Baseball United names Karachi Monarchs as its second franchise

Updated 13 sec ago
  • Pakistani team will face Mumbai Cobras in Dubai Showcase in November
  • Two more franchises set to be named in coming weeks
KARACHI: Baseball United, the first professional baseball league serving the Middle East, India and Pakistan, has announced the award of its second franchise to Karachi.

The new franchise, and first professional baseball team in Pakistan’s history, will compete against Baseball United’s recently announced team from India, the Mumbai Cobras.

The new team is called the Karachi Monarchs and will use the Karachi “K” and a bejeweled crown as its primary brand marks. The Monarchs’ name honors Karachi’s leadership role as Pakistan’s industrial, economic and financial capital, while also paying homage to the city’s passionate love for baseball’s bat and ball counterpart: cricket. The Karachi Kings are one of the founding franchises of the Pakistan Super League, the nation’s premier cricket league.

Monarchs is also the moniker of one of the United States’ most successful baseball teams. The Kansas City Monarchs won 12 Negro league titles — most of which came before Major League Baseball’s integration — aided by Hall of Famers like Satchel Paige, Ernie Banks and Jackie Robinson.

“It’s an honor to welcome the great city of Karachi into the Baseball United family,” said Kash Shaikh, the league’s president, CEO and co-owner.

“This city is both historic and forward-looking. It’s the commercial, cultural and cosmopolitan heartbeat of Pakistan. It’s as large as New York City but has a median age that’s 15 years younger. And those young people love their sports.

“Our Baseball United team is so excited about the opportunity to connect with all of them as we work to inspire more and more Pakistanis to fall in love with the game of baseball.”

Karachi is the 12th largest city in the world, with a metropolitan area of nearly 20 million people. Like Mumbai, it sits along the Arabian Sea and is the country’s main seaport.

The Karachi Monarchs and Mumbai Cobras will battle it out alongside two other, soon-to-be-named, franchises at Baseball United’s Dubai Showcase in November.

The Monarchs and Cobras are expected to be the league’s biggest rivals, following in the footsteps of the Pakistani and Indian cricket teams, which regularly draw hundreds of millions of viewers to their international matches.

“In the United States, we have the Yankees versus the Red Sox,” said John Miedreich, executive vice president of baseball operations and co-owner of Baseball United.

“In South Asia, they have India versus Pakistan. We’ve seen the passion and pageantry that surrounds these nations’ cricket matches. Now, we can’t wait to see all that drama unfold on the baseball diamond.”

Baseball United will name the Monarchs’ honorary general manager and manager in the coming days. The two other Showcase franchises will be named over the next two months. Following the announcements of all four teams, Baseball United will conduct its first draft, selecting Showcase players from its official player pool.

The announcement of the Karachi franchise comes on the heels of Baseball United’s partnership with Pakistan Federation Baseball, the country’s governing body for the sport, and the most successful baseball federation in South Asia. The agreement will enable the two organizations to grow the game across Pakistan and within Pakistani communities worldwide.

LONDON: Five men in the UK who illegally streamed English Premier League football matches to tens of thousands of people were jailed on Tuesday, the league announced.
Members of the gang received prison terms ranging from three to 11 years each after the Premier League brought what it said was “the world’s largest-ever prosecution of an illegal streaming network.”
The defendants, aged between 30 and 46, raked in more than £7 million ($8.7 million) selling subscriptions to three illegal platforms streaming to over 50,000 customers and resellers.
“The organizations offered illegal access to watch Premier League matches, hundreds of channels from around the world and tens of thousands of on-demand films and TV shows,” the Premier League said in a statement.
The gang’s “mastermind,” Mark Gould, 36, was sentenced to 11 years in jail at Chesterfield Justice Center, in central England.
The remaining four received sentences ranging from three to more than five years.
The private prosecution was supported by the trading standards team at Hammersmith and Fulham Council in London and the intellectual property protection organization FACT (the Federation Against Copyright Theft).
“Today’s sentencing is the result of a long and complex prosecution of a highly sophisticated operation,” Premier League general counsel Kevin Plumb said.
“The sentences handed down, which are the longest sentences ever issued for piracy-related crimes, vindicate the efforts made to bring these individuals to justice and reflect the severity and extent of the crimes.”
The gang, which relied on dozens of employees, profited by offering live access to Premier League games otherwise unavailable in the UK due to so-called “blackout” broadcasting rules.
It accessed feeds from broadcasters in the UK, Qatar, the United States, Australia and Canada and streamed them a few seconds later.
The operation developed mobile phone and online apps screening Premier League matches and other content.
England’s Premier League is the most lucrative football league in the world, with the UK broadcast rights alone worth about £5 billion for the 2022 to 2025 seasons.

  • As well as the increased fixture list, the new Taif season will feature greater prize money, with a 25 percent increase announced for each Thursday meeting
  • Taif is situated at a higher altitude and is closer to the coast than Riyadh, making it cooler and ideal for hosting racing throughout the summer months
Racing in Saudi Arabia resumes on Thursday, June 1 with a significantly expanded program at King Khalid Racecourse in Taif.

The 2023 campaign gets underway two weeks earlier than in 2022, meaning the total number of meetings has increased to 54, with the season culminating on Saturday, Oct. 7.

There will be a record number of races in 2023, with 187 contests for local and imported horses (up from 147), 193 for locally bred horses only (up from 188) and 108 for purebred Arabian horses (up from 49). A total of 486 races will take place during the season, up from 384 in 2022.

Highlights on the calendar include the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Cup on Saturday, Sept. 2, which is run on the same day as the Listed King Faisal Cup, while the Taif Derby takes place on Friday, Sept. 22.

As well as the increased fixture list, the new Taif season will feature greater prize money, with a 25 percent increase announced for each Thursday meeting.

Prince Abdullah bin Khalid Al-Saud, chairman of the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia’s technical committee, said: “The growth of racing in Taif for the 2023 season further demonstrates our aim to develop the sport of horse racing in Saudi Arabia and underscores our commitment to securing a bright future for purebred Arabian racing.

“The expanded fixture list as well as the significant increase in prize money offers trainers more opportunity for all categories of horses.

“Our 193 races tailored specifically to locally bred horses support our all-important domestic breeding industry, and purebred Arabian horses now have more than double the opportunity when compared to last season.

“Coupled with our juvenile racing schedule, we see Taif as a significant season in its own right, but it also serves as an excellent launch pad to the Riyadh racing season and gives visitors the chance to view the equine superstars of tomorrow.”

The venue in Taif has undergone extensive renovation work in the last season to ensure that it offers the best experience to our guests on race day.

Taif is situated at a higher altitude and is closer to the coast than Riyadh, making it cooler and ideal for hosting racing throughout the summer months.

  • A year after her first-round exit, the No. 7 seed Jabeur beat Lucia Bronzetti 6-4, 6-1 to help erase some bad memories
  • "I’m very happy to win my first match on Philippe Chatrier — because I’ve never won here,” Jabeur said on court about the clay-court tournament's main stadium
PARIS: Ons Jabeur got a do-over on Court Philippe Chatrier at the French Open and won this time.
A year after her first-round exit, the No. 7 seed Jabeur beat Lucia Bronzetti 6-4, 6-1 to help erase some bad memories and answer questions about a recent calf injury.
The Tunisian, a crowd favorite in Paris, smiled and expressed relief in not repeating last year’s mistake, when she lost to Magda Linette of Poland.
“I’m very happy to win my first match on Philippe Chatrier — because I’ve never won here,” Jabeur said on court about the clay-court tournament’s main stadium.
Now she can focus on trying to win her first major. She was runner-up at Wimbledon and the US Open last year.
The 28-year-old Jabeur has also battled injuries this season. She had knee surgery after the Australian Open, and was then sidelined with a calf injury. She had stopped playing against top-ranked Iga Swiatek at the clay-court tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, in late April and then pulled out of the Madrid Open.
“It was a very difficult period for me after Stuttgart,” said Jabeur, adding that she’s beginning to find her rhythm.
Jabeur struck 27 winner’s to Bronzetti’s seven, though with 24 unforced errors she’ll have room to improve.
Also Tuesday, 16-year-old Russian Mirra Andreeva had a memorable Grand Slam debut by dominating Alison Riske-Amritraj 6-2, 6-1. Andreeva’s older sister — 18-year-old Erika — was facing Emma Navarro later in the day.
Later, Swiatek gets her French Open title defense started against Cristina Bucsa, who is ranked 70th.
On the men’s side, No. 4 seed Casper Ruud beat qualifier Elias Ymer 6-4, 6-3, 6-2, to remind the higher-profile tournament favorites that he was runner-up to Rafael Nadal last year at Roland Garros.

  • Tension on the pitch led to crowd trouble at the Al-Quds and Al-Karameh tournament match against rivals Al-Wehdat on Monday
  • Club’s board had released a statement on Tuesday saying the team were heading back to Amman
AMMAN: Jordanian football club Al-Faisaly have reversed their decision to withdraw from the Al-Quds and Al-Karameh tournament in Palestine after trouble had marred their derby match against fierce rivals Al-Wehdat.

Monday’s opening match of the friendly competition — which was organized by the Palestinian Football Federation — was in the final moments of a 1-1 draw when an aggressive challenge by an Al-Faisaly player on Mohammed Kahlan from Al-Wehdat led to a scuffle between members of the two teams.

Tension on the pitch spread to fans in the stands and this resulted in Al-Faisaly’s board of directors taking the decision to leave the competition and return to Amman.

Jordan’s Al-Ghad newspaper reported Al-Faisaly’s official statement as saying: “Following the unfortunate events that were witnessed at the Al-Faisaly match in the Al-Quds and Al-Karameh tournament, which was held in the sisterly state of Palestine yesterday, the board of directors of Al-Faisaly Club held today, Tuesday, a meeting at the club’s headquarters headed by the Chairman of the Board, Eng. Nidal Al-Hadid.

“The board says that the unfortunate events that occurred… resulted in tension inside the stadium, during which the club’s delegation was attacked.

“In order to preserve national unity, which is our top priority, and for the relations that bind us with the Palestinian brothers, we overlook the offense, and we reiterate that it will not undermine our national unity.

“Based on the unfortunate events that took place as a result of the poor organization during the Al-Quds and Al-Karameh match, and in order to ensure the safety of the club’s delegation, the board of directors has decided to confirm the return of the team to the capital, Amman, as soon as possible.”

Head of the Palestinian Football Federation Jibril Rajoub apologized to Al-Faisaly following the club’s statement and it appears that the Jordanian side are now prepared to abandon their plans to return home.

  • The Pole also hit out at the ruling bodies of tennis, the ATP and WTA, saying they had failed to provide leadership on the issue of Ukrainian players facing Russians on the court
  • "Those who are in the worst position are the Ukrainian players and it would be good if we paid more attention to what they feel and what they endure," Swiatek said
PARTSI: Reigning French Open champion Iga Swiatek says the Ukraine war has caused “chaos” in the world of sport.
In an interview with French daily Le Monde on Tuesday, the Pole also hit out at the ruling bodies of tennis, the ATP and WTA, saying they had failed to provide leadership on the issue of Ukrainian players facing Russians on the court.
“There are indeed tensions among the players, sometimes the atmosphere in the locker room is quite heavy,” the 21-year-old said.
“At the beginning of the conflict, there was a lack of leadership on the part of the tennis authorities, we were not brought together to explain how we were supposed to manage this complex situation and how to behave.
“Those who are in the worst position are the Ukrainian players and it would be good if we paid more attention to what they feel and what they endure.”
Her fears were illustrated on Sunday when Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk was booed at the French Open for refusing to shake hands with Belarusian opponent Aryna Sabalenka.
Kostyuk said the Paris crowd should “feel embarrassed” by their actions.
Swiatek, whose country neighbors Ukraine, was asked if she would support the participation of athletes from Russia and their ally Belarus at the Paris Olympics next year.
“It is not for us as athletes to make such a decision,” she said. “There is currently a kind of chaos in sport and the most important thing is not to make it worse, to share values that are the right ones and to be clear that we cannot tolerate the ongoing war.”
Russia and Belarus were banned from international competition following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022,
In March this year, the International Olympic Committee recommended that Russian and Belarusian athletes return to international competition, without commenting on their possible presence at the Paris Games.

