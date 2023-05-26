You are here

Turkiye’s forex reserves turn negative ahead of critical runoff vote

The Turkiye central bank’s net foreign exchange reserves turned negative for the first time since 2002. (Reuters/File Photo)
The Turkiye central bank's net foreign exchange reserves turned negative for the first time since 2002. (Reuters/File Photo)
MENEKSE TOKYAY

  • ‘Govt to blame for using monetary policy to win polls’
  • Winner must address inflation, debt, lira’s value, say experts
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: As Turkiye heads to a critical runoff vote to determine the nation’s president on Sunday, the central bank’s net foreign exchange reserves turned negative for the first time since 2002, dropping to minus-$151.3 million on May 19, due to increased market demand since the first round of the elections.

Experts say the current course in Turkiye, one of the world’s 20 largest economies, is connected to the controversial efforts of the incumbent government to win the elections by trying to hold the Turkish lira relatively steady with unorthodox policies and low interest rates amid high inflation.

However, keeping interest rates low also bears risky consequences despite its short-term advantages.

Selva Demiralp, a professor of economics at Koc University in Istanbul, said: “The central bank’s foreign currency reserves are meant to be a buffer during times of temporary volatility. They are not supposed to be used as a monetary policy tool in a free exchange rate system, simply because they are of limited supply.”

“Turkiye’s central bank has done the latter, however, and tried to offset the adverse effects of a low interest rate environment on the exchange rate by selling foreign currency reserves. As of now, these reserves are mostly depleted with gross reserves of around $100 billion and net reserves are close to (zero). After adjusting for swap agreements, the net reserves become deeply negative around (minus) $60 billion,” she told Arab News.

For an economy with a monthly current account deficit of around $8 billion, Demiralp thinks that the negative value of net reserves is alarming because it can cause disruptions in trade, considering that Turkiye relies on imports of intermediate goods in its production structure.

“Hence potential disruptions in supply chains due to lack of foreign exchange would not only affect Turkish production but would also affect the production of our trade partners in today’s global production network where most countries are interconnected through supply chains,” she said.

“Because the presence of foreign investments in Turkiye is rather minimal at the moment, it would not make much of a change regarding the foreign investors’ hesitance about entering Turkish markets. The decline in reserves and the consequent increase in Turkiye’s risk premium would increase the external borrowing costs of the domestic investors, however,” Demiralp said.

There are still uncertainties over whether the new government will stick with the current economic program of encouraging exports and economic growth with rate cuts and strictly monitored foreign exchange markets, or switch to another model with gradual interest rate hikes.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the opposition’s contender against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has promised a return to orthodox and investor-friendly economic policies with rate hikes.

However, even if he comes to power, the parliamentary majority will still be in the hands of Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party and its alliance, which will restrict the ability to manage a new financial program.

Sky-high inflation rates reaching 44 percent and depleted foreign reserves still pose significant challenges. The country will also face local elections next March that requires the need to sustain economic stability for some time.

However, Erdogan recently told CNN he would not change his economic policy if he wins a third presidential term. This means the currency might sink further, while more restrictions might also be placed on foreign currency withdrawals.

Economist Demiralp believes that the likely scenario after the elections is a gradual hiking of rates to ease the pressures on the foreign exchange market and encourage capital inflows.

“This goes against the signals and the guidance by government officials. Nevertheless, the alternative to the orthodox policies is stricter capital controls and I believe the costs of that route would far outweigh the costs of a tightening cycle on the Turkish economy,” she added.

The national currency continues slipping to record lows against the euro and the US dollar. It has lost almost 80 percent of its value against the dollar over the past five years.

Russia recently agreed to delay some of Turkiye’s payment for natural gas imports — a $600-million bill — to next year, while in March Saudi Arabia deposited $5 billion in Turkiye’s central bank.

Following Sunday’s elections, among the winning side’s top priorities would be to address skyrocketing inflation and the plummeting lira.

Emre Akcakmak, a Dubai-based senior consultant at East Capital, said that regardless of the winning candidate, there are several issues that the new government must address urgently.

“The central bank’s declining net international reserves, growing short-term external debt, large current account deficit, high inflation, and a massive pile of foreign currency-protected deposits are just a few of the many,” he told Arab News.

According to Akcakmak, although the net international reserves have fallen into negative territory, the central bank still has some room to delay major action, considering the usable gross reserves.

“However, time is ticking away, and potential troubles are deepening as long as there is no decisive policy response,” he said.

The incumbent government of Turkiye has long rejected any suggestion of a rescue package from the International Monetary Fund as an external solution to its financing needs, and reaching an agreement with the IMF is still not on its agenda.

“There is a lot of talk about the IMF as an external solution, but the reality is that the international reserves are already supported by external sources, given significant foreign central bank swaps and deposits,” said Akcakmak.

“A solution should ultimately come from within, with a strong and comprehensive policy response that takes a long-term view, rather than solely addressing the immediate challenges,” he added.

In April, the IMF raised Turkiye’s economic growth forecast to 3.6 percent for next year but lowered the country’s economic growth forecast for this year to 2.7 percent.

Topics: Middle East Turkiye forex reserves Forex

31 MPs call for end to Hezbollah’s armed status

A picture shows the Lebanese Parliament building. (AFP file photo)
A picture shows the Lebanese Parliament building. (AFP file photo)
NAJIA HOUSSARI

31 MPs call for end to Hezbollah’s armed status

A picture shows the Lebanese Parliament building. (AFP file photo)
  • The MPs said the lives and future of the Lebanese people were being “held hostage” by Hezbollah’s project
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Thirty-one reformist, independent, and opposition MPs expressed their concern on Friday about a military maneuver carried out by Hezbollah in the town of Aaramta in southern Lebanon.

The MPs said they believe such a maneuver, which they described as typical of the militia’s longstanding practices, “contradicts the concept of the state.”

In a statement, the MPs argued that Hezbollah’s maneuver challenged the majority of Lebanese citizens and went against the Arab Summit declaration in Jeddah.

They perceived it as an assertion by Hezbollah that its sovereignty surpasses that of the state, implying that no decision in Lebanon can contradict the party’s will or that of the regional axis it aligns with.

The MPs said the lives and future of the Lebanese people were being “held hostage” by Hezbollah’s project.

But the MPs also stressed that Hezbollah cannot impose its political, military, security, and economic agendas on the Lebanese state, regardless of how much it undermines the foundations of the state’s existence.

They argued that Lebanon, as a state, could not coexist with Hezbollah as a fiefdom. They said it was an “urgent duty” to resolve the issue by ending Hezbollah’s armed status through the implementation of the Taif Agreement and the constitution derived from it, which called for the dissolution of militias.

The MPs emphasized the need to adhere to UN resolutions 1559 and 1701 — putting an end to Hezbollah’s military and security interventions abroad — and to refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of Arab countries. Doing so would help restore Lebanon’s historical relations with the international and Arab communities, they said.

Additionally, the MPs called for the dismantling of Hezbollah’s parallel economy, which they claimed had been built through smuggling via legal and illegal crossings, promoting tax evasion, and facilitating corruption.

They demanded that Hezbollah engage in political activities like other Lebanese parties, operating within the framework of the constitution, Lebanese laws, democracy, and respect for public freedoms.

Hezbollah participates in the Lebanese parliament through a bloc consisting of 13 MPs, and it has allies in parliament, most notably the bloc of speaker Nabih Berri, which comprises 15 MPs.

In a televised speech, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah reiterated his commitment to the “equation of the army, the people, and the resistance,” stating that he considered it a “crucial source” of strength for Lebanon.

Nasrallah responded to threats made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following Hezbollah’s military maneuver, saying: “It is not you who threatens us with a major war, rather we are the ones threatening you.”

The repercussions of Hezbollah’s military maneuver were felt in the Lebanese military court trial of retired officer George Nader and retired soldier Youssef Al-Fleiti. The two were charged with wearing army-issue camouflage trousers, military caps, and T-shirts bearing the army logo during protest movements conducted by retired military personnel. These protests centered around concerns over living conditions, the loss of value in their pensions, and the reduction of social benefits.

Nader criticized the prosecution’s claim against him and others, stating: “I have been wearing military uniform for 35 years.”

He questioned the prosecution's reaction to military displays by armed individuals who wore uniforms closely resembling Lebanese military attire, referring to Hezbollah men.

Brig. Gen. Khalil Jabr, the president of the court, considered the trial of Nader and Al-Fleiti as an evaluation of both themselves and the history of the military institution to which they belong.

He expressed gratitude for their efforts within the military establishment, emphasizing their special place in the hearts of the Lebanese people.

Jabr dismissed the charges against Nader and Al-Fleiti, citing a lack of criminal intent. Jabr’s decision is seen as a unique and unprecedented event in Lebanon.

In another development, caretaker Minister of Social Affairs Hector Hajjar opposed the UN High Commissioner for Refugees’ request to provide assistance to registered Syrian refugees in US dollars instead of the Lebanese national currency.

Addressing the press, he said such a move would be unfair to the Lebanese population, who are receiving minimal assistance, if any, and certainly not in US dollars. Hajjar reiterated his call for cash assistance to be distributed in Syria as a means to encourage refugees to return to their home country.

The UNHCR emphasized that cash assistance provided to registered individuals was exclusively in Lebanese pounds, with the available funding covering only 43 percent of the refugees in need.

Reports are circulating about a new deportation campaign targeting Syrians who entered Lebanon illegally but are registered with the UNHCR. These individuals, who are opponents or defectors of the Syrian regime forces, were apprehended by Lebanese security and military forces.

In April, Lebanon deported around 40 Syrians who had illegally crossed its land borders, leading to international condemnation due to concerns about the potential risks they might face on returning to Syria.

The UNHCR estimates that there are around 1.5 million Syrian refugees in Lebanon, and that less than half of them are registered with the agency.

Hezbollah and its allies continue to insist that Lebanon needs to maintain contact with Syrian authorities to coordinate the return of refugees.

Nasrallah said this matter required a high-level government delegation to engage in “substantive and meaningful discussions” in Syria.

On Friday, Brig. Gen. Elias Al-Baysari, acting general director of general security, met Nasri Khoury, secretary-general of the Lebanese-Syrian Supreme Council, to discuss the issue.

Earlier, Al-Baysari had visited Damascus in coordination with the Lebanese government to discuss the return of refugees with Syrian officials.

 

Topics: Lebanon Hezbollah

Kuwaiti health care prize shows care for elderly, minister tells 76th World Health Assembly

Kuwaiti health care prize shows care for elderly, minister tells 76th World Health Assembly
Arab News

Kuwaiti health care prize shows care for elderly, minister tells 76th World Health Assembly

Kuwaiti health care prize shows care for elderly, minister tells 76th World Health Assembly
  • “The elderly deserve care and attention in recognition of their sincere efforts during their career,” Al-Awadhi told the 76th World Health Assembly
  • Dr. Abla Sibai, of the American University of Beirut, and Dr. Wu Jing, of China’s National Center for Chronic and Non-communicable Disease Control and Prevention, won the prize
Arab News

GENEVA: The Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Prize for research in health care for the elderly reflects their position as a major development priority in health programs, Kuwait’s Health Minister Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi said on Friday.
“The elderly deserve care and attention in recognition of their sincere efforts during their (lives),” Al-Awadhi told the 76th World Health Assembly at the award ceremony this week, reported Kuwait News Agency.
“The prize shows one of the bright signs and positive initiatives of constructive cooperation between Kuwait and the World Health Organization over six decades since Kuwait joined the organization,” Al-Awadhi continued.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “At a time when the world faces many challenges, each of you is an inspiration and a reminder of the progress that can be made to improve health and well-being for all.”
Dr. Abla Sibai, the dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at the American University of Beirut, and Dr. Wu Jing, the head of China’s National Center for Chronic and Non-communicable Disease Control and Prevention, won the prize.
Sibai was nominated for her prominent contributions to elderly health in Lebanon. She has developed a “national strategy for the elderly” in Lebanon for the period between 2020 and 2030, and established the Arab network on aging and the Center for Geriatric Studies to examined the relation between research and policy at national, regional and international levels.
Jing was awarded because her center includes a facility for the health of the elderly, founded in 2013, and has “delivered a broad range of activities that advance health promotion for the elderly.”

Topics: Kuwait WHO World Health Assembly elderly

Palestinian children continue to bear the brunt of Israeli actions

Israeli security forces arrest about 1,000 Palestinian children from the streets, schools and homes of the West Bank each year
Israeli security forces arrest about 1,000 Palestinian children from the streets, schools and homes of the West Bank each year
Mohammed Najib

Palestinian children continue to bear the brunt of Israeli actions

Israeli security forces arrest about 1,000 Palestinian children from the streets, schools and homes of the West Bank each year
  • Fatal shooting by settler as crackdown against PFLP continues
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Israeli security forces arrest about 1,000 Palestinian children from the streets, schools and homes of the West Bank each year, and about the same number from East Jerusalem on suspicion of involvement in attacks or protests.

Children’s rights organizations say such practices are abusive and harm youngsters’ physical and mental health. They are prohibited by international laws and agreements related to children’s rights, to which Israel is a signatory.

According to the organizations, Israeli practices against Palestinian children include arresting them in the dead of night; arresting them without a court order and without explanation; handcuffing and blindfolding them; preventing their parents, family members or lawyers from accompanying them; and subjecting them to beatings and insults.

The bodies say that children are exposed to physical pain and psychological pressure, and go through experiences of loneliness, intense fear, confusion, humiliation, helplessness, and sometimes a sense of danger of death.

They add that many children report severe post-traumatic symptoms following their release.

Jessica Montell, executive director at Israel-based human rights organization HaMoked, told Arab News: “Israel ignores its legal obligation to consider the child’s best interests when it comes to Palestinian children wanted for interrogation.

“Traumatic night arrests remain the default method for bringing in Palestinian children. HaMoked has petitioned the Israeli High Court against this practice. We are demanding the Israeli military send a summons to parents when children are wanted for questioning.”

Qadoura Faris, director of the Palestinian Prisoners Club, told Arab News that the Israeli military authorities five years ago introduced amendments to the law of military occupation in the West Bank and the civilian law in East Jerusalem to allow the arrest and trial of children aged 12 and upwards.

Faris added that a series of alternative punishments have been adopted in East Jerusalem, such as fines, release on bail, or house arrest of one or two months in which the child’s family deposits $6,000 with the court, and the amount is confiscated if the child leaves his home during the period of house arrest.

Faris said: “House arrest for children is more difficult than ordinary imprisonment as this method makes parents jailers for their children so they do not lose the money.

“Many children who are detained at home hate their parents, who have to ensure they remain imprisoned in the house until the end of their sentence.”

A total of 160 Palestinian children are currently serving sentences in Israeli prisons after being arrested for joining protests, raising the Palestinian flag, or throwing stones.

An Israeli settler shot dead a Palestinian on Friday. Ala’a Qaisyieh, 28, was killed in the settlement of Tana Omrim, in Al-Dhahiriya, southwest of Hebron.

The shooting brought the number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli occupation forces and settlers since the beginning of the year to 157 — including 36 in Gaza during May. The total includes 26 children.

Four Palestinians were wounded by live bullets during clashes with the Israeli military forces, while settlers burned five vehicles and 270 bales of straw between the villages of Turmusaya and Al-Mughayer, east of Ramallah.

The Israeli army has begun arresting members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. Israeli intelligence officers are texting PFLP members, warning them not to participate in the military activities of the organization.

A former prisoner and member of the PFLP confirmed to Arab News that he had received a message, adding that warnings had recently increased from the Israeli intelligence agency Shin Bet.

It has been reported that more than 100 Palestinians affiliated with the PFLP have been arrested in recent weeks.

Topics: Middle East Palestine Israel

House of Jordanian ambassador attacked in Khartoum

House of Jordanian ambassador attacked in Khartoum
Arab News

House of Jordanian ambassador attacked in Khartoum

House of Jordanian ambassador attacked in Khartoum
  • Ministry affirmed Jordan's condemnation and denunciation of all forms of violence and vandalism
Arab News

AMMAN: Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs announced Friday that the house of the Jordanian ambassador in Khartoum was attacked and vandalized.

It also confirmed that ambassador Saed Radaideh and his embassy staff were at Port Sudan at the time, and that none of them were harmed in the attack.

The Ministry affirmed Jordan’s condemnation and denunciation of all forms of violence and vandalism, especially those that violate the sanctity of diplomatic buildings.

It also stressed the need to respect the rules of international law and relevant international agreements, especially the Vienna Convention.

Earlier this month, the embassy of Jordan in Khartoum was stormed and vandalized, which prompted condemnation from Arab neighbors including Saudi Arabia.

On Friday, a joint statement from the Kingdom and the US said the situation in Sudan had improved since Wednesday, when there had been serious breaches of the cease-fire in Sudan.

 

Topics: Sudan Unrest Sudan Jordan

3 World Cup security guards jailed in Qatar for demanding unpaid wages

3 World Cup security guards jailed in Qatar for demanding unpaid wages
Arab News

3 World Cup security guards jailed in Qatar for demanding unpaid wages

3 World Cup security guards jailed in Qatar for demanding unpaid wages
  • Hundreds of former employees of Stark Security Services had their contracts terminated early
  • Many were deported after trying to negotiate with company
Arab News

LONDON: Three men who worked as security guards during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar remain in jail five months after the conclusion of the tournament over a dispute about their contracts.
Shakir Ullah and Zafar Iqbal, both from Pakistan, and an unnamed Indian colleague were allegedly jailed for six months and fined 10,000 Qatari riyals ($2,746.5) each after remaining in Qatar when their employment was terminated three months early by local firm Stark Security Services.
Hundreds of their colleagues, all foreign nationals who were also laid off early, attempted to dispute the contract breach, but were told to collect their final salary, vacate their accommodation, and if they refused, were detained and deported.
Ullah, Iqbal and their colleague were the only former Stark Security employees who remained behind.
The situation of the three men was ascertained by human rights group Equidem, which interviewed an additional 43 people formerly employed by Stark Security as part of its investigation.
Its director, Mustafa Qadri, told The Guardian, which verified his group’s findings: “This is the true cost of FIFA’s reckless disregard for the rights of people who help them generate huge profits.”
World football’s governing body had promised the Qatar World Cup would mark a change in human rights and employment situations for people in the Gulf state.
The Guardian, though, spoke to nine former security guards among those to lose their jobs. Of those, four of them were deported for disputing the termination of their contracts.
The paper was given access to copies of their six-month contracts, which promised monthly wages of 2,700 riyals in return for seven-day working weeks, food and accommodation. The contracts stipulated a notice period of “six months post date of joining.” Qatari law states contracts that are terminated early require a one-month notice period.
One former security guard from Kenya, identified as “Jacob,” said: “When they needed you, they treated you well, but now they are done with you, you are nothing to them.”
Another Kenyan, identified as “Patrick,” added: “They say it was the most beautiful World Cup, but at the end of the day we just lost everything.”
One man from Pakistan said: “We went to Qatar to earn money and make a better life for our family, but the company and authorities cheated us. We felt so helpless.”
Jacob said many of the security guards had attempted to negotiate with Stark Security Services, but the company said they were no longer needed after the World Cup concluded in December.
He said: “We told them we’re still willing to work. We have not failed you in any way, we have not committed any crime. If you wish to stop (employing) us, you have to compensate us for these three remaining months.
“They kept coming to the accommodation and threatening us, banging on our door so we would leave.”
Around 200 Stark employees hired buses to travel from their accommodation to the company’s headquarters on Jan. 23, but they were arrested after staff called the police. They were then deported within a week, without the additional wages for the remainder of their contracts.
Jacob said he partly blamed the Qatari government for his fate. “Nothing happens without its knowledge,” he said. “We should have gotten our rights if the Qatar government had cared.”
Another former guard, from Ghana, blamed football’s world governing body, saying: “FIFA made big money ($7.5 billion) from the World Cup, and we deserve our share.”
A Qatari government spokesperson told The Guardian that Stark Security Services had broken labor laws in the Gulf state and would face legal repercussions, but added that “a resolution was swiftly reached between the company and its employees, whereby the workers were remunerated in full for their services and their contracts were concluded in accordance with their specified terms.”
The spokesperson added: “Qatar does not arrest or deport workers for seeking to resolve their employment disputes. The rights of all individuals working in Qatar are upheld and protected through the fair and just application of legal due process.”
FIFA referred The Guardian to an earlier statement, saying it “seeks to facilitate discussions at host country level, to explore available options for remedy.”
Stark Security Services did not respond to requests from the paper for comment.

Topics: 2022 Qatar World Cup Doha contracts dispute wages

