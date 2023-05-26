You are here

Hezbollah chief calls on Lebanon’s central bank governor to resign amid mounting legal troubles

Hassan Nasrallah’s remarks, who is chief of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group, were the first time he called for Riad Salameh’s resignation. (Reuters)
Updated 26 May 2023
AP

  • Hassan Nasrallah: Riad Salameh should either step down or be stripped of his responsibilities
  • France, Germany and Luxembourg are investigating Salameh and his associates over alleged financial crimes
BEIRUT: The chief of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group on Friday called on the country’s central bank governor to resign amid mounting legal troubles.
The governor, Riad Salameh, should either step down or be stripped of his responsibilities, Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Iran-backed Hezbollah, said in a televised speech commemorating the Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000.
On Wednesday, Salameh was questioned by a Lebanese judge and his Lebanese and French passports were confiscated, following an arrest warrant from France over corruption charges. He is a dual citizen.
The development effectively prevents Salameh from traveling abroad. Lebanon does not extradite its citizens to foreign countries or international tribunals.
“In Hezbollah, we believe that there are two options. The first is for the governor to step down of his own volition,” Nasrallah said. The second, he said, is for the judiciary to take legal steps against Salameh and relieve from his post.
Nasrallah’s remarks were the first time he called for Salameh’s resignation. A number of government officials have made similar calls but a Monday meeting of the Cabinet did not come up with a formal decision.
France, Germany and Luxembourg are investigating Salameh and his associates over myriad alleged financial crimes, including illicit enrichment and laundering of $330 million. A French investigative judge on May 16 issued an international arrest warrant, followed by an Interpol red notice, for the 72-year-old Salameh after he failed to show up in Paris for questioning.
Once seen as the guardian of Lebanon’s financial stability, Salameh is now widely blamed for an economic meltdown that began in 2019. The Lebanese pound has since plummeted in value and wiped out much of the savings of ordinary Lebanese, plunging an estimated three-quarters of the population into poverty.
Salameh, who is also under investigation in Lebanon, has repeatedly denied all corruption allegations, saying he made his wealth from his years working as an investment banker at Merrill Lynch, inherited properties, and investments. He said he would only resign if convicted of a crime. He also said last week he plans to appeal the Interpol red notice.
Salameh has held his post for almost 30 years, but says he intends to step down after his current term ends in July.

Topics: Lebanon Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah Riad Salameh

Saudi Arabia and US note improved respect for Sudan ceasefire agreement – statement

Updated 40 min ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia and US note improved respect for Sudan ceasefire agreement – statement

  • Previous breaches appear to have ceased, statement reads
The situation in Sudan has improved since Wednesday, May 24 when there had been serious breaches of the ceasefire, the Saudi foreign ministry said in a joint statement with the US released via Twitter on Friday.

“In their capacity as facilitators, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America noted improved respect for the Agreement on a Short-Term Ceasefire and Humanitarian Arrangements in #Sudan on May 25,” the statement reads.

Both sides agreed to the ceasefire signed on May 20, 2023, following talks in Jeddah but in the days that followed there was a succession of violent clashes – with gunfire echoing through Sudan’s capital on Tuesday.

But on Wednesday the Saudi foreign ministry said they and the US facilitators were concerned that neither side had observed its commitment “not to seek military advantage during the 48-hour period after the agreement was signed.”

Friday’s statement went on to explain that “Although there was observed use of military aircraft and isolated gunfire in Khartoum, the situation improved from May 24 when the ceasefire monitoring mechanism detected significant breaches of the Agreement.”

The breaches included the “observed use of artillery and military aircraft and drones,” the statement added, explaining there had been “credible reports of airstrikes, sustained fighting in the heart of the Khartoum Industrial Area,” adding that there had also been clashes in Zalingei, Darfur.

The statement explained that following the serious violations of May 24 both the US and Saudi representatives told the warring parties that the lives of civilians were being placed at risk by the breaches that were also obstructing humanitarian assistance.

The US and Saudi Arabia went on to say they had cautioned both sides against committing further violations and to respect the ceasefire “which they did.”

The statement goes on to explain that on May 25, “humanitarian actors delivered some urgently needed medical supplies to several locations in Sudan.”

Maitenance crews were also able to carry out essential repair work to restore telecommunications services in Khartoum and other areas of Sudan.

“The facilitators urge the parties to carry forward the positive progress of May 25 for the remainder of the short-term ceasefire and uphold their commitments under the May 11 Declaration of Commitment to Protect the Civilians of Sudan,” the statement added. 

And it appealed to both sides to “put the needs of the Sudanese people first and abide by the terms they agreed to just a few days ago.”

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States implore the parties to adhere to their obligations under the ceasefire agreement and take the steps necessary to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance and restoration of essential services,” the statement concluded.

 

Topics: Sudan conflict Sudan Saudi Arabia US

Oman says prisoner swap between Belgium and Iran is underway

Updated 59 min 31 sec ago
AP

Oman says prisoner swap between Belgium and Iran is underway

  • Iran has been wanting Belgium to return a diplomat convicted of planning a bombing in France, while Belgium has been seeking the release of an aid worker held by Iran
DUBAI: Belgium and Iran conducted a prisoner exchange Friday in Oman, with officials saying Tehran released a Belgian aid worker in exchange for an Iranian diplomat convicted of attempting to bomb a meeting of exiles in France.
The initial announcement by Oman’s Foreign Ministry did not identify the prisoners being swapped.
However, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said in a statement that the aid worker, Olivier Vandecasteele, had been freed. Iranian state television later said, in an on-screen graphic, that the diplomat would be freed.
“Informed sources report the release of Assadollah Assadi, an Iranian diplomat detained in Belgium,” Iranian state TV said. “Further details will be announced.”
Oman’s foreign ministry said that “those released were transferred from Tehran and Brussels to Muscat today, Friday, in preparation for their return to their countries.” It added that “the sultanate of Oman appreciated the high positive spirit that prevailed in the talks in Muscat between the Iranian and Belgian sides, and their keenness to settle this humanitarian issue.”
De Croo said Vandecasteele was transferred to Oman on Thursday night. He was received by a team of Belgian diplomats and military officials, then was assessed by doctors.
“Olivier spent 455 days in prison in Tehran. In unbearable conditions. Innocent,” De Croo wrote. “Olivier Vandecasteele’s return to Belgium is a relief. A relief for his family, friends and colleagues.”
Oman has long served as an interlocutor for the West with Iran.
In January, Iran sentenced Vandecasteele to a lengthy prison term and 74 lashes after convicting him of espionage in a closed-door trial. He also was fined $1 million.
In 2021, Belgium convicted an Iranian diplomat, Assadollah Assadi, of masterminding a thwarted bomb attack against an exiled Iranian opposition group in France and sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Iran has detained a number of foreigners and dual nationals over the years, accusing them of espionage or other state security offenses and sentencing them following secretive trials in which rights groups say they have been denied due process.
Critics have repeatedly accused Iran of using such prisoners as bargaining chips with the West.
Iran, facing Western sanctions over its rapidly advancing nuclear program, has faced protests in recent months and economic strain. Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq was already scheduled to visit Tehran this weekend before the announced prisoner swap.

Topics: Oman Iran Belgium

Israeli military: Palestinian man killed after alleged stabbing attempt in West Bank settlement

Updated 26 May 2023
AP

Israeli military: Palestinian man killed after alleged stabbing attempt in West Bank settlement

  • Man tried to stab a resident in the Tene Omarim settlement and was shot by an armed civilian
  • The settlement is located near Hebron, a flashpoint city in the southern West Bank
JERUSALEM: A Palestinian man was shot and killed on Friday after infiltrating a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli army said.
In a statement, the military said the man tried to stab a resident in the Tene Omarim settlement and was shot by an armed civilian. It said the infiltration had set off an alarm and soldiers were scanning the area.
The Palestinian Health ministry confirmed the death but gave no further details.
The settlement is located near Hebron, a flashpoint city in the southern West Bank that is a frequent site of friction between Palestinian residents and Jewish settlers.
The incident occurred as Jews were celebrating Shavuot, a festival marking the day that Jews believe the Torah was given to Moses on Mount Sinai in Egypt.
It was the latest in more than a year-long spate of violence in the West Bank. During that time, Israel has expanded near-nightly military raids throughout the area in response to an increase in Palestinian attacks.
At least 113 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and east Jerusalem this year, with nearly half of them members of armed militant groups, according to an Associated Press tally. But stone-throwing youths and people uninvolved in violence have also been killed. The Israeli army said the number of Palestinian militants killed is much higher.
Meanwhile, Palestinian attacks on Israeli targets in those areas have killed 20 people.
Israel captured the West Bank and east Jerusalem, along with the Gaza Strip, in the 1967 Mideast war. Palestinians seek these territories for a future state.

Topics: Israel Palestine West Bank

Al-Shabab raid African Union army base in Somalia

Updated 26 May 2023
AFP

Al-Shabab raid African Union army base in Somalia

  • The Al-Qaeda-linked jihadist group has been waging a jihadist insurgency for more than 15 years
MOGADISHU: Islamist Al-Shabab fighters attacked an African Union military base in Somalia on Friday, the AU force said, without specifying if there were any casualties.
The Al-Qaeda-linked jihadist group has been waging a jihadist insurgency against the central government in the fragile Horn of Africa nation for more than 15 years.
The army base in Bulo Marer, 120 kilometers southwest of the capital Mogadishu “came under Al-Shabab attack,” the AU force known as ATMIS said in a statement on Facebook and Twitter.
“ATMIS forces are currently assessing the security situation,” it said, without giving details.
In recent months, the army and militias known as “macawisley” have retaken swathes of territory in the center of the troubled country in an operation backed by ATMIS and US air strikes.
Despite the gains by the pro-government forces, the militants have continued to strike with lethal force against civilian and military targets.
In the deadliest Al-Shabab attack since the offensive was launched last year, 121 people were killed in October by two car bombings at the education ministry in Mogadishu.

Topics: Somalia al shabab African Union

Dubai police arrest 8 Israelis over compatriot’s death

Updated 26 May 2023
Arab News

Dubai police arrest 8 Israelis over compatriot’s death

  • Dubai Police revealed that the suspects involved in the assault arrived from a European country for tourism purposes
DUBAI: Dubai Police arrested eight Israelis over an assault that led to the death of a fellow compatriot, local police reported.
According to police report the 8 Israelis assaulted a 33-year-old man of the same nationality, Ghassan Shamsyeh, in a cafe which resulted in his death.
Mug shots of the suspects were published on Dubai police twitter account with their names.


Dubai Police revealed that the suspects involved in the assault arrived from a European country for tourism purposes.
While walking in the Business Bay area of Dubai, they happened to encounter the victim in a café, leading to a confrontation and an assault that eventually resulted in the death of the victim due to the use of a sharp tool.
According to Dubai Police reports “suspects and the victim had a family dispute back in their homeland, which resulted in the murder of a 24-year-old young man on the 6th of May.” Dubai Police added that the incident in Dubai is an implication of this family dispute.


Dubai Police confirmed that they have arrested the suspects and closed the case within 24 hours and referred it to the public prosecution for legal action against those involved.

Topics: UAE Israel

