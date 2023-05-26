You are here

Man United thrash Chelsea to secure Champions League return

Man United thrash Chelsea to secure Champions League return
Chelsea's goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, right, fails to save the goal from Manchester United's Marcus Rashford during the English Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, on Thursday. (AP)
AFP

Man United thrash Chelsea to secure Champions League return

Man United thrash Chelsea to secure Champions League return
  • Casemiro’s arrival from Real Madrid has been fundamental to United’s revival
  • Confirmation of a top-four finish rounds off a successful first season in charge for Ten Hag, after also ending United’s six-year trophy drought by winning the League Cup in February
AFP

MANCHESTER: Erik ten Hag said Manchester United are back where they belong after a 4-1 thrashing of Chelsea on Thursday secured a return to the Champions League next season.

Casemiro, Anthony Martial, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford were on target as the Red Devils moved up to third in the Premier League.

A miserable night summed up Chelsea’s season despite spending over £500 million ($620 million) in the transfer market as they slumped to an eighth defeat in 10 games since Frank Lampard returned as interim manager.

By contrast, confirmation of a top-four finish rounds off a successful first season in charge for Ten Hag, after also ending United’s six-year trophy drought by winning the League Cup in February.

More silverware could be to come next month should United halt Manchester City’s charge toward the treble in the FA Cup final.

But a return to Europe’s elite competition next season was one of Ten Hag’s primary aims when he took the reigns after a disastrous 2021/22 campaign when United finished sixth.

“I think (it is) a successful season but the season is not finished,” said Ten Hag.

“This club belongs in the Champions League, but this league is very strong, with many clubs competing for this position.

“It is the main objective of the season to get into the Champions League. The competition is tough, many teams with really good squads, good managers, so you are doing a good job (to qualify). For this moment it is the maximum but we want more (next season).”

Casemiro’s arrival from Real Madrid has been fundamental to United’s revival.

The 31-year-old’s class and experience shone through against a youthful Chelsea side that were punished for a lack of efficiency in both boxes.

“It was another reality day today when you look at the emphatic nature at the top end of the pitch of United compared to us,” said Lampard. “Results for Chelsea this season are not good enough.”

Mykhailo Mudryk should have netted his first Chelsea goal when the Ukrainian sliced wide a glorious chance on five minutes.

Just 60 seconds later, the visitors trailed as Casemiro was afforded a free header to turn home Christian Eriksen’s free-kick.

A positive night for United was blighted by an injury to winger Antony, who was forced off on a stretcher with an ankle injury that will make him a major doubt for the FA Cup final in 10 days’ time.

But the home side ended the game as a contest in first-half stoppage time when Casemiro’s no-look pass opened up the Chelsea defense for Jadon Sancho to square for Martial.

Ten Hag’s men should have had more goals to round off a fine night in the second period as Fernandes smashed against the bar and Eriksen somehow failed to turn in Tyrell Malacia’s cross from point-blank range.

Fernandes did finally get his goal from the penalty spot after the Portuguese midfielder was brought down by Wesley Fofana.

More calamitous Chelsea defending invited Rashford to become the first United player in a decade to score 30 goals in a season.

Fernandes pounced on Fofana’s loose pass and teed up the England international, who needed two attempts to beat Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The waste of Chelsea’s season can be summed up by the £10 million loan fee splurged on Joao Felix in January for a few months with little left to play for.

But the Portuguese international showed a glimmer of his quality with a surging run and low finish for a late consolation that denied David de Gea his 18th clean sheet of the season.

Topics: Manchester United Erik ten Hag English Premier League (EPL)

Arrest warrant issued for five people in El Salvador stadium stampede

Arrest warrant issued for five people in El Salvador stadium stampede
Updated 25 May 2023
Reuters

Arrest warrant issued for five people in El Salvador stadium stampede

Arrest warrant issued for five people in El Salvador stadium stampede
  • “Negligence in the organisation and greed, by over-selling, generated a human avalanche that caused the loss of lives,” the Prosecutor's Office said
  • A total of 12 fans died and hundreds were treated by rescue services last Saturday
Updated 25 May 2023
Reuters

SAN SALVADOR: El Salvador’s Public Prosecutor’s Office ordered the arrest of five people allegedly responsible for the weekend stampede at the Cuscatlan stadium in the country’s capital that left 12 fans dead during the second leg of the quarter-final playoffs between Alianza FC and Club Deportivo.
The Public Prosecutor’s Office has named three Alianza FC team officials, including the president, the security manager and the financial manager, as well as the general manager of Estadios Deportivos de El Salvador (EDESSA) and the person in charge of the stadium keys, who will be prosecuted for culpable homicide, culpable injury and public damage.
“Negligence in the organization and greed, by over-selling, generated a human avalanche that caused the loss of lives, as well as injuries and endangered the safety of the attendees. They will be brought before the courts in the coming days,” the Prosecutor’s Office said on Twitter on Thursday.
A total of 12 fans died and hundreds were treated by rescue services last Saturday after a stampede was reported at one of the entrances to the general sector of the Cuscatlan stadium, an event that shocked football internationally.
According to the institution’s investigations, the gates provided were not sufficient for the number of fans and the entrances were not opened early enough for an orderly and safe entry.
The organizers, having sold out the tickets available for the sporting event, decided to illegally sell tickets issued for previous matches, it added.
Reuters could not immediately contact those named or their lawyers.
Salvadoran Football Federation fined Alianza FC $30,000 and handed down a one-year stadium ban on Tuesday.
On Wednesday night, El Salvador’s football authorities ended the 2022-2023 professional league championship to focus on reinforcing security measures for the events.

Topics: El Salvador Football stampede Alianza FC police

Saudi Arabia ready to become ‘world football hub,’ says WFS director

Saudi Arabia ready to become ‘world football hub,’ says WFS director
Updated 25 May 2023
Aisha Fareed

Saudi Arabia ready to become ‘world football hub,’ says WFS director

Saudi Arabia ready to become ‘world football hub,’ says WFS director
  • Kingdom will host key decision-makers from clubs, leagues, federations, and brands associated with the sport, all working together to shape the future of football
Updated 25 May 2023
Aisha Fareed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is ready to become “the world football hub,” said Jan Alessie, co-founder and director of World Football Summit Asia on Thursday.

This came during the soft launch of the second summit, which will be held in December, gathering the global football industry in Riyadh and expecting over 1,500 representatives and stakeholders from the football ecosystem.

Becoming the epicenter of the football world, the Kingdom will host key decision-makers from clubs, leagues, federations, and brands associated with the sport, all working together to shape the future of football.

Scheduled to coincide with the FIFA Club World Cup, the WFS Asia will feature over 150 speakers, and more than 100 media representatives are expected to attend, providing extensive coverage. 

Over two action-packed days, attendees will have the opportunity to accelerate business growth through strategic networking and knowledge-sharing sessions.

The platform has reached an agreement with Saudi conglomerate Aljan & Bros Holding and its events subsidiary SAT Entertainment to host the next five editions of the summit in Riyadh. The inaugural WFS Asia took place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

“Bringing an event like the World Football Summit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia perfectly aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030,” said Mohamed bin Abdulaziz Alajlan, deputy chairman of Ajlan & Bros Holding. 

“We firmly believe in the power of sport to unite people from all corners of the globe and forge valuable commercial partnerships. Football’s unrivalled popularity has the potential to generate employment, boost corporate tourism, and create talent development opportunities for industry professionals.”

The decision to host WFS Asia in Saudi Arabia highlights the country’s growing prominence as a global sports powerhouse. The Kingdom has already secured the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup and has attracted top talent such as Cristiano Ronaldo. 

Moreover, Saudi Arabia is a major contender for hosting the 2030 FIFA World Cup. Alongside football, the Kingdom has made significant strides in other sports, including LIV, e-sports, and more. The recent success of the Qatar World Cup has also helped shine a light on the broader region’s potential in the global sports industry.

WFS Asia is garnering the support of the Saudi Ministry of Sports, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, the Saudi Professional League and the Asian Football Confederation. 

WFS Asia aims to foster growth and collaboration in the football industry with the mission to establish the summit as an annual fixture on the global football calendar.

Since its inception in 2016, WFS has successfully attracted over 22,000 attendees across 16 events and has built a global community of over 80,000 sports industry executives throughout its platforms.

WFS director visited Saudi Arabia for the first time ever, hoping it will become his second home from now on. During the soft launch, he said: “Given Saudi Arabia’s aspiration to establish itself as a leading force in global sports, it made perfect sense for World Football Summit to organize an event here, connecting key regional football stakeholders with their international counterparts.”

Topics: football Saudi Arabia

Dortmund or Bayern? Bundesliga up for grabs on final day

Dortmund or Bayern? Bundesliga up for grabs on final day
Updated 25 May 2023
AP

Dortmund or Bayern? Bundesliga up for grabs on final day

Dortmund or Bayern? Bundesliga up for grabs on final day
  • Bayern’s goal difference is better than Dortmund’s so a draw won’t be enough for Dortmund if Bayern beat Cologne
  • “We have to win once more. That’s all that counts,” Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl said
Updated 25 May 2023
AP

BERLIN: The closest Bundesliga title race for years ends on the final day of the season on Saturday when Borussia Dortmund or Bayern Munich will be crowned champion.
Dortmund lead by two points and need to beat Mainz at home to be sure of ending Bayern’s 10-year reign, while Bayern will be hoping for a Dortmund slip-up as they visit Cologne at the same time.
Bayern’s goal difference is better than Dortmund’s so a draw won’t be enough for Dortmund if Bayern beat Cologne.
“We have to win once more. That’s all that counts,” Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl said.
It would be Dortmund’s first German league title since Jürgen Klopp led the “black and yellows” to back-to-back triumphs in 2011 and 2012. Bayern have won every season since.
The fact that the Bavarian powerhouse doesn’t have the title already wrapped up means the season will be considered a failure – even if Mainz do Bayern a favor and cause an upset on Saturday.
Bayern’s total of 68 points is the lowest they had at this stage of the season since 2011, when interim coach Andries Jonker led the team to third place after Louis van Gaal was fired.
Bayern also fired their coach this season, when Julian Nagelsmann made way in March because the club felt their targets in the Champions League, German Cup and Bundesliga were in danger. Bayern were subsequently knocked out of the first two under new coach Thomas Tuchel, but he may yet salvage some lost pride if his former team Dortmund fails to beat Mainz – where he started his senior coaching career.
Dortmund’s 70 points are just one more than they managed last season, when they finished 10 behind Bayern. The story of the Bundesliga this season is one of Bayern’s decline, rather than any huge leap made by Dortmund – though the team have developed a new resilience under coach Edin Terzić.
“We’re ready to take the last step together – as a team, as a club, as a city,” Terzić said on Thursday.
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Leipzig are assured of third place regardless of their result at home to Schalke, but fourth – the last qualification spot for Europe’s premier competition – is still in contention between Union Berlin and Freiburg.
Both teams are level on points, with Union ahead by four goals’ difference. Union can book their Champions League place with a win at home over Werder Bremen, or by matching Freiburg’s result at Eintracht Frankfurt – provided Freiburg doesn’t score four goals more than Union.
It’s already a remarkable achievement for Union and Freiburg – both clubs of modest resources – to be in this position going into the final round.
EUROPA LEAGUE/EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE
One of Union or Freiburg will finish fifth and qualify for the Europa League.
Sixth-placed Bayer Leverkusen and seventh-placed Wolfsburg hope to join, depending on what happens in the German Cup final on June 3 between Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt.
Because the cup winner gets a European qualification spot, Leverkusen and Wolfsburg will be cheering for Leipzig in the final. If Leipzig successfully defends their title, they will free another Europa League qualification spot (sixth in the Bundesliga), because they have already qualified for the Champions League. If Frankfurt win, then the sixth-placed finisher goes to the Europa Conference League.
Leverkusen visit Bochum on the final day. Wolfsburg are just a point behind Leverkusen and can be confident of taking three more against already-relegated Hertha Berlin. Frankfurt, three points behind Leverkusen, have only a slim chance of finishing sixth.
FIGHTING FOR SURVIVAL
Augsburg, Stuttgart, Bochum and Schalke are all still playing for survival on the final day. The bottom two are relegated and the team that finish above them goes into a two-leg relegation-promotion playoff against the second division’s third-placed finisher to see which play in the Bundesliga next season.
All of the final round’s matches are played at the same time on Saturday.

Topics: Bundesliga Bayern Munich Borussia Dortmund

Four detained for alleged hate crime against Vinicius freed on bail

Four detained for alleged hate crime against Vinicius freed on bail
Updated 25 May 2023
Reuters

Four detained for alleged hate crime against Vinicius freed on bail

Four detained for alleged hate crime against Vinicius freed on bail
  • The court said the four suspects are banned from approaching the Real Madrid training grounds
Updated 25 May 2023
Reuters

MADRID, May 25 : Four men detained in Spain earlier this week over a suspected hate crime in the hanging of a black effigy of Brazilian football star Vinicius Jr from a bridge have been released on bail, a Madrid court said on Thursday.
The men, who are also being investigated for an offense against Vinicius’ moral integrity, have been banned from approaching and communicating with the Real Madrid winger pending further investigation, a court statement said.
The inquiry was opened after an inflatable black effigy dressed in the No. 20 jersey of Vinicius Jr was hung from a bridge in front of Real Madrid’s training grounds before a match against Atletico Madrid in January.
Alongside it was a large red and white banner — the colors of Atletico — that read “Madrid hates Real”.
Three of the arrested men were members of “a radical group of fans of a Madrid club” who were previously flagged during matches as “high risk”, according to police.
The court said the four suspects are also banned from approaching the Real Madrid training grounds.
They will not be allowed within 1,000 meters of the Santiago Bernabeu and Civitas Metropolitano stadiums, nor any LaLiga stadium during football matches.
Vinicius Jr has been in the spotlight since Sunday when racist chants were hurled at him at Valencia’s Mestalla stadium.
His complaints about Spain and LaLiga not doing enough to fight racism have sparked a worldwide wave of support and a national debate in Spain.

Topics: football Vinicius Junior La Liga

As first season with Al-Nassr draws to a close, Cristiano Ronaldo reiterates support for rising Saudi football

As first season with Al-Nassr draws to a close, Cristiano Ronaldo reiterates support for rising Saudi football
Updated 25 May 2023
John Duerden

As first season with Al-Nassr draws to a close, Cristiano Ronaldo reiterates support for rising Saudi football

As first season with Al-Nassr draws to a close, Cristiano Ronaldo reiterates support for rising Saudi football
  • It is not the first time that the Portuguese star has claimed Roshn Saudi League can be one of the world’s top five
Updated 25 May 2023
John Duerden

Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines on and off the pitch on Tuesday. Firstly, he scored a spectacular goal that proved to be the decisive strike in a dramatic come-from-behind 3-2 win over Al-Shabab that kept his team three points behind Al-Ittihad, and their title dreams alive.

It was the kind of goal that fans in Spain, Italy, England and Portugal have cheered for years and one that will rank alongside the many hundreds the 38-year-old has scored in an illustrious career, and surely the best of the 14 netted so far in the yellow of Al-Nassr.

Secondly, not much more than 30 minutes later, he gave a short interview that followed his goal, to be talked about around the world.

“We are much better and the Saudi league is getting better and the next year will be even better,” he told Saudi Arabian sports channel SSC. “Step-by-step I think this league will be among the top five leagues in the world, but they need time, players and infrastructure. But I believe that this country has amazing potential, they have amazing people and the league will be great in my opinion.”

It was not the first time that Ronaldo has made such comments after arriving in the country in January. During his first international break with Portugal in March, he said something similar for a foreign audience. The reaction was one of disbelief in Europe and the comments were dismissed. This time he was talking to a domestic audience and the message is the same. He means what he is saying.

He did stress potential and point out the need for three things — players, infrastructure and time.

The presence of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will help with the first. It is very likely that there will be an influx of top-class foreign talents coming into the Roshn Saudi League this summer. This is partly because Ronaldo, one of the best in the history of the game, is already there. When Lionel Messi was linked with a move to Al-Hilal recently, the possibility of the Argentine in Saudi Arabia was taken seriously because Ronaldo is already there. Whether the seven-time Ballon D’Or winner comes or not, the league is now seen as a place where the very best can go and play.

More players will come and with Ronaldo present, there has to be a certain commitment and mentality from the foreign imports. The likes of Carlos Tevez not only saw a move to China as a holiday, but openly said that was the case. Ronaldo sets such high standards for himself and others that he can’t help but make a difference and other clubs will, or should, demand similar levels of dedication from their new signings. The star has shown that, regardless of talent, there can be no excuse for anything less than 100 percent at all times.

Ronaldo can be seen talking to team-mates, cajoling and encouraging and sometimes expressing his frustration when the right pass or move is not made. Yet his greatest ire is directed toward himself. When he misses a chance, heads over or is dispossessed, his annoyance is there for all to see.

Here is a player who is as good as he can possibly be. His Al-Nassr team-mates must have found training a different experience in the past few months. There have been hundreds, thousands, of foreign players, in Saudi Arabia over the years but few, if any, have shown such dedication and professionalism. Such is his commitment, you can be sure that he means what he says.

So more of the same from other top-class foreigners can only improve standards in training, preparation and games. And then, as Ronaldo mentioned, comes the infrastructure. This is an ongoing project but there are an increasing number of top-class stadiums and training facilities are also improving. There is no point signing world-famous players and developing domestic talent and then providing substandard facilities. 

If the players and infrastructure improve, the third element is time. In football, this is something that has often been in short supply around the world and the lifespan of coaches at Saudi Arabian is not a long one. Off the field however, there is longer-term planning, strategy and enough patience for change to come.

In some ways, it does not matter if the Roshn Saudi League becomes one of the top five in the world.

The journey and ambition is more important than the destination and the crucial point is that the league and all in Saudi Arabian football aim to never be satisfied, to seek to constantly improve and keep developing. So far, Ronaldo is playing his part but there is more to come.

Topics: football Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr Roshn Saudi League Saudi Arabia

