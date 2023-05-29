Unilever first company to add electric van to UAE logistics fleet

Unilever Arabia has announced the addition of the first-ever electric van to its fleet in the UAE. The incorporation of the 1-ton battery-powered van signifies a major stride in Unilever’s efforts toward reduced emissions via its logistics operations and achieving net-zero value chain emissions by 2039.

As part of a strategic partnership with retailer Carrefour — which is owned and operated by Majid Al-Futtaim in the UAE — the EV van will initially deliver Unilever’s products to Carrefour’s Mall of the Emirates store. This will provide customers in Dubai with a sustainable delivery solution, reducing emissions by up to 15 percent in comparison with traditional vehicles.

The region’s first EV van was launched in the presence of Youssef Lootah, CEO, corporate strategy and performance sector, Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, along with Ahmed Kadous, Unilever’s head of supply chain MENA and PC Middle-East and Turkiye; Khalil Yassine, head of Unilever Arabia; and Luc Charrier, vice president of merchandise for Carrefour at Majid Al-Futtaim Retail.

Kadous said: “Sustainability is integrated into everything we do at Unilever. As part of our vision to ensure a purpose-led and sustainable business model, the EV van aligns with our bold ambitions toward delivering a profitable, yet responsible performance and growth. The introduction of electric vehicles to our delivery fleet is a core ambition and is central to Unilever’s sustainability commitment. We look forward to working more closely with the public sector and industry to further expand the infrastructure and seamlessly support the transition to electric mobility. I would like to congratulate the team for their unwavering efforts in driving Unilever’s vision forward and thank our partners for sharing our ambitions toward achieving a net-zero business model.”

Bertrand Loumaye, country manager for Carrefour at Majid Al-Futtaim Retail, said: “We are committed to sourcing and delivering sustainably sourced produce as part of our ‘Dare Today, Change Tomorrow’ strategy. The launch of the first electric delivery van in the UAE from Unilever, a highly valued partner, marks a major milestone in Majid Al-Futtaim’s journey to becoming net positive in carbon and water by 2040 — as well as our collaborative efforts to achieve the UAE’s Net-Zero 2050 strategy. It is exciting to be at the forefront of such momentous, positive change as we continue to make industry firsts happen.”

Prior to joining the existing fleet, the EV van underwent a series of planning and testing to ensure its readiness and compliance.