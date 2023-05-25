You are here

Saudi Arabia, UK to boost cooperation in mining sector

Saudi Arabia, UK to boost cooperation in mining sector
Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral resource Bandar Alkhorayef and UK Minister for Business and Trade Kemi Badenoch. (SPA)
Updated 25 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, UK to boost cooperation in mining sector

Saudi Arabia, UK to boost cooperation in mining sector
  • Agreement will focus on critical minerals, diversifying supply chains and helping transition to clean energy
Updated 25 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Bandar Alkhorayef, Saudi Arabia’s minister of industry and mineral resources, signed a letter of intent with Kemi Badenoch, the UK secretary of state for business and trade, to enhance cooperation in the field of critical minerals.

Critical minerals, such as copper, lithium, nickel, cobalt and rare earth elements, are essential components in many rapidly growing clean energy technologies.  

The two sides seek to commit to the joint development of supply chains of minerals essential to the worldwide transition to zero carbon neutrality, Saudi Press Agency reported.  

Alkhorayef said that this step comes within the framework of boosting bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and the UK in the industrial and mining sectors, and contributes to supporting global efforts to realize a green future. 

The Saudi minister said that the two countries want to ensure the availability of minerals required for the transition to sustainable energy. 

The letter of intent will enable both countries to diversify supply chains for critical minerals used in a variety of metal-intensive industries, such as vehicle manufacture, electricity, aviation, defense and renewable energy.

It will also enable them to coordinate through international forums, collaborate with  the private sector on mineral supply chains, and explore joint investment opportunities, as well as facilitate knowledge exchange on projects related to critical minerals.
 

Topics: minerals United Kingdom (UK)

Joint KSrelief, Jordanian charity group project targets Syrian refugees with special needs

Joint KSrelief, Jordanian charity group project targets Syrian refugees with special needs
Updated 26 May 2023
SPA

Joint KSrelief, Jordanian charity group project targets Syrian refugees with special needs

Joint KSrelief, Jordanian charity group project targets Syrian refugees with special needs
  • The project benefits people with special needs who suffer from the inability to move and lead their lives normally
Updated 26 May 2023
SPA

IRBID, Jordan: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has handed over a third batch of housing allowances to 111 Syrian refugee families in Irbid, Jordan.

Ksrelief’s aid package comes as part of a housing support project for Syrian families conducted in cooperation with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization.

Beneficiary families were selected in coordination with the local organization in Irbid.

The three-year project was launched to provide housing for Syrian refugee families in Jordan whose breadwinner or a family member is immobile and unable to lead a normal life, limiting their ability to provide an income or daily essentials for their family.

This comes within the framework of aid projects from Saudi Arabia, through its humanitarian arm KSrelief, to improve the living conditions of Syrian refugees in various regions.

 

 

Topics: King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief) Syrian refugees Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization

OIC urges cooperation to alleviate poverty

OIC urges cooperation to alleviate poverty
Updated 26 May 2023
SPA

OIC urges cooperation to alleviate poverty

OIC urges cooperation to alleviate poverty
Updated 26 May 2023
SPA

JEDDAH: The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha has called on member states to work more closely and exchange experiences to help accelerate efforts to alleviate poverty, especially in the least developed countries.

The request came during a meeting of the OIC’s Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation in Ankara, which was held on May 23-24.

Taha urged member states to actively participate in October’s OIC Ministerial Conference on Food Security and Agricultural Development, in Doha.

The conference aims to speed up the recovery process in the agricultural and food security sectors following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The recent meeting focused on several issues, including the implementation status of several COMCEC projects in trade, investment, agriculture, tourism, financial development, and poverty alleviation.

The meeting also approved the draft agenda for the 39th session of the COMCEC General Assembly in Istanbul, from Dec. 2-5.

The COMCEC follow-up committee meets annually to review the implementation status of the resolutions of the ministerial sessions on economic and trade development, and to prepare the necessary working documents for the forthcoming COMCEC ministerial sessions.

Topics: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha

Turkish embassy celebrates manti dish during Cuisine Week

Turkish embassy celebrates manti dish during Cuisine Week
Updated 25 May 2023
Rahaf Jambi

Turkish embassy celebrates manti dish during Cuisine Week

Turkish embassy celebrates manti dish during Cuisine Week
Updated 25 May 2023
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: The best of Turkish food was on display this week in Riyadh as the country’s embassy held a cooking contest as part of Turkish Cuisine Week.

The week is held every year from May 21-27 to celebrate the country’s food. This year, the ministry chose manti, traditional dumplings stuffed with lamb mince that are topped with three sauces: brown butter, caramelized tomato and garlic-yogurt.

Shaimaa Nur, the spouse of Turkish envoy Fatih Ulusoy, said the week was themed on the cuisine of Hatay, which was struck earlier this year by devastating earthquakes.

Manti are made from flour, eggs, salt, and water. The mixture is kneaded into dough, rolled thin, cut into small squares, filled with lamb, onion, parsley and salt and then folded and steamed.

Four teams went head-to-head in the embassy’s competition on Wednesday. Judges included Ambassador Ulusoy and his wife, Mayada Bader, the CEO of Culinary Arts Commission, and chefs Khulood Olagi, Diyab Tut and Gökhan Tufan, the executive chef at Radisson Blu Hotel Riyadh Diplomatic Quarter.

The event was accompanied by a buffet with more examples of the nation’s cuisine.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Turkiye

Focus on documentary photography: Saudi, French, German mentors discussed gender equality during Riyadh workshop

Focus on documentary photography: Saudi, French, German mentors discussed gender equality during Riyadh workshop
Updated 25 May 2023
Samia Hanifi

Focus on documentary photography: Saudi, French, German mentors discussed gender equality during Riyadh workshop

Focus on documentary photography: Saudi, French, German mentors discussed gender equality during Riyadh workshop
Updated 25 May 2023
Samia Hanifi

RIYADH: The embassies of Germany and France in Riyadh hosted documentary photography exhibitions in May.

The Goethe Institute, the French Embassy, and the Alliance Francaise in Saudi Arabia, in collaboration with Gharem Studio, set up a project in October 2022 called “Lens for Equality,” dedicated exclusively to documentary photography.

The genre refers to a form of photography which is used to show specific situations or environments, and also everyday events.

These photographs tend to be taken by professional photojournalists or reporters, but sometimes by amateurs.

Authorship of the genre is generally attributed to American historian Beaumont Newhall who, in March 1938, published the article “Documentary Approach to Photography.”

Artists participating took part in a 10-day workshop in which they had the opportunity to discuss and explore the theme of gender equality through their work by analyzing it from an artistic point of view.

The project was led by three mentors — Scarlett Coten from France, Susanne Kriemann from Germany and Tasneem Al-Sultan from Saudi Arabia.

The German, French and Saudi artists have had very different journeys in the world of photography.

Kriemann, a professor at Karlsruhe University of Arts and Design, said that photography is a “recording system” — a privileged means to study the human species.

Saudi American Al-Sultan is an award-winning photographer. She uses images to capture the spirit of the Middle East and its people, as well as recent changes that have transformed the region.

Coten explores the themes of gender, identity and intimacy mainly through the form of portraits.

The varied backgrounds of the three photographers added richness to the innovative workshop. The session aimed to mobilize artists and the public on a subject still new to Saudi Arabia, and promote the art of documentary photography.

Students’ photographs were exhibited in December 2022 at the Ahlam Gallery in the Al-Moussa Mall in Riyadh.

Topics: Saudi Arabia photography France Germany

Energy, climate key areas for Saudi-German collaboration, says envoy

Energy, climate key areas for Saudi-German collaboration, says envoy
Updated 25 May 2023
Lama Alhamawi

Energy, climate key areas for Saudi-German collaboration, says envoy

Energy, climate key areas for Saudi-German collaboration, says envoy
Updated 25 May 2023
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Hydrogen, energy and climate are key areas for cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Germany, Dieter Lamle, the German ambassador to the Kingdom, said.

In an interview with Arab News at the German Embassy in Riyadh on Wednesday, Lamle agreed the two countries were natural partners, and added: “Both sides know that we need each other. You (Saudi Arabia) have sun, you have oil, and you have wind. So, you have things that we are interested in, and we have technology and know-how. And this is a very good partnership.”

The ambassador expressed Germany’s interest in the success of Vision 2030.

“I think the biggest issue between Germany and Saudi Arabia at the moment is hydrogen, renewable energies,” Lamle said.

He said that Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the Saudi energy minister, recently visited Germany and had good discussions with political leaders, including Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and German companies.

More than 100 companies wanted to see the Saudi minister to discuss business between Saudi Arabia and Germany.

Scholz, in a visit to Saudi Arabia last September, told Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that Germany is ready to provide technology and know-how to the Kingdom.

The crown prince “was very happy to hear that we are willing to support Saudi Arabia in the development toward 2030,” the German envoy said.

During the interview, Lamle also highlighted the talks held between Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Jeddah on May 15.

“Well, of course, we talked about bilateral issues. We agreed on a structured dialog that is going to take place in the future on a very high level in foreign policy, security policy, climate and environment,” he said.

“These are the four pillars that we are going to put more emphasis on. And then, of course, we have our Joint Business Commission that must be a little bit revitalized; these are the next steps that we are going to have to take.”

Lamle said that the May 15 visit marked the third meeting between the foreign ministers.

He praised the “chemistry” of the visit and said that the atmosphere was very good.

Dieter recalled that on the day of the meeting the German aircraft heading to Jeddah was running late.

“Our plane was late and you can imagine how the MOFA (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) Protocol was working at that time with the preparations for the Arab League,” he said.

He praised the response of the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“They squeezed in the German visit in a very good way and then the plane came two hours late,” he said.

“What was the reaction to MOFA protocol? Saying ‘Don’t worry, just call us when you land. We are waiting for you.’

“This is the way to work,” he said.

“The chemistry of the visit. ‘Call us when you are ready, whenever you come.’”

Lamle said that the two foreign ministers discussed regional issues of common interest, including the Kingdom’s diplomatic efforts in Yemen, and developments between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

He said that Baerbock also expressed her country’s appreciation for Saudi evacuations of German nationals from Sudan, noting the high efficiency of the Saudi authorities and the success of the operations.

Topics: German Ambassador Dieter Lamle German Embassy clean energy Hydrogen Saudi Vision 2030

