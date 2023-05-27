You are here

Where We Are Going Today: 5 Rivers Indian Restaurant

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 27 May 2023
Afshan Aziz

Where We Are Going Today: 5 Rivers Indian Restaurant

Photo/Supplied
  • The restaurant has a special tandoor menu for guests who enjoy BBQ platters. The seekh kebab, murgh tikka trio (chicken tikka), and lehsuni jheenga (garlic jumbo prawn) are definitely not to be missed
Updated 27 May 2023
Afshan Aziz

Indian food is a delightful combination of myriad ingredients and flavors, and fine-dining destination 5 Rivers offers guests a taste of the country’s famous culinary traditions.
The restaurant, perfect for corporate luncheons and private gatherings with family and friends, serves truly authentic flavors of India to the table.
Our meal began with toasted papadums served with yogurt chutney made of coriander, mint, and chilies.
There are many options to choose from, but for starters, we had murgh yakhani and tamatar tulsi shorba — a tomato basil soup that is a must-try. The aloo akharot ki tikki, or potato-walnut patties served with yogurt, mint, and tamarind chutney, and the melt-in-your-mouth crunchy Chicken 65 are equally appetizing.
Guests can enjoy the view of a live open kitchen, where the flames and action at the tandoors — large, urn-shaped ovens — make for an entertaining experience.
The restaurant has a special tandoor menu for guests who enjoy BBQ platters. The seekh kebab, murgh tikka trio (chicken tikka), and lehsuni jheenga (garlic jumbo prawn) are definitely not to be missed.
For the main course, quintessential dishes like butter chicken, the Hyderabadi chicken korma, rara ghosht (lamb mince and cubes onion-tomato gravy), dal makhani, mixed vegetable jalfrezi and palak paneer (cottage cheese cooked with mildly spiced spinach sauce) are worth trying.
The freshly served naans, or Indian bread, also deserve a special mention for being irresistibly soft and fluffy.

End your meal with 5 Rivers’ mojitos, which come in different flavors ranging from strawberry to blueberry, or a warm cup of Indian karak tea.

The staff is welcoming and available to explain the unique aspects of the dishes on the menu.

 

Where We Are Going Today: Saudi Restaurant Marble

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 23 May 2023
Rahaf Jambi

Where We Are Going Today: Saudi Restaurant Marble

Photo/Supplied
  • The restaurant ambience is luxurious, with elegant green marbled tables and oak walls
Updated 23 May 2023
Rahaf Jambi

Saudi restaurant chain Marble specializes in high-quality meat and smoked dishes, with branches in Riyadh and Dhahran upholding the tradition of family-owned smokers and open-flame grillers.

Among the restaurant’s offerings are a mouthwatering smoked brisket in an offset smoker with Samer wood. Ribs are also cooked in an offset smoker with Samer wood for a minimum of eight hours.

The 180 gram Marble burger is served in a brioche bun with caramelized onion, cheese and special sauce.

To add to the meaty goodness, the restaurant serves a wide selection of appetizers such as tenderloin foam, Korean tacos, rocca salad, French fries and mashed potato.

The dessert menu is not extensive, but includes cheesecake, panna cotta and creme brulee.

The restaurant ambience is luxurious, with elegant green marbled tables and oak walls.

Prices are reasonable considering the opulent setting and high-quality menu. The 200 gram flame-grilled tenderloin of Angus with truffle oil-infused asparagus, potato peel crisp and homemade garlic puree costs SR289 ($77).

To learn more about the family-owned restaurant, visit Instagram @marblecuisine.

 

 

Three new restaurants in Dubai receive Michelin star status at second edition  

Three new restaurants in Dubai receive Michelin star status at second edition  
Updated 23 May 2023
Hams Saleh

Three new restaurants in Dubai receive Michelin star status at second edition  

Three new restaurants in Dubai receive Michelin star status at second edition  
Updated 23 May 2023
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: Four restaurants in Dubai on Tuesday received a Michelin star at the guide’s second edition in the UAE city during a ceremony that took place at Atlantis The Royal hotel.  

Three places won one star each, while one restaurant received two stars. The awarded eateries represented a range of cuisines, including Indian, British and Japanese.   

One star went to Avatãra restaurant in Voco Hotel, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal in Atlantis The Royal and Moonrise, an Omakase restaurant located on the rooftop of Eden House.

Trèsind Studio received two stars, after being awarded one star in last year’s ceremony.  

The restaurants that maintained their one-star rating from last year’s list are 11 Woodfire, Al-Muntaha, Armani Ristorante, Hakkasan, Höseki, Ossiano, Tasca by Jose Avillez and Torno Subito.  

“We started our first restaurant in 2013 and we never new we would come this far,” head of the eatery, Himanshu Saini, said after winning the award.  

Both two-star restaurants — Il Ristorante - Niko Romito, with its Italian fare, and French cuisine-based Stay by Yannick Alleno — retained their ratings from last year. 

No restaurants received the extremely rare three-star award. 

The Michelin Green Star award, which spotlights restaurants that practice and promote sustainable gastronomy, was given to the contemporary eatery LOWE in Al-Barari – which also won the award last year — Spanish-influenced restaurant Boca and Teible and a minimalistic bakery-cum-restaurant at the Jameel Arts Centre. 

The best service award went to Tomislav Lokvicic, the general manager at La Mar by Gastóon Acurio. (Supplied_

The best service award went to Tomislav Lokvicic, the general manager at La Mar by Gastóon Acurio, while Arturo Scamardella from Dinner by Heston Blumenthal won the Sommelier Award.  

“I am beyond excited and surprised,” said Lokvicic after receiving the award.  

Chef Omkar Walve at Avatãra won the Young Chef Award. “I am feeling blessed to receive this award,” said Walve. 

Arturo Scamardella from Dinner by Heston Blumenthal won the Sommelier Award. (Supplied)

For the second edition, the guide introduced a new award called Opening of the Year Award that went to Iranian American chef Ariana Bundy from Ariana’s Persian Kitchen in Atlantis, The Royal. “I like to thank my family for interring good food at an early age,” she said.  

The new Bib Gourmand restaurants are 21 Grams, 3Fils and Aamara. This award puts the spotlight on the restaurants offering authentic and memorable culinary experiences at a moderate price. Launched in 1997, this distinction highlights restaurants offering quality and value cooking.  

The 21 selected restaurants added to the list were 99 Sushi Bar, Ariana’s Persian Kitchen, At.Mosphere, Boca, Chic Nonna, City Social, Fouquet’s, French Riviera, Jaleo, Josette, Jun’s L’Olivo at Al-Mahara, La Mar by Gastón Acurio, Maya Bay, Milos, Mina Brasserie, Mott 32, Pierchic, RSVP, Rüya and TakaHisa.  

Issam Kazim is the chief executive officer of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing and Elisabeth Boucher-Anselin, Michelin experiences director of communication. (Supplied)

“This is a very proud moment for us. Last year it was the announcement of the first guide in the region, the Dubai guide that had 69 restaurants listed,” Issam Kazim, chief executive officer of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, said at the start of the event. “The gastronomy scene in Dubai is something we’ve always highlighted as a key pillar for the composition of the destination.  

“It was a proud moment for us as a city to be able to work with a world-renowned brand like the Michelin guide to be able to come, celebrate and showcase all these efforts,” he added. 

Gaganjot Singh, Michelin’s president in Africa, India and the Middle East, said: “Our journey with Michelin Guide started a year ago, but we have been present in Dubai for more than seven decades now with our products and our services.”

“Since 1900, the Michelin Guide teams have been dedicated to proposing to international travelers and food lovers the best of what hotels and restaurants could offer. In doing so, we highlight the outstanding professionals who are committed to excellence,” he added. 

Where We Are Going Today: Nakhati Gelato in Riyadh

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 20 May 2023
Rahaf Jambi

Where We Are Going Today: Nakhati Gelato in Riyadh

Photo/Supplied
  • Its gelato flavors have been created to reflect local culture, for example, Madinah mint after the holy city’s famous fresh herb, and its popular sweet klaija
Updated 20 May 2023
Rahaf Jambi

A flavor of Italy is available for Saudis at Nakhati in Riyadh’s upmarket Al-Nakheel district.

The gelato outlet aims to offer a high-quality dining experience for its customers with a range of tastes designed to suit all palates.

Nakhati’s gelato preparation techniques were perfected in Italy, and its products are made with natural ingredients, less sugar, and healthy fats.

Its gelato flavors have been created to reflect local culture, for example, Madinah mint after the holy city’s famous fresh herb, and its popular sweet klaija.

Drinks are also served and include iced hibiscus tea, hazelnut cappuccino, Arabic iced coffee, and vegan iced mocha.

In addition, customers can hire its Creative Space set up as part of the company’s mission to promote, mentor, facilitate knowledge sharing, and celebrate success among female entrepreneurs.

For more information visit https://www.instagram.com/nakhati.ksa/.

 

Recipes for success: Chef Alejandro Maestro Villayandre offers advice and a recipe for one of Cristiano Ronaldo's favorite dishes  

Recipes for success: Chef Alejandro Maestro Villayandre offers advice and a recipe for one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s favorite dishes  
Updated 18 May 2023
Karishma Nandkeolyar

Recipes for success: Chef Alejandro Maestro Villayandre offers advice and a recipe for one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s favorite dishes  

Recipes for success: Chef Alejandro Maestro Villayandre offers advice and a recipe for one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s favorite dishes  
  • As executive chef at Tatel Riyadh (in which Ronaldo is one of the investors), he gets to do what he likes best: feed people
Updated 18 May 2023
Karishma Nandkeolyar

DUBAI: Alejandro Maestro Villayandre loves his job. As executive chef at Tatel Riyadh (in which Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the investors), he gets to do what he likes best: feed people. The Spanish chef, who began his culinary journey at the Superior Schools of Hospitality and Cooking of León and Santiago de Compostela and worked in the kitchen of the famed Spanish chef Martín Berasategui before moving on to the international chain Barceló, is enjoying his time in the Kingdom.  

“It’s a new culture, a new country. And a good opportunity to improve my skills inside the kitchen,” he tells Arab News.  

Here he discusses why he loves salads, what food Ronaldo likes best, and keeping things simple, and provides a tasty black cod recipe.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TATEL Riyadh (@tatel.riyadh)

When you started out as a professional, what was the most-common mistake you made?   

I think the main mistake that almost all of us make when we are starting out is overloading a dish with techniques that we are learning, or presentations that are not entirely practical during actual service in a real restaurant. As I always say, less is more.  

What’s your top tip for amateur cooks?    

The best advice that I can give is not to become obsessed. Just enjoy cooking. You don’t need all the materials that we use every day in a professional kitchen. Take it step by step and do not start with the most difficult recipes. Many times, what is simple is more enjoyable.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TATEL Riyadh (@tatel.riyadh)

What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish? 

I don’t know if I could choose just one ingredient because the most beautiful thing about cooking is the great variety of flavors and textures that you can play with when preparing a dish. From the most luxurious, such as truffles, caviar and saffron, to the most common ones.   

When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food?    

To be honest, I almost never pay attention to the bad things. I always try to see the good things and what I can incorporate into my own cooking: new ingredients, flavor combinations, different dishes. I’m a very empathetic person with my peers, because I know how difficult it is and that — like any person in any job — they can have bad days.   

When you go out to eat, what’s your favorite cuisine?   

It depends on the day or who I go with. I try to vary and always be open to trying other cuisines from other cultures, because as a cook I think that helps you to improve professionally. From the best restaurants to the humblest ones, you can always find surprises.   

What’s your go-to dish if you have to make something quickly at home?  

I love salads. I think they’re a very interesting alternative. They’re simple, healthy and fast. And you can make thousands of combinations. Also, it’s a dish that allows you to take advantage of everything you have left over from other meals — pasta, chicken, tuna......   

What request or behavior by customers most annoys you?   

Often, the lack of empathy that they show us. I’m not saying that they shouldn’t be demanding, because that can help us to be better. But, like everyone, we have bad days, and the food is not always to everyone’s taste and, sometimes, people forget that behind each dish there is a team that tries to give its best for the customer to enjoy.  

What’s your favorite dish to cook and why?   

I don’t have a favorite dish. I always try to find new dishes. I like to play with flavors. It doesn’t always turn out well, but that’s the way of learning, to try and try again.    

Are you strict in the kitchen? Or quite laidback?    

To dedicate yourself to the kitchen, you have to be a little crazy and really like your job. I Iike the job. I like to get my hands dirty and be involved in the day-to-day life of a restaurant. I try not to shout, but the kitchen is stressful at times, so a little shouting is unavoidable.  

What are Cristiano Ronaldo’s favorite dishes at Tatel Riyadh?  

Burrata with honey and lavender vinaigrette; Cecina de León (cured beef); black cod and miso sauce; and cheesecake.  

Recipe: Chef Alejandro’s black cod and miso sauce 

1. Clean and cut the cod into equal portions. 

2. Leave the cod soaking in salt water for one hour. 

3. Dry well, and marinate in miso for two days. 

4. Clean the excess miso off the cod. 

5. Burn the skin well. Turn over and bake for five minutes at 200 degrees centigrade. 

6. Allow to rest for five minutes.  

7. Remove the exposed bones. 

8. Using a brush, apply miso to the fish and bake for three minutes at 200 degrees centigrade. 

9. If you have a torch, burn the fish slightly.  

10. Serve. 

Scent of tradition lingers in Lebanon's 'village of roses'

Scent of tradition lingers in Lebanon’s ‘village of roses’
Updated 18 May 2023
Elisa Amouret | AFP

Scent of tradition lingers in Lebanon’s ‘village of roses’

Scent of tradition lingers in Lebanon’s ‘village of roses’
  • Oil derived from the famed Damask rose --- named after the ancient city of Damascus — is a staple of perfumers
  • The ancient Damask rose had been exported from Syria to Europe for centuries since the time of the Crusades
Updated 18 May 2023
Elisa Amouret | AFP

QSARNABA, Lebanon: On a gentle slope looking out over Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley, villagers work their way across pink-dotted terraces, gathering perfumed Damask roses that are used for essential oils, sweets and cosmetics.

The rose harvest “gives you a bit of hope, it makes things beautiful, it calms you down — it gives you strength to carry on,” said Leila Al-Dirani, picking the flowers from her family’s land in the village of Qsarnaba.
A soft bag tied around her waist and her hands scratched from the thorns, the 64-year-old plucks the small, pink buds from their bushes as their rich and heady scent wafts across the hill.
The oil derived from the famed Damask rose --- named after the ancient city of Damascus located just across the mountain range separating Lebanon and Syria — is a staple of perfumers.
Experts swear by the flower’s therapeutic properties in fighting infection and as a relaxant, while rose water is used across the Middle East both as a refreshing drink, in sweets such as Turkish delight, to scent mosques and even to bestow luck at weddings.

Caption

After a morning collecting roses, the workers in Qsarnaba drop their fragrant bundles at a warehouse in the village where they are paid based on their harvest.
At the facility carpeted with pink petals, Zahraa Sayed Ahmed — whose first name means “flower” — buys the raw materials to produce her rose water, syrup, tea and jam.
Around four years ago, she set up a small workshop at her house, using a traditional metal still that “belonged to my grandfather,” said Sayed Ahmed, 37.

With a kilogram (2.2 pounds) of rose petals, she said she can make up to half a liter of rose water.

Zahraa Sayed Ahmed produces rose water from Damascena (Damask) roses, at her house in the village of Qsarnaba on May 11, 2023. (AFP)

She then also bottles and labels her modest production by hand, putting it on limited sale locally.
“The production of rose water is a part of our heritage,” said Sayed Ahmed. “In every home in Qsarnaba there is a still, even if it’s just a small one.”
The rose season only lasts a few weeks, but it is a busy time for Qsarnaba’s residents.
“This year is the first year that we didn’t bring workers to help us because the production is low and we couldn’t afford it,” said Hassan Al-Dirani, 25, who has been picking the flowers alongside his mother, Leila.

A woman serves a drink made of rose syrup at a house in Byblos on May 15, 2023. (AFP)

Since late 2019, Lebanon has been grappling with a devastating economic crisis that has seen the local currency collapse and pushed most of the population into poverty.
“The rose harvest and all other harvests have lost about 80 percent of their value... because of the economic crisis,” said local official Daher Al-Dirani, who hails from the extended family that is the biggest in Qsarnaba.
“But the roses help people put food on the table,” he added.

A worker sells traditional dessert Kunafa, at a shop in Byblos on May 16, 2023. (AFP)

Exported from Syria to Europe for centuries since the time of the Crusades, the ancient Damask rose is also cultivated in countries including France, Morocco, Iran and Turkiye.
“Our village produces the most roses out of any village in Lebanon” and more than half of the country’s rose water, Sayed Ahmed claimed proudly, as the captivating scent lingered in the air.
“Qsarnaba is the village of roses.”

