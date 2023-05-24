You are here

  • Home
  • First Indonesian pilgrims depart for this year’s Hajj

First Indonesian pilgrims depart for this year’s Hajj

Special First Indonesian pilgrims depart for this year’s Hajj
People watch from behind a fence as a plane takes off with Indonesian pilgrims who are heading to Makkah for Hajj, Sultan Iskandar Muda International Airport, Blang Bintang, Aceh, May 24, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zsjnn

Updated 14 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai

First Indonesian pilgrims depart for this year’s Hajj

First Indonesian pilgrims depart for this year’s Hajj
  • Indonesia is sending 229,000 pilgrims in this pilgrimage season
  • About a third of Indonesian pilgrims are above the age of 65
Updated 14 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: The first batch of Hajj pilgrims from Indonesia, about 6,000 Muslims from across the archipelago nation, departed for Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, marking the beginning of the annual pilgrimage in the world’s largest Muslim-majority country.
With an estimated 229,000 Indonesian pilgrims expected to perform the spiritual journey this year, the Southeast Asian nation will be sending the biggest contingent of any country.
More than 16 groups, comprising over 6,300 pilgrims, were leaving from Indonesian cities, including Jakarta, Aceh and Makassar.
“I hope that all Indonesian pilgrims will perform the Hajj pilgrimage well, with ease and smoothly, and return to the motherland safely,” Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas said, as he sent off the first group in Jakarta.
“Don’t forget to pray for Indonesia.”
As about a third of Indonesian pilgrims this year are seniors, or people above the age of 65, Qoumas also offered some health advice.
“Don’t push yourself to do a lot of activities, especially when your health is not too great,” he said. “Don’t be reluctant to ask or consult others if there are concerns regarding health. There are officers ready to serve, protect and guide all the pilgrims.”
The Indonesian Hajj Organization Committee said officers stationed in Madinah are ready to welcome the pilgrims as they arrive throughout the day and nearing midnight.
“It’s all been very smooth so far,” Subhan Cholid, who heads the committee in Saudi Arabia, told Arab News by phone from Madinah.
The first group of Indonesian pilgrims, comprising almost 400 people from Jakarta, arrived in Islam’s second-holiest city on Wednesday morning.
“From their faces, even though they have been through a pretty long journey, they don’t look tired. They are very happy to be going for Hajj and that they have arrived in the holy land,” Cholid said.
“That happiness is an energy booster. They looked full of spirit.”

Topics: hajj Indonesia Saudi Arabia Yaqut Cholil Qoumas

Related

Saudi officials review Hajj crowd-management plans
Saudi Arabia
Saudi officials review Hajj crowd-management plans
Pilgrims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and India arrive in Madinah. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Hajj pilgrims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and India arrive in Kingdom

Indian labs to give ‘top priority’ to tests on cough syrup exports – regulator

Indian labs to give ‘top priority’ to tests on cough syrup exports – regulator
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

Indian labs to give ‘top priority’ to tests on cough syrup exports – regulator

Indian labs to give ‘top priority’ to tests on cough syrup exports – regulator
  • Syrups made by two Indian companies were linked to the deaths of 70 children in Gambia and 19 in Uzbekistan last year
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters
NEW DELHI: India’s government laboratories should give “top priority” to testing cough syrup for export, the drug regulator said on Wednesday, after the deaths of dozens of children in Gambia and Uzbekistan were linked to the medicines.
The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization’s directive also said laboratories should issue test reports immediately, or as early as possible, after analyzing samples from manufacturers.
India made tests for cough syrup exports mandatory earlier this week after the World Health Organization (WHO) found toxins in cough syrups made by three Indian companies.
Syrups made by two of these companies were linked to the deaths of 70 children in Gambia and 19 in Uzbekistan last year.
The deaths shook the reputation of India’s $41 billion pharmaceutical industry, one of the world’s largest, and the government is considering an overhaul of its pharmaceutical industry policy to tighten procedures on testing and raw materials.
The Wednesday directive was sent to all federal government laboratories and to drug regulators in six major production states and one federal territory.
From June 1, all cough syrup exported from India will need a certificate of analysis from a government laboratory. The Health Ministry has not responded to requests for comment from Reuters on whether such tests would also be required for the domestic market.
Indian tests of cough syrups made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd, linked to the deaths of children in Gambia, found no toxins but contaminants were detected in many drugs made by Marion Biotech, whose syrups were linked to deaths in Uzbekistan. The companies deny any wrongdoing.

Australian 95-year-old woman tasered by police dies

Australian 95-year-old woman tasered by police dies
Updated 18 min 49 sec ago
AFP

Australian 95-year-old woman tasered by police dies

Australian 95-year-old woman tasered by police dies
  • Clare Nowland had been in critical condition in hospital since being shot with an electronic stun gun on May 17
Updated 18 min 49 sec ago
AFP
SYDNEY: A 95-year-old great-grandmother died Wednesday a week after being tasered by an Australian police officer inside her nursing home, police said.
Clare Nowland had been in critical condition in hospital since being shot with an electronic stun gun on May 17 in a confrontation that shocked Australians and made international headlines.
“It is with great sadness we confirm the passing of 95-year-old Clare Nowland in Cooma tonight,” New South Wales state police said in a statement.
She passed away “peacefully” in hospital surrounded by family and loved ones, police said.
Just hours earlier, a 33-year-old senior constable was charged with recklessly causing grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and common assault over the tasering.
The policeman, who has been suspended with pay, will face court on July 5.
Police Commissioner Karen Webb said Nowland’s family had been informed of the “serious charges,” and thanked detectives for working quickly following the “nasty incident.”
Officers had been called to Yallambee Lodge nursing home in southern New South Wales by staff who told them that a woman was “armed with a knife.”
Police say they urged Nowland to drop a serrated steak knife before she moved toward them “at a slow pace” with her walking frame, prompting one officer to fire his taser at her.
The incident has led to calls for a New South Wales parliamentary inquiry and the release of police bodycam video of the confrontation.
“The tasering of Ms Nowland has sparked a community outrage that shows how desperately we need police reform,” state Greens MP Sue Higginson said this week.
“The refusal to release the bodycam footage protects NSW Police from public scrutiny for all the wrong reasons — the NSW community has a right to know exactly what happened when Clare Nowland was tasered so we can start to take the steps needed for change.”

Related

Australia police not releasing video of 95-year-old’s tasering
World
Australia police not releasing video of 95-year-old’s tasering
Texas officer shoots and kills woman after stun-gun struggle
World
Texas officer shoots and kills woman after stun-gun struggle

Brussels warns Italy not to delay post COVID-19 recovery reforms

Brussels warns Italy not to delay post COVID-19 recovery reforms
Updated 10 min 44 sec ago
AFP

Brussels warns Italy not to delay post COVID-19 recovery reforms

Brussels warns Italy not to delay post COVID-19 recovery reforms
  • Italy is the main beneficiary under the bloc's $860 billion Covid recovery package
  • The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, presented its recommendations to member states and called on Italy to act fast to address any issues
Updated 10 min 44 sec ago
AFP

BRUSSLES: The EU expressed concern over delays in Italy’s implementation of reforms under its post-pandemic recovery plan, according to a report published on Wednesday.

Italy, the European Union’s third-largest economy and one of its most indebted, is the main beneficiary under the bloc’s $860 billion (800 billion euros) COVID-19 recovery package.

Some 68.9 billion euros in grants and 122.6 billion euros in loans have been earmarked for Italy as part of Europe’s largest ever stimulus package, known as NextGenerationEU.

In return, Italy has agreed to a timetable to implement economic reforms, some of which will likely be hard for Prime Minister Georgia Meloni’s populist government to stomach.

On Wednesday, the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, presented its recommendations to member states and called on Italy to act fast to address any issues.

“The implementation of Italy’s recovery and resilience plan is underway, however with increasing risk of delays,” the commission wrote in a report on Italy.

“Proceeding swiftly with the implementation of the plan ... is essential due to the temporary nature of the Recovery and Resilience Facility in place until 2026.”

Brussels has already disbursed 42 billion euros but, in March this year, the EU froze a third scheduled payment worth 19 billion euros, pending clarifications on Italy’s plans.

Brussels wants the money to be spent on projects that boost Europe’s transition to a greener and more digital economy, and on infrastructure, especially the rail sector.

But some of the projects on which Italy plans to use the money have raised eyebrows in Brussels, including the renovation of a football stadium in Florence.

Topics: EU Italy COVID-19

Related

FII speakers optimistic about global growth in post COVID-19 era
Business & Economy
FII speakers optimistic about global growth in post COVID-19 era
Dubai launches economic program for post COVID-19 recovery 
Business & Economy
Dubai launches economic program for post COVID-19 recovery 

Filipinos hope for sea change to fish again in China-blocked waters

Filipinos hope for sea change to fish again in China-blocked waters
Updated 47 min 52 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Filipinos hope for sea change to fish again in China-blocked waters

Filipinos hope for sea change to fish again in China-blocked waters
  • Philippines’ Scarborough Shoal under Chinese control since 2012
  • Area has some of the best fishing in the disputed South China Sea
Updated 47 min 52 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The past 10 years have not been easy for Vicente Berosil and other fishermen in Masinloc, since their livelihoods disappeared when Chinese ships suddenly entered the waters they had known for generations as their own.

Berosil’s home, a small coastal municipality in Luzon, the largest island of the Philippines, has in its territorial jurisdiction waters that have been known to have some of the best fishing in the region. The richest of them is Scarborough Shoal inside the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines.

But Philippine fishermen can no longer access it.

Claimed by China as its ancestral territory since the 13th century, Scarborough has been part of the growing dispute Beijing has with Manila and the governments of other countries in the region over the South China Sea, which is one of the world’s most resourceful and heavily trafficked waterways.

Scarborough Shoal is the sea’s largest atoll and has been under Chinese control since 2012. This is when a Filipino warship attempted to arrest those aboard Chinese boats allegedly poaching in Scarborough and was blocked by Chinese marine surveillance vessels.

The Chinese have cordoned off the entrance of the shoal and Philippine boats can no longer access it.

“They (Chinese) will shoo you away, they will block you with their vessels, rubber boats,” Berosil, 49, told Arab News. “It’s scary, our small boats are no match (for) them.”

His colleague, Jerry Edradan, 50, started to fish for a living when he was 15 and for nearly three decades the sea provided him with a decent living. This was until 2012, when the region lost its main source of income.

“Since China entered the scene, we have been really struggling. We have barely enough to buy rice, we have to eke out money every day,” Edradan said. “It wasn’t like that before. Life used to be good ... We always had a good catch and Scarborough was really open.”

The Philippines has filed numerous diplomatic protests and in 2016 won a larger case at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, which ruled that Chinese activities within the 200-nautical-mile Philippine exclusive economic zone infringed on Manila’s sovereign rights. But China dismissed the ruling and its presence in the area continues to increase.

For the fishermen, hope for a reversal of this situation has come in the form of a growing American military presence — under a decades-long security alliance that obliges the Philippines and US to defend each other’s territory in case of external attack.

In February, the Philippines allowed US troops to increase their footprint in the country and gave them access to new bases, including in the South China Sea.

In May, Manila’s envoy to Washington announced that joint Philippine-US maritime patrols could begin later this year.

Meanwhile, the struggle continues for the area’s Filipino fishing community.

Rolando Fuentes, 48, started to drive a tricycle for additional income because he can no longer earn enough from fishing to send his children to school.

He has not dared to fish near the shoal since the Chinese water-cannoned his boat, but draws some sense of safety from America’s presence.

“I feel like we now have an ally and hopefully soon we can fish again at Scarborough,” he said.

“I hope that we can get it back because that’s where I earned the living to raise my family. For all the fishermen here, that’s really their source of living — for their family, their children.”

But while Fuentes wants the Chinese navy out, he would not mind sharing the abundant fishing with Chinese fishermen if the rules are fair.

“We are willing to share the fish as long as they don’t prevent us from entering the area,” he told Arab News. “We can share and see who can catch more fish.”

Julius Pacabis, 43, who claims he has also experienced intimidation by Chinese coastguard ships when he neared the shoal, also hopes Filipino fishermen can return some day.

Like Fuentes, he does not mind competitors as long as there is no blocking of anyone. But he is wary of an escalation in tension.

“I just hope that everything will be peaceful because we will be the ones who will suffer the most if there is conflict,” he said.

“All I’m wishing for is that things will go back (the) way it was before.”

Topics: Philippines South China Sea China

Related

China-Philippines solution on Scarborough possible: Envoy
World
China-Philippines solution on Scarborough possible: Envoy
Philippines says China breaks deal on S. China Sea outcrop
World
Philippines says China breaks deal on S. China Sea outcrop

Russia will respond to future incursions ‘extremely harshly’: defense ministry

Russia will respond to future incursions ‘extremely harshly’: defense ministry
Updated 24 May 2023
AFP
Reuters

Russia will respond to future incursions ‘extremely harshly’: defense ministry

Russia will respond to future incursions ‘extremely harshly’: defense ministry
  • Russian jets and artillery fight off an armed group that crossed from Ukraine
  • Russian military say it routed militants who attacked the border region of Belgorod
Updated 24 May 2023
AFP Reuters

MOSCOW: Moscow will respond to attacks on Russian soil “extremely harshly,” Russia’s defense minister warned Wednesday, after Russian jets and artillery fought off an armed group that crossed from Ukraine.

“We will continue to respond promptly and extremely harshly to such actions by Ukrainian militants,” Sergei Shoigu told military officials, according to comments published by the defense ministry.

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that the use of Western-made military hardware by pro-Ukrainian fighters who conducted a raid on a Russian border region this week was consistent with the West’s growing involvement in the Ukraine conflict.

The Russian military said on Tuesday it had routed militants who attacked the Russian border region of Belgorod with armored vehicles the previous day, killing more than 70 “Ukrainian nationalists” and pushing the remainder back into Ukraine.

Images of some of the destroyed vehicles used by the pro-Ukrainian fighters broadcast on Russian state media showed US-made military hardware such as US-made Humvees.

“It is no secret for us that more and more equipment is being delivered to Ukraine’s armed forces. It is no secret that this equipment is being used against our own military. And it is no secret for us that the direct and indirect involvement of Western countries in this conflict is growing by the day,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“We are drawing the appropriate conclusions.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Related

Russia claims it repelled one of war’s most serious cross-border attacks
World
Russia claims it repelled one of war’s most serious cross-border attacks
Russia targets Ukraine’s Dnipro with drones, missiles
World
Russia targets Ukraine’s Dnipro with drones, missiles

Latest updates

First Indonesian pilgrims depart for this year’s Hajj
First Indonesian pilgrims depart for this year’s Hajj
Saudi Arabia to launch e-platform to boost efficiency of real estate developers
Saudi Arabia to launch e-platform to boost efficiency of real estate developers
Indian labs to give ‘top priority’ to tests on cough syrup exports – regulator
Indian labs to give ‘top priority’ to tests on cough syrup exports – regulator
Fast fashion as women take the wheel at Riyadh forum
Fast fashion as women take the wheel at Riyadh forum
Netflix expands crackdown on password-sharing worldwide, with MENA countries safe for now
Netflix expands crackdown on password-sharing worldwide, with MENA countries safe for now

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.