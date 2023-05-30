Iraq top court invalidates decisions of Kurdish parliament

MENA has highest prevalence of diabetes

LONDON: The Middle East and North Africa region has the highest prevalence of diabetes, research has revealed, with Kuwait and Egypt among the top 10 countries for rates of the condition worldwide in 2021, the Daily Mail reported on Tuesday.

The figures from Our World In Data used information from the International Diabetes Federation to measure the prevalence of diabetes among populations aged 20-79 in 211 countries.

Kuwait placed third, with 24.9 percent of the population suffering from diabetes. Egypt came in 10th, with 20.9 percent of people being diabetic. Saudi Arabia placed 18th, with 18.7 percent of the population suffering from diabetes.

But Mauritania, with a rate of just 2.1 percent, came in at 205 on the list of 211 countries — the only Arab state in the bottom 10.

The prevalence of malnutrition and physically intensive agrarian lifestyles have been cited as a cause of low rates in some African countries.

Research has shown that ethnic groups across MENA and South Asia have greater genetic predispositions to insulin resistance — a trigger for diabetes.

Pakistan, with 30.8 percent of its population suffering from the condition, came in first place. Diabetes rates in the South Asian country are surging, with 33 million adults living with the condition this year — a 70 percent increase since 2019, with an estimated one-quarter of adults remaining undiagnosed.

Worldwide, the International Diabetes Federation said the condition accounted for more than 400,000 deaths in 2021.

The placement of Western countries on the list, including the US and UK, came in lower than expected, ranking 59th and 136th respectively.

Research has linked the prevalence of diabetes to a range of aggravating factors, including obesity, high consumption of added sugars, high salt intake and sedentary lifestyles.

The chronic condition results from a failure of the body to produce enough insulin, causing dangerous levels of blood sugar to remain in the bloodstream.

About 90 percent of people suffering from diabetes have type 2, which typically begins in adulthood.

The surge in ultraprocessed food consumption worldwide may also play a role in the prevalence of the condition, research has shown, with obesity considered a central factor.

Certain national diets have been praised for their health benefits by researchers. Japan’s traditional diet — with a focus on raw or lightly processed meat and small portions — has been demonstrated to lower the likelihood of type 2 diabetes and a range of other health conditions, including heart disease.

But in the US, a study conducted last year by Northeastern University’s Network Science Institute estimated that about 73 percent of national food intake was ultraprocessed, containing high levels of added salt and sugar.