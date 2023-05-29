You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi banks’ profits surge 3.4% in April to $1.55bn

Saudi banks’ profits surge 3.4% in April to $1.55bn

Saudi banks’ profits surge 3.4% in April to $1.55bn
The combined deposits in Saudi banks witnessed a 10.38 percent year-on-year rise to SR2.40 trillion by the end of April. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vajtj

Updated 35 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi banks’ profits surge 3.4% in April to $1.55bn

Saudi banks’ profits surge 3.4% in April to $1.55bn
Updated 35 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The aggregate profit of banks operating in Saudi Arabia increased by 3.4 percent year on year in April to reach SR5.78 billion ($1.55 billion), according to the latest figures released by the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA. 

The report, however, noted that the aggregate profits of Saudi banks fell by SR1.65 billion month on month in April. In March, banks in Saudi Arabia reported an aggregate profit of SR7.43 billion. 

According to the SAMA report, the aggregate assets of banks operating in Saudi Arabia also increased by 10.81 percent year on year in April to hit SR3.75 trillion. 

The report added that the combined deposits in Saudi banks witnessed a 10.38 percent year-on-year rise to SR2.40 trillion by the end of April. 

Highlighting the growth of the non-oil private sector in the Kingdom, the report noted that loans provided to private firms increased by 9.67 percent year on year in April to SR2.36 trillion. 

SAMA’s monthly statistical bulletin covers the results of banks listed in the Saudi exchange and some foreign banks operating in Saudi Arabia. 

Topics: #sama #banks

Russia eyes opportunities at trade show in Riyadh

Russia eyes opportunities at trade show in Riyadh
Updated 28 May 2023
Reina Takla

Russia eyes opportunities at trade show in Riyadh

Russia eyes opportunities at trade show in Riyadh
  • Exhibition to showcase industrial technologies to help boost KSA’s development
Updated 28 May 2023
Reina Takla

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Russia’s bilateral economic ties are set to get a new boost as the Kingdom is hosting the Made in Russia +Innoprom business mission in Riyadh on May 29 and 30. 

In an interview with Arab News, Anton Atrashkin, program director of the Innoprom International Trade Show, said that more than 100 Russian companies would be a part of the event to be held in Riyadh. 

The delegation will be led by Russia’s Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Alexei Gruzdev. 

Innoprom is the largest Russian industrial exhibition that has been held for the last 14 years in Yekaterinburg. 

The event aims to showcase advanced technologies developed in Russia that are ready to be used in the industrial sector. 

“All of us are very excited to see the reaction and attitude of the Saudi business community toward what we have to offer. We are really making our very first steps in the blessed land of the KSA. For many Russian delegates, it will be their first trip to the country. I would say that our business mission is opening a new page of bilateral economic relations,” said Atrashkin. 

Russian Helicopters, Transmashholding, Rostselmash Agricultural machines, Power Machines, and Kaspersky are some of the key companies participating in the industry event. 

Atrashkin also said that Russian agricultural products are getting popular in the Saudi market, and the event seeks to introduce Russian industrial technologies in the Kingdom. 

Gruzdev said the Russian-Saudi ties are based on a strong foundation, which will contribute to the development goals of both countries. 

Our business mission to Riyadh aims to strengthen economic ties between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Alexei Gruzdev, Russia’s deputy minister of industry and trade

“Our business mission to Riyadh aims to strengthen economic ties between Russia and Saudi Arabia, discover new business opportunities, exchange ideas, and establish long-term partnerships,” said the deputy trade minister. 

He added: “We are particularly grateful to the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce for hosting us as well as to our Saudi partners from the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources and Ministry of Investment.” 

Atrashkin said that the infrastructure development currently underway in Saudi Arabia, including the giga-project NEOM, presents an opportunity for Russian companies to showcase their potential to become part of the success story of the Kingdom. 

“The whole world sees this project (NEOM) as the highest point of mankind’s ambitions. Many companies from Europe, the US, and Asia want to get a stake in this No. 1 project of the 21st century. Russian companies definitely have many competitive technologies in unmanned systems, construction, engineering, and software products,” added Atrashkin. 

He said that some business leaders visiting Saudi Arabia as part of this event are “prepared to discuss deep localization, being aware of the opportunities (available in) 36 industrial cities managed by the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones.” 

The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, also known as MODON, has been undertaking the development and supervision of industrial lands and integrated infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, and it oversees 36 existing and under-development industrial cities across the Kingdom, in addition to private industrial facilities. 

According to Atrashkin, some areas where Saudi businesses can use Russian technologies include IT, engineering technologies for construction industries, unmanned systems for industrial and agricultural projects, and cybersecurity, to name a few. 

During the interview, Atrashkin also lauded the reformatory measures introduced by the Saudi government, which now allows foreign investors to operate in the Kingdom. He further noted that Russian-Arab relations have always been cordial and deep. 

I would say that our business mission is opening a new page of bilateral economic relations.

Anton Atrashkin, Program director, Innoprom International Trade Show

“When I witness the negotiations between the Russian and Arabic businessmen, I always note very warm attitudes toward each other. A genuine deep respect for your partner is a common feature of our business culture. It works well and helps to avoid many mistakes,” said Atrashkin. 

He further said: “I would also mention great support from the Saudi government to make the economy open — not only to the Russians but to all the partners of the KSA. The ambition of the Saudi government is to have the best infrastructure in the world. This means millions of opportunities for the manufacturers.” 

A recent press statement from Innoprom said that Saudi Arabia is currently witnessing a real industrial revolution, offering tremendous opportunities for foreign investors. 

“Many experts call the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia one of the most promising partners. Today, a real industrial revolution is taking place in Saudi Arabia; dozens of industrial cities are springing up with special regimes for foreign investors. The Russian industrial technology developers are looking for ways to get contracts worth multimillion dollars from the Kingdom,” it said in a press statement.

Topics: Made in Russia +Innoprom business mission Innoprom International Trade Show Trade show Russia

Related

Saudi-Russian commission agrees next stage of cooperation
Saudi Arabia
Saudi-Russian commission agrees next stage of cooperation
Russia-Saudi oil cooperation to bring stability to markets: RDIF’s Dmitriev
Business & Economy
Russia-Saudi oil cooperation to bring stability to markets: RDIF’s Dmitriev

Qatar’s trade balance surplus hits $6bn in April

Qatar’s trade balance surplus hits $6bn in April
Updated 28 May 2023
Arab News

Qatar’s trade balance surplus hits $6bn in April

Qatar’s trade balance surplus hits $6bn in April
Updated 28 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Qatar recorded a trade surplus of 22 billion Qatari riyals ($6 billion) in April 2023, according to a report released by the country’s Planning and Statistics Authority.  

The data reflects a 3.5 percent increase over March while a 35.6 percent decline on an annual basis.  

The value of merchandise imports during April 2023 also fell 6.3 percent from the previous year and 9.3 percent from the last month to reach an estimated 8.7 billion riyals.  

Meanwhile, the value of Qatar’s exports of oil, gas, and condensate tumbled in April to 18.6 billion riyals, reflecting a decrease of 33.2 percent on an annual basis.  

The report showed that China and South Korea accounted for over a third of Qatar’s exports in April.

China topped the exports with 5.6 billion riyals, accounting for 18.3 percent of the total value.  

South Korea, on the other hand, came second with 5.1 billion riyals, representing 16.6 percent of the whole pie.  

Real estate market

Meanwhile, the Gulf nation reported 343 million riyals worth of transactions in the residential real estate sector from May 14-18.

Sales operations were concentrated in Doha, Al-Rayyan, Al-Daayen, Al-Wakra, Umm Salal, Al-Khor, Al-Thakhira, and Al-Shamal.

Qatar and other Gulf countries are seeing significant growth in non-oil activities as the region diversifies its economy away from oil.  

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani stated his country’s non-oil sector grew by 9.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022, and oil activities also saw a 4.8 percent rise.

Speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum, Al-Thani stated that the efforts of the gas-rich Gulf state have led to the development of robust financial institutions and the establishment of a work environment that stimulates business growth.  

These initiatives have resulted in a considerable increase in both domestic and foreign investments.  

Topics: Qatar trade balance Planning and Statistics Authority

Related

Business & Economy
Qatar trade surplus falls 18%

Saudi HR development fund approves 18 professional certificates to boost labor market

Saudi HR development fund approves 18 professional certificates to boost labor market
Updated 28 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi HR development fund approves 18 professional certificates to boost labor market

Saudi HR development fund approves 18 professional certificates to boost labor market
Updated 28 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Aiming to create more job and career advancement opportunities for the national workforce, Saudi Arabia’s Human Resources Development Fund approved 18 professional certificates. 

With this move, the total number of approved professional certificates in the Kingdom has jumped to 146, according to a statement.

The fund disclosed that the newly approved certificates serve three professional fields: finance and banking, industrial engineering and information technology. 

It said that the new accreditation will help boost the competitiveness of the Kingdom’s national workforce. 

The accreditation will also motivate the Saudi workforce and help develop its skills and experience in various sectors. 

The fund is known to collaborate with other programs to empower national cadres and further develop their professional skills and capabilities.

It is seeking to build a productive and stable workforce in line with the strategic objectives of the Kingdom’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development. 

In March, the fund launched a new strategy and identity to support the development of a sustainable workforce in the Kingdom through training, empowerment and counseling programs.    

The new strategy aims to help the development of human capabilities and allow them to enter and remain sustainable in the labor market. 

In January, the fund also signed a cooperation agreement with the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program to encourage the training and recruitment of Saudis.    

Furthermore, it claimed that in 2022, it facilitated the employment of 400,000 persons in the private sector.   

 

Topics: Human Resources Development Fund Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development National Industrial Development and Logistics Program

Related

Saudi HR development fund spends $590m in Q1 on job growth, facilitates hiring of 96k Saudis
Business & Economy
Saudi HR development fund spends $590m in Q1 on job growth, facilitates hiring of 96k Saudis

Saudi bourses feel the heat as US debt ceiling clouds global markets

Saudi bourses feel the heat as US debt ceiling clouds global markets
Updated 28 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi bourses feel the heat as US debt ceiling clouds global markets

Saudi bourses feel the heat as US debt ceiling clouds global markets
Updated 28 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index fell 46.52 points to close at 11,138.05 on Sunday, exercising caution ahead of the US debt ceiling decision that has gripped global markets. 

While the parallel market Nomu slipped slightly to 21,0553.54, the MSCI Tadawul Index closed flat at 1,483.75. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.66 billion ($1.24 billion) as 98 stocks of the listed 224 advanced and 113 retreated. 

East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry and Alkhaleej Training and Education Co. were the worst-performing stocks of the day, as their share prices fell about 5 percent to SR63.40 and SR22.50, respectively. 

However, Al Alamiya for Cooperative Insurance Co. emerged as the No. 1 stock as its share price surged 9.79 percent to SR17.50. 

Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp., Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co., Saudi Industrial Services Co., and Saudi Fisheries Co. also had a field day as their share prices rose in the 5 percent range. 

On the announcements front, Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance informed Tadawul that it registered a 212.9 percent increase in net income to SR188.6 million during the first quarter of 2023 compared to SR60.3 million in the year-ago period. 

The company said the strong performance was driven by a 27.2 percent annual increase in insurance revenue and a 77.7 percent decline in net expenses from reinsurance contracts held. Its share price jumped 1.58 percent to SR179.80. 

Abdulaziz and Mansour Ibrahim AlBabtain Co. told the Saudi Stock Exchange that its shareholders approved a 5 percent cash dividend or SR0.5 per share for the first half of 2022. The company will dole out SR1.7 million in dividends on May 25. Its share price progressed 2 percent to SR51. 

Last week, Al Moammar Information Systems Co. signed two contracts worth SR188.72 million. 

The first contract was concluded with Advanced Electronics Co. Ltd. to renew software licenses at SR47.04 million. The contract has a term of five years. 

The second 24-month agreement was signed with the National Center for Government Resources Systems for SR141.68 million. The deal entails establishing and building the infrastructure for a unified government resource system by supplying and installing hardware and software. MIS’s share price increased 0.9 percent to SR134. 

On Nomu, Aqaseem Factory for Chemicals and Plastics Co. announced its plans to issue Saudi riyal-denominated sukuk through an offering on the website of Sukuk Capital Co. 

The company said the issuance value will be determined later based on market conditions and will be employed to support the company’s operational activities. 

The stock exchange also witnessed the retail subscription of two initial public offerings: Morabaha Marina Financing Co. and Al Mawarid Manpower Co. 

MMFC has offered about 2.14 million shares, or 10 percent of the total shares, at SR14.60 each, while AMMC proposed 450,000 shares at SR64 each. 

These IPOs are the first on Tadawul this year. 

Topics: Closing Bell MSCI Tadawul 30 Index nomu-parallel Saudi Stock Exchnage

Related

Closing bell: TASI sheds 52 points to close at 11,184
Business & Economy
Closing bell: TASI sheds 52 points to close at 11,184

NEOM sets ambitious target to preserve natural environment

NEOM sets ambitious target to preserve natural environment
Updated 28 May 2023
Arab News

NEOM sets ambitious target to preserve natural environment

NEOM sets ambitious target to preserve natural environment
Updated 28 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: As part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to protect the environment and promote sustainable living, NEOM has pledged to allocate 95 percent of its total area for preservation.

It will also develop a facility in Al-Asilah to preserve the Arabian oryx, the Arabian sand gazelle, the mountain gazelle, and the ibex.

The reserve will be home to one of the biggest wildlife restoration programs in the world and will allow visitors to learn about NEOM’s programs for the development and rehabilitation of vegetation and wildlife.

The announcement was made at the second Tabuk Forum, which was organized by NEOM.

During the forum, NEOM officials highlighted various programs it is currently undertaking in different areas such as social responsibility, sports, tourism, media, career guidance management, human resources, contracts and purchases, hospitality, education, and scholarships.

Saudi Arabia is expanding its ambitions through projects such as The Line in NEOM, a zero-car environment that is part of a 100 percent sustainable transport system.

The city will be 200 meters wide, 170 km long, and rise 500 meters above sea level and will contribute to conserving 95 percent of NEOM’s land and support environmental sustainability.

Its design is based on a new concept of zero-gravity urbanism, the idea of layering city functions vertically while enabling inhabitants to move seamlessly in the city in three directions — up, down, and across — offering quick access to offices, schools, parks, and residential facilities.

The Line’s unique modular design ensures that all facilities and amenities can be accessed within a five-minute walk.

Using an innovative design that requires minimal space and less water, hydroponics gardens will grow fruit, vegetables, and flowers in half the time of traditional agriculture methods.

NEOM has several ongoing megaprojects, one of them being Trojena, a year-round winter sports complex designed by Iraqi British architect Zaha Hadid. And what will be the first outdoor ski resort in the Gulf Cooperation Council region, is set to host the Asian Winter Games in 2029.

Another megaproject is Sindalah Island, a luxury tourist destination.

Topics: NEOM environment OXAGON

Related

Saudi Arabia’s NEOM Green Hydrogen Company closes deals on $8.4bn green hydrogen plant
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s NEOM Green Hydrogen Company closes deals on $8.4bn green hydrogen plant

Latest updates

Saudi banks’ profits surge 3.4% in April to $1.55bn
Saudi banks’ profits surge 3.4% in April to $1.55bn
World leaders congratulate Turkiye’s victorious Erdogan
World leaders congratulate Turkiye’s victorious Erdogan
Pregnant woman who escaped Khartoum gives birth to ‘miracle’ baby in Cairo
Pregnant woman who escaped Khartoum gives birth to ‘miracle’ baby in Cairo
Belarus’s Lukashenko says there can be ‘nuclear weapons for everyone’
Belarus’s Lukashenko says there can be ‘nuclear weapons for everyone’
Google Doodle celebrates the late Saudi novelist Abdelrahman Munif
Google Doodle celebrates the late Saudi novelist Abdelrahman Munif

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.