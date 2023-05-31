You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi authorities foil plot to sell 4.1m pills of controlled drug

Saudi authorities foil plot to sell 4.1m pills of controlled drug

Saudi authorities foil plot to sell 4.1m pills of controlled drug
Six people have been arrested in Riyadh in connection with an attempt to sell almost 4.1 million tablets of a controlled drug. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2n4yj

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi authorities foil plot to sell 4.1m pills of controlled drug

Saudi authorities foil plot to sell 4.1m pills of controlled drug
  • 6 people arrested, including 3 Egyptians, 1 Saudi
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Six people have been arrested in Riyadh in connection with an attempt to sell almost 4.1 million tablets of a controlled drug, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The arrests followed an investigation into gangs linked to the smuggling and distribution of drugs inside the Kingdom, Maj. Marwan Al-Hazmi, a spokesman for the General Directorate for Narcotics Control, said.

Three of the suspects were of Egyptian nationality, one was Sudanese, one Yemeni and one a Saudi citizen. They have all been referred to public prosecutors and preliminary legal measures have been taken against them

Anyone with information or suspicions about drug-related activities can call 911 in the Makkah, Riyadh and Eastern Province regions, or 999 in the rest of the Kingdom.
 

Topics: Drug bust

Related

Saudi authorities thwart qat-smuggling bids in Jazan
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities thwart qat-smuggling bids in Jazan
Saudi authorities thwart airport drug-smuggling bid
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities thwart airport drug-smuggling bid

Saudi Green Initiative celebrates World Reef Day

Saudi Green Initiative celebrates World Reef Day
Updated 14 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Saudi Green Initiative celebrates World Reef Day

Saudi Green Initiative celebrates World Reef Day
  • SGI initiatives helping protect and regenerate Kingdom’s reefs
  • Coral reefs known as ‘rainforests of the sea’ due to rich biodiversity, ecological significance
Updated 14 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The Saudi Green Initiative is celebrating World Reef Day by recognizing initiatives taking place to protect and regenerate the Kingdom’s stunning ocean habitats.
The annual World Reef Day on June 1 raises awareness about the importance of coral reefs and the urgent need to protect them.
The SGI was launched in 2021 under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to help protect the planet and combat climate change with three targets: Reducing harmful emissions, foresting and protecting land and sea.
Under the SGI, Saudi Arabia has committed to protecting 30 percent of its land and marine area and is working with international groups such as the International Union for Conservation of Nature to safeguard and restore the natural ecosystems and pristine landscapes of the Kingdom.
“The SGI is highlighting Saudi Arabia’s commitment to national environmental conservation with a month of activity to raise awareness around the Kingdom’s conservation efforts,” a statement from the initiative said.
It said that Saudi Arabia is rich in marine life, and that the Red Sea is home to one of the longest continuous living reefs on earth. Its corals are uniquely resilient and can survive rises in water temperature that would bleach or kill others elsewhere in the world, it added.
Scientists are now studying Red Sea corals to see if they can be used as a basis for coral restoration and survival around the world, said the SGI.
The initiative has a series of programs that will protect and regenerate the Kingdom’s reefs. They include:
The National Center for Wildlife is developing a national strategy by 2025 for the sustainable use of coastal and marine areas to conserve marine biodiversity and reduce damage to reef habitats.
The KAUST Reefscape Restoration Initiative, in partnership with NEOM, is one of the largest reef restoration and conservation programs in the world. The first phase of the initiative is a 100-hectare restoration project at Shushah Island, approximately 20km off the coast. The effort will be a mix of reef conservation, replanting, and restoration; corals will be grown in a nursery before being transferred to the reef.
The Reef Revive Initiative, led by the Baa Foundation, KAUST and Beacon Development, will reduce reef damage using techniques such as transplantation. Reef stewardship is being encouraged by engaging and training local dive operators in coral restoration.
Red Sea Global is establishing a 6,693 km2 ‘no-take’ Marine Protected Area as part of the proposed new Special Economic Zone around the AMALAA and the Red Sea project developments.
World Reef Awareness Day was first observed in 2018 by the Coral Restoration Foundation. Its purpose is to draw attention to the deteriorating state of coral reefs worldwide due to various threats such as climate change, pollution, overfishing, and destructive fishing practices.
The theme this year is “Reef resilience: Protect, restore and sustain” to emphasize the need to take action to ensure the long-term survival and health of coral reefs, which are important breeding and spawning grounds for a wide variety of creatures.
Reefs sequester an estimated 200,000 tons of carbon annually. They protect the world’s coasts by providing a natural barrier against high tides, and minimize the impact of storm surges.
Covering less than 1 percent of the world’s ocean floor, reefs are home to more than one million species, or a quarter of all marine life, including 4,000 species of fish.
The so-called ‘rainforests of the ocean’ are under threat from pollution, rising water temperatures due to climate change and damage caused by fishing and diving activities. Estimates suggest that 90 percent of the world’s coral could disappear by 2050 if action is not taken to save them.

Topics: Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) World Reef Day coral reefs habitats biodiversity

Related

Special Saudi Arabia fleshes out its green targets during first day of SGI forum video
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia fleshes out its green targets during first day of SGI forum
SGI offers immense opportunities in recycling, waste management sectors
Business & Economy
SGI offers immense opportunities in recycling, waste management sectors

Saudi ambassador presents credentials to German President Steinmeier

Saudi ambassador presents credentials to German President Steinmeier
Updated 27 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi ambassador presents credentials to German President Steinmeier

Saudi ambassador presents credentials to German President Steinmeier
  • Prince Abdullah conveyed a greeting from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Updated 27 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Prince Abdullah bin Khalid has presented his credentials as Saudi ambassador to Germany to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

During a reception in Berlin, the prince conveyed a greeting from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wishing the people of Germany continued progress and prosperity.

He also affirmed the Kingdom’s keenness to strengthen friendly relations between the two countries.

Steinmeier welcomed the ambassador and asked him to convey his greetings to the king and crown prince, and his best wishes to the people of Saudi Arabia.
 

Topics: Germany Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Sultan

Related

Energy, climate key areas for Saudi-German collaboration, says envoy
Saudi Arabia
Energy, climate key areas for Saudi-German collaboration, says envoy
Saudi deputy FM receives German ambassador
Saudi Arabia
Saudi deputy FM receives German ambassador

Saudi Health Ministry ready to ensure disease-free Hajj

Saudi Health Ministry ready to ensure disease-free Hajj
Updated 31 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi Health Ministry ready to ensure disease-free Hajj

Saudi Health Ministry ready to ensure disease-free Hajj
  • Integrated system of health control centers is being set up at the ports of entry, which will be completed before the beginning of the Hajj season
  • Health ministry will distribute leaflets and broadcast awareness programs on screens in the halls in languages such as Urdu, French and English
Updated 31 May 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: The health of incoming pilgrims will be monitored at 14 ports of entry to the Kingdom via land, sea, and air during this Hajj season.

The Ministry of Health said that it has set a number of health requirements to prevent diseases coming into the country, maintain health security and provide preventive and curative services during the Hajj season.

An integrated system of health control centers is being set up at the ports of entry, which will be completed before the beginning of the Hajj season.

The ministry is keen to raise health awareness for pilgrims and their families upon their arrival in the Kingdom with awareness initiatives. It will distribute leaflets and broadcast awareness programs on screens in the halls in languages such as Urdu, French and English, among others.

Officials said that entry point health services were the first line of defense for Hajj. Health experts will also take precautionary measures in accordance with global developments and international health regulations that apply to those coming to Hajj, their luggage and transport.

Medical services will be provided at Jeddah Islamic Port, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah, Prince Abdul Mohsin bin Abdulaziz Airport in Yanbu, Taif International Airport, Al-Batha Port, Empty Quarter Port, Salwa Port, King Fahd Causeway, Al-Raqa’i Port, Jdeidet Arar Port, Al-Haditha Port, Halat Ammar Port, and Al-Wadiah Port.

The centers will be staffed at all times, stocked with medical supplies such as vaccines and equipped with isolation rooms and ambulances to transport sick cases to hospital.

Food brought in by pilgrims will also be inspected by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority and the Customs Authority.

The Health Ministry will record the number of incomers, and report preventive measures applied in their countries of origin and at the ports through the Health Electronic Surveillance Network.

The ministry also provides other preventive services including vaccines for the target countries and preventive treatment for those coming from the African meningitis belt.

Officials at the ministry will coordinate with international organizations such as the World Health Organization and the International Civil Aviation Organization, and ensure that all pilgrims receive the necessary immunizations before traveling.

Topics: Hajj 2023 Saudi Ministry of Health (MOH) Makkah

Related

Hajj officials review services and facilities for Hajj season
Saudi Arabia
Hajj officials review services and facilities for Hajj season
Iranian pilgrims arrive at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Makkah municipality recruits 22,000 people for Hajj

Saudi authorities thwart qat-smuggling bids in Jazan

Saudi authorities thwart qat-smuggling bids in Jazan
Updated 31 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi authorities thwart qat-smuggling bids in Jazan

Saudi authorities thwart qat-smuggling bids in Jazan
  • 100 kilograms of qat were seized drugs and handed over to relevant authorities
Updated 31 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi border guards in the Jazan region recently foiled attempts to smuggle 100 kilograms of qat.

The seized drugs have since been handed over to the relevant authorities, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Anyone with information or suspicions about drug-related activities or promotion can call 911 in the Makkah, Riyadh, and Eastern Province regions, and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom.
 

Topics: Drug bust Jazan

Related

Saudi authorities thwart airport drug-smuggling bid
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities thwart airport drug-smuggling bid
Border guards thwart drug smuggling attempt in Jazan
Saudi Arabia
Border guards thwart drug smuggling attempt in Jazan

Mawhiba nurtures 606 gifted students in 16 Arab countries

Mawhiba nurtures 606 gifted students in 16 Arab countries
Updated 31 May 2023
Arab News

Mawhiba nurtures 606 gifted students in 16 Arab countries

Mawhiba nurtures 606 gifted students in 16 Arab countries
  • Mawhiba representatives told the 13th Conference of Arab Ministers of Education in Rabat that its ‘Gifted Arabs’ initiative had identified and was supporting people in 16 Arab countries
  • Secretary-General Dr. Amal bint Abdullah Al-Hazaa said that the program allows Saudi leadership to share their expertise and discover, nurture, and empower talent around the Arab world
Updated 31 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: More than 600 ‘gifted’ students have been granted support to realize their academic talents under an initiative launched by a Saudi foundation, an education conference has been told.

Leaders from Mawhiba, or the King Abdulaziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, Mawhiba, told the 13th Conference of Arab Ministers of Education in Rabat, Morocco, that its ‘Gifted Arabs’ initiative had identified and was supporting people in 16 Arab countries.

Secretary-General Dr. Amal bint Abdullah Al-Hazaa said that the program allows Saudi leadership to share their expertise and discover, nurture, and empower talent around the Arab world.

Dr. Khaled Al-Sharif, director general of Mawhiba’s Center of Excellence, said that 606 students were identified in the first and second rounds of the ‘Gifted Arabs’ initiative’s recruitment.

The initiative has provided the talented students with qualitative enrichment and academic programs to develop their knowledge and capabilities, he added.

Mawhiba said that its efforts were part of its vision to empower talent and creativity to further prosperity.

The conference, “Future of Education in the Arab World in the Digital Transformation Era,” was held on May 29 and 30.

Topics: Mawhiba Conference of Arab Ministers of Education ‘Gifted Arabs’ initiative

Related

Mawhiba announces names of gifted students for the year
Saudi Arabia
Mawhiba announces names of gifted students for the year
Mawhiba, ALECSO to celebrate winners of Gifted Arabs initiative second session
Saudi Arabia
Mawhiba, ALECSO to celebrate winners of Gifted Arabs initiative second session

Latest updates

Saudi authorities foil plot to sell 4.1m pills of controlled drug
Saudi authorities foil plot to sell 4.1m pills of controlled drug
Saudi Green Initiative celebrates World Reef Day
Saudi Green Initiative celebrates World Reef Day
French leader urges Lebanese parties to urgently elect new president, save country from ‘drowning’
French leader urges Lebanese parties to urgently elect new president, save country from ‘drowning’
Arab League chief meets Palestinian PM
Arab League chief meets Palestinian PM
Saudi ambassador presents credentials to German President Steinmeier
Saudi ambassador presents credentials to German President Steinmeier

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.