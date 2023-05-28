Violations by Sudanese parties greatly impeding delivery of aid: Saudi-US statement

RIYADH: Violations by warring parties during the short-term cease-fire in Sudan have significantly impeded the delivery of humanitarian aid and the restoration of basic services, a Saudi-US statement said on Sunday.

The statement said that despite both sides saying they are committed to facilitating humanitarian assistance and the restoration of essential services for the sake of the Sudanese people, they have committed prohibited acts that impeded those efforts.

“In violation of the prohibition against aerial attacks and the use of military aircraft or drones, the Sudanese Armed Forces has flown military aircraft daily during the cease-fire,” the statement said.

This includes a confirmed airstrike on May 27 in Khartoum that reportedly killed two people and a separate airstrike on the same day that damaged Sudan’s currency printing press.

The statement added that the Rapid Support Forces continues to infiltrate civilian areas, occupying homes, private businesses, and public buildings.

“There have been confirmed instances of looting of residences and businesses by the RSF in those areas,” it said.

Both the army and the RSF undertook attacks and moved troops, weapons, and other resources despite the cease-fire.

The army conducted multiple attacks in the Saq Al-Umla area and the RSF moved significant forces to the Al-Halfaya Bridge, in proximity to the Wadi Seidna Air Base, the statement said.

Specific instances of violations are listed below:

On May 26, humanitarian actors seeking access to hospitals and other infrastructure observed snipers in RSF-controlled territory.

On May 24, members of the army commandeered medical supplies from two separate facilities to which those goods had just been delivered.

On May 25, fuel funds and two vehicles in a humanitarian convoy were stolen.

“Maintenance personnel have been unable to access essential infrastructure facilities to conduct repairs due to the presence of armed actors at those facilities and heavy fighting in proximity to them. Both parties are posturing for further escalation,” the statement said.

The Kingdom and the US, as facilitators, said the cessation of airstrikes carried out by the army, the withdrawal of RSF forces from urban areas, and ending attacks against humanitarian actors would facilitate improved delivery of assistance that the Sudanese people badly need.

“We have urged both parties to agree to an extension of the current cease-fire, however imperfectly observed, to provide more time for humanitarian actors to undertake that vital work,” both countries said.

The cease-fire is due to expire on Monday as weeks of fighting reached a stalemate in the capital and elsewhere in the African country on Sunday.