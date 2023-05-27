You are here

Ukraine says Russia eases Bakhmut attacks, Kyiv talks up counteroffensive
A Ukrainian army, German self-propelled Panzerhaubitze 2000, artillery is seen at its position at the frontline near Bakhmut, Donetsk region on May 27, 2023. (AP)
Updated 4 min 19 sec ago

Updated 4 min 19 sec ago

KYIV: Russian forces have temporarily eased their attacks on the besieged eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut to regroup and strengthen their capabilities, a senior Kyiv official said on Saturday.
Separately, senior Ukrainian officials indicated their forces were ready to launch a long-promised counteroffensive to recapture territory taken by Russia since the start of the war.
Russia’s Wagner private army began handing over positions to regular troops this week after declaring full control of Bakhmut following the longest and bloodiest battle of the war.
In a statement on Telegram, Ukraine Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said Russian forces were continuing to attack but that overall offensive activity had decreased.
“Yesterday and today there have not been any active battles — neither in the city nor on the flanks,” she wrote, adding that Moscow’s troops were instead shelling the outskirts and approaches to Bakhmut.
“The decrease in the enemy’s offensive activity is due to the fact that troops are being replaced and regrouped,” Maliar said. “The enemy is trying to strengthen its own capabilities.”
Kyiv is expected to soon launch a highly anticipated counteroffensive to retake Russian-occupied territory.
Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, told the British Broadcasting Corporation that the push could begin “tomorrow, the day after tomorrow or in a week.”
Presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak, speaking to Britain’s Guardian newspaper, said preliminary operations such as destroying supply lines or blowing up depots had already begun.
Ukraine’s top general, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, posted a sleekly produced video on Saturday showing Ukrainian troops swearing an oath and preparing for battle.
“The time has come to return what is ours,” he wrote.

Updated 24 sec ago

Updated 24 sec ago
ROME: A vessel operated by the charity Doctors without Borders (MSF) rescued nearly 600 migrants sailing on an overcrowded boat which was in distress off the island of Sicily on Saturday, the group said on Twitter.
“After three hours of operation, the 599 survivors, including women and children, are now safely aboard ... and being cared for by the medical team,” MSF tweeted, saying its vessel the Geo Barents had been conducting training activities when it was called in to undertake the rescue.
The migrants will be disembarked in the southern port of Bari, as assigned by the Italian authorities, MSF said, adding it would take around 40 hours to reach the port.
Charities have criticized the Italian administration of Giorgia Meloni, which takes a tough stance against illegal immigration, saying it often assigns ports too far away from the areas where rescues take place.
More than 47,000 migrant landings have been recorded in Italy so far this year, up from around 18,000 in the same period of 2022, interior ministry data show.

Man arrested over Downing Street collision faces indecent images charge
Updated 27 May 2023
Reuters

  • The 43-year-old appeared in court on Saturday in relation to the images and was remanded in custody
  • London police reiterated the collision was not being treated as "terror-related"
Updated 27 May 2023
Reuters

LONDON: London police said on Saturday that a man arrested after a car collision into the gates of Downing Street, the site of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office, had been separately charged with making indecent images of children.
The 43-year-old appeared in court on Saturday in relation to the images and was remanded in custody to next appear at Southwark Crown Court on June 23, police said in a statement.
He had been taken into custody on Thursday on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving after the Downing Street incident, in which no injuries were reported. Police said he had been released pending further investigation into that incident before giving details of the other charge.
London police reiterated the collision was not being treated as “terror-related” but said officers from its counter-terrorism wing were supporting its investigation.
Police placed a cordon outside Downing Street on Thursday after a vehicle approached the gate at a low speed. The main gate had appeared undamaged after the incident.

Russia blames US, EU for escalating tensions in Kosovo
Updated 27 May 2023
Reuters

  • The clashes led Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Friday to place the army on full combat alert
  • Serbia and its traditional ally Russia do not recognise Kosovo's independence
Updated 27 May 2023
Reuters

KOSOVO: Russia on Saturday blamed Kosovo, the United States and European Union for escalating tensions in the Balkans and said it was watching with concern after violent clashes between Kosovan police and protesters opposed to ethnic Albanian mayors.
The United States and allies on Friday rebuked Kosovo, saying the use of force to install mayors in ethnic Serb areas undermined efforts to improve troubled relations with neighboring Serbia. NATO on Saturday urged Kosovo to dial down tensions.
The clashes led Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Friday to place the army on full combat alert and ordered units to move closer to the border.
“We decisively condemn Pristina’s provocative steps, which have brought the situation close to the hot phase and directly threaten the security of the whole Balkans region,” Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.
“The responsibility for this lies fully with the United States and the European Union,” she said, adding that rebukes of Kosovo by “Western mediators” had come too late.
Serbia and its traditional ally Russia do not recognize Kosovo’s independence, and Moscow has blocked the country’s bid to become a member of the United Nations. Serbia still considers Kosovo part of its territory.

UK airports face nationwide border system issue, causing major delays
Updated 27 May 2023
Reuters

  • Images posted on social media showed long queues with hundreds of people at London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports with frustrated passengers complaining of having to wait several hours in line.
Updated 27 May 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Passengers flying into Britain faced major delays after landing at airports on Saturday due to a nationwide issue affecting the automated border control gates that scan passports upon arrival.
Images posted on social media showed long queues with hundreds of people at London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports with frustrated passengers complaining of having to wait several hours in line.
"We are aware of a nationwide border system issue affecting arrivals into the UK," said a spokesperson for the British government's interior ministry, which has oversight of border control.
"We are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible and are liaising with port operators and airlines to minimise disruption for travellers," they told Reuters.
Heathrow, Britain's busiest airport, said it had deployed extra staff to manage the queues and was working with Border Force to help resolve the problem.
While many foreign visitors to the UK need to see a border control officer upon landing, others, including British, EU and U.S. citizens, can use the automated gates known as e-gates to scan their passports and enter the country.
The disruption, which comes during a busy period for travel in Britain with a spring bank holiday on Monday and a half-term break for schools next week, means all passengers have to be processed at manual checkpoints.
"What's going on @HeathrowAirport? Just landed to scenes of utter chaos. 2 hour queues just to get to the real queue," one passenger posted on Twitter.
British airlines and airports have faced other disruption over the past year including from separate strikes involving airport staff and Border Force workers as well as cancelled flights caused by staff shortages last summer.

Man who opened Asiana plane door in mid-air tells police he was ‘uncomfortable’
Updated 27 May 2023
Reuters

  • The man told police he was stressed after losing his job
Updated 27 May 2023
Reuters

SEOUL: A passenger on an Asiana Airlines flight told police he opened a door on the plane minutes before it landed in Daegu, South Korea, on Friday because he was “uncomfortable,” Yonhap News Agency reported.
The man, in his thirties, was detained on landing. He told police that he opened the door because he “wanted to get off the plane quickly,” Yonhap said on Saturday, citing the Daegu Dongbu Police Station.
He also told police he was stressed after losing his job recently.
Reuters could not immediately reach police at the station.
The man opened the door when the plane was about 700 feet (213 meters) above the ground, causing panic onboard.
Nine passengers were taken to hospital with breathing issues. They were all discharged after about two hours, a fire department official said.
Police sought an arrest warrant for the detained man on Saturday for violation of the Aviation Security Act and other offenses, Yonhap said. Officials gave the man’s surname as Lee but not his full name, as is usual custom.
A video aired on television, reported to have been taken by a passenger, showed the moments before the landing, with a door open and wind rushing in as passengers sat nearby.
Jin Seong-hyun, a former Korean Air cabin safety official, said that as far he knew, the incident was unprecedented, but that passengers have opened emergency exits without authorization while planes are on the ground.
A South Korean Transport Ministry official said on Friday that it was possible to open emergency exits at or near ground level because the pressure inside and outside the cabin is similar.

