You are here

  • Home
  • Key suspect in EU corruption case can remove electronic bracelet

Key suspect in EU corruption case can remove electronic bracelet

Key suspect in EU corruption case can remove electronic bracelet
In this photo provided by the European Parliament, Greek politician and European Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili speaks during the European Book Prize award ceremony in Brussels, on Dec. 7, 2022. (AP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/52bkc

Updated 25 May 2023
AP

Key suspect in EU corruption case can remove electronic bracelet

Key suspect in EU corruption case can remove electronic bracelet
  • Former parliament vice president Eva Kaili was under electronic surveillance and house arrest since her release from jail last month
  • The office said in a statement that the probe “no longer requires her detention”
Updated 25 May 2023
AP

BRUSSELS: The key suspect at the heart of the corruption scandal that rocked the European Union’s assembly last year no longer has to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet, the Belgian federal prosecutor’s office said Thursday.
Former parliament vice president Eva Kaili was under electronic surveillance and house arrest since her release from jail last month while the investigation into the money-for-political favors case continued. The office said in a statement that the probe “no longer requires her detention.”
“This release is subject to the usual conditions in such cases,” the statement read. Asked about the new conditions imposed on Kaili and whether she could travel abroad, a spokesperson at the prosecutor’s office said he could not elaborate.
The Greek lawmaker was removed as vice president after she was taken into custody late last year on charges of corruption, money laundering and membership in a criminal organization. She denies wrongdoing, her lawyers said.
Belgian prosecutors suspect that Kaili was among several people who were allegedly paid by Qatar and Morocco to influence decision-making at the assembly. Both countries deny the allegations.
The scandal came to public attention on Dec. 9 after police launched more than 20 raids, mostly in Belgium but also in Italy. Hundreds of thousands of euros were found at a home and in a suitcase at a hotel in Brussels.

Topics: European Union European Parliament Eva Kaili corruption

Related

EU parliament sacks vice president charged in Qatar bribe probe
Middle-East
EU parliament sacks vice president charged in Qatar bribe probe
EU parliament leader under fire for praising Mussolini
World
EU parliament leader under fire for praising Mussolini

Japan, UAE sign agreement to transfer defense equipment and technology

Japan, UAE sign agreement to transfer defense equipment and technology
Updated 25 May 2023
Arab News Japan

Japan, UAE sign agreement to transfer defense equipment and technology

Japan, UAE sign agreement to transfer defense equipment and technology
  • This marks the first time such an agreement with a country in the Middle East region has been made, the Foreign Ministry said in Tokyo
Updated 25 May 2023
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japan and the UAE signed an agreement in Abu Dhabi on Saturday to transfer defense equipment and technology.
This marks the first time such an agreement with a country in the Middle East region has been made, the Foreign Ministry said in Tokyo.
Isomata Akio, Ambassador of Japan to UAE and Dr. Mubarak Saeed Ghafan Al Jabri, Major General Staff of Assistant Undersecretary for Support and Defense Industries of the Ministry of Defense of the United Arab Emirates, signed the accord.
The accord establishes a legal framework for both governments to hand defense equipment and technology to be transferred for joint research, development and production and for enhancing cooperation in security and defense.
The ministry said the agreement will enter into force after the completion of the necessary procedures between the governments of the two countries.
The ministry said this accord ensures appropriate control over the defense equipment and technology transfer, especially regarding any subsequent transfer to a third party or any extra-purpose use.
“It is expected that this agreement will contribute to closer bilateral defense equipment and technology cooperation and maintaining and improving the production and technological bases for Japan’s defense industry, thereby contributing to the security of Japan,” according to the ministry.
 

Topics: Japan UAE Defense

Related

Tokyo hosts exhibition of photographs of Arab world by Japanese diplomats
World
Tokyo hosts exhibition of photographs of Arab world by Japanese diplomats
Saudi Arabia seeks to attract Japan tourists amid global campaign
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia seeks to attract Japan tourists amid global campaign

UK government warned over focus on British-Pakistani men in tackling child sexual abuse

A joint letter sent to Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman said “inaccurate or divisive claims” undermined efforts
A joint letter sent to Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman said “inaccurate or divisive claims” undermined efforts
Updated 25 May 2023
Arab News

UK government warned over focus on British-Pakistani men in tackling child sexual abuse

A joint letter sent to Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman said “inaccurate or divisive claims” undermined efforts
  • A joint letter sent to Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman said “inaccurate or divisive claims” undermined efforts to tackle issue
Updated 25 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The British prime minister and home secretary have been warned against focusing on British-Pakistani men in policymaking to tackle child sexual abuse, The Guardian reported on Thursday.

A joint letter sent to Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman, signed by more than 60 researchers and anti-child cruelty organizations, including the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, said “inaccurate or divisive claims” undermined their efforts and actually made children less safe.

The letter urged the UK government to avoid pushing misinformed, racist and divisive rhetoric when discussing the issue.

Braverman last month said “almost all” members of so-called child-grooming gangs in the UK were “British-Pakistani males” who hold “cultural values totally at odds with British values,” despite Home Office statistics from 2020 showing white males were responsible for the majority of child sexual abuse crimes.

The letter was organized by Helen Beckett and Camille Warrington, from the Safer Young Lives Research Centre at Bedfordshire University, and Ella Cockbain, associate professor of crime science at University College London, The Guardian reported.

The signatories asked the government to take an “evidence-based” approach to tackling the issue, rather than pandering to “short-term media cycles,” and said singling out one group drew attention away from other sources of harm to children.

They said: “To this end, we urgently ask all politicians to refrain from making partial, inaccurate or divisive claims about child sexual abuse. Doing so undermines attempts to ensure policymaking is evidence-based, fair and inclusive.

“Many recent political announcements and accompanying media discussions have clearly fallen short in this regard, perpetuating misinformation, racism and division.”

They added that a narrative which focused on young, white, female victims of British-Pakistani men detracted from much-needed support for other victims including young boys and men, and those from other minority communities as well as young disabled people.

A statement from No. 10 Downing Street refused to elaborate on a statement made in April after Braverman’s comments, which said “cultural sensitivity and political correctness” had failed victims, while the Home Office refused to comment.

Topics: UK British Pakistanis sexual abuse UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Suella Braverman

Related

Eleanor Williams has been jailed for eight-and-a-half years after falsely claiming that she was the victim of a grooming gang.
World
British woman who lied about being groomed by Asian gang sent to jail
UK rules grooming gang members can be deported to Pakistan
World
UK rules grooming gang members can be deported to Pakistan

Tokyo hosts exhibition of photographs of Arab world by Japanese diplomats

Tokyo hosts exhibition of photographs of Arab world by Japanese diplomats
Updated 25 May 2023
Arab News Japan

Tokyo hosts exhibition of photographs of Arab world by Japanese diplomats

Tokyo hosts exhibition of photographs of Arab world by Japanese diplomats
  • The exhibition – “Arabs through Japanese Diplomats’ Eyes” – was inspired by the “Japan through Diplomats’ Eyes” exhibition that celebrated its 25th-anniversary last year
  • The pictures on display reflect everyday life in the Arab world photographed by diplomats and government officials
Updated 25 May 2023
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: A photographic exhibition of Arab life and places, seen through Japanese diplomats’ eyes, was held in Tokyo on Thursday.
It was organized by the Council of Arab Ambassadors and Heads of Missions in Tokyo at the Omani Embassy as part of “Arab Week.”
The exhibition – “Arabs through Japanese Diplomats’ Eyes” – was inspired by the “Japan through Diplomats’ Eyes” exhibition that celebrated its 25th-anniversary last year. The exhibition aims to promote the charm of the Arab world among Japanese people.
The pictures on display reflect everyday life in the Arab world photographed by diplomats, government officials and their families living in the region.
“I would like to express my deep gratitude and sincere congratulations for the organization of such a wonderful culture event, consolidating the bonds of friendship and cooperation between Japan and the Arab world and shedding light on the beauty, richness and diversity of the Arab countries,” Tunisian Ambassador Mohamed Elloumi said in his welcoming remarks.
Princess Takamado agreed to be the Honorary President of the exhibition and said it represented true diplomacy: “I really cannot imagine anything better than to have respective ambassadors from both sides seeing what is so beautiful about the countries to which they are posted. The admiration of each of the other is, I think, what diplomacy is all about. And this idea rose within the mind of one of the Arab ambassadors to our country. It is a huge development, and I hope it will continue to grow and develop.”
Parliamentary Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs TAKAGI Kei expressed his belief that the photographs reflect the appeal of Arab society and its people as seen from the Japanese perspective. “I sincerely hope that more Japanese people will discover the beauty of the Arab world. We believe this exchange will strengthen the friendly relations between Japan and the Arab world,” Kei said.
Palestinian Ambassador Waleed Siam said: “This exhibition showcases the deep-rooted beauty and abundant diversity of Arab nations, further solidifying the robust ties of friendship between Japan and the Arab World. In conclusion, let us continue to fortify the bridges of friendship that will withstand the trials of time. As Churchill wisely articulated, ‘We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.’ Let’s remain committed to the giving and sharing of our rich cultures, for it is in this exchange that the true beauty of our shared existence emerges.”
Omani ambassador Dr. Mohammed Said Albusaidi, highlighted the Arab historical, civilizational and cultural ties and the strength of the connection between the Arab countries. He thanked the sub-committee for organizing the event and their efforts and Princess Takamado for her presence and participation.

Topics: Japan exhibition Arab World photograhy

Related

Art, photography exhibitions held to celebrate Europe Day
Saudi Arabia
Art, photography exhibitions held to celebrate Europe Day
Free Canon photography workshops to continue in AlUla
Media
Free Canon photography workshops to continue in AlUla

Armenia, Azerbaijan optimistic ahead of Moscow talks

Armenia, Azerbaijan optimistic ahead of Moscow talks
Updated 25 May 2023
AFP

Armenia, Azerbaijan optimistic ahead of Moscow talks

Armenia, Azerbaijan optimistic ahead of Moscow talks
  • Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev spoke ahead of a face-to-face meeting later Thursday
  • Baku and Yerevan have been locked in a decades-long conflict for control of Azerbaijan's predominantly Armenian-populated region of Nagorno-Karabakh
Updated 25 May 2023
AFP

MOSCOW: The leaders of arch foes Armenia and Azerbaijan said ahead of talks in Moscow on Thursday, that they were advancing toward normalizing ties, following mutual recognition of territorial integrity.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev spoke ahead of a face-to-face meeting later Thursday and subsequent talks to be hosted by Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
Baku and Yerevan have been locked in a decades-long conflict for control of Azerbaijan’s predominantly Armenian-populated region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
“There is a possibility of coming to a peace agreement, considering that Armenia has formally recognized Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan,” Aliyev told the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union.
“Azerbaijan has no territorial claims to Armenia,” he added.
Pashinyan said the two countries were “making good progress in normalizing relationships, based on mutual recognition of territorial integrity.”
He said Yerevan was ready “to unblock all the transport links in the region that pass through Armenian territory.”
The Caucasus neighbors have been seeking to negotiate a peace agreement with the help of the European Union and United States.
On May 14, they agreed — at a meeting hosted in Brussels by the European Council President Charles Michel — on mutual recognition of territorial integrity.
The West’s diplomatic engagement in the Caucasus has irked traditional regional power broker Russia.
Armenia and Azerbaijan fought two wars — in 2020 and in the 1990s — for control of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Six weeks of hostilities in autumn 2020 ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire that saw Armenia cede swathes of territory it had controlled for decades.
Armenia, which has relied on Russia for military and economic support since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, has accused Moscow of failing to fulfil its peacekeeping role in Karabakh.
With Russia bogged down in Ukraine and unwilling to strain ties with Azerbaijan’s key ally Turkiye, the United States and European Union have sought to repair ties between the Caucasus rivals.

Topics: Azerbaijan Armenia Nagorno-Karabakh Moscow

Related

EU says latest Armenia-Azerbaijan talks should build momentum for peace
World
EU says latest Armenia-Azerbaijan talks should build momentum for peace

Man arrested after car collides with Downing Street gates, not terror-related say police

Police officers work at the site where a car crashed into the front gates of Downing Street in London, Britain, May 25, 2023.
Police officers work at the site where a car crashed into the front gates of Downing Street in London, Britain, May 25, 2023.
Updated 20 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

Man arrested after car collides with Downing Street gates, not terror-related say police

Police officers work at the site where a car crashed into the front gates of Downing Street in London, Britain, May 25, 2023.
  • Police said a man was arrested Thursday at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving
  • Video footage posted on social media showed a white car with its trunk open up against the tall metal gates
Updated 20 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A car crashed into the gates on Thursday of Downing Street in central London, where the British prime minister’s home and offices are located.

No one was injured and police said they were not treating the incident as terror-related. The Metropolitan Police said they arrested a man on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving, and local officers, rather than counterterrorism detectives, were handling the investigation.

They added that enquiries were ongoing.

“A small cordon remains in place outside Downing Street after a car collided with the gates earlier this afternoon,” a Metropolitan Police Service Westminster statement said. “The incident is being dealt with by local officers in Westminster and isn’t currently being treated as terror-related,” it added.

“At around 16:20, a car collided with the gates of Downing Street on Whitehall. Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving. There are no reports of any injuries. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was in his office at the time of the crash, but according to reports he left soon after the incident.

It was not immediately clear whether the crash was deliberate. Video footage posted on social media showed a silver hatchback car heading straight for the gates at low speed across Whitehall, the main thoroughfare in London’s government district.

“I heard a bang and looked up and saw loads of police with taser guns shouting at the man,” said witness Simon Parry, 44. “A lot of police vehicles came very quickly and were very quick to evacuate the area.”

Dean Parker said the driver “didn't look distressed,” and that he looked like he “must have had some sort of episode or something.”

He continued: “It doesn't look like he tried to ram the gates off...it was a pretty slow impact, the police dealt with it pretty professionally and promptly.”

A car transporter arrived to take the vehicle away about two hours after the incident.

Officers cordoned off a wide area of London’s government district, but lifted the barriers less than two hours after the collision took place, allowing people back into Whitehall.

* With AP and AFP

Topics: Downing Street UK

Related

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, gesturing as he answers questions by members of the Parliament of the Liaison Committee
World
UK prime minister will ‘have a look’ at Afghan pilot’s asylum case following media report
Pressure mounts on UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with Boris Johnson set to attend COP27
World
Pressure mounts on UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with Boris Johnson set to attend COP27

Latest updates

Lebanese politician Walid Jumblatt resigns as head of Progressive Socialist Party
Lebanese politician Walid Jumblatt resigns as head of Progressive Socialist Party
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Lion’ by Craig Packer
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Lion’ by Craig Packer
CNN journalism school begins third year in Abu Dhabi
CNN journalism school begins third year in Abu Dhabi
PIF establishes Badael Company in bid to reduce smoking prevalence in Saudi Arabia
PIF establishes Badael Company in bid to reduce smoking prevalence in Saudi Arabia
Egypt hits out at Ethiopia over claims GERD dam has become African-Arab dispute
Egypt hits out at Ethiopia over claims GERD dam has become African-Arab dispute

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.