP

Greek PM says migrant 'pushback' inquiry underway

Greek PM says migrant ‘pushback’ inquiry underway
  • Footage, by The New York Times, shows what appear to be masked men on April 11 accosting migrants
  • The migrants are then taken out into the Aegean Sea, transferred to an inflatable raft and set adrift
Updated 23 May 2023
AFP

ATHENS: The Greek government is “holding an inquiry” into video footage reportedly showing the forceful expulsion of migrants who are set adrift at sea, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Tuesday.
“I... take this incident very seriously,” he told the broadcaster CNN. “It is already being investigated by my government.”
The footage, published Friday by The New York Times, shows what appear to be masked men on April 11 accosting migrants — including a baby — who had arrived in Greece by boat and bundling them in a van.
In the video, the migrants are then taken out into the Aegean Sea, transferred to an inflatable raft and set adrift.
Turkish coast guard boats are seen rescuing them around an hour later.
The UN High Commission on human rights and the EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson have demanded a full investigation.
The video added to growing documentation by media and rights groups suggesting that Greek authorities are involved in multiple “pushbacks” of migrants — which are illegal under international refugee law.
The Greek government has rejected the accusations, and Mitsotakis said that what was shown in the video was “completely unacceptable practice.”
He repeated accusations that Turkish coast guards “aggressively push people desperate people on basically inflatable boats ... pushing them into our territory.”
The interview took place two days after his conservative New Democracy party came out on top in national elections but failed to secure an absolute majority.

Russia claims it repelled one of war’s most serious cross-border attacks

Russia claims it repelled one of war’s most serious cross-border attacks
Updated 25 min 52 sec ago
AP

Russia claims it repelled one of war's most serious cross-border attacks

Russia claims it repelled one of war’s most serious cross-border attacks
  • Russian army says it drove cross-border raiders out
  • Says it killed over 70 ‘Ukrainian nationalists’
  • Washington: US does not support strikes inside Russia
Updated 25 min 52 sec ago
AP

KYIV: The Russian military said on Tuesday it had routed militants who attacked a Russian border region with armored vehicles the previous day, killing more than 70 “Ukrainian nationalists” and pushing the remainder back into Ukraine.
In what appeared to be one of the biggest incursions from Ukraine since the war began 15 months ago, two purported anti-Kremlin armed groups employing Russians based abroad said they were responsible for the attack in Russia’s Belgorod region.
The Russian defense ministry, which blamed the Ukrainian authorities, said its forces had surrounded the enemy fighters and defeated them with “air strikes, artillery fire and active action by border units.”
A ministry statement said more than 70 Ukrainian fighters had been killed and four armored vehicles and five pick-up trucks destroyed.
“The remnants of the nationalists were pushed back to Ukrainian territory, where they continued to be hit by gunfire until they were completely eliminated,” the ministry added.
The Belgorod regional governor said one civilian had been killed “at the hands of the Ukrainian armed forces.”
Reuters was unable to verify the assertions.

The US is skeptical of reports that US-supplied weapons were used in an attack inside Russian territory, a State Department spokesman said on Tuesday, adding that Washington does not encourage or enable strikes inside Russia. 
One of the two fighting groups — the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) — said on social media: “One day we’ll come to stay.”
In a later statement, the group denied its forces had been routed. “The Russian Volunteer Corps has incurred no losses,” it said.
A second group, the Freedom of Russia Legion, said it had “demilitarised” a Russian motorized rifle company and destroyed armored vehicles. It said Russian statements about thwarting the incursion described “imaginary losses.”

Putin’s forces “have not distinguished themselves with any successes in the past day,” it said in a social media post, adding: “While they cowardly hide in the bushes, we will move forward to our goal — the complete liberation of Russia!“
Ukraine’s government had said it was watching the situation but had “nothing to do with it.” It said the same in March when one of the groups — which Moscow said consisted of far-right Russian extremists managed by Ukrainian intelligence — mounted an incursion into another border region.
Former President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, said Kyiv’s denial was “lies” and that the attackers deserved to be exterminated “like rats.”

Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said he had canceled a “counter-terrorism operation” regime that had since Monday allowed authorities to introduce a host of restrictions on freedom of movement and communication.
Earlier on Tuesday, he had said the army and other security forces were still mopping up, and had urged residents who had been evacuated not to return yet.
He said an elderly woman had died while being evacuated and three people were being treated for injuries. Later he added, without providing detail, that a civilian had been killed.
The Freedom of Russia Legion is a Ukraine-based Russian militia led by Russian opposition figure Ilya Ponomaryov that says it is working inside Russia to overthrow President Vladimir Putin.
Ponomaryov is wanted in Russia, where the authorities have accused him of spreading false information about the army and designated him a terrorist.
The RVC, which claimed responsibility for the March incursion, was founded in August by Ukraine-based Russian nationalist Denis Kapustin, and announced on May 17 that it was joining forces with the Legion.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was conducting its “special military operation” in Ukraine in part to ensure that such incidents could not be repeated.
“This once again confirms that Ukrainian militants are continuing their activities against our country. This requires a great deal of effort from us, and these efforts are continuing.”
Kyiv and its Western supporters say Russia’s campaign is an unprovoked invasion to grab territory from Ukraine, independent since the 1991 Soviet collapse. Moscow says it is defending its own security from what it says is an ever-expanding NATO.
Asked about reports that the attackers were ethnic Russians rather than ethnic Ukrainians, Peskov said: “They are Ukrainian fighters from Ukraine. There are many ethnic Russians living in Ukraine. But they are still Ukrainian militants.”

UK royal family won’t return remains of Ethiopian prince

UK royal family won’t return remains of Ethiopian prince
Updated 23 May 2023
AFP

UK royal family won't return remains of Ethiopian prince

UK royal family won’t return remains of Ethiopian prince
  • Prince Alemayehu was captured aged seven by the British Army and taken to England in 1868
  • Fasil Minas: ‘We want his remains back as a family and as Ethiopians because that is not the country he was born in’
Updated 23 May 2023
AFP

LONDON: Buckingham Palace on Tuesday said it has declined a request from the family of a 19th century Ethiopian prince to repatriate his remains.
Prince Alemayehu was captured aged seven by the British Army and taken to England in 1868, arriving as an orphan after his mother died en route.
He spent the next decade in Britain, and was looked upon kindly by Queen Victoria, who arranged for his education before his death aged 18 in 1879 from pneumonia.
At the reported request of Queen Victoria, he was entombed in the catacombs of St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, the royal residence west of London.
Ethiopian leaders have previously asked the British royal family for his remains to be returned to his homeland, and his family told the BBC recently that they too had requested the repatriation.
“We want his remains back as a family and as Ethiopians because that is not the country he was born in,” Fasil Minas, one of his descendants, told the British broadcaster.
He said “it was not right” for the prince to remain buried in the UK.
But in a statement, Buckingham Palace said it regretted that due to the need to “preserve the dignity” of others buried at the chapel it had not been possible to agree to the request.
“The Dean and Canons of Windsor are very sensitive to the need to honor the memory of Prince Alemayehu,” it said.
“However, they have been advised that it is very unlikely that it would be possible to exhume the remains without disturbing the resting place of a substantial number of others in the vicinity.”
The statement added that officials had granted requests in recent years from Ethiopian delegations to visit St. George’s and “will continue to do so.”

Russia condemns ‘illogical’ US aircraft carrier visit to Norway

Russia condemns ‘illogical’ US aircraft carrier visit to Norway
Updated 23 May 2023
AFP

Russia condemns 'illogical' US aircraft carrier visit to Norway

Russia condemns ‘illogical’ US aircraft carrier visit to Norway
  • The 337-metre USS General Ford is scheduled to dock in the Norwegian capital this week
  • The first-in-class aircraft carrier is a nuclear-powered ship with a displacement of more than 100,000 tonnes
Updated 23 May 2023
AFP

OSLO: Russia’s embassy in Norway on Tuesday harshly criticized a planned visit by a US aircraft carrier to Oslo as an “illogical and harmful” show of force.
The 337-meter (1,106-foot) USS General Ford is scheduled to dock in the Norwegian capital this week.
“There are no issues in the North that require a military solution, nor issues that require outside intervention,” Russian embassy spokesman Timur Chekanov told AFP by email.
“Considering that Oslo admits that Russia poses no direct military threat to Norway, such shows of force seem illogical and harmful,” he added.
The first-in-class aircraft carrier is a nuclear-powered ship with a displacement of more than 100,000 tons.
The US Navy announced in early May that the ship had departed Norfolk on its “first combat deployment,” following a shorter two-month deployment in the autumn of 2022.
“The fact that a new aircraft carrier is now making its first visit to Norwegian waters is very positive for our cooperation with the Americans,” Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram told news agency NTB while on a visit to the massive warship.
Relations between NATO member Norway and Russia — with which the Scandinavian country shares a border in the Far North — have deteriorated sharply in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

UK economy to avoid recession but inflation still a worry, IMF says

UK economy to avoid recession but inflation still a worry, IMF says
Updated 23 May 2023
AP

UK economy to avoid recession but inflation still a worry, IMF says

UK economy to avoid recession but inflation still a worry, IMF says
  • The IMF now thinks the British economy will grow by a still-modest 0.4% this year partly as a result of higher wages, up from its previous prediction just a month ago of a 0.3% decline
  • IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said at a press briefing in London that the latest assessment reflects “favorably” on the U.K. in comparison to other countries
Updated 23 May 2023
AP

LONDON: The British economy will avoid falling into recession this year, according to upgraded growth forecasts Tuesday from the International Monetary Fund.
In its latest assessment of the UK economy, the Washington-based fund said domestic demand had proven more resilient than anticipated in the face of the surge in energy costs.
The IMF now thinks the British economy will grow by a still-modest 0.4 percent this year partly as a result of higher wages, up from its previous prediction just a month ago of a 0.3 percent decline. The more positive projection came alongside warnings of a “subdued” outlook for growth and the threat posed by ongoing global uncertainty.
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said at a press briefing in London that the latest assessment reflects “favorably” on the UK in comparison to other countries in the Group of Seven leading industrial nations.
“We are likely to see the UK performing better than Germany, for example,” she said.
Despite the more upbeat assessment, the IMF said inflation is likely to remain stubbornly high over the coming years and only return to the Bank of England’s target of 2 percent in mid-2025, six months longer than it predicted earlier this year.
Like other central banks, the Bank of England has been raising interest rates aggressively over the past 18 months or so to a 15-year high of 4.5 percent after inflation spiked sharply, first because of bottlenecks caused by the coronavirus pandemic and then Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which sent energy and food prices surging.
Figures on Wednesday are expected to show inflation in Britain falling back below 10 percent for the first time since August, largely because the sharp spike in prices caused by the invasion of Ukraine will fall out of the annual comparison.
Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, told lawmakers on Tuesday that inflation had “turned the corner.”
The IMF also praised the British government for reestablishing credibility following the “stress episode” of last September’s big tax cuts of the short-lived government of former Prime Minister Liz Truss.
That mini-budget led to a sharp increase in borrowing costs and fears about the viability of some pension funds as financial markets questioned the government’s unfunded tax cuts.
Truss’ premiership soon came to an end and the Conservative Party promoted Rishi Sunak to take the helm. He and his Treasury chief, Jeremy Hunt, made it their priority to restore faith in Britain’s finances by reversing those tax cuts and tightening spending.
Hunt said the IMF report vindicated the government’s efforts to “restore stability” but that the “job is not done yet.”
With a general election set to take place next year and the Conservatives trailing heavily in the opinion polls, the pressure is mounting on Sunak to cut taxes, a course that IMF cautioned against taking.
“Of course, it is attractive to look into ways in which the tax burden is lighter, to inject more investment opportunity,” Georgieva said. “But only when it is affordable — and at this point of time, neither it is affordable nor it is desirable.”

