Milosevic spymasters get longer jail terms in last UN court verdict

Former Serbian intelligence chiefs, Jovica Stanisic (L) and Franko Simatovic (R) appear in court as they go back on trial before a UN court in The Hague on June 13, 2017. (AFP)
  • Judges rejected appeals by the late Serbian president Slobodan Milosevic's state security service boss Jovica Stanisic and his deputy Franko Simatovic
  • Prosecutors hailed the verdict as crucial because for the first time it formally linked atrocities in Bosnia to the regime of Serbia's Milosevic
THE HAGUE: A UN court slapped two former Serbian spy chiefs with longer prison sentences Wednesday in the last major Hague war crimes trial from the 1990s Bosnian conflict.
Judges rejected appeals by the late Serbian president Slobodan Milosevic’s state security service boss Jovica Stanisic and his deputy Franko Simatovic against their 2021 convictions, and increased their original jail terms from 12 to 15 years.
The court found that Stanisic, 72, and Simatovic, 73, had been part of a criminal plan to “ethnically cleanse” non-Serbs from large parts of Bosnia and Croatia — reversing their acquittal on that charge at the initial trial.
Prosecutors hailed the verdict as crucial because for the first time it formally linked atrocities in Bosnia to the regime of Serbia’s Milosevic, who died in custody in The Hague in 2006.
“It’s really important,” chief prosecutor Serge Brammertz told reporters outside court.
“It’s the only decision we have with the direct involvement of officials from Belgrade convicted as part of a joint criminal enterprise.”
Munira Subasic, president of one of the “Mothers of Srebrenica” associations that campaigns for justice for victims of the 1995 massacre, said the verdict could help ease the tensions that still plague the Balkans.
“Without truth, there is no justice. Without justice, there is no trust. And without trust, there is no reconciliation,” Subasic told reporters.
Only Stanisic was in court for the verdict, wearing a blue jacket and wide-collared white shirt, and occasionally wringing his hands. Simatovic watched by videolink from his cell.
The court upheld the pair’s convictions for the war crime of murder and the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution, forcible transfer and deportation.
It said they had aided and abetted a Serb death squad that terrorized the Bosnian town of Bosanski Samac in April 1992 with killings, rapes and looting.
But judges also found them guilty of being part of a broader conspiracy to commit wider crimes across the Balkans, and for being responsible for a murder in Croatia in June 1992.
“The appeals chamber dismisses Stanisic’s and Simatovic’s appeals in their entirety... and imposes a sentence of 15 years” on each, head appeals judge Graciela Gatti Santana said.
“Stanisic and Simatovic shared the intent to further the common criminal purpose to forcibly and permanently remove the majority of non-Serbs from large areas of Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.”
Stanisic has already served seven years and Simatovic just over eight years, the judge added.
Suspects including Bosnian Serb political leader Radovan Karadzic and military chief Ratko Mladic have previously been sentenced to life by the Hague tribunal, but it has been harder to link crimes to Serbia itself.
Prosecutor Brammertz said Wednesday’s verdict showed that “political leadership from neighbor countries, here in particular from Belgrade, were involved in the planning of those large ethnic cleansing campaigns.”
The Stanisic and Simatovic case has been running for two decades, making it the longest and the last at the UN tribunal dealing with crimes from the wars that tore apart Yugoslavia after the fall of communism.
The pair were arrested in 2003 and cleared at an initial trial in 2013, but the court ordered a retrial.
“This pronouncement marks a milestone in the mechanism’s history... The appeals chamber pronounces the last appeal judgment,” Gatti Santana said.
The court, formally known as the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (MICT), has taken over cases left over from the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY).
The ICTY closed in 2017.
The Balkans wars left about 130,000 people dead and millions displaced.
Tensions continue to simmer in the region, with clashes erupting on Monday in northern Kosovo between ethnic Serbs and NATO-led peacekeepers.

Topics: Serbia Slobodan Milosevic UN court The Hague Bosnia

  • National government will be the biggest contributor to the 500-billion-peso ‘Maharlika Investment Fund’
  • Private financial institutions and corporations will also be allowed to invest
MANILA: Philippine lawmakers approved the creation of an $8.9 billion sovereign wealth fund on Wednesday to boost growth and cut poverty, but critics insisted it was a “scam” and should be scrapped.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr had called for a swift passage of the bill, filed by his son and cousin late last year, to enable the debt-laden government to earn extra funds to finance infrastructure projects.
The national government will be the biggest contributor to the 500-billion-peso “Maharlika Investment Fund,” drawing seed funds from the central bank, gaming revenue, and two government-owned banks.
Private financial institutions and corporations will also be allowed to invest.
House of Representatives deputy speaker Aurelio Gonzales declared the Senate’s version of the bill approved during a session. It will be sent to Marcos to be signed into law.
The original proposal was for a $4.9 billion fund that would be partly bankrolled by state-run pensions for government and private sector workers, sparking public fears that retirement savings could be put at risk.
The final version of the bill said pension funds would not have to contribute.
“I assure our countrymen they need not worry. All the safeguards that could be put in were put in place,” Senate President Miguel Zubiri told reporters.
Senator Mark Villar, the main author of the Senate bill, said the fund would create infrastructure projects, resulting in stronger growth, more jobs and reduced poverty.
“This would help the government manage its budget and mitigate fiscal pressures during economic downturns,” Villar said in a statement Tuesday.
The fund will be allowed to make a wide range of investments, including in corporate bonds, equities, joint ventures and infrastructure projects.
Activists and opposition figures have questioned the need for a sovereign wealth fund in the poverty-plagued country and raised concerns about the potential for corruption.
Business groups have said the government was already running huge budget deficits and the proposed law risked downgrading its credit rating.
Conventional sovereign wealth funds are seeded by windfall government profits from natural resources, such as oil or minerals.
The left-wing Akbayan Party said Wednesday the measure was “the country’s largest investment scam” and warned the public to “remain vigilant.”
“This bill shouldn’t even exist,” the party said in a statement.
“Safeguards may be in place now, but a law is only as good as its execution.”

  • Frequent drinking by elite SAS unit linked to 39 alleged murders
  • Secret pub proof of ‘organizational blindness’ and ‘compromised ethical leadership’: report
LONDON: The Australian military has banned alcohol on operations and exercises following an inquiry that linked consumption to war crimes during the country’s involvement in Afghanistan, The Times reported on Wednesday.

A long-running inquiry into war crimes allegedly committed by special forces operatives released its report in 2020, finding that a secret pub at the unit’s base in Afghanistan led to frequent drinking.

New rules imposed by defense chiefs will see a total ban on alcohol consumption on overseas deployments, an update to earlier guidance that was ignored by members of Australia’s SAS.

The unit is accused of carrying out 39 murders over a series of deployments to Afghanistan, with a new task force said to be gathering information to be used in prosecutions.

The 2020 report by Judge Paul Brereton for the inspector general of the Australian Defence Force revealed the existence of an informal pub located at the SAS base in Afghanistan.

Operatives used the site to drink and host parties, with one soldier telling the judge that the pub allowed the SAS “to do certain stuff, but we’re not going to get caught and it’s not going to be regarded as misconduct because that’s who we are and that’s what we do.”

The report described the pub’s existence as proof of “organizational blindness” and “compromised ethical leadership.”

Under the new rules, military authorities may provide approval for personnel to drink a maximum of two alcoholic beverages on “non-warlike operations,” including Australia Day, Anzac Day and Christmas. But a risk assessment must be provided 21 days before an event.

Operational commanders have also been instructed to carry out random breath testing of personnel.

“A member who fails to maintain a zero (blood alcohol level) through random testing will have administrative action commenced against them resulting in potential removal from the operation, exercise or activity,” the rules say.

Personnel who refuse breath tests will be “removed from the workplace immediately and be banned from access to weapons and ammunition, and access to vehicles.”

  • Foreign Ministry spokesperson Christofer Burger told reporters in Berlin that the measure is intended to create a “parity of personnel and structures” between the two countries
  • The Russian government recently said that an upper limit of 350 German government officials, including those working in cultural bodies and schools, can remain in Russia
BERLIN: The German government said Wednesday that it has told Russia to close four out of five consulates in Germany in a tit-for-tat move after Moscow set a limit for the number of staff at the German embassy and related bodies in Russia.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Christofer Burger told reporters in Berlin that the measure is intended to create a “parity of personnel and structures” between the two countries.
The Russian government recently said that an upper limit of 350 German government officials, including those working in cultural bodies and schools, can remain in Russia. Burger said this means Germany will have to shut its consulates in Yekaterinburg, Novosibirsk and Kaliningrad by November. Only the embassy in Moscow and the consulate in St. Petersburg will remain open, he said.
He said Russia will be allowed to continue operating the embassy in Berlin and one further consulate after the end of the year.
The move reflects a new low in relations between Moscow and Berlin since Russia’s attack on Ukraine in February 2022.
Burger said the move was regrettable, but added that the war meant there was “simply no basis” for numerous bilateral activities between the two countries anymore.
“But it is the behavior of the Russian side that has brought us into this situation,” he said.
Burger said Germany’s decision to concentrate its remaining staff in the embassy and a key consulate will “preserve the diplomatic presence in Russia.”

  • International Rescue Committee: Many remain trapped in ‘prison-like’ conditions in Greece
  • Charity: Since fall of Kabul, some member states have failed to resettle a single Afghan
LONDON: Only 271 out of 270,000 Afghans judged as needing protection were resettled in the EU last year, with a charity criticizing member states for failing refugees, The Guardian reported on Wednesday.

The International Rescue Committee said the figures represent “staggering neglect” of Afghan refugees, with EU member states falling short of meeting their resettlement pledges.

Many of the Afghans remain in “prison-like” conditions in border centers across the Greek islands, a common entry point into Europe for refugees.

The charity said a program launched by Germany in 2021 to resettle up to 1,000 Afghans per month has failed to accept a single person, while Italy has only accepted half the number of refugees it pledged to welcome.

From 2021 to 2022, amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, about 41,500 Afghans were fast-tracked into EU member-state entry programs.

But the IRC described the response as “vastly insufficient,” adding that since the fall of Kabul, some EU states have failed to resettle a single Afghan.

A report by the charity warned that Afghans seeking refuge in Europe still lack legal pathways to resettlement.

IRC CEO David Miliband said: “This report highlights staggering neglect of Afghans by the member states of the EU, which puts them at risk at every step of their journeys in search of protection.

“While some states’ well-intentioned plans to bring Afghans to safety have hit repeated delays and obstacles, other countries have failed to make any pledges at all, or to guarantee adequate protection and inclusion for the tiny proportion of Afghan refugees who manage to reach Europe.”

The report also warned that a study from January to March this year showed that more than 90 percent of the Afghans in contact with IRC teams on the Greek island of Lesbos and the capital Athens were suffering from anxiety. A further 86 percent also demonstrated symptoms of depression, the charity added.

Miliband drew comparisons between EU member-state treatment of Ukrainian and Afghan refugees, saying acceptance of the former demonstrated the capacity of states to resettle the latter.

He added: “There is simply no excuse for treating Afghans, and refugees forced from their homes elsewhere, any differently.”

However, the report excluded other pathways that some EU states have launched to accept refugees through other means.

Germany accepted about 286,000 Afghans in 2022, the country’s national statistics office said in March.

The IRC called for EU member states to target Afghan resettlement numbers of 42,500 each over the next five years.

Zahra, 60, a refugee who waited two and a half years for resettlement in Germany, told the charity: “Waiting for an answer was a very difficult and anxious time for me, as I was without my two children in this foreign country whose culture I did not know.

“I had no choice but to wait and hope that one day I would be able to offer my children a safe life here.”

  • Blood-testing hoax raised nearly $1 billion from enthralled investors
  • Flaws in Theranos’ technology were exposed in a series of articles in The Wall Street Journal
BRYAN, Texas: Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes entered a Texas prison Tuesday where she could spend the next 11 years for overseeing a blood-testing hoax that became a parable about greed and hubris in Silicon Valley.
Holmes, 39, could be seen from outside the prison’s gates walking into the federal women’s prison camp located in Bryan, Texas, wearing jeans, a brown sweater and smiling as she spoke with two prison employees accompanying her.
The minimum-security facility — where the federal judge who sentenced Holmes in November recommended she be incarcerated — is about 150 kilometers northwest of Houston, where she grew up aspiring to become a technology visionary along the lines of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.
As she begins her sentence, Holmes is leaving behind two young children — a son born in July 2021 a few weeks before the start of her trial and a 3-month-old daughter who was conceived after a jury convicted her on four felony counts of fraud and conspiracy in January 2022.
She was free on bail up until Tuesday, most recently living in the San Diego area with the children’s father, William “Billy” Evans. The couple met in 2017 around the same time Holmes was under investigation for the collapse of Theranos, a startup she founded after dropping out of Stanford University when she was just 19.
While she was building up Theranos, Holmes grew closer to Ramesh, “Sunny” Balwani, who would become her romantic partner as well as an investor and fellow executive in the Palo Alto, California, company.
Together, Holmes and Balwani promised Theranos would revolutionize health care with a technology that could quickly scan for diseases and other problems with a few drops of blood taken with a finger prick.
The hype surrounding that purported breakthrough helped Theranos raise nearly $1 billion from enthralled investors, assemble an influential board of directors that include former Presidential cabinet members George Shultz, Henry Kissinger and James Mattis and turned Holmes into a Silicon Valley sensation with a fortune valued at $4.5 billion on paper in 2014.
But it all blew up after serious dangerous flaws in Theranos’ technology were exposed in a series of explosive articles in The Wall Street Journal that Holmes and Balwani tried to thwart. Holmes and Balwani, who had been secretly living together while running Theranos, broke up after the Journal’s revelations and the company collapsed. In 2018, the US Justice Department charged both with a litany of white-collar crimes in a case aimed at putting a stop to the Silicon Valley practice of overselling the capabilities of a still-developing technology — a technique that became known as “fake it ‘til you make it.”
Holmes admitted making mistakes at Theranos, but steadfastly denied committing crimes during seven often-fascinating days of testimony on the witness stand during her trial. At one point, she told the jury about being sexually and emotionally abused by Balwani while he controlled her in ways that she said clouded her thinking. Balwani’s attorney steadfastly denied Holmes allegations, which was one of the key reasons they were tried separately.
Balwani, 57, was convicted on 12 felony counts of fraud and conspiracy in a trial that began two months after Holmes’ ended. He is currently serving a nearly 13-year sentence in a Southern California prison.
Maintaining she was treated unfairly during the trial, Holmes sought to remain free while she appeals her conviction. But that bid was rejected by US District Judge Edward Davila, who presided over her trial, and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, leaving her no other avenue left to follow but the one that will take her to prison nearly 20 years after she founded Theranos.
Attorneys representing Holmes did not immediately respond when contacted by The Associated Press for statement on Tuesday.
FPC Bryan, a minimum-security prison camp located encompasses about 37 acres (15 hectares) of land and houses about 650 women — including “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jennifer Shah, who was sentenced earlier this year to 6 1/2 years in prison for defrauding thousands of people in a yearslong telemarketing scam.
Most federal prison camps don’t even have fences and house those the Bureau of Prisons considers to be the lowest security risk. The prison camps also often have minimal staffing and many of the people incarcerated there work at prison jobs.
According to a 2016 FPC Bryan inmate handbook, those in the Texas facility who are eligible to work can earn between 12 cents and $1.15 per hour in their job assignments, which include food service roles and factory employment operated by Federal Prison Industries.
Federal prison camps were originally designed with low security to make operations easier and to allow inmates tasked with performing work at the prison, like landscaping and maintenance, to avoid repeatedly checking in and out of a main prison facility. But the lax security opened a gateway for contraband, such as drugs, cellphones and weapons. The limited security has also led to a number of escapes from prison camps.
In November, a man incarcerated at another federal prison camp in Arizona pulled out a smuggled gun in a visitation area and tried to shoot his wife in the head. The gun jammed and no one was injured. But the incident exposed major security flaws at the facility and the agency’s director ordered a review of security at all federal prison camps around the US.

