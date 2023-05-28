You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia, US urge Sudan’s warring parties to discuss truce extension
Sudan Unrest
Sudan Unrest

Saudi Arabia, US urge Sudan’s warring parties to discuss truce extension

Saudi Arabia, US urge Sudan’s warring parties to discuss truce extension
Smoke billows behind buildings in southern Khartoum, on May 27, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8hcvg

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, US urge Sudan’s warring parties to discuss truce extension

Saudi Arabia, US urge Sudan’s warring parties to discuss truce extension
  • The truce is set to expire on May 29
  • Protection of humanitarian assistance urged
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and the US are urging Sudan’s warring sides to work to work on extending a short-term truce currently in force in the country.

“Saudi Arabia and the US call on the Sudanese Armed Forces & the Rapid Support Forces to continue discussions to reach an agreement on extending the ceasefire that is set to expire on May 29,” the Saudi foreign affairs ministry said in a statement early on Sunday. 

The statements said while imperfect an extension would allow for humanitarian assistance to the Sudanese people. 

Saudi Arabia and the US, who brokered the current ceasefire, urged the sides to continue to adhere to their obligations even if an extension deal isn’t reach before May 29. The parties signed a Declaration of Commitment to Protect the Civilians of Sudan agreement in Jeddah, safeguarding humanitarian assistance and access.

Hundreds of people have died after intense urban warfare and thousands have either been injured or have fled for safety since the conflict began in April as the army faced off against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. 
 

Topics: Sudan Unrest Sudan

Japanese calligrapher teaches her art one stroke at a time

Japanese calligrapher teaches her art one stroke at a time
Updated 27 May 2023
Nada Jan

Japanese calligrapher teaches her art one stroke at a time

Japanese calligrapher teaches her art one stroke at a time
  • She told Arab News: “Seeing how Saudis love anime and manga, I wanted to show them that we have more art forms to offer, such as calligraphy”
  • Fans of Japanese culture get the chance to learn traditional art forms at City Walk
Updated 27 May 2023
Nada Jan

JEDDAH: Japanese calligrapher Yoshimi Fujii is conducting workshops at the Anime Village in City Walk Jeddah, offering participants the chance to learn more about different Japanese art forms.

Fujii, who has achieved the highest level in the Japanese form of calligraphy known as suihou, is based in Dubai and is making her second trip to the Kingdom.

“I’m thrilled to receive an invitation to come here (Saudi Arabia) and teach people of Jeddah the Japanese calligraphy and art of manga (Japanese comic),” she said.

Japanese calligraphy artist Yoshimi Fujii, who has achieved the highest level in the Japanese form of calligraphy known as suihou, is hosting workshops at City Walk. (Instagram/animevillage_sa)

Fujii conducted similar calligraphy workshops and a live show during the Riyadh Season on her first trip.

With a warm smile on her face, she explained to participants how to write in Japanese using traditional calligraphy brushes and special Japanese ink.

“Each line is made with one stroke only,” she said, adding: “Don’t redo it or try to fill the gaps.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• Yoshimi Fujii, a Japanese calligrapher, is conducting workshops at the Anime Village in City Walk.

• Fujii’s calligraphy workshop is conducted three times a day to allow a large number of visitors to take part.

• This week, Fujii will conduct another workshop about traditional Japanese origami, the art of making different shapes out of paper.

She told Arab News: “Seeing how Saudis love anime and manga, I wanted to show them that we have more art forms to offer, such as calligraphy.”

Fujii said she is enjoying the reactions of the participants, even when they get confused about which direction to start writing in Japanese, which is from top to bottom, unlike Arabic, which is written from right to left.

The workshop is conducted three times a day to allow a large number of visitors to take part.

Japanese calligraphy artist Yoshimi Fujii, who has achieved the highest level in the Japanese form of calligraphy known as suihou, is hosting workshops at City Walk. (Instagram/animevillage_sa)

Rana Alnemari, 21, said that she loved Japanese culture and wanted to learn to write her name in Japanese characters.

“The new characters of the Japanese alphabet really caught my interest and I really had fun learning something new today,” she said. “I might even take professional courses for Japanese calligraphy in the future.”

Wejdan Alomari, 22, said that she joined the calligraphy workshop because she was intrigued by the Japanese writing style.

Seeing how Saudis love anime and manga, I wanted to show them that we have more art forms to offer, such as calligraphy.

Yoshimi Fujii, Japanese calligrapher

“It feels more like a drawing than simple writing,” she said.

Rana Alsaimi, 22, told Arab News that these types of workshops give her an opportunity to try new things like “using traditional Japanese brush to write instead of a calligraphy pen.”

Next week, Fujii will conduct another workshop about traditional Japanese origami, the art of making different shapes out of paper.

A Pokemon origami workshop will be held at City Walk in Jeddah. (Supplied)

Participants will learn how to make Pokemon shapes using origami techniques.

 

 

Topics: Japanese calligrapher Yoshimi Fujii

Related

New book by leading Japanese calligrapher unveiled at Abu Dhabi Book Fair
Lifestyle
New book by leading Japanese calligrapher unveiled at Abu Dhabi Book Fair
Mohammed Bajubair fuses calligraphy into portrait drawing as he draws the Saudi Royalties. (Supplied) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi calligraphers develop unique styles after learning rules of the art

Who’s Who: Aya Al-Bakree, CEO of the Diriyah Biennale Foundation

Aya Al-Bakree
Aya Al-Bakree
Updated 27 May 2023
Arab News

Who’s Who: Aya Al-Bakree, CEO of the Diriyah Biennale Foundation

Aya Al-Bakree
Updated 27 May 2023
Arab News

Aya Al-Bakree is the CEO of the Diriyah Biennale Foundation, a nonprofit cultural organization chaired by Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan.

The foundation is mandated to stage two world-class biennales in Saudi Arabia, alternating between contemporary and Islamic arts.

At the heart of the foundation’s strategy is a mission to foster artistic cross-fertilization by connecting Saudi Arabian and international cultural discourse. It aims to elevate artistic practices and provide educational public programs for participants of all ages and backgrounds.

As a passionate advocate for the arts and the adaptive reuse of public spaces into cultural venues, Al-Bakree has overseen the launch of inaugural biennale editions in two cities: the JAX district in Diriyah and the Hajj Terminal in Jeddah. These editions showcased the works of diverse local and international artists.

The Contemporary Art Biennale in 2021 was recognized as the first dedicated biennale in Saudi Arabia, while the Islamic Arts Biennale in Jeddah was the first of its kind in world history, showcasing contemporary and ancient works of unprecedented breadth and scale.

Prior to her appointment as CEO at the organization, Al-Bakree earned her global communications degree at the American University of Paris in 2011, where she also completed a year-long exchange program at Parsons.

After graduating, she began her career at a world-renowned French art gallery, where she immersed herself in the world of international contemporary art and learned about the commercial and business sides.

When she returned to Saudi Arabia, she gained further professional experience in the art sector with a cultural organization working across the Middle East, collaborating with locally acclaimed institutions and galleries in the Kingdom.

Bringing over a decade of experience in the arts, she continues to forge opportunities to promote local artistic expression on international platforms and collaborate with local artists, galleries, and collectors across the country.

 

 

Topics: Who’s Who

Related

Who’s Who: Ali Al-Ghanim, CEO of Power Summit for Information Technology
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Ali Al-Ghanim, CEO of Power Summit for Information Technology
Fayez Al-Harbi
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Fayez Al-Harbi, vice president of projects at the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones

Saudi talents taking the stage at PNU for ‘An Akoun’ dance show

Maha Abanumay and her young sister Shehana Abanumay. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Maha Abanumay and her young sister Shehana Abanumay. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Updated 27 May 2023
Haifa Alshammari

Saudi talents taking the stage at PNU for ‘An Akoun’ dance show

Maha Abanumay and her young sister Shehana Abanumay. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
  • Aya Albakoush, a managing partner at Kinetico Dance Company, said: “I started dancing when I was about 11 years old. I have done it for almost 10 years until I started to become (involved) behind the scenes”
Updated 27 May 2023
Haifa Alshammari

RIYADH: Around 400 Saudis took to the stage at Princess Nourah Bint Abdul Rahman University in Riyadh on Friday for “An Akoun” dance performance.

Kinetico Dance Company organized its annual recital with a variety of routines, leaving the audience captivated and entertained for two hours.  

The show included ballet, musical theater, contemporary, hip-hop, and gymnastics, which were all choreographed and performed by talented Saudi dancers aged 4 to 26.

An Akoun Banner for the show. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

Haifa Alrashid, one of the young stars in Kinetico, who performed on Friday, talked about her experience since joining the dancing academy.

“I joined Kinetico when I was five, or six years old. Now, I am 10. My experience was good. I learned to dance better, and I mostly do hip-hop because it is my favorite.”

Kinetico Dance Company was established in 2009 — the first, and the, biggest dance company in Saudi Arabia.

FASTFACTS

• The ‘An Akoun’ show included ballet, musical theater, contemporary, hip-hop, and gymnastics, which were all choreographed and performed by talented Saudi dancers aged four to 26.

• Kinetico Dance Company was established in 2009 and it is the first and biggest dance company in Saudi Arabia.

Aya Albakoush, a managing partner at Kinetico Dance Company, said: “I started dancing when I was about 11 years old. I have done it for almost 10 years until I started to become (involved) behind the scenes.”

She explained how the company usually hosts a full season of dance lessons, which includes everything from choreography to technique. Finally, they develop an art piece through an annual show at the end of each year.

“This show follows a theme we are trying to portray, and this year was about finding your inner feminine essence, slowing down, and coming back to yourself as a woman,” explained Albakoush.

“Through what we do, and promoting artistic expression is a big part of Vision 2030, trying to really hone-in on our arts and culture in the country, and showcasing our Saudi talents … hopefully, one day, exporting it to the world to understand that Saudi Arabia has a lot to offer.”

The company has done other shows in the past such as “The Outcome,” which was themed around the dancers’ experience during the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

 

Topics: Princess Nourah bint Abdul Rahman University An Akoun

Related

Special Merwas to hold music workshops for best of Saudi talent
Entertainment
Merwas to hold music workshops for best of Saudi talent
Princess Nourah Bint Abdulrahman University. (Courtesy: PNU)
Saudi Arabia
Princess Nourah University offers Chinese studies

Saudi artist strikes out into making rugs in latest venture

Artist Bassam Alkhulifi’s playful rugs began as a pandemic hobby. (SPA)
Artist Bassam Alkhulifi’s playful rugs began as a pandemic hobby. (SPA)
Updated 27 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi artist strikes out into making rugs in latest venture

Artist Bassam Alkhulifi’s playful rugs began as a pandemic hobby. (SPA)
  • Alkhulifi said: “While redecorating my room, I searched for carpets but couldn’t find one that stood out in terms of design and colors
Updated 27 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi artist Bassam Alkhulifi made the most of lockdown by transforming a hobby into an artistic endeavor that has helped him carve out a name for himself.

Alkhulifi creates visually striking rugs that look like paintings, while not conforming to the conventional form of a carpet. His technique involves using wool and a tufting gun.

He began his artistic journey by sketching with charcoal and later delved into acrylic colors, digital art, and textile art. With time, his skills have distinguished him as one of the most significant young visual artists in the Kingdom.

Artist Bassam Alkhulifi’s playful rugs began as a pandemic hobby. (SPA)

Alkhulifi said: “While redecorating my room, I searched for carpets but couldn’t find one that stood out in terms of design and colors.

“It was then that I realized I could create my own carpet. I got the necessary tools and equipment and ventured into this field.”

Each art medium is a gateway that helps him explore aspects of his creativity.

He added: “I particularly enjoy experimenting with novel techniques and materials to produce artistic and innovative works.”

Artist Bassam Alkhulifi’s playful rugs began as a pandemic hobby. (SPA)

Alkhulifi has organized two art exhibitions, namely “Color as a Scene” and “Life as a Puzzle,” and is presently preparing for his third.

His work was shown at the Islamic Arts Biennale and the Saudi Design Festival, and has been featured in prestigious international magazines such as Vogue Arabia, Cosmopolitan, and Harper’s Bazaar.

His artwork is showcased on social media, and with hundreds of thousands of followers across various platforms, Alkhulifi effectively shares his works and vision with the world.

Successful artistic ventures align with Saudi Arabia’s commitment to providing comprehensive support for talented individuals.

 

Topics: Bassam Alkhulifi

Related

Saudi artist breathes life into the past through his models photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi artist breathes life into the past through his models
Saudi artist combines faith and art to promote peace video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi artist combines faith and art to promote peace

The humanitarian at the helm of Philippine migrant workers’ affairs

The humanitarian at the helm of Philippine migrant workers’ affairs
Updated 24 min 32 sec ago
Shahrukh Jamshed

The humanitarian at the helm of Philippine migrant workers’ affairs

The humanitarian at the helm of Philippine migrant workers’ affairs
  • Susan V. Ople, secretary of the Department of Migrant Workers, recently visited Arab News office
  • Concern for her overseas compatriots consumed her when she was writing a column even back in 2013
Updated 24 min 32 sec ago
Shahrukh Jamshed

JEDDAH: Last week, Susan V. Ople, secretary of the Department of Migrant Workers of the Philippines, visited Arab News headquarters in Riyadh.

Commenting on her visit, she tweeted: “Once upon a time, I was (a) columnist of @arabnews. Visiting its office in Riyadh was (a) homecoming of sorts.”

Yes, you read it correctly. Ople was once an important part of Arab News. Her visit to Arab News brought back so many memories of the time I dealt with her as an editor.

Appointed to head the Department of Migrant Workers by President Bonging Marcos in 2022, Ople previously served as chief of staff of the Office of her father, Senator Blas Ople, and later as chief of staff of the Department of Foreign Affairs when Senator Ople became its secretary. 

She was appointed as undersecretary of the Department of Labor and Employment by President Gloria Arroyo in 2004.

Writers and editors generally share a love-hate relationship, but it was difficult to hate a humanitarian of Ople’s stature.

During my dealings with her, I noticed thoughts of her overseas compatriots’ welfare always consumed her, as was evident from her articles published in Arab News.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

She is the founder and current president of the Blas Ople Policy Center (BOPC), which assists distressed overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in various parts of the world. 

Yet, no matter how good she was as a columnist, social worker, or politician, she never failed in giving me nightmares or panic attacks by delaying her submissions.

I vividly remember every time I used to vow that I would not accept any excuses from her but her emails exuded so much honesty that I had to accept her submissions.

I would like to share one of her emails with the readers: “My New Year’s resolution is to reduce your stress over my column.”

Though sometimes behind schedule, her write-ups always got her point across, and like a loving mother, she always made efforts to protect the rights of her fellow countrymen working around the world.

Today, she remains actively involved in the media. She is a co-anchor at a popular daily radio show, “Bantay OFW,” at DZXL’s Tatak RMN network and has a Saturday radio program on DWIZ 882 AM called “Global Pinoy.” 

With her latest role in government, I am sure Ople can do a much better job translating her ideas into actions for the well-being of her people. It is not every day that we see a humanitarian at the helm.

We, at Arab News, wish her the best of luck.

Topics: Susan V. Ople Saudi Arabia Philippines Editor’s Choice

Latest updates

Saudi climate envoy meets Panama deputy environment minister
Saudi climate envoy meets Panama deputy environment minister
Erdogan positioned to extend rule in Turkiye runoff election
Erdogan positioned to extend rule in Turkiye runoff election
Saudi Arabia, US urge Sudan’s warring parties to discuss truce extension
Saudi Arabia, US urge Sudan’s warring parties to discuss truce extension
NATO urges Kosovo to de-escalate tension with Serbia
NATO urges Kosovo to de-escalate tension with Serbia
What We Are Reading Today: Fortune’s Bazaar
Photo/Supplied

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.