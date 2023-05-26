Russian strike on clinic kills one, injures 23 in Ukraine’s Dnipro

You are here

The Russian missile strike heavily damaged a clinic in Dnipro, Ukraine on May 26, 2023. (Serhii Lysak via Telegram/Reuters)
The Russian missile strike also hit facilities of a transport company in Dnipro, Ukraine on May 26, 2023. (Serhii Lysak via Telegram/Reuters)
KYIV: A Russian missile on Friday morning struck a medical facility in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, killing one and injuring 23 including two children, officials said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a video of smoke billowing from roofless buildings with blown-out windows.

“There are 23 injured in Dnipro,” the head of the regional military administration Sergiy Lysak wrote on Telegram, after several buildings were hit.

“A 69-year-old man died. He was just passing by when a Russian terrorist missile hit the city...”

Zelensky said that with a strike on a medical facility, “Russian terrorists once again confirm their status of fighters against everything humane and honest.”

Lysak said the injured included two boys aged three and six, who have been hospitalized along with 19 others.

Local media posted video footage of rescuers helping people with blood on their faces escape from the clinic through corridors full of rubble.

The three-story building was partially destroyed and a fire spread over 1,000 square meters, Lysak wrote on Telegram, posting a video of firefighters aiming hoses at the smoking rubble.

Lysak said earlier that the Dnipropetrovsk region was “massively attacked” overnight “with rockets and drones.”

In the city of Dnipro, overnight shelling set fire to a house and damaged two others, he said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

ATHENS: Three people have died and up to 12 others are missing after a dinghy carrying migrants overturned near the Greek resort island of Mykonos, officials said.
The incident in the Aegean Sea occurred early Friday. The search involving two rescue helicopter along with coast guard and private vessels was launched after two men, a Palestinian and a Syrian, swam to rocks near the shore and were spotted by authorities.
The bodies of two adult women and an adult man were recovered at sea several hours later.
Coast Guard spokesman Nikos Kokkalas said moderate winds were prevailing in the search area, adding that the incident occurred at around 6 a.m. off the northeast shore of Mykonos.
The island is more than 150 kilometers from the closest point on the Turkish coast.
Smugglers based in Turkiye have frequently chosen open sea routes in recent years to try to avoid the heavily patrolled waters of the eastern Aegean where several large Greek islands lie close to the Turkish coast.

Topics: Greece migrants

SEOUL: South Korean police have launched an investigation after Asiana Airlines said a passenger opened a door on a flight shortly before the aircraft landed safely in the city of Daegu on Friday.
The Airbus A321 plane landed at Daegu airport at around 12:40 pm  after departing from the island of Jeju an hour earlier, the airport’s flight schedule showed.
No one was hurt in the incident, but nine people were transferred to a nearby hospital after suffering breathing issues, a Daegu fire department official said.

 


Eight of those taken to hospital were schoolchildren from Jeju, according to Jeju’s education office.
Authorities were questioning a passenger near an emergency exit row, Asiana officials said.
“Police are investigating the incident after a passenger who was sitting near the emergency exit said he touched its lever,” one of the officials said.

 


The plane was two or three minutes from landing when a male passenger sitting next to an emergency door opened a cover and pulled a lever so the door opened about 200 meters (656 ft) above the ground, an Asiana spokesperson said.
All onboard were seated with seat belts fastened because the plane was about to land, the spokesperson added.

 

 

Topics: South Korea Asiana Airlines

TOKYO: Japanese startup ispace inc’s failed Hakuto-R moon landing mission last month was caused by an altitude miscalculation that meant the spacecraft ran out of fuel, the company said on Friday.

Tokyo-based ispace lost connection with the Hakuto-R Mission 1 lander after the spacecraft attempted what would have been the world’s first commercial soft-landing on the moon’s surface.

The 2.3-meter carried a mini lunar rover for the UAE – the Rashid Rover – and a toylike robot from Japan designed to roll around in the moon dust. There were also items from private customers on board.

The crash was the latest setback in Japan’s space program. The national space agency in March had to destroy its new medium-lift H3 rocket and its solid-fuel Epsilon rocket failed after launch in October.

ispace said improvements would be made for its second and third missions.

“Through these two missions, it is very important for us to increase our knowledge as much as possible to achieve stable commercialization in the future,” ispace chief executive Takeshi Hakamada told reporters at the Japan National Press Club.

Whereas national space agencies dominated space exploration in decades past, numerous private players are competing in a new space race between the United States and its allies versus an increasingly ambitious China.

NASA has relied on Elon Musk’s SpaceX to carry many of its payloads into orbit, and last week the agency awarded a lunar lander contract to a team led by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin.

A second ispace mission is scheduled in 2024, with another M1 lander due to carry the company’s own rover. From 2025, the company is set to work with US space software developer Draper to bring NASA payloads to the moon, aiming to build a permanently staffed lunar colony by 2040.

Topics: Japan

NAKANO, Nagano Prefecture: Police arrested a 31-year-old man Friday over a knife and gun attack in the city of Nakano, Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, that left four people dead including two policemen.

Masanori Aoki, the first son of Masamichi Aoki, 57, speaker of the Nakano city assembly, was captured around 4:30 a.m. (7:30 p.m. Thursday GMT), some 12 hours after the incident began.

In the incident, Masanori Aoki mounted a knife attack from around 4:25 p.m. Thursday, fired a hunting rifle and holed up in his father’s house in the city.

According to the Nagano prefectural police, he stabbed to death Yukie Murakami, 66, who lived near the house. He also shot dead police officers Yoshiki Tamai, 46, and Takuo Ikeuchi, 61, who arrived at the scene following an emergency call. The three were confirmed dead after being sent to hospital.

Besides the three, an elderly woman found lying on the ground near the house was later confirmed dead, bringing the total deaths in the incident to four. The woman was initially thought to be a man.

Aoki, wearing camouflage and sunglasses, holed up in the house some 600 meters away from the stabbing site. The sound of gunfire was heard intermittently in the area.

He was seen outside the house from around 2 a.m. Friday. He entered the house again and apparently surrendered to the police later.

In the house, there were two women including Aoki’s mother when Aoki began holing up. The mother escaped from the house around 8:35 p.m. Thursday, and the other woman, a relative of the suspect, fled around 12:10 a.m. Friday.

The two women and the suspect’s father have been confirmed safe.

The scene is 1.5 kilometers west of Nagano Electric Railway’s Shinshunakano Station.

According to investigative sources, the special investigation team of the first investigation division of Tokyo’s Metropolitan Police Department joined prefectural police officers deployed on the scene.

Entry to a 300-meter radius from the site was restricted during the incident, with locals living within the area evacuated to a nearby school.

This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan

Topics: Japan

ISLAMABAD: Two top rights groups on Friday slammed the severe restrictions imposed on women and girls by the Taliban in Afghanistan as gender-based persecution, which is a crime against humanity.
In a new report, Amnesty International and the International Commission for Jurists, or ICJ, underscored how the Taliban crackdown on Afghan women’s rights, coupled with “imprisonment, enforced disappearance, torture and other ill-treatment,” could constitute gender persecution under the International Criminal Court.
The report by Amnesty and ICJ, titled, “The Taliban’s war on women: The crime against humanity of gender persecution in Afghanistan,” cited the ICC statute, which lists gender-based persecution as a crime against humanity.
The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021 as US and NATO troops were in the final weeks of their withdrawal from the country after two decades of war.
Despite initial promises of a more moderate rule, the Taliban started to enforce restrictions on women and girls soon after their takeover, barring them from public spaces and most jobs, and banning education for girls beyond the sixth grade. The measures harked back to the previous Taliban rule of Afghanistan in the late 1990s, when they also imposed their strict interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia.
The harsh edicts prompted an international outcry against the already ostracized Taliban, whose administration has not been officially recognized by the United Nations and the international community.
In the report, Santiago A. Canton, the ICJ secretary general, said the Taliban’s actions are of such “magnitude, gravity and of such a systematic nature,” that they qualify “as a crime against humanity of gender persecution.”
Both organizations called on the International Criminal Court to include this crime in their ongoing investigation into what is happening in Afghanistan and take legal action. They also called on countries “to exercise universal jurisdiction” and hold the Taliban accountable under international law.
The report also accused the Taliban of targeting women and girls who have taken part in peaceful protests by detaining, forcibly disappearing them and subjecting them to torture in custody. The Taliban have also forced them to sign “confessions” or “agreements” not to protest again, the report said.
What is happening in Afghanistan is “a war against women,” which amounts to “international crimes” that are “organized, widespread, systematic,” said Agnès Callamard, Amnesty’s secretary general.
Without elaborating, she called for the international community to dismantle “this system of gender oppression and persecution.”
Amnesty also documented cases of women and girls being forcibly married to members of the Taliban, as well as attempts to force them into such marriages. The report said those who refused such marriages were “subjected to abduction, intimidation, threats and torture.”
The report cited the case of a 15-year-old girl who was forced to marry a Taliban figure despite her family’s objections in the northeastern province of Takhar in August 2021, and that of a 33-year-old female journalist and social activist who was forcibly married to a Taliban commander the following month.
“We simply cannot afford to fail the women and girls of Afghanistan,” said Canton of ICJ.
The report said the Taliban have also perpetrated human rights violations have also been against Afghan men.
Several monitoring groups have documented reports of “extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests and detention, enforced disappearances, and torture” of those associated with the former, Western-backed Afghan government that crumbled in the face of the Taliban takeover of the country.
The Taliban have also targeted journalists, the LGBTQ community, rights activists and ethnic minorities, the report said.
Amnesty and ICJ also shared a summary of the report’s findings with the Taliban-appointed foreign ministry in Kabul, requesting a response. None was immediately provided, the groups said.

Topics: Afghanistan Amnesty ICJ

Related

Special The ICJ decision that set Kosovo on the path to independence
World
The ICJ decision that set Kosovo on the path to independence
Bodies of 18 smuggled Afghan migrants returned to Kabul
World
Bodies of 18 smuggled Afghan migrants returned to Kabul

