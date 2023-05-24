You are here

Gary Lineker, Palestinian Natali Shaheen receive Amnesty's Sport and Human Rights Award

Gary Lineker, Palestinian Natali Shaheen receive Amnesty’s Sport and Human Rights Award
Gary Lineker and Natali Shaheen accepting the Amnesty human rights award. (Amnesty)
Updated 24 May 2023
Arab News

Gary Lineker, Palestinian Natali Shaheen receive Amnesty’s Sport and Human Rights Award

Gary Lineker, Palestinian Natali Shaheen receive Amnesty’s Sport and Human Rights Award
  • Lineker received the prize for "his strong commitment" to immigration, human rights, after criticizing UK govt. rhetoric
  • Shaheen recognized for bringing attention challenges that Palestinian women in football face
Updated 24 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: BBC football commentator Gary Lineker has received a Sport and Human Rights Award from Amnesty International alongside Natali Shaheen, the first Palestinian footballer to play professionally in Europe.

Lineker received the prize for “his strong commitment to immigration and human rights issues” after criticizing the rhetoric used by UK government officials when discussing asylum policy in March.

The BBC temporarily suspended the 62-year-old former footballer following a contentious tweet in which he compared the language used for implementing the government’s asylum-seeker policy to that used in the 1930s, The Guardian reported.

His acceptance of the award was condemned by some Conservative MPs, notably Craig Mackinlay who called it “another self-congratulatory fest of one woke group to another woke activist.”

Lineker told The Guardian: “What I was trying to say was that I think we need to be careful with the language we use towards people who have to flee their countries, because of persecution, because of war and possibly climate change, and I think we need to show them compassion, empathy and kindness.”

Shaheen was recognized for bringing attention to the social, political, and economic challenges that Palestinian women confront when participating in football.

The former Palestine captain, who now plays futsal in Sardinia, wrote a book called “Un Calcio ai Pregiudizi” — translated as “a kick to prejudices.”

She has donated money toward associations dedicated to the training of young female footballers in Palestine and Sardinia, The Guardian reported.

Shaheen has emphasized the ability of sport, particularly football, to “change many things and many mentalities.”
 

Biden picks history-making Air Force fighter pilot to serve as next US Joint Chiefs chairman

Biden picks history-making Air Force fighter pilot to serve as next US Joint Chiefs chairman
Updated 25 May 2023
AP

Biden picks history-making Air Force fighter pilot to serve as next US Joint Chiefs chairman

Biden picks history-making Air Force fighter pilot to serve as next US Joint Chiefs chairman
  • A career F-16 fighter pilot, Gen. CQ Brown Jr. has commanded at every possible level in the Air Force and in joint commands
  • If confirmed, it would be the first time both the Pentagon’s top military and civilian positions would be held by African Americans
Updated 25 May 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden will announce Thursday that he is tapping Air Force Gen. CQ Brown Jr., a history-making fighter pilot with deep knowledge of China, to serve as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Brown’s confirmation would mean that, for the first time, both the Pentagon’s top military and civilian positions would be held by African Americans. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the first Black Pentagon chief, has been in the job since the beginning of the administration. The only other Black person to serve as Joint Chiefs chairman was Army Gen. Colin Powell.
The nomination has been long expected. If confirmed by the Senate, Brown would replace Army Gen. Mark Milley, whose term ends in October, as the nation’s next top military officer. The president plans to unveil Brown as his pick during a Rose Garden event Thursday afternoon.
Biden saw Brown as the right person for the job because of his work modernizing the US fleet of aircraft and its nuclear arsenal and his years of experience in shaping US defenses to meet China’s rise, a senior administration official said. He’s also been deeply involved in the Pentagon’s efforts to equip Ukraine with billions of dollars in US weaponry as Kyiv tries to fend off Russia’s 15-month old invasion.
Brown has commanded at every possible level in the Air Force and in joint commands, including in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. He also helped build and lead the US air campaign against the Daesh militant group.

This image taken in 1991 shows Capt. CQ Brown, Jr., first row left, with class 91B F-16 Fighting Falcon graduates from the US Air Force Fighter Weapons Instructor Course, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. (Brown family via AP)

Brown is a career F-16 fighter pilot with more than 3,000 flight hours and command experience at all levels. He has broken barriers throughout his career. He served as the military’s first Black Pacific Air Forces commander, where he led the nation’s air strategy to counter China in the Indo-Pacific as Beijing rapidly militarized islands in the South China Sea and tested its bomber reach with flights near Guam.
Three years ago he became the first Black Air Force chief of staff, the service’s top military officer, which also made him the first African American to lead any of the military branches.
For the last year Brown has been widely viewed as the frontrunner to replace Milley, as the Pentagon shifts from preparing for the major land wars of the past to deterring a potential future conflict with Beijing.
That effort could depend heavily upon the military’s ability to rapidly meet China’s rise in cyberwar, space, nuclear weapons and hypersonics, all areas Brown has sharply focused on for the last several years as the Air Force’s top military leader, in order to modernize US airpower for a 21st century fight.
Brown’s confirmation, however, could be delayed. Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville has been blocking military nominations due to his objections over the Pentagon’s policy that provides travel funds and support for troops and dependents to seek a range of reproductive health care, including abortions, if they are based in states where they are now illegal.
The Joint Chiefs chairman is the highest-ranking officer in the country and serves as the senior military adviser to the president, the defense secretary and the National Security Council. The chairman commands no troops and is not formally in the chain of command. But the chairman plays a critical role in all major military issues, from policy decisions to advice on major combat operations, and leads meetings with all the joint chiefs who head the various armed services.
As Air Force chief, Brown has pushed to modernize US nuclear capabilities, including the soon-to-fly next-generation stealth bomber, and led the effort to shed aging warplanes so there’s funding to move forward with a new fleet of unmanned systems. He’s also supported the development of the US Space Force, which received many of its first Guardians and capabilities from the Air Force.
 

Updated 24 May 2023
AP

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launches 2024 GOP presidential campaign to challenge Trump

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launches 2024 GOP presidential campaign to challenge Trump
  • DeSantis begins his campaign in a top tier of two alongside Trump based on early public polling
Updated 24 May 2023
AP

MIAMI: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis entered the 2024 presidential race on Wednesday, stepping into a crowded Republican primary contest that will test both his national appeal as an outspoken cultural conservative and the GOP’s willingness to move on from former President Donald Trump.
The 44-year-old Republican revealed his decision in a Federal Election Commission filing before an online conversation with Twitter CEO Elon Musk.
It marks a new chapter in his extraordinary rise from little-known congressman to two-term governor to a leading figure in the nation’s bitter fights over race, gender, abortion and other divisive issues. DeSantis is considered to be Trump’s strongest Republican rival even as the governor faces questions about his far-right policies, his campaign-trail personality and his lack of relationships across the Republican ecosystem. Still, he has generated significant interest among GOP primary voters by casting himself as a younger and more electable version of the embattled former president.
DeSantis’ audio-only announcement was to be streamed on Twitter Spaces beginning at 6 p.m. EDT.
He was expected to meet with donors at the Four Seasons Hotel in downtown Miami before the evening announcement and appearances on conservative programs, including Fox News and Mark Levin’s radio show.
DeSantis’ entry into the Republican field has been rumored for months and he is considered one of the party’s strongest candidates in the quest to retake the White House from Democratic President Joe Biden. The 80-year-old incumbent, Republicans say, has pushed the nation too far left while failing to address inflation, immigration and crime.
The Republican nominee will face Biden on the general election ballot in November 2024.
He joins a field that also includes former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Former Vice President Mike Pence is also considered a likely presidential candidate but has not yet announced a bid.
DeSantis begins his campaign in a top tier of two alongside Trump based on early public polling, fundraising and campaign infrastructure.
The two GOP powerhouses have much in common.
DeSantis, who likely would not have become the Florida governor without Trump’s endorsement, has adopted the former president’s fiery personality, his populist policies and even some of his rhetoric and mannerisms.
Yet DeSantis has one thing Trump does not: a credible claim that he may be more electable than Trump, who faces multiple legal threats and presided over Republican losses in three consecutive national elections.
On Tuesday, a New York judge tentatively scheduled Trump’s criminal trial to begin March 25, which falls in the heart of the presidential primary season. Trump pleaded not guilty last month to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records at his family company, the Trump Organization.
DeSantis, just six months ago, won his reelection in Florida by a stunning 19 percentage points — even as Republicans in many other states struggled. He also scored several major policy victories during the Republican-controlled Legislature’s spring session.
Aware of DeSantis’ draw, Trump has been almost singularly focused on undermining his political appeal for months. Trump and his team believe that DeSantis may be Trump’s only legitimate threat for the nomination.
Hours before the announcement, Trump argued in a social media post that “Ron DeSanctus” cannot win the general election or the GOP primary because of his previous votes in Congress on Social Security and Medicare.
“He was, and is, a disciple of horrible RINO Paul Ryan, and others too many to mention,” Trump wrote. “Also, he desperately needs a personality transplant and, to the best of my knowledge, they are not medically available yet. A disloyal person!”
Trump allies dispatched a truck outside DeSantis’ planned donor meeting at the Four Seasons running an attack ad describing him as “a swamp creature.” The Democratic National Committee sent another truck warning of DeSantis’ “extreme MAGA agenda.”
The kitchen-sink attacks and nicknames won’t be DeSantis’ only hurdle.
He is a political heavyweight in Florida and a regular on Fox News, but allies acknowledge that most primary voters in other states don’t know him well.
A Florida native with family roots in the Midwest, DeSantis studied at Yale University, where he played baseball. He would go on to Harvard Law School and become a Navy Judge Advocate General officer, a position that took him to Iraq and the Guantanamo Bay detention camp.
He ran for Congress in 2012 and won an Orlando-area district, becoming a founding member of the far-right Freedom Caucus on Capitol Hill.
Despite his lengthy resume, friends and foes alike note that DeSantis struggles to display the campaign-trail charisma and quick-on-your-feet thinking that often defines successful candidates at the national level. He has gone to great lengths to avoid unscripted public appearances and media scrutiny while governor, which is difficult, if not impossible, as a presidential contender.
Would-be supporters also worry that DeSantis has refused to invest in relationships with party leaders or fellow elected officials, raising questions about his ability to build the coalition he will ultimately need to beat Trump. By contrast, the more personable Trump has already scooped up an army of endorsements in key states, including Florida.
Beyond the primary, DeSantis’ greatest longer-term challenge may rest with the far-right policies he enacted as governor as an unapologetic leader in what he calls his war on “woke.”
The Florida governor sent dozens of immigrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard off the Massachusetts coast to draw attention to the influx of Latin American immigrants trying to cross the US-Mexico border. He signed and then expanded the Parental Rights in Education bill — known by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which bans instruction or classroom discussion of LGBTQ+ issues in Florida public schools for all grades.
More recently, he signed a law banning abortions at six weeks, which is before most women realize they’re pregnant. And he single-handedly removed an elected prosecutor who vowed not to charge people under Florida’s new abortion restrictions or doctors who provide gender-affirming care.
DeSantis also signed a law this year allowing Florida residents to carry a concealed firearm without a permit. He pushed new measures that experts warn would weaken press freedoms. He also took control of a liberal arts college that he believed was indoctrinating students with leftist ideology.
The governor’s highest-profile political fight, however, has come against the beloved Florida-based entertainment giant Disney, which publicly opposed his “Don’t Say Gay” law. In retaliation, DeSantis seized control of Disney World’s governing body and installed loyalists who are threatening to take over park planning, among other extraordinary measures.
DeSantis himself has threatened to build a state prison on park property.
The dispute has drawn condemnation from business leaders and his Republican rivals, who said the moves are at odds with small-government conservatism.
DeSantis delayed his announcement until Florida’s legislative session was over. But for much of the year, he has been courting primary voters in key states and using an allied super political action committee to build out a large political organization that is essentially a campaign in waiting and already claims at least $30 million in the bank.
More than any of his opponents, except perhaps Trump, DeSantis is positioned to hit the ground running thanks to the super PAC’s monthslong efforts to install campaign infrastructure across Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina, which will host the first four contests on the GOP’s primary calendar early next year.
DeSantis gave no hint as to his plans during a meeting of the state clemency board Wednesday morning in Tallahassee, where he granted several pardons to former prisoners charged mostly with drug-related crimes decades ago.
“You are what the country needs,” one man said after getting his pardon.
A smiling DeSantis chuckled and thanked him.

Bodies of 18 smuggled Afghan migrants returned to Kabul

Bodies of 18 smuggled Afghan migrants returned to Kabul
Updated 24 May 2023
AP

Bodies of 18 smuggled Afghan migrants returned to Kabul

Bodies of 18 smuggled Afghan migrants returned to Kabul
  • Bulgarian authorities discovered the bodies in a secret compartment below a load of lumber in the back of a truck left on a highway
Updated 24 May 2023
AP

The bodies of 18 Afghan migrants who died while being smuggled into Bulgaria were returned to Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, on Wednesday, a spokesman for the Taliban government’s Foreign Ministry said.

Bulgarian authorities discovered the bodies in a secret compartment below a load of lumber in the back of a truck left on a highway not far from the capital, Sofia, in February.

They confirmed all 18 had died of suffocation. Bulgarian authorities detained seven people in connection to the deaths. The director of Bulgaria’s National Investigation Service described the case as the country’s deadliest involving migrants.

Borislav Sarafov, the director, said the migrants were “pressed against each other like in a tin can” which had caused their slow and painful deaths. He described it as “an extraordinary human tragedy.”

The ministry’s deputy spokesman in Kabul, Zia Ahmad Takal, said his government paid for the repatriation of the bodies. He blamed the Bulgarian legal process for their delayed return and the “cruel banking restrictions” imposed on Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover in August 2021 following the withdrawal of US and NATO forces from the country.

Takal said the bodies were handed back to the families and urged Afghans not to risk their lives on illegal smuggling routes.

Another 34 Afghan migrants on the same truck survived the ordeal, but they were dehydrated and suffered frostbite. They had entered Bulgaria from Turkiye, hoping to reach Western Europe.

Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan, they have imposed measures in line with their interpretation of Islamic law.

They have barred women from public spaces and banned girls education beyond the sixth grade. The international community has decried the Taliban’s actions, leading to the country’s further isolation as it faces an economic crisis and drought threat.

Simply the Best: Rock queen Tina Turner has died at 83

Simply the Best: Rock queen Tina Turner has died at 83
Updated 24 May 2023
AFP

Simply the Best: Rock queen Tina Turner has died at 83

Simply the Best: Rock queen Tina Turner has died at 83
  • ‘We Don’t Need Another Hero’ featured on the soundtrack to ‘Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome,’ the 1985 post-apocalyptic thriller starring Mel Gibson
  • A decade later she oozed her way through ‘Goldeneye,’ joining the select ranks of artists who have sung on the James Bond franchise
Updated 24 May 2023
AFP

NEW YORK: Rock legend Tina Turner, the growling songstress who electrified audiences for decades, has died at the age of 83, a statement said Wednesday.
“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner,” read the statement on the official Instagram page of the eight-time Grammy winner.
“With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow.
“Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family.
“Tina, we will miss you dearly.”
Turner, who had been living in Switzerland in her final years, first encountered fame with husband Ike Turner.
The pair recorded a number of hits together throughout the 1960s and 1970s, in a musical partnership in which she was clearly the more talented.
After their troubled and violent marriage collapsed — she fled in 1976 mid-tour — Tina Turner forged a wildly successful solo career.
The following decades gifted the world instantly recognizable hits like “What’s Love Got to Do With It?,” “Private Dancer” and the anthemic “The Best.”
Her “We Don’t Need Another Hero” featured on the soundtrack to “Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome,” the 1985 post-apocalyptic thriller starring Mel Gibson.
A decade later she oozed her way through “Goldeneye,” joining the select ranks of artists who have sung on the James Bond franchise.

Norway says it will help train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets

Norway says it will help train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets
Updated 24 May 2023
Reuters

Norway says it will help train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets

Norway says it will help train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets
  • The Norwegian government has not decided whether Norway will give any of its F-16 jets to Ukraine
Updated 24 May 2023
Reuters

OSLO: Norway will support training programs for Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets, Norwegian Defense Minister Bjoern Arild Gram said on Wednesday.
US President Joe Biden on Friday endorsed training programs for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky assured Biden that the aircraft would not be used to go into Russian territory.
“The government backs this initiative and is considering how Norway can contribute together with allies and partners,” Gram said.
The Norwegian government has not decided whether Norway will give any of its F-16 jets to Ukraine, the minister separately told public broadcaster NRK.
Russia, whose forces invaded Ukraine 15 months ago, has said any transfer of the US-made F-16s to Ukraine would be pointless and raise the question of NATO’s role in the war.

