Saudi bourses feel the heat as US debt ceiling clouds global markets

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index fell 46.52 points to close at 11,138.05 on Sunday, exercising caution ahead of the US debt ceiling decision that has gripped global markets.
While the parallel market Nomu slipped slightly to 21,0553.54, the MSCI Tadawul Index closed flat at 1,483.75.
The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.66 billion ($1.24 billion) as 98 stocks of the listed 224 advanced and 113 retreated.
East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry and Alkhaleej Training and Education Co. were the worst-performing stocks of the day, as their share prices fell about 5 percent to SR63.40 and SR22.50, respectively.
However, Al Alamiya for Cooperative Insurance Co. emerged as the No. 1 stock as its share price surged 9.79 percent to SR17.50.
Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp., Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co., Saudi Industrial Services Co., and Saudi Fisheries Co. also had a field day as their share prices rose in the 5 percent range.
On the announcements front, Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance informed Tadawul that it registered a 212.9 percent increase in net income to SR188.6 million during the first quarter of 2023 compared to SR60.3 million in the year-ago period.
The company said the strong performance was driven by a 27.2 percent annual increase in insurance revenue and a 77.7 percent decline in net expenses from reinsurance contracts held. Its share price jumped 1.58 percent to SR179.80.
Abdulaziz and Mansour Ibrahim AlBabtain Co. told the Saudi Stock Exchange that its shareholders approved a 5 percent cash dividend or SR0.5 per share for the first half of 2022. The company will dole out SR1.7 million in dividends on May 25. Its share price progressed 2 percent to SR51.
Last week, Al Moammar Information Systems Co. signed two contracts worth SR188.72 million.
The first contract was concluded with Advanced Electronics Co. Ltd. to renew software licenses at SR47.04 million. The contract has a term of five years.
The second 24-month agreement was signed with the National Center for Government Resources Systems for SR141.68 million. The deal entails establishing and building the infrastructure for a unified government resource system by supplying and installing hardware and software. MIS’s share price increased 0.9 percent to SR134.
On Nomu, Aqaseem Factory for Chemicals and Plastics Co. announced its plans to issue Saudi riyal-denominated sukuk through an offering on the website of Sukuk Capital Co.
The company said the issuance value will be determined later based on market conditions and will be employed to support the company’s operational activities.
The stock exchange also witnessed the retail subscription of two initial public offerings: Morabaha Marina Financing Co. and Al Mawarid Manpower Co.
MMFC has offered about 2.14 million shares, or 10 percent of the total shares, at SR14.60 each, while AMMC proposed 450,000 shares at SR64 each.
These IPOs are the first on Tadawul this year.