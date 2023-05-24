You are here

  • Home
  • Hamas-backed bloc wins student elections at Bir Zeit University

Hamas-backed bloc wins student elections at Bir Zeit University

Special Hamas-backed bloc wins student elections at Bir Zeit University
Bir Zeit University elections have become a barometer of change in Palestinian public political opinion. (Twitter/@BirzeitU)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v6jhb

Updated 34 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

Hamas-backed bloc wins student elections at Bir Zeit University

Hamas-backed bloc wins student elections at Bir Zeit University
  • Deep divisions between Fatah and Hamas in the West Bank and Gaza Strip were highlighted by harsh criticism of each other’s policies
  • Abbas-led Fatah targeted Hamas over its leaders’ stay in five-star hotels in Qatar despite the financial crisis
Updated 34 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: The Islamic bloc affiliated with Hamas won the Bir Zeit University student council’s annual election on Wednesday, defeating their Fatah-backed rivals.

With a voter turnout of 76.7 percent, the Hamas-backed bloc won 25 seats with 4,481 votes, while the Fatah-supported bloc claimed just 20 seats with 3,539 votes.

The leftist students’ bloc gained 942 votes, winning six seats.

Deep divisions between Fatah and Hamas in the West Bank and Gaza Strip were highlighted by harsh criticism of each other’s policies during intense debates on May 23.

Discussion also focused on their programs to serve students.

Bir Zeit University elections have become a barometer of change in Palestinian public political opinion, with Fatah and Hamas fighting fiercely and spending tens of thousands of dollars to fund electoral campaigns despite the financial crisis.

Hamas criticized Fatah over security coordination with Israel, corruption and the poor performance of President Mahmoud Abbas.

Abbas-led Fatah targeted Hamas over its leaders’ stay in five-star hotels in Qatar despite the financial crisis, and called on its rivals to lift the ban on student council elections in universities of the Gaza Strip.

The Islamic bloc has led the student council in recent years, while the Fatah bloc believes it is paying the price for the mistakes of the Palestinian Authority in terms of corruption, nepotism and security coordination with Israel.

Meanwhile, Hamas won elections held at An-Najah National University in Nablus on May 16 by 40-38, a narrow two-seat margin.

Ghassan Al-Khatib, vice president of Bir Zeit University, told Arab News that in the absence of any other poll, the council vote is a reliable indicator of trends in Palestinian public opinion due to “the credibility, integrity and democracy of the elections.”

As a liberal university, “we aim to accustom our students to democratic life, pluralism and accepting other opinions. Therefore, these elections are considered the best practical exercise for democratic competition,” he said.

Al-Khatib added that the debates were more intense this year compared with previous years, highlighting the students’ skills and intelligence.

“This is an essential day for Bir Zeit University, where competition is intense. It is the only place where one sees freedom of political thought,” he said.

Bir Zeit students are free from any job offers that could influence their votes, and take part in the electoral process in a democratic atmosphere and with great integrity, experts say.

Fatah and Hamas make significant efforts to win the elections, which can help them strengthen their political discourse.

Human rights activist Amer Hamdan from Nablus told Arab News that competition between student blocs in the Palestinian universities remains within the university walls, so is a reasonable indicator of the level of support that Palestinian factions enjoy among the public.

Most students followed their family’s political stance when voting in university elections, he said.

Hamdan said Hamas’ Islamic bloc at Bir Zeit benefited from the mistakes of their Fatah-backed rivals in the An-Najah elections a week ago.

Fatah activists fired in the air in front of the campus, and tried to distort the image of Hamas-bloc candidates on social media, supposedly with the help of Palestinian Authority security services.

Bir Zeit University was established in 1973 as a public, nongovernment university. It is considered one of the oldest reputable Palestinian universities in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and has produced prominent political leaders in economics and business administration.

The university is the only place in the West Bank that allows Hamas to promote its activities and politics without restrictions from the Palestinian Authority.

Bir Zeit University offers 36 bachelor’s programs in various disciplines, 13 master’s degree programs, and three Ph.D. programs. It employs 450 teachers.

Students from the West Bank and a few hundred Palestinians living in Israel study there.

Most Palestinian leaders are Bir Zeit University graduates.

Topics: Bir Zeit University Hamas Fatah West Bank Gaza strip

Related

Special West Bank university on front line as student activism row boils over
Middle-East
West Bank university on front line as student activism row boils over
Neither Fatah nor Hamas: Arab News/YouGov poll shows Palestinians want nothing to do with their leadership
Middle-East
Neither Fatah nor Hamas: Arab News/YouGov poll shows Palestinians want nothing to do with their leadership

Oman’s sultan to embark on two-day visit to Iran

Oman’s sultan to embark on two-day visit to Iran
Updated 42 min 59 sec ago
AFP

Oman’s sultan to embark on two-day visit to Iran

Oman’s sultan to embark on two-day visit to Iran
  • Oman News Agency: ‘Sultan Haitham bin Tariq will go on an official two-day visit to Iran... in response to an invitation from the Iranian president’
  • Oman has close ties with Iran and played a mediating role between Tehran and Washington in the build-up to a nuclear deal reached in 2015
Updated 42 min 59 sec ago
AFP

MUSCAT: Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq will embark on a two-day visit to Iran this week, Omani state media said Wednesday.
The visit which will kick off on Sunday follows a Chinese-brokered rapprochement deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran announced in March.
“Sultan Haitham bin Tariq will go on an official two-day visit to Iran... in response to an invitation from the Iranian president,” the official Oman News Agency said.
“The visit will also touch on means of promoting cooperation between Oman and Iran in different spheres.”
The visit comes a year after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visited Muscat — a trip that saw the two countries sign a string of trade deals.
Oman has close ties with Iran and played a mediating role between Tehran and Washington in the build-up to a nuclear deal reached in 2015.
Stop-start talks began in April last year to restore the deal, after the US unilaterally withdrew from it in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran, prompting Tehran to roll back its commitments.

Topics: Oman Iran Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Ebrahim Raisi

Related

Oman’s sultan visit to Egypt heralds new era of relations, says envoy
Middle-East
Oman’s sultan visit to Egypt heralds new era of relations, says envoy
Special Egypt, Oman back diplomatic efforts to solve regional crises
Middle-East
Egypt, Oman back diplomatic efforts to solve regional crises

Israel says it retaliated against shots fired from Syria at military drone

Israel says it retaliated against shots fired from Syria at military drone
Updated 24 May 2023
Reuters

Israel says it retaliated against shots fired from Syria at military drone

Israel says it retaliated against shots fired from Syria at military drone
  • "IDF Machine Gun fire was directed towards the originating area of the shots in Syria," a statement from the military said
Updated 24 May 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel retaliated against shots from fired Syria at a surveillance drone, the Israeli military said in a statement on Wednesday.
“IDF Machine Gun fire was directed toward the originating area of the shots in Syria,” a statement from the military said. “The drone successfully completed its mission and no damage was caused.”
Israel has for years been carrying out attacks against what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran’s influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar Assad in the civil war that started in 2011.

Topics: Israeli military Syria drone

Related

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. (AP)
Middle-East
Israeli defense chief says military has more than doubled strikes on Iranian targets in Syria
Israeli demolitions displace 50 Palestinians in past two weeks: UN
Middle-East
Israeli demolitions displace 50 Palestinians in past two weeks: UN

Clashes erupt in Sudan’s capital threatening to shatter cease-fire deal

A man walks past a burnt out bank branch in southern Khartoum on May 24, 2023. (AFP)
A man walks past a burnt out bank branch in southern Khartoum on May 24, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 24 May 2023
Reuters

Clashes erupt in Sudan’s capital threatening to shatter cease-fire deal

A man walks past a burnt out bank branch in southern Khartoum on May 24, 2023. (AFP)
  • The ceasefire deal comes after five weeks of intensive warfare in Khartoum
  • Witnesses reported clashes in several areas of the capital on Wednesday afternoon
Updated 24 May 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: Clashes between rival military factions broke out on Wednesday in Sudan’s capital, residents said, threatening to shatter a fragile cease-fire designed to allow for the delivery of aid and lay the ground for a more lasting truce.
The cease-fire deal, which is being monitored by Saudi Arabia and the United States as well as the warring parties, comes after five weeks of intensive warfare in the capital Khartoum and outbursts of violence in other areas of the country, including the western region of Darfur.
The fighting pits Sudan’s army against the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and has escalated a humanitarian crisis, forcing over 1.3 million people to flee their homes and threatening to destabilize the wider region.
The cease-fire had brought a relative lull in fighting in Khartoum on Tuesday, although little sign of a rapid scale-up in humanitarian relief.
Witnesses reported clashes in several areas of the capital on Wednesday afternoon.
West of central Khartoum columns of black smoke could be seen rising into the air, and there was shelling near an army camp in southern Khartoum, they said.
In Bahri, one of the three cities around the confluence of the Blue Nile and White Nile rivers that make up Sudan’s greater capital, the sound of clashes and artillery fire could be heard.
Witnesses in Omdurman, the third city, reported that an army fighter plane had been shot down, and videos posted on social media appeared to show the incident. The footage could not immediately be verified.
Earlier, residents reported artillery fire near the Wadi Sayidna military base on the outskirts of Omdurman.
The cease-fire was agreed to on Saturday following talks in Jeddah mediated by Saudi Arabia and the United States. Previous cease-fire announcements have failed to stop the fighting.
Saudi Arabia and the United States late on Tuesday said members of a cease-fire monitoring mechanism that includes representatives of the army and the RSF had undertaken to engage their chains of command about reported truce violations.
“Terrified”
In Nyala, the capital of South Darfur State, days of clashes between the army and the RSF had left most of the main market burned down, two residents said.
“We’re in a very difficult situation. We feel emotionally broken and terrified,” said resident Malak Ibrahim, adding that her family hadn’t had water for the past two weeks.
Activists in Zalingei, the capital of Central Darfur State, said RSF-backed militias had surrounded the city and started looting homes and businesses. Zalingei and West Darfur State capital El Geneina, where hundreds have been killed since last month, both appeared to be cut off from phone networks.
The conflict in Sudan erupted as plans for an internationally backed political transition toward elections under a civilian government were set to be finalized, bringing sustained air strikes and ground fighting to the capital for the first time. Many residents are struggling to survive as they face prolonged water and power cuts, a collapse of health services and widespread lawlessness and looting.
The United Nations human rights chief called the situation in Sudan “heartbreaking” and said there were “very deeply troubling” accounts of sexual violence in Khartoum and Darfur with at least 25 cases reported so far and the real number likely much higher.
Refugees
Aid workers said many of the supplies and staff arriving at Port Sudan on the Red Sea coast have been awaiting security permits and guarantees. Sudan was facing severe humanitarian pressures even before the conflict broke out on April 15.
More than 1 million people have now been displaced within Sudan and 319,000 have fled Sudan to neighboring countries, some of which are similarly impoverished and have a history of internal conflict, according to the International Organization for Migration. Many have crossed into Chad and Egypt in the last few days, Filippo Grandi, head of the UN refugee agency, said on Wednesday.
“Donor contributions to the refugee response plan remain scarce. We need more resources, urgently, to support countries hosting refugees,” he said on Twitter.
The UN says that the number of people requiring aid within Sudan has jumped to 25 million, more than half the population.

Topics: Sudan Unrest Khartoum clashes Ceasefire

Related

Sudan unrest: Clashes reported in Khartoum on second day of ceasefire
Middle-East
Sudan unrest: Clashes reported in Khartoum on second day of ceasefire
Special Will Sudan crisis trigger a fresh wave of migrants and refugees out of Africa? video
Middle-East
Will Sudan crisis trigger a fresh wave of migrants and refugees out of Africa?

UAE’s campaign for gender equity in private sector attracts 64 firms

UAE’s campaign for gender equity in private sector attracts 64 firms
Updated 24 May 2023
Arab News

UAE’s campaign for gender equity in private sector attracts 64 firms

UAE’s campaign for gender equity in private sector attracts 64 firms
  • Emirates’ progressive policies bearing fruit, says Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum
Updated 24 May 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, president of the UAE Gender Balance Council, said that equity is becoming more deeply rooted in various sectors of the nation as a result of the government’s progressive policies, Emirates News Agency reported on Wednesday.

The UAE GBC announced that eight major national and international companies operating in a variety of fields in the country have now joined the “SDG 5 Pledge to Accelerate Gender Balance in the UAE Private Sector” initiative. This falls under the auspices of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 5.

There are now 64 companies participating in the UAE’s voluntary pledge.

Sheikha Manal said she was proud of the growing awareness in the UAE’s private sector to ensure gender equality. She said it was important for businesses to support the government’s efforts in this regard, to achieve economic prosperity, social stability and sustainable growth.

Sheikha Manal also highlighted the positive interaction of private sector institutions with the initiative, which aims to increase women’s participation in senior and middle management roles to 30 percent by 2025.

 

 
 

Topics: UAE

Related

Experts examine successes, challenges of female leadership in UAE
Middle-East
Experts examine successes, challenges of female leadership in UAE
AccorHotels hosts 2nd edition of women’s empowerment forum
Corporate News
AccorHotels hosts 2nd edition of women’s empowerment forum

Lebanon slaps travel ban on central bank chief wanted by France

Lebanon’s Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh. (File/Reuters)
Lebanon’s Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh. (File/Reuters)
Updated 24 May 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon slaps travel ban on central bank chief wanted by France

Lebanon’s Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh. (File/Reuters)
  • Salameh, his brother Raja, and his assistant Marianne Hoayek are suspected of being involved in corruption in European banks
  • The Lebanese government cannot dismiss the governor, and its only move is to call on Salameh to resign
Updated 24 May 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: A Lebanese judge on Wednesday banned the country’s central bank chief Riad Salameh from traveling, days after Beirut received an Interpol red notice following a French arrest warrant.

Imad Qabalan, general prosecutor at the Lebanese Court of Cassation, questioned Salameh before releasing him pending investigation, and confiscating his Lebanese and French passports.

Salameh, 72, appeared before Qabalan, who informed him of the Interpol warrant issued against him by the French judiciary on May 16. He was then charged with the accusations listed in the red notice.

Lebanon’s long-serving central bank chief has been the target of a series of judicial investigations both at home and abroad over allegations including fraud, money laundering and illicit enrichment.

The latest step comes in the context of investigations being conducted by the European judiciary. Salameh, his brother Raja, and his assistant Marianne Hoayek are suspected of being involved in corruption in European banks.

Interpol circulated the red notice last week after a French magistrate issued a warrant for Salameh, who failed to appear for questioning in Paris before investigators probing his sizeable assets across Europe.

Aude Buresi, the French judge in charge of investigating Salameh’s funds and assets in Europe, issued an international arrest warrant against Salameh on May 16 after he failed to appear at his interrogation session in Paris.

The session was expected to charge Salameh with suspicion of accumulating a huge fortune in Europe, including money and real estate, through complex financial arrangements and embezzlement of large sums of public funds in Lebanon.

Qabalan’s hearing with Salameh was off camera and away from journalists at the Palace of Justice in Beirut. The floor where the meeting was held was cleared of media personnel and lawyers.

A judicial source who followed the details told Arab News that the session was limited to “notification, confiscation of passports, and leaving Salameh subject to investigation.”

“The Lebanese judiciary, through the International Communication Branch, notified the French judiciary of Lebanon’s execution of the red notice and asked the French side to fulfill a Lebanese request to recover Salameh’s file from the Paris court,” the source said.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the German consul in Lebanon told Judge Ghassan Oueidat, Lebanon’s prosecutor general, about the issuance of a German arrest warrant against Salameh.

The source said Lebanon is “not concerned with this notice, as it is an internal German judicial matter.”

Riad Salameh told Al-Hadath TV channel that he “has not been informed of any German arrest warrant against him.”

The European investigations, which involve France, Germany, and Luxembourg, focus on the relationship between the central bank of Lebanon and the company Forry Associates registered in the Virgin Islands, with an office in Beirut, owned by Raja Salameh.

There are suspicions that it was a shell company used to transfer money from Lebanon to European countries, amounting to more than $330 million, which is suspected to have been embezzled from the central bank through a grant contract for the mentioned company and obtaining illegal commissions from local Lebanese banks.

Riad Salameh’s term as the bank governor ends at the end of July, and the debate in political circles focuses on his successor, given the presidential vacancy, the caretaker government, and the repercussions of Salameh’s legal pursuit in Lebanon and abroad on Lebanon’s financial and economic reputation.

On Wednesday, the caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati emphasized that “the law provides for procedures to address the issue of the governor of the central bank of Lebanon.”

He responded to those who accused him of covering up for Salameh by demanding that they give “a legal opinion on taking appropriate measures against the governor contrary to what was agreed upon during Monday’s consultative ministerial meeting, which emphasized the need to prioritize the public interest over private interests.”

The ministers are divided between those who support Salameh’s dismissal and those who support the status quo until a judicial decision is issued.

The Lebanese government cannot dismiss the governor, and its only move is to call on Salameh to resign.

MP Qassem Hashem said: “The judicial process against Salameh is taking its course in accordance with legal principles.”

Hashem said he hoped “the presidential elections could be be completed before the end of July, the end of the governor’s term.”

He also believed that “if that is not possible, we will have two options: either the government, even if it is caretaker, makes a decision to appoint a new governor with political cover from all political forces, or according to the monetary and credit law, the deputy governor assumes the responsibilities of the governorship for a temporary period to maintain financial and monetary stability in the country.”

Topics: Lebanon Central Bank France Riad Salameh

Related

Update Interpol asks Lebanon to arrest its central bank chief
Middle-East
Interpol asks Lebanon to arrest its central bank chief
Lebanon’s Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh speaks during a news conference at Central Bank in Beirut, Lebanon. (File/Reuters)
Middle-East
French judge issues arrest warrant for Lebanese central bank governor

Latest updates

Hamas-backed bloc wins student elections at Bir Zeit University
Hamas-backed bloc wins student elections at Bir Zeit University
Norway says it will help train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets
Norway says it will help train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets
Oman’s sultan to embark on two-day visit to Iran
Oman’s sultan to embark on two-day visit to Iran
Saudi Arabia restores diplomatic relations with Canada
Saudi Arabia’s Embassy in Ottawa, Canada can be seen. (File/AP)
Israel says it retaliated against shots fired from Syria at military drone
Israel says it retaliated against shots fired from Syria at military drone

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.