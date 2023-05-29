You are here

  • Home
  • Unilever first company to add electric van to UAE logistics fleet

Unilever first company to add electric van to UAE logistics fleet

Unilever first company to add electric van to UAE logistics fleet
The region’s first EV van was launched in the presence of Youssef Lootah, CEO, corporate strategy and performance sector, Dubai Tourism.
Short Url

https://arab.news/b9fr9

Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

Unilever first company to add electric van to UAE logistics fleet

Unilever first company to add electric van to UAE logistics fleet
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

Unilever Arabia has announced the addition of the first-ever electric van to its fleet in the UAE. The incorporation of the 1-ton battery-powered van signifies a major stride in Unilever’s efforts toward reduced emissions via its logistics operations and achieving net-zero value chain emissions by 2039. 

As part of a strategic partnership with retailer Carrefour — which is owned and operated by Majid Al-Futtaim in the UAE — the EV van will initially deliver Unilever’s products to Carrefour’s Mall of the Emirates store. This will provide customers in Dubai with a sustainable delivery solution, reducing emissions by up to 15 percent in comparison with traditional vehicles. 

The region’s first EV van was launched in the presence of Youssef Lootah, CEO, corporate strategy and performance sector, Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, along with Ahmed Kadous, Unilever’s head of supply chain MENA and PC Middle-East and Turkiye; Khalil Yassine, head of Unilever Arabia; and Luc Charrier, vice president of merchandise for Carrefour at Majid Al-Futtaim Retail.

Kadous said: “Sustainability is integrated into everything we do at Unilever. As part of our vision to ensure a purpose-led and sustainable business model, the EV van aligns with our bold ambitions toward delivering a profitable, yet responsible performance and growth. The introduction of electric vehicles to our delivery fleet is a core ambition and is central to Unilever’s sustainability commitment. We look forward to working more closely with the public sector and industry to further expand the infrastructure and seamlessly support the transition to electric mobility. I would like to congratulate the team for their unwavering efforts in driving Unilever’s vision forward and thank our partners for sharing our ambitions toward achieving a net-zero business model.”

Bertrand Loumaye, country manager for Carrefour at Majid Al-Futtaim Retail, said: “We are committed to sourcing and delivering sustainably sourced produce as part of our ‘Dare Today, Change Tomorrow’ strategy. The launch of the first electric delivery van in the UAE from Unilever, a highly valued partner, marks a major milestone in Majid Al-Futtaim’s journey to becoming net positive in carbon and water by 2040 — as well as our collaborative efforts to achieve the UAE’s Net-Zero 2050 strategy. It is exciting to be at the forefront of such momentous, positive change as we continue to make industry firsts happen.”

Prior to joining the existing fleet, the EV van underwent a series of planning and testing to ensure its readiness and compliance.

Major real estate investment exhibition begins in Jeddah

Major real estate investment exhibition begins in Jeddah
Updated 29 May 2023
Arab News

Major real estate investment exhibition begins in Jeddah

Major real estate investment exhibition begins in Jeddah
Updated 29 May 2023
Arab News

The first edition of the Saudi Real Estate Development and Ownership Exhibition 2023, the leading real estate event in the Kingdom, opened on May 28, welcoming more than 60 international and regional developers.

The event, spanning 10,000 square meters of exhibition space, was officially inaugurated by Saad Al-Otaibi, member of the board at Jeddah Chamber.

Taking place until May 31 at the Jeddah Center for Forums and Events, the exhibition is Saudi Arabia’s largest and most influential property investment showcase, expecting to attract more than 15,000 visitors with an interest in purchasing or promoting real estate.

A highlight this year includes dialogue sessions and workshops to review opportunities and modern methods in real estate development, in addition to a number of specialized training courses. The event features the participation of competent authorities and real estate developers and financing agencies, who will review the opportunities and modern methods in real estate development.

The Saudi Exhibition for Real Estate Development and Ownership, or SEREDO, is considered a major platform to develop and upgrade the Saudi real estate market, as it brings together the agencies that serve the real estate sector and its pioneers under one roof, contributing to the exchange of experiences, dissemination of knowledge and raising awareness among visitors of the exhibition about the importance of real estate investment and real estate products, in addition to providing successful marketing solutions to meet the demand.

Abdulrahman Al-Zahrani, general manager of Aalyalshan Company, the organizer of the exhibition, said the goal is to present an effective real estate exhibition that contributes to the development and advancement of the Saudi real estate market.

Al-Zahrani said that holding such specialized real estate exhibitions is in tune with the aspirations to upgrade the sector and diversify economic resources to increase the contribution of the non-oil sectors to the GDP.

He also pointed out the positive results being achieved in the real estate sector, which are in line with the positive indicators in the economic plan.

Al-Zahrani noted the government’s measures to attract investments in the real estate sector, implement Saudi Vision 2030 and achieve the sustainable development goals.

It is expected that the volume of real estate financing in the coming period will reach more than SR100 billion ($26.6 billion). This will reflect on real estate demand, market stability and growth, in addition to the facilities and infrastructure provided by the government that encourage real estate investment and require expertise, planning and analysis.

Amidst the rise in real estate market indicators in Saudi Arabia, studies show that the Kingdom needs more than 3 million housing units until 2040.

Omoda and Jaecoo set up Riyadh office for Saudi launch

Omoda and Jaecoo set up Riyadh office for Saudi launch
Updated 28 May 2023
Arab News

Omoda and Jaecoo set up Riyadh office for Saudi launch

Omoda and Jaecoo set up Riyadh office for Saudi launch
Updated 28 May 2023
Arab News

Lately, Omoda and Jaecoo have been winning the hearts of customers across the globe. In the list of their success stories, Mexico, Australia, South Africa and other EU countries are on the top. With this, Omoda and Jaecoo are going to set their foot in the Saudi market in the third quarter of 2023 and 30 other countries altogether.

The parent company of Omoda and Jaecoo in China is already serving 11.2 million consumers globally, becoming the biggest passenger car exporter in the country. This also indicates that Omoda and Jaecoo are well equipped to enter the Saudi market with all their R&D and experience. In fact, during the Auto Shanghai show, they launched their Omoda 5 EV model. Globally, they hold a prestigious reputation and widespread popularity with young, smart technology-driven and urban elite consumers who understand and value future technology and luxury.

Omoda aims to offer a lifestyle to their consumers and not just a piece of metal. Omoda is the sheer depiction of cutting-edge technology. In fact, the slogan of Omoda is “Cross From Future,” which is based on the characteristics of target consumers who seek fashion and freedom and are no longer shackled by conventional norms. Also, Omoda as a brand is bold, so individuals who are fearless and passionate about socializing will certainly vibe with this brand. Omoda is devoted to providing users with personalized, dynamic, technological and smart travel experiences through crossover products.

Even though cars cannot be summarized in single words, Jaecoo makes it tempting to try: It is sophisticated. While their global launch at the Shanghai auto show turned some heads, the response from the media was evident when the curtains were raised. Needless to say, Jaecoo’s drop-dead styling alone inside and out was roaring luxury. Jaecoo is positioned as an urban road-off SUV brand and is oriented to urban elites with exquisite taste and extraordinary style.

Just like the brands Omoda and Jaecoo, the business strategy is also bold. Almost all car manufacturers find themselves major distributors and conduct their business through them in the Kingdom. However, Omoda and Jaecoo have not adopted the conventional way, instead, they are setting up their own international office in the capital city of Riyadh. This means the level of services they would provide in all aspects would be far better than any other car manufacturer. Their customers would have access to the principal company directly in Saudi Arabia. While car services have become a major issue for other auto brands, nevertheless, for Omoda and Jaecoo it will not be the case, as their maintenance centers and other services will be directly under the supervision of their subsidiary here in the Kingdom. This would be a game-changer in the Saudi automobile industry. For sales, each region will have a few selected dealers, which will be monitored by the subsidiary in the Kingdom. All showrooms and other facilities will be jointly developed with them.

New ‘coffee ritual’ Starbucks Oleato arrives in Riyadh

New ‘coffee ritual’ Starbucks Oleato arrives in Riyadh
Updated 29 May 2023
Arab News

New ‘coffee ritual’ Starbucks Oleato arrives in Riyadh

New ‘coffee ritual’ Starbucks Oleato arrives in Riyadh
Updated 29 May 2023
Arab News

Starbucks customers in the Middle East can now try the new Starbucks Oleato beverages at select stores in Riyadh.

Starbucks Oleato is a new, unexpected coffee ritual, bringing together Starbucks arabica coffee, infused with premium extra virgin olive oil. The result is a velvety smooth, deliciously lush coffee that uplifts each cup with an extraordinary new flavor and texture.

Having launched in Italy, followed by Chicago, Seattle and New York in the US, selected stores across Japan, Paris and London over the past months, the two new beverages have now arrived in the Middle East. The Oleato Golden Foam Cold Brew and Oleato Iced Shaken Espresso will be available at selected Starbucks stores across the region.

As for the Oleato Golden Foam Cold Brew, cold foam contrasts with dark, smooth cold brew, creating subtle sweetness and the inviting aroma of lush extra virgin olive oil infused cold foam.

Meanwhile, the Oleato Iced Shaken Espresso comprises rich espresso sweetened with notes of toasted nuts and creamy oats infused with extra virgin olive oil.

Michelle Chin, vice president, marketing, product, digital and sustainability at Starbucks EMEA, said: “At Starbucks, we are always looking for new ways to innovate and bring new, exciting flavors to our customers, and our priority is to be relentless in creating new beverages and experiences that continue to exceed their expectations. The fusion between Starbucks’ finest arabica coffee beans and extra virgin olive oil — a unique pairing between two of nature’s finest ingredients — produces an elevated hand-crafted coffee experience. After their first sip of Oleato, we are confident that coffee lovers will reconsider their regular routines in favor of this revolutionary new coffee ritual.”

Italy’s romance with coffee, food and connection has served as an inspiration for Starbucks since the company’s earliest days — and that continues with Starbucks Oleato beverages. Originally inspired by a time-honored Italian tradition, Starbucks Oleato aims to deliver the next transformational community coffee ritual to the world.

Andy Holmes, president of Alshaya Starbucks, said: “We are thrilled to introduce Starbucks Oleato for the first time to our customers in the Middle East, introducing a revolutionary new coffee ritual to the region’s coffee aficionados. The alchemy of coffee and olive oil creates a rich texture, blending the buttery, round flavors of olive oil with the soft, chocolatey notes of coffee — it’s truly one-of-a-kind.”

Coffee lovers in Riyadh can also try an exclusive sensory experience at Starbucks Riyadh Park, which will immerse people in the Sicilian heritage via Starbucks Oleato Portal. Through a series of bespoke Italian arches, customers can step through four distinct aspects of the Oleato experience that will immerse all four senses — touch, smell, sound and taste — to bring to life the infusion of Arabica coffee beans and extra virgin olive oil.

SingleView launches open banking solutions at Seamless Middle East 2023 in Dubai

SingleView launches open banking solutions at Seamless Middle East 2023 in Dubai
Updated 28 May 2023
Arab News

SingleView launches open banking solutions at Seamless Middle East 2023 in Dubai

SingleView launches open banking solutions at Seamless Middle East 2023 in Dubai
Updated 28 May 2023
Arab News

UMG Alholol Trading Company “SingleView” participated in the “Seamless Middle East 2023” exhibition on May 23-24 in Dubai, aiming to present its latest financial solutions in the field of open banking. The financial company is seeking to strengthen its position as one of the best financial technology companies in the Kingdom, by improving the experience of companies and institutions in managing their financial transactions based on the latest available financial technologies.

SingleView is always keen to participate in such specialized fintech events aiming to explore new markets regionally and internationally and strengthen the company’s position in the field of open banking, fintech and other solutions that help companies in digital transformation processes. The company focused in this edition on showcasing its latest open banking solutions, among which is the ability to access bank data in real time. The services help companies from e-commerce, finance, accounting, travel and tourism and other sectors to make decisions and provide customized services to their customers in light of real-time data.

Considered one of the most prominent events in its field, Seamless Middle East provides an opportunity to companies to get updated about the latest trends in payments, fintech, e-commerce and retail solutions.

It is worth noting that SingleView has recently obtained the permission of the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, to work within the legislative experimental environment in accordance with the regulatory framework of open banking, thus becoming one of the first companies to obtain the technical permit. The company was able to obtain the permit due to its full readiness to meet all regulatory and legislative requirements. Moreover, SingleView has several successful partnerships with international technology companies and service providers, which has earned it experience, excellence and leadership in innovating solutions in the field of open banking.

Abdurhman Alarifi, SingleView CEO, expressed his gratitude to the supervising team of the open banking program and the legislative experimental environment at SAMA and Saudi Payments for their efforts in helping the company develop and comply with the regulatory framework of open banking. The program creates opportunities for SingleView and other fintech companies to enrich the Kingdom’s financial sector with their innovative services and solutions.

SingleView aims to expand in the field of fintech solutions and explore new markets regionally and globally to be able to provide its innovative solutions to various markets, in order to strengthen its position as one of the specialized financial companies providing open banking solutions. Moreover, the company is working to promote its position in the local market supporting the digital transformation movement, which is one of the main pillars of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. 

ALJ’s autohub celebrates SASO award, Mowaamah ‘gold’ status

ALJ’s autohub celebrates SASO award, Mowaamah ‘gold’ status
Updated 27 May 2023
Arab News

ALJ’s autohub celebrates SASO award, Mowaamah ‘gold’ status

ALJ’s autohub celebrates SASO award, Mowaamah ‘gold’ status
Updated 27 May 2023
Arab News

autohub, a one-stop shop for automotive maintenance and repair solutions, and part of Abdul Latif Jameel Enterprises, has been awarded the highest level of classification - the four-star award - by the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization, known as SASO. The company also received the Mowaamah Gold Certificate, in addition to receiving an environmental certificate, the Jameel Standard Certificate, the Japanese Kodawari Certificate, and the International Top Employer Certificate, adding to its already impressive list of wins.

Specializing in car repair and maintenance such as body and paint repairs, paint protection film, detailing, after-sales services and much more, autohub celebrated its success as one of the leading multi-brand auto care providers in Saudi Arabia at a recent ceremony in Riyadh. Those in attendance included Abdul Latif Jameel Enterprises’ management and success partners, representatives from SASO, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, the National Center for Environmental Compliance, insurance companies and Najm.

autohub has completed a comprehensive evaluation of its products and quality systems and services through auditing, testing and inspection. This resulted in the company being awarded a four-star classification by SASO, a prestigious award that encourages companies with car maintenance and repair service centers to excel in their respective fields and thereby come out with quality products and services.

Additionally, autohub is among the first 100 companies to obtain the Mowaamah Gold Certificate. Granted to autohub for the second time, the Mowaamah certificate is part of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development’s programs launched to empower people with disabilities, in line with Vision 2030. The certificate is presented to companies that adopt the best standards and suitable working environment for persons with disabilities, according to specific criteria and requirements, enabling them to obtain the necessary license to be employed.

All eight autohub centers are equipped with comprehensive and supportive accessibility standards for employees and customers with disabilities. The average number of working years for employees with disabilities in autohub exceeds four years.

Chairman and CEO of Abdul Latif Jameel Enterprises Faisal S. Alsamannoudi said: “autohub continues its efforts to align with best-in-class partners in the car repair and maintenance sector, to enhance its services and make the customer experience smoother and more satisfactory. We are proud to have obtained this outstanding recognition, which wouldn’t be achieved without autohub’s customers, success partners and team of professional advisers, engineers and workers.

He added: “Obtaining the Mowaamah certificate for the second time is a testament to autohub’s commitment to empowering people with disabilities and engaging them in social responsibility, in line with Vision 2030. While the four-star classification by SASO affirms our ability to offer the highest quality of trusted products and services to our partners and customers.”

Launched in 2014, autohub operates in the Kingdom’s major cities through eight service centers in Riyadh, Jeddah, Makkah, Madinah, Taif and Dammam. Since its establishment, autohub has been offering comprehensive automotive services to customers, and plans to further expand, with more centers to open in the near future.

Latest updates

Turkiye’s foreign policy under scrutiny as Erdogan takes power
Turkiye’s foreign policy under scrutiny as Erdogan takes power
After the deluge: Jordan wakes up to flood and hailstone chaos
Photo/Social Media
Unilever first company to add electric van to UAE logistics fleet
Unilever first company to add electric van to UAE logistics fleet
Lebanon minister: Following kidnapping of Saudi citizen in Beirut with security forces
Lebanon’s Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi. (File/AFP)
OSN signs partnership with Mintroute to expand streaming app’s reach
Regional entertainment company OSN has signed a partnership with UAE-based e-voucher distribution platform Mintroute. (Supplied)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.