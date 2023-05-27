Bangladeshi pilgrims grateful for hassle-free journey under Makkah Route

You are here

The first batch of Hajj 2023 pilgrims from Bangladesh arrives in Jeddah on May 21, 2023. (AN Photo) 
SHEBAB SUMON

  • More than 125,000 Bangladeshis are traveling to Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj
  • Saudi authorities have been working round-the-clock since last week to assist them
DHAKA: Bangladeshi pilgrims departing for Hajj are grateful for Makkah Route facilities, which they say streamline the immigration process and remove the burdens of traveling abroad.

More than 125,000 Bangladeshis are traveling to Saudi Arabia this year for the pilgrimage that is one of the five pillars of Islam. Most are departing from the capital, Dhaka, and are assisted by Saudi authorities, who have been working round-the-clock since last week, when the special Hajj flights started under the Makkah Route initiative.

The flagship pre-travel program was launched by the Kingdom in 2019 to help pilgrims fulfill all the visa, customs and health requirements at their airport of origin, saving them long hours of waiting before and on arrival in Saudi Arabia.

“All the pilgrims are boarding their planes with comfort and smiles. This initiative is being highly praised by the people at home and abroad,” Saiful Islam, director of the Hajj Office Dhaka, told Arab News.

“The pilgrims are enjoying the journey like a domestic flight. After landing in the Kingdom, they just board a bus and reach their hotel.”

Some of those who have already reached Saudi Arabia to perform the pilgrimage this year are amazed how smooth traveling is under the Makkah Route program.

“All my immigration formalities were completed at Dhaka airport before taking the fight to the holy land. It took only one minute to get the things done,” Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain, 63, told Arab News as he arrived in Jeddah.

“To me, it’s like a blessing. It was unimaginable even a couple of years back. My heartfelt thanks to the Saudi authorities for offering us this beautiful opportunity.”

Mohammed Solaiman, 59, said he did not have to worry about anything and could focus on the spiritual dimensions of the pilgrimage.

“Everyone from the pre-immigration at Dhaka airport and here in the Kingdom was so cordial and always helpful,” he said.

“I can imagine how difficult a task it is to manage thousands of pilgrims from around the world. Hundreds of people are working round-the-clock to take care of the pilgrims. I am grateful to the Kingdom’s authorities for offering us these beautiful services.”

The hospitality the pilgrims receive even before arriving in Saudi Arabia is appreciated by all.

Latifa Begum, 56, told Arab News that she was initially worried how she would communicate, as her English was not good, but that ended up being no problem at all as all officers were kind and accommodating.

“Since landing in the Kingdom, everyone has treated us like distinguished guests,” she said.

“There is nothing that could be better than this. I pray from the bottom of my heart for the well-being of the Kingdom’s authorities who offered us such a smooth journey.”

Topics: Hajj 2023 Makkah Route Saudi Arabia Bangladesh

Updated 27 May 2023
Arab News

  • KSrelief also continued carrying out food aid projects worldwide
Updated 27 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) inaugurated two volunteer medical programs in Kenya and Cameroon.
In Kenya, 13 volunteer doctors from the aid agency’s medical team performed cardiac catheterization surgeries for patients in Nairobi. The program, operational from May 22 to May 26, was rolled out in cooperation with the Al-Balsam International Organization, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Volunteer doctors performing heart surgeries in Kenya. (SPA)


“The project comes as an extension of the voluntary medical programs implemented by KSrelief in various specialties to help individuals and families with limited income in countries in need,” read the SPA statement.
In Cameroon, 22 volunteer surgeons from different specialities, including orthopedics, pediatrics, gynecology and obstetrics, performed medical operations in Maroua city.
KSrelief also continued carrying out its medical programs elsewhere across the world.
In Yemen’s Hajjah governorate, Al-Jadah Health Center clinics provided treatment to 7,618 beneficiaries in April with KSrelief’s support. The center delivered healthcare through its diverse clinics of emergency, internal medicine and reproductive health, surgery, pediatrics, radiology and maternity.
Financed by KSrelief, the ambulance service of Subul Al-Salam Social Association in Lebanon’s Al-Minya carried out 90 missions in a week. The missions varied between transporting patients to and from hospitals and providing first aid services.
The Saudi aid agency also continued carrying out its food aid projects worldwide. In Syria, 750 earthquake-stricken families in Idlib received food parcels and hygiene bags.
The team also delivered 25 tons of dates as a gift from the Kingdom to Burundi.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Saudi Arabia Cameroon Kenya Lebanon Syria Yemen

Updated 27 May 2023
Arab News

  • During their eight-day stay at the space station, the Saudi astronauts would be undertaking 14 pioneering experiments
Updated 27 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi astronauts Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali AlQarni have started their research projects aboard the International Space Station (ISS), a few days after arriving via the privately-launched Axiom Space 2 mission

During their eight-day stay at the space station, the Saudi astronauts would be undertaking 14 pioneering experiments in microgravity and with three of those to be conducted real-time with the participation of 12,000 Saudi students across 47 locations of the Kingdom.

The involvement of students was aimed at “preparing future astronauts and engineers through quality education and training programs, and participation in scientific experiments, international research, and future space-related missions,” state news agency SPA reported.

The real-time interaction ensures that students can access the Saudi crew live as they simultaneously perform their experiments on Earth and in space.
Barnawi and AlQarni are running six experiments to understand the impacts of being in space, microgravity and a high radiation environment on the human brain and nervous system.

The research aims to evaluate the repercussions of space on human health and the safety of such space trips on the human brain and will utilize novel neuroscience tools including measuring blood flow to the brain and the brain’s electrical activity, SPA said.

The two Saudi astronauts will also do four cell science experiments to investigate the inflammatory response of human immune cells in microgravity.

Their research will be focused on changes in mRNA decay, a process that can turn off inflammation.

Topics: Saudis in Space Rayyanah Barnawi Ali Alqarni Saudi Arabia

Updated 27 May 2023
Arab News

  • Khat is a flowering shrub native to the Arabian Peninsula. Individuals chew khat leaves because of the stimulant effects it has, which are like but less intense than those caused by abusing cocaine or methamphetamine
Updated 27 May 2023
Arab News

JAZAN: Saudi border guards in the Jazan region have foiled attempts to smuggle 140kg of the narcotic khat.
The seized narcotics were handed over to the competent authority, and preliminary legal procedures were completed, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.
Khat is a flowering shrub native to the Arabian Peninsula. Individuals chew khat leaves because of the stimulant effects it has, which are like but less intense than those caused by abusing cocaine or methamphetamine.
Saudi authorities had previous successes in their anti-drug smuggling campaign, with their latest reported one a bust on an attempt to smuggle up to $11.5 million worth of Captagon pills stashed in consignments which arrived at Duba port.
More than 460,000 Captagon pills were hidden in the cavities of heavy machinery, but were discovered during a security check, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority said in a statement.
Security authorities have urged people to report any activities related to drug smuggling or promotion by calling 911 in the Makkah, Riyadh and Eastern Province regions, and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom’s regions.

 

The Kingdom vs Captagon
Inside Saudi Arabia's war against the drug destroying lives across the Arab world
Enter
keywords
Topics: khat Captagon pills Saudi Arabia

Updated 27 May 2023
Arab News

Updated 27 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Adel Al-Jubeir, the Saudi minister of state for foreign Affairs, met the Panamanian foreign minister and other government officials on a visit to the country on Friday.
Al-Jubeir was received by Janaina Tewaney Mencomo, the foreign minister. 
He also met Federico Alfaro Boyd, minister of trade and industries, and Jose Alejandro Rojas Pardini, the minister of private investment.
He discussed with them bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Panama and ways to enhance them.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Panama

Updated 27 May 2023
Arab News

Updated 27 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Colombia declared its official support on Friday for the Kingdom’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo, emphasizing the importance of bilateral relations and partnerships with Saudi Arabia in various areas of mutual interest.

The decision was announced by Adel Al-Jubeir, Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs, Cabinet member and climate affairs envoy, during a meeting with Alvaro Leyva Duran, foreign minister of Colombia.

The discussions focused on bilateral relations between the two countries. Al-Jubeir thanked his Colombian counterpart for “the warm and gracious hospitality and for his country’s support for the Kingdom’s bid for Expo 2030.”

The official website of the Colombian ministry of foreign affairs said that Al-Jubeir ratified the commitment to establish an embassy in Colombia, following the exploratory mission that visited Bogota last October to review potential headquarters’ locations.

The senior officials highlighted the importance of investments in the energy transition, health and agriculture sectors. According to the Colombian ministry of foreign affairs, both governments are working on memorandums of understanding for cooperation in the cultural, energy and tourism fields.

Riyadh’s bid to host the event faces competition from Busan (South Korea), Rome (Italy), and Odessa (Ukraine). Regardless of the outcome, the World Expo is expected to provide an ideal opportunity for nations to share their innovations, cultures and ideas.

Held since 1851, the expos are the world’s largest platform to showcase the latest achievements and technologies and celebrate the cultural values that unite humanity.
 

Topics: Saudi Expo 2030 Saudi Arabia Colombia

