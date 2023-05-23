You are here

UAE In-Focus — Abu Dhabi, Kuala Lumpur to start talks on bilateral trade deal

UAE In-Focus — Abu Dhabi, Kuala Lumpur to start talks on bilateral trade deal
The UAE and Malaysia have agreed to negotiate a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. (Shutterstock)
Updated 23 May 2023
RIYADH: The UAE and Malaysia have agreed to negotiate a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, the two countries said on Tuesday.

It is a type of bilateral trade deal the UAE has been pursuing with various countries since 2021. 

The agreement will cover trade in goods and services, investments, economic cooperation, Malaysia’s Trade Ministry said in a statement.

“The UAE is Malaysia’s 17th trade partner globally and the second in the Middle East, accounting for 32 percent of Malaysia’s trade with Arab countries. The UAE is also the first destination for Malaysian merchandise exports to Arab countries,” UAE Trade Minister Thani Al-Zeyoudi said in a statement on state news agency WAM.

IPO stake size

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. is offering a larger stake in its marine and logistics unit in an initial public offering after attracting significant investor demand, it said on Monday.

ADNOC will now offer 19 percent of ADNOC Logistics and Services in the IPO, up from 15 percent, potentially raising $769 million based on the top end of indicated prices, according to Reuters calculations.

ADNOC said it had received strong demand across all tranches and the decision was also part of the company’s commitment to a supportive trading environment for the company’s stock after listing.

It set the price range for the unit at 1.99 dirhams ($0.5420) to 2.01 dirhams per share on May 16. The final offer price is expected to be announced on May 25.

Reuters reported in March that ADNOC was gearing up to list ADNOC L&S in June, the oil giant’s second IPO this year after raising $2.5 billion from its gas business.

Acquisition

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Co. has signed “definitive agreements” to acquire 90.01 percent of the equity of Fortress Investment Group from SoftBank Group Corp.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, and the deal is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, the sovereign fund said in a statement.

Fortress currently manages $46 billion of assets invested in the alternative investment space, particularly in credit and real estate across public and private markets.  

Once the deal is closed, Fortress management is expected to own a 30 percent equity interest in the company and will hold a class of equity entitling Fortress management to appoint a majority of seats on the board.

Mubadala Capital, the wholly-owned asset management subsidiary of Mubadala Investment, which currently holds a 9.99 percent stake in Fortress through its Private Equity Funds II and III, will own 70 percent of Fortress equity.

Also, after the close, Fortress will continue to operate as an independent investment manager under the Fortress brand, with full autonomy over investment processes and decision making, personnel and operations.

Drew McKnight and Joshua Pack will be appointed co-CEOs of Fortress and Pete Briger will be appointed chairman.

Mubadala Capital’s CEO and managing director, Hani Barhoush, who has served on Fortress’ board since 2019, will continue to serve on the board.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024, subject to regulatory approvals.

Saudi Arabia’s NEOM Green Hydrogen Company closes deals on $8.4bn green hydrogen plant

Saudi Arabia’s NEOM Green Hydrogen Company closes deals on $8.4bn green hydrogen plant
Updated 23 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s NEOM Green Hydrogen Company closes deals on $8.4bn green hydrogen plant

Saudi Arabia’s NEOM Green Hydrogen Company closes deals on $8.4bn green hydrogen plant
Updated 23 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s NEOM Green Hydrogen Company (NGHC) signed financial documents with 23 local, regional and international banks and investment firms on a green hydrogen production facility at a total investment value of $8.4 billion on Monday.

The plant is currently being built at Oxagon, in Saudi Arabia’s region of NEOM.

The National Development Fund (NDF) will contribute to financing the world's largest green hydrogen project, through its supervised entities: The Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF) and the National Infrastructure Fund (NIF), along with local and international banks.

NDF aims to align Saudi Arabia’s development with Saudi Arabia’s transition to Vision 2030 and Net Zero by 2060, part of the Kingdom’s vision for a cleaner and greener future.

In assisting with the transformation of Saudi Arabia under Vision 2030, the NDF will inject more than SAR570 billion ($152 billion) to push the private sector and increase its contribution to GDP from 40 percent to 65 percent, and triple the contribution of non-oil exports to non-oil GDP from 16 percent to 50 percent.

NGHC, a joint venture between ACWA Power, Air Products and NEOM, will produce 600 tons a day of carbon-free hydrogen by the end of 2026 using 4 GW of solar energy, the statement said.

The company also said it concluded a $6.7 billion agreement with Air Products for the plant’s engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), securing an exclusive 30-year off-take agreement with Air Products for all the green ammonia it will produce.

* With Reuters

Saudi airports witness 42% rise in passengers in first 4 months of 2023

Saudi airports witness 42% rise in passengers in first 4 months of 2023
Updated 23 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi airports witness 42% rise in passengers in first 4 months of 2023

Saudi airports witness 42% rise in passengers in first 4 months of 2023
Updated 23 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Fueled by significant growth in the Saudi travel and tourism sector, air traffic witnessed a strong rebound during the first four months of 2023, recording a 42 percent increase in the number of passengers compared to the same period last year.

According to the latest report issued by the General Authority of Civil Aviation, the number of passengers jumped to 35.8 million in the first four months of 2023, up from 25.3 million during the same period last year.

The Kingdom’s airports also witnessed a marked increase in air traffic during 2023 compared to pre-pandemic levels, growing at a rate of 6.2 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

Passenger volume reached about 35.8 million compared to the same period in 2019, when it recorded 33.7 million. 

The number of flights, on the other hand, increased by 23.5 percent reaching approximately 263,000, up from 212,500 flights during the same period last year. 

On the domestic front, the number of passengers increased by 6.7 percent in the first four months of 2023, reaching 16.3 million, up from 15.3 million during the same period last year.

The number of passengers on international flights showed a remarkable jump, surging by 95.5 percent to 19.5 million, up from 10 million passengers in the same period last year. 

In a further boost to the aviation industry, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the launch of a new airline, Riyadh Air, which is wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund.

The Kingdom also achieved another milestone in line with its National Aviation Strategy by launching a project to develop and expand Al-Ahsa International Airport and expand its capacity by 250 percent to reach 1 million passengers annually. 

The Kingdom also scored well in the aviation security audit and was placed seventh among the G20 countries in this category. 

The evaluation results by Skytrax, an international air transport organization, showed that the Kingdom’s airports continued to advance in the rankings of the 50 best airports in the world. 

In keeping with its impressive track record, King Fahd International Airport has been named the best regional airport in the Middle East for the second year in a row. Meanwhile, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh advanced to 27th place from 44th, and King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah reached 41st from 44th.

Qatar hopes to attract foreign asset managers through its new market-making program

Qatar hopes to attract foreign asset managers through its new market-making program
Updated 23 May 2023
Arab News

Qatar hopes to attract foreign asset managers through its new market-making program

Qatar hopes to attract foreign asset managers through its new market-making program
Updated 23 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Qatar is set to attract foreign asset managers as its sovereign wealth fund dedicates up to 1 billion Qatari riyals ($275 million) toward a market-making program.  
The program will promote price discovery and diversify the country’s capital markets, reported the Qatar Investment Authority on Tuesday.  
In turn, this move will enable the market to pull in more foreign asset managers to invest in the country’s local shares.
Additionally, it will boost liquidity on the Qatar Stock Exchange, noted the $445 billion sovereign wealth fund.  
Set to operate over the next five years, the market-making program will cover 90 percent of the size of the market capitalization listed on the local bourse.  
Saudi-Qatari trade ties
Qatari Minister of Commerce and Industry Mohammed Al-Thani met with Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih on Tuesday.
In the meeting, Al-Thani highlighted how its economic policies effectively encouraged investors and businessmen to invest in the country.
Al-Falih flew to Doha to participate in the three-day Qatar Economic Forum.  
In January, Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund increased its stake in Credit Suisse to just under 7 percent, becoming the Swiss bank’s second-largest shareholder after Saudi National Bank, indicating that its Gulf investor base is growing in importance.
Cleantech leadership
The country is also set to drive the growth of the clean technology industry in the Middle East and Africa as its favorable policies and advanced technological infrastructure present investment opportunities worth $75 billion, revealed an industry report earlier this month.  
Qatar’s Investment Promotion Agency stated that the country’s sustainability initiatives, abundant natural resources, and an early-mover advantage in green hydrogen production made the gas-rich nation an emerging leader in the cleantech industry.  
“With its abundant solar energy resources, Qatar is well positioned to take advantage of hydrogen production, which is essential to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors,” the report said.  
The report pointed out that the support of government policies in Qatar and the Middle East and North Africa region has a vital role in the growth of the cleantech sector.

Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes May sukuk issuance at $1.15bn

Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes May sukuk issuance at $1.15bn
Updated 23 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes May sukuk issuance at $1.15bn

Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes May sukuk issuance at $1.15bn
Updated 23 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center has closed the issuance of SR4.33 billion ($1.15 billion) riyal-denominated sukuk in May.

The sukuk issuance was divided into two tranches. The first tranche was SR1.3 billion maturing in 2033, while the second was SR3.03 billion maturing in 2037, NDMC said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

“This issuance confirms the NDMC’s statement (issued) in the mid of February 2022, that it will continue to consider additional funding activities subject to market conditions and through available funding channels locally or internationally,” the center said.

Sukuk, which is also called an Islamic bond, is a debt product issued in accordance with Shariah or Islamic laws.

“This is to ensure the Kingdom’s continuous presence in debt markets and manage the debt repayments for the coming years while taking into account market movements and the government debt portfolio risk management,” the statement added.

In May, NDMC raised $6 billion from the sale of sukuk under its Global Trust Certificate Issuance Program.

Saudi Arabia sold a $3 billion six-year tranche at 80 basis points over US Treasuries and another $3 billion in 10-year notes. Order books for the deal hit over $27 billion, it added.

Closing bell: TASI sheds 0.47%; Nomu rebounds 231 points

Closing bell: TASI sheds 0.47%; Nomu rebounds 231 points
Updated 23 May 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: TASI sheds 0.47%; Nomu rebounds 231 points

Closing bell: TASI sheds 0.47%; Nomu rebounds 231 points
Updated 23 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index shed 53.42 points, or 0.47 percent, on Tuesday to close at 11,275.77.

The parallel market Nomu, which lost 183.81 points on Monday, rose by 230.64 points to close at 20,834.64 on May 23. The MSCI Tadawul Index dropped 0.73 percent to 1,509.98. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.64 billion ($1.77 billion). 

East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry was the top performer as its share price surged 7.55 percent to SR65.50. 

Saudi Fisheries Co. and Bawan Co. also gained well; their share prices jumped 5.57 percent and 4.33 percent, respectively. 

The worst performer of the day was Ayyan Investment Co. which saw its share price dipping 6.71 percent to SR18.64. 

On the announcements front, BinDawood Holding revealed that its net profit fell 20.25 percent in the first quarter to SR52.20 million, compared to SR65.45 million in the same period a year ago. The company’s share price dropped 2.69 percent to SR68.80.

Meanwhile, Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development announced that its net loss deepened in the first quarter to SR34.34 million, from SR31.99 million in the same quarter of 2022. Driven by the reported loss, the firm’s share price dropped 1.79 percent to SR27.40. 

Thimar Development Holding Co. turned to a net loss of SR784,636 in the first quarter of 2023 from a net profit of SR2.55 million in the same quarter of 2022. The company attributed the loss to a 5 percent drop in year-on-year revenue. Its share price dropped 2.14 percent to SR36.55. 

Al Abdullatif Industrial Investment Co. widened its net loss in the first quarter to SR20 million, from the SR11 million net loss it incurred in the first quarter of last year. The company’s share price slipped 2 percent to SR19.58. Al Gassim Investment Holding Co. reported a net profit of SR560,611 in the first quarter, compared to a net loss of SR469,177 in the same period last year. Driven by the positive performance, the company’s share price inched up 0.39 percent to SR25.5.  

Kingdom Holding Co. also announced its financial results on Tuesday. The company reported a 97.1 percent plunge in net profit for the first quarter of 2023 to SR171.1 million, compared to SR5.9 billion in the same quarter a year ago. Its share price fell 0.98 percent to SR8.1. 

Arabian Centers Co., also known as Cenomi Centers, reported that its net profit for the first quarter went up 125.71 percent to SR388 million, compared to SR171.9 million for the first quarter of 2022. However, the company’s share price dropped 0.28 percent to SR21.4. 

Seera Group Holding announced that its net profit hit SR57 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the SR63 million net loss in the same quarter last year. The share prices of the firm edged up 0.57 percent to SR26.55.

