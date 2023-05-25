You are here

UN peacekeeping on 75th anniversary: Successes, failures and many challenges

UN peacekeeping on 75th anniversary: Successes, failures and many challenges
Soldiers line up at the United Nations Peace Operations Training Center (CECOPAZ) before the arrival of UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon in Asuncion, Paraguay, Feb. 26, 2015. (AP Photo)
Updated 38 sec ago
AP

UN peacekeeping on 75th anniversary: Successes, failures and many challenges

UN peacekeeping on 75th anniversary: Successes, failures and many challenges
  • Solemn ceremony honored the more than 4,200 peacekeepers who have died since 1948
  • Peacekeepers failed to prevent the 1995 massacre of at least 8,000 mostly Muslim men and boys at Srebrenica
Updated 38 sec ago
AP

UNITED NATIONS: Over the past 75 years, the United Nations has sent more than 2 million peacekeepers to help countries move away from conflict, with successes from Liberia to Cambodia and major failures in former Yugoslavia and Rwanda. Today, it faces new challenges in the dozen hotspots where UN peacekeeping has operations, including more violent environments, fake news campaigns and a divided world that is preventing its ultimate goal: successfully restoring stable governments.
The organization marked the 75th anniversary of UN peacekeeping and observed the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers on Thursday with a solemn ceremony honoring the more than 4,200 peacekeepers who have died since 1948, when a historic decision was made by the UN Security Council to send military observers to the Middle East to supervise implementation of Israeli-Arab armistice agreements. For the 103 peacekeepers added to the list in 2022, medals were accepted by ambassadors from their 39 home countries.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres asked the hundreds of uniformed military officers and diplomats at the ceremony to stand for a moment of silence in their memory. And at the start of a UN Security Council meeting on peace in Africa, all those in the chamber stood in silent tribute to the fallen peacekeepers.
The secretary-general told the ceremony after laying a wreath at the Peacekeepers Memorial that what began 75 years ago “as a bold experiment” in the Mideast “is now a flagship enterprise of our organization.” For civilians caught in conflict, he said, peacekeepers are “a beacon of hope and protection.”
UN peacekeeping operations have grown dramatically. At the end of the Cold War in the early 1990s, there were 11,000 UN peacekeepers. By 2014, there were 130,000 in 16 far-flung peacekeeping operations. Today, 87,000 men and women serve in 12 conflict areas in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.
There have been two kinds of successes, UN peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix said in an interview Wednesday with The Associated Press. Those are the long list of countries that have returned to a reasonable degree of stability with the support of UN peacekeeping, including Liberia, Sierra Leone, Ivory Coast, Mozambique, Angola and Cambodia, and the countries where peacekeepers are not only monitoring but preserving cease-fires like in southern Lebanon and Cyprus.
As for failures, he pointed to the failure of UN peacekeepers to prevent the 1994 Rwanda genocide, which killed at least 800,000 ethnic Tutsis and Hutus, and the 1995 massacre of at least 8,000 mostly Muslim men and boys at Srebrenica during the war in Bosnia, Europe’s only acknowledged genocide since the Holocaust during World War II.
The UN’s reputation has also been tarnished by numerous allegations that peacekeepers charged with protecting civilians sexually abused women and children, including in Central African Republic and Congo. Another high-profile blunder was the cholera epidemic in Haiti that began in 2010 after UN peacekeepers introduced the bacteria into the country’s largest river by sewage runoff from their base.
Despite that, Richard Gowan, the International Crisis Group’s UN director, said “UN peacekeeping has a surprisingly decent track record.”
While many people understandably focus on the Rwanda and Srebrenica disasters, he said, “the UN has done a good job of tamping down crises, protecting civilians and rebuilding broken states in cases from the Suez crisis in the 1950s to Liberia in the 2000s.”
Looking ahead, the UN’s Lacroix said the major challenge peacekeeping is facing is the divided international community and especially divisions in the UN Security Council, which must approve its missions.
“The result of that is that we’re not able to achieve what I call the ultimate goal of peacekeeping — to be deployed, support a political process that moves forward, and then gradually roll down when that political process is completed,” he said. “We cannot do that because peace processes are not moving, or they’re not going fast enough.”
The result is that “we have to essentially be content with what I call the intermediate goal of peacekeeping — preserving cease-fires, protecting civilians, we protect hundreds of thousands of them … and doing our best, of course, to support political efforts wherever we can,” the undersecretary-general for peace operations said.
Lacroix pointed to other challenges peacekeepers are facing: The environment in which they are operating is more violent and dangerous and attacks are more sophisticated. Fake news and disinformation “is a massive threat to the population and the peacekeepers.” And old and new drivers of conflict — including transnational criminal activities, trafficking, drugs, weapons, the illegal exploitation of natural resources, and the impact of climate change exacerbating competition between herders and farmers — are also having an “absolutely massive influence.”
The UN needs to better address all the challenges, he said. And it needs to keep improving the impact of peacekeeping and implement its initiatives on performance, combating fake news, improving safety and security, and recruiting more women to be peacekeepers.
The Crisis Group’s Gowan told AP it’s pretty clear that the UN is “trapped” in some countries like Mali and Congo where there aren’t enough peacekeepers to halt recurring cycles of violence. Some African governments, including Mali’s, are turning to private security providers like Russia’s Wagner Group to fight insurgents, he said.
“I think we should be wary of dumping UN operations outright,” Gowan said. “We have learned the hard way in cases like Afghanistan that even heavily armed Western forces cannot impose peace. The UN’s track record may not be perfect, but nobody else is much better at building stability in turbulent states.”

Topics: United Nations (UN) Srebrenica Richard Gowan Jean-Pierre Lacroix Rwanda mali

Three UN peacekeepers killed in Mali blast
World
Three UN peacekeepers killed in Mali blast
More genocide victims buried on Srebrenica anniversary
World
More genocide victims buried on Srebrenica anniversary

Japan, UAE sign agreement to transfer defense equipment and technology

Japan, UAE sign agreement to transfer defense equipment and technology
Updated 25 May 2023
Arab News Japan

Japan, UAE sign agreement to transfer defense equipment and technology

Japan, UAE sign agreement to transfer defense equipment and technology
  • This marks the first time such an agreement with a country in the Middle East region has been made, the Foreign Ministry said in Tokyo
Updated 25 May 2023
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japan and the UAE signed an agreement in Abu Dhabi on Saturday to transfer defense equipment and technology.
This marks the first time such an agreement with a country in the Middle East region has been made, the Foreign Ministry said in Tokyo.
Isomata Akio, Ambassador of Japan to UAE and Dr. Mubarak Saeed Ghafan Al Jabri, Major General Staff of Assistant Undersecretary for Support and Defense Industries of the Ministry of Defense of the United Arab Emirates, signed the accord.
The accord establishes a legal framework for both governments to hand defense equipment and technology to be transferred for joint research, development and production and for enhancing cooperation in security and defense.
The ministry said the agreement will enter into force after the completion of the necessary procedures between the governments of the two countries.
The ministry said this accord ensures appropriate control over the defense equipment and technology transfer, especially regarding any subsequent transfer to a third party or any extra-purpose use.
“It is expected that this agreement will contribute to closer bilateral defense equipment and technology cooperation and maintaining and improving the production and technological bases for Japan’s defense industry, thereby contributing to the security of Japan,” according to the ministry.
 

Topics: Japan UAE Defense

Tokyo hosts exhibition of photographs of Arab world by Japanese diplomats
World
Tokyo hosts exhibition of photographs of Arab world by Japanese diplomats
Saudi Arabia seeks to attract Japan tourists amid global campaign
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia seeks to attract Japan tourists amid global campaign

UK government warned over focus on British-Pakistani men in tackling child sexual abuse

A joint letter sent to Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman said “inaccurate or divisive claims” undermined efforts
A joint letter sent to Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman said “inaccurate or divisive claims” undermined efforts
Updated 25 May 2023
Arab News

UK government warned over focus on British-Pakistani men in tackling child sexual abuse

A joint letter sent to Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman said “inaccurate or divisive claims” undermined efforts
  • A joint letter sent to Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman said “inaccurate or divisive claims” undermined efforts to tackle issue
Updated 25 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The British prime minister and home secretary have been warned against focusing on British-Pakistani men in policymaking to tackle child sexual abuse, The Guardian reported on Thursday.

A joint letter sent to Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman, signed by more than 60 researchers and anti-child cruelty organizations, including the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, said “inaccurate or divisive claims” undermined their efforts and actually made children less safe.

The letter urged the UK government to avoid pushing misinformed, racist and divisive rhetoric when discussing the issue.

Braverman last month said “almost all” members of so-called child-grooming gangs in the UK were “British-Pakistani males” who hold “cultural values totally at odds with British values,” despite Home Office statistics from 2020 showing white males were responsible for the majority of child sexual abuse crimes.

The letter was organized by Helen Beckett and Camille Warrington, from the Safer Young Lives Research Centre at Bedfordshire University, and Ella Cockbain, associate professor of crime science at University College London, The Guardian reported.

The signatories asked the government to take an “evidence-based” approach to tackling the issue, rather than pandering to “short-term media cycles,” and said singling out one group drew attention away from other sources of harm to children.

They said: “To this end, we urgently ask all politicians to refrain from making partial, inaccurate or divisive claims about child sexual abuse. Doing so undermines attempts to ensure policymaking is evidence-based, fair and inclusive.

“Many recent political announcements and accompanying media discussions have clearly fallen short in this regard, perpetuating misinformation, racism and division.”

They added that a narrative which focused on young, white, female victims of British-Pakistani men detracted from much-needed support for other victims including young boys and men, and those from other minority communities as well as young disabled people.

A statement from No. 10 Downing Street refused to elaborate on a statement made in April after Braverman’s comments, which said “cultural sensitivity and political correctness” had failed victims, while the Home Office refused to comment.

Topics: UK British Pakistanis sexual abuse UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Suella Braverman

Eleanor Williams has been jailed for eight-and-a-half years after falsely claiming that she was the victim of a grooming gang.
World
British woman who lied about being groomed by Asian gang sent to jail
UK rules grooming gang members can be deported to Pakistan
World
UK rules grooming gang members can be deported to Pakistan

Tokyo hosts exhibition of photographs of Arab world by Japanese diplomats

Tokyo hosts exhibition of photographs of Arab world by Japanese diplomats
Updated 25 May 2023
Arab News Japan

Tokyo hosts exhibition of photographs of Arab world by Japanese diplomats

Tokyo hosts exhibition of photographs of Arab world by Japanese diplomats
  • The exhibition – “Arabs through Japanese Diplomats’ Eyes” – was inspired by the “Japan through Diplomats’ Eyes” exhibition that celebrated its 25th-anniversary last year
  • The pictures on display reflect everyday life in the Arab world photographed by diplomats and government officials
Updated 25 May 2023
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: A photographic exhibition of Arab life and places, seen through Japanese diplomats’ eyes, was held in Tokyo on Thursday.
It was organized by the Council of Arab Ambassadors and Heads of Missions in Tokyo at the Omani Embassy as part of “Arab Week.”
The exhibition – “Arabs through Japanese Diplomats’ Eyes” – was inspired by the “Japan through Diplomats’ Eyes” exhibition that celebrated its 25th-anniversary last year. The exhibition aims to promote the charm of the Arab world among Japanese people.
The pictures on display reflect everyday life in the Arab world photographed by diplomats, government officials and their families living in the region.
“I would like to express my deep gratitude and sincere congratulations for the organization of such a wonderful culture event, consolidating the bonds of friendship and cooperation between Japan and the Arab world and shedding light on the beauty, richness and diversity of the Arab countries,” Tunisian Ambassador Mohamed Elloumi said in his welcoming remarks.
Princess Takamado agreed to be the Honorary President of the exhibition and said it represented true diplomacy: “I really cannot imagine anything better than to have respective ambassadors from both sides seeing what is so beautiful about the countries to which they are posted. The admiration of each of the other is, I think, what diplomacy is all about. And this idea rose within the mind of one of the Arab ambassadors to our country. It is a huge development, and I hope it will continue to grow and develop.”
Parliamentary Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs TAKAGI Kei expressed his belief that the photographs reflect the appeal of Arab society and its people as seen from the Japanese perspective. “I sincerely hope that more Japanese people will discover the beauty of the Arab world. We believe this exchange will strengthen the friendly relations between Japan and the Arab world,” Kei said.
Palestinian Ambassador Waleed Siam said: “This exhibition showcases the deep-rooted beauty and abundant diversity of Arab nations, further solidifying the robust ties of friendship between Japan and the Arab World. In conclusion, let us continue to fortify the bridges of friendship that will withstand the trials of time. As Churchill wisely articulated, ‘We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.’ Let’s remain committed to the giving and sharing of our rich cultures, for it is in this exchange that the true beauty of our shared existence emerges.”
Omani ambassador Dr. Mohammed Said Albusaidi, highlighted the Arab historical, civilizational and cultural ties and the strength of the connection between the Arab countries. He thanked the sub-committee for organizing the event and their efforts and Princess Takamado for her presence and participation.

Topics: Japan exhibition Arab World photograhy

Art, photography exhibitions held to celebrate Europe Day
Saudi Arabia
Art, photography exhibitions held to celebrate Europe Day
Free Canon photography workshops to continue in AlUla
Media
Free Canon photography workshops to continue in AlUla

Armenia, Azerbaijan optimistic ahead of Moscow talks

Armenia, Azerbaijan optimistic ahead of Moscow talks
Updated 25 May 2023
AFP

Armenia, Azerbaijan optimistic ahead of Moscow talks

Armenia, Azerbaijan optimistic ahead of Moscow talks
  • Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev spoke ahead of a face-to-face meeting later Thursday
  • Baku and Yerevan have been locked in a decades-long conflict for control of Azerbaijan's predominantly Armenian-populated region of Nagorno-Karabakh
Updated 25 May 2023
AFP

MOSCOW: The leaders of arch foes Armenia and Azerbaijan said ahead of talks in Moscow on Thursday, that they were advancing toward normalizing ties, following mutual recognition of territorial integrity.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev spoke ahead of a face-to-face meeting later Thursday and subsequent talks to be hosted by Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
Baku and Yerevan have been locked in a decades-long conflict for control of Azerbaijan’s predominantly Armenian-populated region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
“There is a possibility of coming to a peace agreement, considering that Armenia has formally recognized Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan,” Aliyev told the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union.
“Azerbaijan has no territorial claims to Armenia,” he added.
Pashinyan said the two countries were “making good progress in normalizing relationships, based on mutual recognition of territorial integrity.”
He said Yerevan was ready “to unblock all the transport links in the region that pass through Armenian territory.”
The Caucasus neighbors have been seeking to negotiate a peace agreement with the help of the European Union and United States.
On May 14, they agreed — at a meeting hosted in Brussels by the European Council President Charles Michel — on mutual recognition of territorial integrity.
The West’s diplomatic engagement in the Caucasus has irked traditional regional power broker Russia.
Armenia and Azerbaijan fought two wars — in 2020 and in the 1990s — for control of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Six weeks of hostilities in autumn 2020 ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire that saw Armenia cede swathes of territory it had controlled for decades.
Armenia, which has relied on Russia for military and economic support since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, has accused Moscow of failing to fulfil its peacekeeping role in Karabakh.
With Russia bogged down in Ukraine and unwilling to strain ties with Azerbaijan’s key ally Turkiye, the United States and European Union have sought to repair ties between the Caucasus rivals.

Topics: Azerbaijan Armenia Nagorno-Karabakh Moscow

EU says latest Armenia-Azerbaijan talks should build momentum for peace
World
EU says latest Armenia-Azerbaijan talks should build momentum for peace

Man arrested after car collides with Downing Street gates, not terror-related say police

Police officers work at the site where a car crashed into the front gates of Downing Street in London, Britain, May 25, 2023.
Police officers work at the site where a car crashed into the front gates of Downing Street in London, Britain, May 25, 2023.
Updated 20 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

Man arrested after car collides with Downing Street gates, not terror-related say police

Police officers work at the site where a car crashed into the front gates of Downing Street in London, Britain, May 25, 2023.
  • Police said a man was arrested Thursday at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving
  • Video footage posted on social media showed a white car with its trunk open up against the tall metal gates
Updated 20 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A car crashed into the gates on Thursday of Downing Street in central London, where the British prime minister’s home and offices are located.

No one was injured and police said they were not treating the incident as terror-related. The Metropolitan Police said they arrested a man on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving, and local officers, rather than counterterrorism detectives, were handling the investigation.

They added that enquiries were ongoing.

“A small cordon remains in place outside Downing Street after a car collided with the gates earlier this afternoon,” a Metropolitan Police Service Westminster statement said. “The incident is being dealt with by local officers in Westminster and isn’t currently being treated as terror-related,” it added.

“At around 16:20, a car collided with the gates of Downing Street on Whitehall. Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving. There are no reports of any injuries. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was in his office at the time of the crash, but according to reports he left soon after the incident.

It was not immediately clear whether the crash was deliberate. Video footage posted on social media showed a silver hatchback car heading straight for the gates at low speed across Whitehall, the main thoroughfare in London’s government district.

“I heard a bang and looked up and saw loads of police with taser guns shouting at the man,” said witness Simon Parry, 44. “A lot of police vehicles came very quickly and were very quick to evacuate the area.”

Dean Parker said the driver “didn't look distressed,” and that he looked like he “must have had some sort of episode or something.”

He continued: “It doesn't look like he tried to ram the gates off...it was a pretty slow impact, the police dealt with it pretty professionally and promptly.”

A car transporter arrived to take the vehicle away about two hours after the incident.

Officers cordoned off a wide area of London’s government district, but lifted the barriers less than two hours after the collision took place, allowing people back into Whitehall.

* With AP and AFP

Topics: Downing Street UK

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, gesturing as he answers questions by members of the Parliament of the Liaison Committee
World
UK prime minister will 'have a look' at Afghan pilot's asylum case following media report
Pressure mounts on UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with Boris Johnson set to attend COP27
World
Pressure mounts on UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with Boris Johnson set to attend COP27

Saudi Arabia, UK to boost cooperation in mining sector
Saudi Arabia, UK to boost cooperation in mining sector
Russia will not achieve military victory in Ukraine: General Mark Milley
Russia will not achieve military victory in Ukraine: General Mark Milley
US sanctions head of Wagner mercenaries in Mali
US sanctions head of Wagner mercenaries in Mali
Turkish embassy celebrates manti dish during Cuisine Week
Turkish embassy celebrates manti dish during Cuisine Week
Children in quake-hit Syria learn in buses turned classrooms
Children in quake-hit Syria learn in buses turned classrooms

