Jordanian filmmaker Amjad Al-Rasheed discusses ‘Inshallah A Boy,’ his country’s first Cannes entry 

Mouna Hawa and Celina Rabab'a in “Inshallah A Boy.” (Supplied)
Saeb Rawashdeh

  • ‘I tried to capture real events that reflect our society,’ says Amjad Al-Rasheed
Saeb Rawashdeh

AMMAN: At 38, Jordanian filmmaker Amjad Al-Rasheed has already made history. This month, his debut feature, “Inshallah A Boy,” became the first Jordanian film to screen at the Cannes Film Festival — the most prestigious event in world cinema.  

As well as feeling “very proud and excited,” Al-Rasheed has also felt the stress of “a huge responsibility” to be representing his country and the wider Arab world at Cannes he told Arab News two days after the film’s screening at the French festival.  

“Inshallah A Boy” — a co-production between Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Qatar — might be Al-Rasheed’s first feature as director, but it’s been a long time in the making, going back to his childhood. 




Amjad Al-Rasheed is a Jordanian filmmaker. (Supplied)

“When I was 12, I was watching a black-and-white movie (starring) Omar Sharif and Faten Hamama. My mother asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up. I told her I wanted to be a director. She was smiling — I didn’t understand what a director was, but I knew it was someone who was a storyteller,” he said. “I’ve wanted to tell stories since I was a kid.” 

The story Al-Rasheed is telling in “Inshallah A Boy” (which he co-wrote with Rula Nasser and Delphine Agut and filmed using an all-Jordanian crew, apart from the Japanese director of photography) is a striking, though not particularly happy, one. At its heart is the recently widowed Nawal (Mouna Hawa), a nurse living in a low-income East Amman neighborhood whose husband Adnan died suddenly in his sleep. The only property that he leaves behind is a pickup, which Adnan’s brother Rifqi (Haitam Omari) insists on selling so that he can reclaim some of the money that Adnan owed him. 

Over the course of the film, Rifqi becomes more and more impatient, even taking Nawal to court to resolve his financial claims. Feeling cornered, and with no real support from her own brother, Nawal stalls Rifqi by claiming to be pregnant. If she were to bear a son, then Rifqi would have no claim on Adnan’s estate, including the apartment in which Nawal lives with her daughter, Nora. She is assisted by Lauren (Yumna Marwan), the daughter of Nawal’s bossy Christian employer Souad (Salwa Nakkara). Lauren is constantly complaining about her unfaithful husband, and decides she wants to terminate her pregnancy. Nawal agrees to accompany Lauren to a clinic in East Amman where they will perform abortions, and in return receives documents from Lauren that state Nawal is pregnant — thus keeping Rifqi at bay for at least nine months. 




Mouna Hawa and Haitam Omari in “Inshallah A Boy.” (Supplied)

Aside from dealing with thorny social issues such as abortion, the poverty gap between East Amman and affluent West Amman, inequality in inheritance rights, and the ‘expected’ behavior of single women, the film also tackles dysfunctional family dynamics: Nawal discovers that Adnan had resigned from his job without telling her four months before his death, after a fight with his employer. She also begins to suspect that Adnan was unfaithful to her, possibly with a Muslim woman working at his former office — a woman who shows obvious discomfort when Nawal goes in to talk to Adnan’s ex-boss.  

“She is fighting for her dignity, for what she owns, and for her rights,” Al-Rasheed said of Nawal. He stressed that he wanted the film to be an “authentic and accurate” portrayal of certain aspects of Jordanian society, but that it is not a commentary on all of that society.  

“I’m not generalizing, I’m talking about this specific incident,” he said. “Throughout my research, I tried to capture some real dialogue and real events that happened to people and that reflect a lot about our society. It’s definitely a male-dominated society. 




Mouna Hawa as Nawal in “Inshallah A Boy.” (Supplied)

“I didn’t want to say that only Muslim women or Christian women are suffering, but all women. Many times I heard that women are the ‘weakest link’ in our society,” he continued. “If half of our society is crippled because of oppression and inequality, then how can this society develop?” 

Despite its socially sensitive topics, Al-Rasheed is hopeful that the film will be shown in movie theaters in his homeland and on local television. That, after all, is one of the places where the topics he raises in the film most need to be discussed.  

“We need to understand each other in order to evolve as a society,” he said. “I don’t believe that cinema — or art in general — has a responsibility to change the world around us, so I’m not trying to change anything with my movie. I’m trying to open conversations.” 

Matt Ross

  • New Apple TV+ comedy drama owes a lot to its charismatic lead, Patricia Arquette 
Matt Ross

LONDON: Watching Apple’s new comedy detective show “High Desert” is an exhausting experience. Not in a bad way, but simply because this chaotic maelstrom of a series doesn’t let up for even a second. Even outlining the show’s premise is energy-sapping. 

At the heart of the story is Peggy (Patricia Arquette), a drug-dealer-turned-frontier-reenactor who, faced with her imminent eviction from the family home she shared with her late mother, must come up with some cash, quick. She chases down a debt owed to one of her friends by a private investigator before realizing that she fancies a turn at his line of work, and browbeats her way into his (mostly unpaid) employ. Before long, she’s targeted a local spiritual guru with a missing wife, links to the mafia, and a compound of (she thinks) stolen artwork, as the solution to all her problems. Phew. 

Matt Dillon in 'High Desert'. (Supplied)

On paper, it’s a mess. But “High Desert” mostly works, thanks in great part to Arquette’s chaotic, staggeringly charismatic amateur sleuth. Whether she’s bullying PI Bruce Harvey (Brad Garrett) into taking her on, sidling up to Guru Bob (Rupert Friend) to sneak around his house, or attempting to extricate herself from her (briefly) imprisoned ex-husband Denny (an entertaining Matt Dillon), Peggy is a chain-smoking, quick-talking force of nature with so many schemes on the go that it’s a wonder she can see straight. 

At times, “High Desert” threatens to outmaneuver itself, with so many narrative balls in the air at any given moment. Three episodes in, and it’s just about being held together by the sheer force of Arquette’s screen presence, and some brilliantly unlikeable performances from the supporting ensemble cast. Friend, in particular, is a joy, particularly given how underused he seemed in the recent “Obi-Wan Kenobi” show. Can “High Desert” maintain this sense of absolute chaos for the remainder of its eight-episode run? If Peggy (and Arquette) remains at the heart of it, it just might. 

Rebecca Anne Proctor

  • Emirates’ pavilion, ‘Aridly Abundant,’ reimagines desert landscapes  
Rebecca Anne Proctor

VENICE: The theme of this year’s Venice Architecture Biennale is “Laboratory of the Future.” The United Arab Emirates’ response is “Aridly Abundant,” a pavilion filled with a series of separated stone walls made of colored, cut rocks.  

Curated by Faysal Tabbarah, the pavilion challenges preconceptions around the arid desert land common in the Arabian Peninsula. “Aridly Abundant” investigates what possibilities arise when you stop seeing these dry, hot landscapes as places lacking potential and resources and instead view them as places of abundance. 

“Our aim is to change perspectives of arid landscapes as devoid of value and reimagine them as an abundant source of knowledge and resources, by investigating an alternative and contemporary building system rooted in the UAE’s cultural and material environment,” Tabbarah said in a statement.  

Aridly Abundant, 2023. (Image Courtesy of National Pavilion UAE – La Biennale di Venezia)

“Our research integrates land-based practices with contemporary technology such as 3D scanning and 3D printing to present the potential of stone construction as an adaptable and sustainable form of architecture for countries affected by climate change to explore and adapt to their own environments,” he added. 

Tabbarah, an associate professor of architecture at the American University of Sharjah, worked on the project with his curatorial research team of AUS alumni. The curator’s team also includes three interns from National Pavilion UAE’s Venice Internship Program.  

“Innovative building techniques suggest that there have been historical land-based practices in arid landscapes that we can still uncover,” Tabbarah told Arab News. “The exhibition looks at what materials arid landscapes give us that we can build with.” 

Aridly Abundant, 2023. (Image Courtesy of National Pavilion UAE – La Biennale di Venezia)

As Tabbarah underlines, given the threat of climate change there are likely to be more arid landscapes in the world in the future. “How can we prepare for this new condition?” he asks. In response, the National Pavilion UAE looks to address misconceptions that arid landscapes are spaces of scarcity and instead strives to highlight them as places with thriving ecosystems.  

Historically, the Arabian desert has supported life in water-scarce environments, and Tabbarah and his team looked at how such landscapes can be adapted and learned from in the face of our planet’s greatest challenge.  

“We used materials that we found in the Al-Hajar Mountain range that are completely unprocessed historical materials,” Tabbarah explained.  

Faysal Tabbarah. (Supplied)

The stones in the exhibition reflect the multitude of ways that buildings were historically assembled in Al-Hajar, including blurring, tethering and dry stacking to build spaces.  

The UAE Pavilion also commissioned Emirati artist and photographer Reem Falaknaz to document the environment of Al-Hajar. She traveled through the mountains for research and has produced photographs and audio-visual material, as well as a large-scale drawing, based on her experience. The drawing highlights the relationship between the stone assemblies in the exhibition space with her visual vignettes.  

Photo taken by Faysal Tabbarah during field research in Al-Hajjar. (Image Courtesy of National Pavilion UAE La Biennale di Venezia & Faysal Tabbarah)

To demonstrate that the tactics found in the UAE can used in other contexts, the assembly methods have been applied to discarded stone fragments from quarries located in the Veneto region.  

This is the mission, like that of the Venice Architecture Biennale, of the UAE Pavilion: to connect local cultures and environments with those of the wider world through architecture. 

As His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Qassimi, the UAE’s Minister of Culture and Youth said at the pavilion’s opening: “The National Pavilion reflects the creative scene in our country and demonstrates how art from the UAE is being noticed and appreciated by artists and culture-bearers from around the world, acting as a bridge from the UAE to other cultures worldwide.” 

Sulafa Alkhunaizi

  • ‘Gadeha: A Second Life’, which recently won three awards at the Greece International Film Festival, explores various themes, including friendship, family and loss, and hardships endured by working class people trying to achieve manageable lives
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

RIYADH: “Gadeha: A Second Life,” an acclaimed Tunisian feature film directed by Anis Lassoued, first released in 2021, is now being shown at cinemas in Saudi Arabia.

The film recently received, among several others worldwide, three awards at the Greece International Film Festival — Best Director for a feature film, Best Child Actor for the role of Gadeha, played by Yassine Tormsi, and Best Supporting Child Actor for the role of Oussama, played by Ahmed Zakaria Chiboub.

The story begins when the titular character Gadeha, a 12-year-old boy, is injured in a car accident. After waking up in hospital, he realizes that his life has changed drastically. This is due to a benevolent couple who offered to pay his hospital fees and uplift his destitute family by providing a home and better work and educational opportunities.

Film director Anis Lassoued. (Supplied)

However, soon the mystery of Gadeha’s new life begins to unravel, while he also develops a strong friendship with Oussama, the wealthy couple’s son.

The film takes one on an emotional journey as the boy discovers how his life has been altered at the hands of adults.

The story explores various themes, including friendship, family and loss, delving into the hardships endured by working class people trying to achieve manageable lives. The viewer bears witness to a boy’s developing character as he initially resists, and eventually accepts, the challenges in life that are beyond his control.

Gadeha: A Second Life, tells the story of a how a 12-year-old boy copes with the challenges in life as he recovers from a car injury. (Supplied)

Visually, the film is picturesque, offering captivating scenes of Tunisian beaches and the country’s natural beauty.

Heartbreaking and poignant, “Gadeha: A Second Life” enthralls with its striking beauty and leaves one contemplating its profound message and meaning.

Lassoued is a Tunisian filmmaker, producer and director who has been involved in numerous Tunisian and international projects since 2004. He is widely recognized for his work on notable projects including “Saba Flouss” (2006), “Bent Walad” (2010) and “Majnoun Al-Bahr” (2018). In 2013, he founded, with other filmmakers, a production company named Lumieres Films.

Arab News/AFP

  • 10th anniversary working with fashion house
  • Star highlights humanitarian work for UNICEF
Arab News/AFP

DUBAI: Lebanese Australian model Jessica Kahawaty this week attended renowned French luxury label Louis Vuitton’s cruise show on the Italian island Isola Bella, and shared a heartwarming story of success with her fans.

The actress and humanitarian, who wore a green embroidered mini dress to the event, told her fans that 2023 marks her 10th year working with the brand.

“A lot of people don’t know this but it’s my 10th year anniversary of being a friend of the house for Louis Vuitton,” she wrote to her 1.3 million followers. “It was my first few months in Dubai when Haya Khdar, who was the PR for LV back then, came up to me in a mall event in 2013 and said ‘Who are you? I want you on the cover of a magazine for Louis Vuitton.’”

“It was since that day that the brand gave me so much — from experiences and four magazine covers to our global UNICEF campaign for Syrian refugees and not to mention countless travels from San Diego, France and Italy to Jordan,” she recalled. “Happy to be in Isola Bella for the 2024 cruise show.”

Louis Vuitton’s staffers valiantly battled pounding rain on the island while presenting the cruise collection, the weather sending celebrity guests underneath umbrellas and dampening a hairdo or two.

But when you are the flagship brand within the powerhouse LVMH portfolio, with a guest list that includes Catherine Deneuve, Cate Blanchett and Emma Stone, what is a little rain?

Nicolas Ghesquiere, the label’s artistic director since 2013, sent models through the ornate, high-ceilinged rooms of the 17th-century palazzo in eclectic, futuristic creations for which he is celebrated.

Some looks recalled scuba gear adorned with avant garde ruffling, while others felt like fencers’ uniforms, protective with thick quilting over the chest.

Fabric was cinched tight like an accordion at the bodice of a sleeveless dress with color blocks in royal blue and yellow gold, imparting texture and movement, while a shiny black dress came with a drawstring neckline that called to mind a popular handbag by the brand.

Sweaters became more airy with a translucent stripe at the midriff, while three chiffon gowns cut on the bias — in dusty pink, sea green and baby blue — sported exaggerated puffy sleeves worthy of the Edwardian age.

Arab News

Arab News

DUBAI: Spanish actress Penelope Cruz on Thursday was announced as the brand ambassador of the UAE flag carrier Emirates airline. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Emirates (@emirates)

In a video shared on Emirates’ social media platforms, the actress was seen on board an Emirates A380 aircraft. “From one hotel room to another, this is the game changer seat,” she said in the video as she sat comfortably on board the flight. 

“The Academy Award-winning actor has been a frequent flyer with Emirates for many years. Now, she’s taking that passion to new heights as the star of our latest ad campaign,” the airline captioned the post.  

