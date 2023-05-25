You are here

  • Home
  • Dortmund or Bayern? Bundesliga up for grabs on final day

Dortmund or Bayern? Bundesliga up for grabs on final day

Dortmund or Bayern? Bundesliga up for grabs on final day
Borussia Dortmund players celebrate after their Bundesliga match against FC Augsburg at WWK Arena, Augsburg on May 21, 2023. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b7eh2

Updated 11 sec ago
AP

Dortmund or Bayern? Bundesliga up for grabs on final day

Dortmund or Bayern? Bundesliga up for grabs on final day
  • Bayern’s goal difference is better than Dortmund’s so a draw won’t be enough for Dortmund if Bayern beat Cologne
  • “We have to win once more. That’s all that counts,” Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl said
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

BERLIN: The closest Bundesliga title race for years ends on the final day of the season on Saturday when Borussia Dortmund or Bayern Munich will be crowned champion.
Dortmund lead by two points and need to beat Mainz at home to be sure of ending Bayern’s 10-year reign, while Bayern will be hoping for a Dortmund slip-up as they visit Cologne at the same time.
Bayern’s goal difference is better than Dortmund’s so a draw won’t be enough for Dortmund if Bayern beat Cologne.
“We have to win once more. That’s all that counts,” Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl said.
It would be Dortmund’s first German league title since Jürgen Klopp led the “black and yellows” to back-to-back triumphs in 2011 and 2012. Bayern have won every season since.
The fact that the Bavarian powerhouse doesn’t have the title already wrapped up means the season will be considered a failure – even if Mainz do Bayern a favor and cause an upset on Saturday.
Bayern’s total of 68 points is the lowest they had at this stage of the season since 2011, when interim coach Andries Jonker led the team to third place after Louis van Gaal was fired.
Bayern also fired their coach this season, when Julian Nagelsmann made way in March because the club felt their targets in the Champions League, German Cup and Bundesliga were in danger. Bayern were subsequently knocked out of the first two under new coach Thomas Tuchel, but he may yet salvage some lost pride if his former team Dortmund fails to beat Mainz – where he started his senior coaching career.
Dortmund’s 70 points are just one more than they managed last season, when they finished 10 behind Bayern. The story of the Bundesliga this season is one of Bayern’s decline, rather than any huge leap made by Dortmund – though the team have developed a new resilience under coach Edin Terzić.
“We’re ready to take the last step together – as a team, as a club, as a city,” Terzić said on Thursday.
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Leipzig are assured of third place regardless of their result at home to Schalke, but fourth – the last qualification spot for Europe’s premier competition – is still in contention between Union Berlin and Freiburg.
Both teams are level on points, with Union ahead by four goals’ difference. Union can book their Champions League place with a win at home over Werder Bremen, or by matching Freiburg’s result at Eintracht Frankfurt – provided Freiburg doesn’t score four goals more than Union.
It’s already a remarkable achievement for Union and Freiburg – both clubs of modest resources – to be in this position going into the final round.
EUROPA LEAGUE/EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE
One of Union or Freiburg will finish fifth and qualify for the Europa League.
Sixth-placed Bayer Leverkusen and seventh-placed Wolfsburg hope to join, depending on what happens in the German Cup final on June 3 between Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt.
Because the cup winner gets a European qualification spot, Leverkusen and Wolfsburg will be cheering for Leipzig in the final. If Leipzig successfully defends their title, they will free another Europa League qualification spot (sixth in the Bundesliga), because they have already qualified for the Champions League. If Frankfurt win, then the sixth-placed finisher goes to the Europa Conference League.
Leverkusen visit Bochum on the final day. Wolfsburg are just a point behind Leverkusen and can be confident of taking three more against already-relegated Hertha Berlin. Frankfurt, three points behind Leverkusen, have only a slim chance of finishing sixth.
FIGHTING FOR SURVIVAL
Augsburg, Stuttgart, Bochum and Schalke are all still playing for survival on the final day. The bottom two are relegated and the team that finish above them goes into a two-leg relegation-promotion playoff against the second division’s third-placed finisher to see which play in the Bundesliga next season.
All of the final round’s matches are played at the same time on Saturday.

Topics: Bundesliga Bayern Munich Borussia Dortmund

Related

Bellingham blow for Bundesliga title-chasers Dortmund
Football
Bellingham blow for Bundesliga title-chasers Dortmund
Bayern Munich lose, Hertha Berlin relegated from Bundesliga
Football
Bayern Munich lose, Hertha Berlin relegated from Bundesliga

Four detained for alleged hate crime against Vinicius freed on bail

Four detained for alleged hate crime against Vinicius freed on bail
Updated 25 May 2023
Reuters

Four detained for alleged hate crime against Vinicius freed on bail

Four detained for alleged hate crime against Vinicius freed on bail
  • The court said the four suspects are banned from approaching the Real Madrid training grounds
Updated 25 May 2023
Reuters

MADRID, May 25 : Four men detained in Spain earlier this week over a suspected hate crime in the hanging of a black effigy of Brazilian football star Vinicius Jr from a bridge have been released on bail, a Madrid court said on Thursday.
The men, who are also being investigated for an offense against Vinicius’ moral integrity, have been banned from approaching and communicating with the Real Madrid winger pending further investigation, a court statement said.
The inquiry was opened after an inflatable black effigy dressed in the No. 20 jersey of Vinicius Jr was hung from a bridge in front of Real Madrid’s training grounds before a match against Atletico Madrid in January.
Alongside it was a large red and white banner — the colors of Atletico — that read “Madrid hates Real”.
Three of the arrested men were members of “a radical group of fans of a Madrid club” who were previously flagged during matches as “high risk”, according to police.
The court said the four suspects are also banned from approaching the Real Madrid training grounds.
They will not be allowed within 1,000 meters of the Santiago Bernabeu and Civitas Metropolitano stadiums, nor any LaLiga stadium during football matches.
Vinicius Jr has been in the spotlight since Sunday when racist chants were hurled at him at Valencia’s Mestalla stadium.
His complaints about Spain and LaLiga not doing enough to fight racism have sparked a worldwide wave of support and a national debate in Spain.

Topics: football Vinicius Junior La Liga

Related

Rodrygo scores late as Real Madrid beat Rayo amid tributes to Vinicius Junior
Football
Rodrygo scores late as Real Madrid beat Rayo amid tributes to Vinicius Junior
Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident
Football
Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

As first season with Al-Nassr draws to a close, Cristiano Ronaldo reiterates support for rising Saudi football

As first season with Al-Nassr draws to a close, Cristiano Ronaldo reiterates support for rising Saudi football
Updated 25 May 2023
John Duerden

As first season with Al-Nassr draws to a close, Cristiano Ronaldo reiterates support for rising Saudi football

As first season with Al-Nassr draws to a close, Cristiano Ronaldo reiterates support for rising Saudi football
  • It is not the first time that the Portuguese star has claimed Roshn Saudi League can be one of the world’s top five
Updated 25 May 2023
John Duerden

Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines on and off the pitch on Tuesday. Firstly, he scored a spectacular goal that proved to be the decisive strike in a dramatic come-from-behind 3-2 win over Al-Shabab that kept his team three points behind Al-Ittihad, and their title dreams alive.

It was the kind of goal that fans in Spain, Italy, England and Portugal have cheered for years and one that will rank alongside the many hundreds the 38-year-old has scored in an illustrious career, and surely the best of the 14 netted so far in the yellow of Al-Nassr.

Secondly, not much more than 30 minutes later, he gave a short interview that followed his goal, to be talked about around the world.

“We are much better and the Saudi league is getting better and the next year will be even better,” he told Saudi Arabian sports channel SSC. “Step-by-step I think this league will be among the top five leagues in the world, but they need time, players and infrastructure. But I believe that this country has amazing potential, they have amazing people and the league will be great in my opinion.”

It was not the first time that Ronaldo has made such comments after arriving in the country in January. During his first international break with Portugal in March, he said something similar for a foreign audience. The reaction was one of disbelief in Europe and the comments were dismissed. This time he was talking to a domestic audience and the message is the same. He means what he is saying.

He did stress potential and point out the need for three things — players, infrastructure and time.

The presence of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will help with the first. It is very likely that there will be an influx of top-class foreign talents coming into the Roshn Saudi League this summer. This is partly because Ronaldo, one of the best in the history of the game, is already there. When Lionel Messi was linked with a move to Al-Hilal recently, the possibility of the Argentine in Saudi Arabia was taken seriously because Ronaldo is already there. Whether the seven-time Ballon D’Or winner comes or not, the league is now seen as a place where the very best can go and play.

More players will come and with Ronaldo present, there has to be a certain commitment and mentality from the foreign imports. The likes of Carlos Tevez not only saw a move to China as a holiday, but openly said that was the case. Ronaldo sets such high standards for himself and others that he can’t help but make a difference and other clubs will, or should, demand similar levels of dedication from their new signings. The star has shown that, regardless of talent, there can be no excuse for anything less than 100 percent at all times.

Ronaldo can be seen talking to team-mates, cajoling and encouraging and sometimes expressing his frustration when the right pass or move is not made. Yet his greatest ire is directed toward himself. When he misses a chance, heads over or is dispossessed, his annoyance is there for all to see.

Here is a player who is as good as he can possibly be. His Al-Nassr team-mates must have found training a different experience in the past few months. There have been hundreds, thousands, of foreign players, in Saudi Arabia over the years but few, if any, have shown such dedication and professionalism. Such is his commitment, you can be sure that he means what he says.

So more of the same from other top-class foreigners can only improve standards in training, preparation and games. And then, as Ronaldo mentioned, comes the infrastructure. This is an ongoing project but there are an increasing number of top-class stadiums and training facilities are also improving. There is no point signing world-famous players and developing domestic talent and then providing substandard facilities. 

If the players and infrastructure improve, the third element is time. In football, this is something that has often been in short supply around the world and the lifespan of coaches at Saudi Arabian is not a long one. Off the field however, there is longer-term planning, strategy and enough patience for change to come.

In some ways, it does not matter if the Roshn Saudi League becomes one of the top five in the world.

The journey and ambition is more important than the destination and the crucial point is that the league and all in Saudi Arabian football aim to never be satisfied, to seek to constantly improve and keep developing. So far, Ronaldo is playing his part but there is more to come.

Topics: football Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr Roshn Saudi League Saudi Arabia

Related

Cristiano Ronaldo saved his best goal since arriving in Saudi Arabia for when Al-Nassr needed it most on Tuesday
Sport
Ronaldo magic rescues Al-Nassr and keeps title race alive
With Cristiano Ronaldo inspiring Al-Nassr to a 2-0 win at Al-Tai, the gap at the top is now three points with three to play.
Sport
Ronaldo and Al-Hilal peg back Al-Ittihad on a dramatic day to keep title hunt alive

Iniesta says he’s leaving Japanese club Vissel Kobe but wants to keep playing

Iniesta says he’s leaving Japanese club Vissel Kobe but wants to keep playing
Updated 25 May 2023
AP

Iniesta says he’s leaving Japanese club Vissel Kobe but wants to keep playing

Iniesta says he’s leaving Japanese club Vissel Kobe but wants to keep playing
  • Iniesta made the announcement at a club news conference in the western city of Kobe
  • He indicated he planned to keep playing but did not say where
Updated 25 May 2023
AP

KOBE: Andres Iniesta, who won the World Cup with Spain in 2010, and four Champions League titles and nine La Liga championships with Barcelona, is leaving Japanese club Vissel Kobe.
Iniesta brushed back tears Thursday as he announced he was leaving and indicated he planned to keep playing, but did not say where.
Asked where he might play, he replied: “I don't know.”
After finishing his long tenure at Barcelona, the midfielder joined the Japanese club in 2018 on a three-year deal, and prolonged his stay with a two-year extension. News reports indicate he wants more playing time as a reason for leaving.
Iniesta just turned 39 and made the announcement at a club news conference in the western city of Kobe.
It was Iniesta who scored the winning goal in extra time in the 116th minute of the 2010 World Cup in a 1-0 victory over the Netherlands for Spain’s only World Cup title.

Topics: football Andres Iniesta Vissel Kobe

Related

Iniesta on target as Vissel Kobe advance into Asian Champions League quarters
Sport
Iniesta on target as Vissel Kobe advance into Asian Champions League quarters
A new Barca era is starting after Busquets — Xavi
Football
A new Barca era is starting after Busquets — Xavi

Rodrygo scores late as Real Madrid beat Rayo amid tributes to Vinicius Junior

Rodrygo scores late as Real Madrid beat Rayo amid tributes to Vinicius Junior
Updated 25 May 2023
AP

Rodrygo scores late as Real Madrid beat Rayo amid tributes to Vinicius Junior

Rodrygo scores late as Real Madrid beat Rayo amid tributes to Vinicius Junior
  • A huge banner was displayed behind one of the goals with the words “We are all Vinicius. Enough is enough”
  • The victory moved Madrid to second place ahead of Atletico Madrid, who drew 3-3 at Espanyol
Updated 25 May 2023
AP

MADRID: Rodrygo scored an 89th-minute winner as Real Madrid defeated Rayo Vallecano 2-1 in a Spanish league match marked by tributes to Madrid forward Vinicius Junior on Wednesday.

It was Madrid’s first game since the latest case of racial abuse against Vinicius, who considered leaving the field Sunday after being insulted by Valencia fans.

Rodrygo celebrated by raising his right fist above his head in a stance against racism. He dedicated the goal to his Brazil teammate.

“We’ve gone through a lot together because we both left Brazil at a very young age,” Rodrygo said. “We came to this great club and won everything, and it’s very sad to have to go through this situation. I wanted to salute Vini, he knows that I’m always by his side. We will keep fighting against racism.”

Madrid’s players came to the field wearing Vinicius’ No. 20 jersey, and a huge banner was displayed behind one of the goals with the words “We are all Vinicius. Enough is enough.”

Vinicius did not play because of a minor knee problem. Wearing street clothes, he came out briefly before the match to salute the fans and his teammates.

Karim Benzema opened the scoring at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in the 31st, with the visitors equalizing with Raúl de Tomás in the 84th.

The victory moved Madrid to second place ahead of Atletico Madrid, who drew 3-3 at Espanyol. Madrid hadn’t won in two matches in all competitions, having been eliminated by Manchester City in the semifinals of the Champions League.

Rayo, who have lost three in a row, stayed in 11th place.

Espanyol scored three times in 15 minutes in the second half to rally from three goals down and earn the home draw against Atletico.

The result kept Espanyol second-to-last and in the relegation zone, three points from safety entering the final two rounds.

Getafe moved out of the bottom three with a 1-0 win at sixth-place Real Betis, with Omar Alderete scoring a 68th-minute winner to take the Madrid club to 16th place.

Getafe have the same 38 points as 17th-place Cadiz, who lost 2-0 at Villarreal. Valladolid, the first team inside the relegation zone, also has 38 points following its 3-1 win against champion Barcelona on Tuesday.

Villarreal kept alive its chances to catching fourth-place Real Sociedad for the final Champions League place. It stayed five points behind the Basque Country club.

The win over Espanyol would have secured Atletico second place. Antoine Griezmann scored one of the goals for Diego Simeone’s team.

Last-place Elche, already relegated, drew 1-1 with ninth-place Sevilla at home.

Topics: Rodrygo real madrid Rayo Vallecano

Related

Rodrygo fires Real Madrid to Copa del Rey triumph over Osasuna
Football
Rodrygo fires Real Madrid to Copa del Rey triumph over Osasuna
Valencia slam ‘disproportionate’ punishment after racial abuse against Vinícius Júnior
Football
Valencia slam ‘disproportionate’ punishment after racial abuse against Vinícius Júnior

Ten Hag: Man United owners need right strategy as club eyes Champions League return

Ten Hag: Man United owners need right strategy as club eyes Champions League return
Updated 25 May 2023
AP

Ten Hag: Man United owners need right strategy as club eyes Champions League return

Ten Hag: Man United owners need right strategy as club eyes Champions League return
  • United have been through turbulence of their own since former manager Alex Ferguson retired in 2013
  • A return to the Champions League was widely regarded as the minimum requirement in Ten Hag’s first year
Updated 25 May 2023
AP

MANCHESTER, England: Erik ten Hag is on the brink of securing a return to the Champions League in his first year in charge of Manchester United.

By the time his second season gets underway, the Premier League club could have new owners and an influx of money to support his mission to restore it to its former glories.

Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe are both bidding to buy out United owners the Glazer family, with fans hoping that will bring newfound wealth to sign some of the world’s best players.

United’s opponent on Thursday, however, stands as proof that spending power doesn’t automatically bring success.

“You have to do the right things,” Ten Hag said ahead of the game against Chelsea at Old Trafford. “You can have money, but you have to do it and spend it in a smart way and you need to have a strategy behind it. Otherwise the money doesn’t work.”

It certainly hasn’t worked out for Chelsea in its first year under new owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital. A shambolic season has left the 2021 European champions in the bottom half of the table despite spending around $630 million on new signings.

Two managers have also departed in Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter. Mauricio Pochettino is expected to be appointed its next full-time coach.

“It’s hard in the modern world because everything’s very reactionary,” interim manager Frank Lampard said Wednesday. “If you want to go in a certain direction and you don’t get any joy for a while, people react to that. For Chelsea it has to be a longer picture than that to get us a bit more of a process. People have to stick with that along the way.”

United have been through turbulence of their own since former manager Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

Having been a Champions League mainstay under Ferguson, the club has repeatedly failed to qualify for it over the past decade.

United finished sixth last season, the fifth time since 2013 that they have fallen outside of the top four.

A return to the Champions League was widely regarded as the minimum requirement in Ten Hag’s first year.

He can secure that if his team picks up one point from its final two games, both at home, against Chelsea and then Fulham on Sunday.

Having got to this stage, it would take a remarkable collapse to miss out on a place in the top four now and hand the final Champions League qualifying position to archrival Liverpool.

“We want to win the game, play dominant football and get the job done,” the Dutch manager said Wednesday.

A return to European soccer’s elite competition is vital in United’s long-term plans to challenge Manchester City’s supremacy in the Premier League.

Ten Hag’s first job was to reinstate the 20-time league champions among English soccer’s elite and a place in the top four will be confirmation of that. It will not only be good for United’s reputation but also bring them much-needed revenue from prize money and commercial deals. In prize money alone, United would miss out on an estimated $48 million without the Champions League.

For Ten Hag, extra revenue should help to fund his recruitment plans, even before a proposed takeover, with a prolific striker his priority.

The ability to offer Champions League soccer to prospective targets should also strengthen United’s hand in transfer negotiations.

Harry Kane, for instance, will not be playing in next season’s competition if he remains at Tottenham.

“I want to have players with the right personalities who are outstanding and contribute on the highest levels,” Ten Hag said. “That is what we want and what we have to work for.”

United were in disarray when he was hired last year. They fired club icon Ole Gunnar Solskjaer midway through the season and replaced him with interim manager Ralf Rangnick, who also failed to guide United to a top four finish.

Ten Hag has already lifted his first trophy by winning the League Cup and has also advanced to the final of the FA Cup against Manchester City on June 3.

But securing a place in the Champions League could ultimately determine the success of the season.

“We want to compete with the best and be in the Champions League,” Ten Hag said. “In the Premier League, you have to be one of the first four. That’s not easy, many are competing for it, many think they should (be in it).

“We are in a project. We want to go back and win trophies. We win one trophy, but we want more trophies, (to) compete with the best. We are still in a journey but we think we are in the right direction. It can always be better because good is not good enough.”

Topics: Erik ten Hag Man United

Related

Milking it: United manager Ten Hag defends decisions
Football
Milking it: United manager Ten Hag defends decisions
Fernandes’ role is safe, Man United manager Ten Hag says
Football
Fernandes’ role is safe, Man United manager Ten Hag says

follow us

Latest updates

Dortmund or Bayern? Bundesliga up for grabs on final day
Dortmund or Bayern? Bundesliga up for grabs on final day
Oil Updates — crude slips as Russia downplays additional OPEC+ output cuts
Oil Updates — crude slips as Russia downplays additional OPEC+ output cuts
Swedish appeals court upholds life sentence in Russia espionage case
Swedish appeals court upholds life sentence in Russia espionage case
3 possible mass graves identified in former Palestinian village
3 possible mass graves identified in former Palestinian village
Saudi Arabia seeks to attract Japan tourists amid global campaign
Saudi Arabia seeks to attract Japan tourists amid global campaign

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.